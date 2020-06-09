The complaint identified “systematic drug- and firearm-related activity” at complexes spanning each of the city’s quadrants, totaling more than 2,500 units that house more than 5,000 tenants.

The suit says the authority was repeatedly alerted to problems but that the agency failed to respond in a meaningful way.

“These properties have been the site of ongoing drug- and firearm-related nuisance activities for years, including multiple homicides, the regular execution of search warrants, and seizures of drugs . . . firearms, and other firearm-related devices,” according to the complaint. “The tenants of these properties who are not involved in these nuisance activities are impacted severely by the continual risk to their safety, having to walk to local grocery stores, churches and schools under constant, warranted fear that they will be the victim of drug-related violence.”

The suit asked that the properties be declared nuisances, and that the authority increase the number of security cameras, lights and special police officers, among other changes. It also seeks fines of at least $150 per day from the date the housing authority was alerted to problems.

The authority said in a statement that it conducted a review of its complexes in 2017, identifying security issues and proposing upgrades. The agency said it will investigate why staff members did not follow through on recommendations and work with the attorney general’s office to resolve issues raised in the complaint.

“The safety and security of all of our residents is of paramount importance to DCHA,” Tyrone Garrett, the agency’s executive director, said in a statement.

The statement added that “the time and financial resources that will be expended to respond to this litigation would be best used to support the measures that this suit seeks to remedy.”

The office of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) did not respond to a request for comment.

Racine said in an interview that his office began investigating problems at housing authority properties in January 2019, noting “an extraordinary number of police responses” — more than 5,200 — to those locations in the past 17 months. He said his office’s attempts to have the agency resolve issues have been unsuccessful, but he had “no doubt they have it within them” to fix the problems.

The properties are Kenilworth Courts, Langston Terrace and Addition, Lincoln Heights apartments and Richardson Dwellings in Northeast; LeDroit Apartments and Kelly Miller in Northwest; James Creek and Syphax Gardens in Southwest; and Benning Terrace, Stoddert Terrace Apartments, and properties formerly known as the Arthur Capper/Carrollsburg Apartments in Southeast.

The complaint offers a stark view of drug-related violence in the District’s public housing facilities.

At the 242-unit Langston complex, near H Street and Benning Road in Northeast, six men have been shot since the start of the year, while two have died, the suit says.

From January 2019 through last month, police responded to the complex more than 720 times, according to the suit, including at least 50 times for gunshots, and have arrested numerous people for drug and gun offenses. The suit says the complex is home to “near constant drug and firearm activity” that leaves residents living in fear.

Amanda Korber, a supervising attorney in the housing law unit at the Legal Aid Society of the District of Columbia, said the authority’s failure to provide safe and secure housing for low-income residents is widely known. She said she worried Racine’s lawsuit focused too heavily on crime, rather than the deteriorating physical condition of public housing buildings.

