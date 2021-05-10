Masks will still be required indoors.
The number of new coronavirus cases has declined sharply in the District, Virginia and Maryland over the past several weeks, as vaccinations have taken hold and spring weather lures people outside, where the virus is less likely to spread.
In all three jurisdictions, the seven-day average of new daily coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents has fallen into single digits, according to The Washington Post’s tracker, a sharp contrast with highs of 40-65 cases per 100,000 residents this winter. The number of deaths is dramatically lower too.
“That’s why we can get closer to reopening, because of the precipitous fall in our case rate,” Bowser said.
With coronavirus vaccines now readily available, and both Virginia and Maryland allowing more capacity than D.C. at businesses and gatherings, Bowser (D) has been criticized by local business owners and lawmakers for moving too slowly.
On Friday, D.C. Council members Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2) and Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5) urged her to lift pandemic-related restrictions to revive a hobbled hospitality industry and “instill confidences to bring back workers and visitors and revitalize our communities.”
“Our neighbors in Maryland and Virginia have lifted restrictions to reflect the availability of vaccines while maintaining common sense orders to ensure public health,” Pinto and McDuffie wrote. “Due to these differences in restrictions, many are opting to bring their business to other jurisdictions to the detriment of District businesses and residents.”
Entertainment venues, including the 9:30 Club, Monumental Sports and Entertainment, The Anthem and Lincoln Theater, also penned a letter to Bowser last week, asking her to allow them to open at 100 percent capacity by July 1 and noting that some venues need months to book their calendars.
“Unlike other industries, we cannot flip a switch to reopen,” the letter said.
Bowser last eased restrictions May 1, allowing up to 50 percent capacity at nonessential retail businesses, up from 25 percent. Restaurants were given permission to seat 10 people per table — up from six — and host live music outside in gardens, courtyards and sidewalk cafes.
Weddings, business meetings and special events were once again allowed indoors and outdoors, though special permission is needed for events with more than 250 people — and a ban on dancing at large gatherings that was included in Bowser’s order drew a fresh chorus of outrage. That ban will end at most venues when restrictions are lifted May 21, and at concerts and other large-scale ticketed events three weeks later, Bowser said Monday.
More than 50 percent of D.C. residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to The Post’s vaccine distribution tracker.