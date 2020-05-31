At one point, nearly 1,000 protesters circled the perimeter of the White House grounds, which was fortified with law enforcement vehicles, metal barriers and rows of armored Secret Service, D.C. police and U.S. Park Police.

AD

Unable to reach the White House itself, the protesters broke into smaller groups and scattered throughout downtown, with handfuls of people remaining on the streets until early Sunday morning. A few store windows were smashed and fires set.

AD

D.C. police said 17 people, mostly local, were arrested. U.S. Secret Service said they arrested one person.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said Sunday morning that crews were out cleaning up and that law enforcement would be working to try to keep the city calm.

“We’re sending a very clear message to people that they have a right to exercise their First Amendment rights but not to destroy our city,” Bowser said on NBC’s Meet the Press. “We saw a level of destruction and mayhem among some that was maddening.”

AD

Bowser was scheduled to hold a media briefing Sunday afternoon.

Cities nationwide have seen protests and unrest in the days since a viral video showed white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of a handcuffed Floyd, who is black, crying that he could not breathe and later died. Chauvin has been charged with murder. He and three other officers also were fired.

AD

Protest organizers in Washington have called for people to converge near Howard University on Sunday afternoon before returning to the White House for a third day of demonstrations.

Richmond Mayor Levar M. Stoney (D) said Sunday that his city would join dozens of others nationwide in imposing a curfew, beginning at 8 p.m., following two nights of protests there. Stoney said the curfew was an effort to prevent further violence after a night of mayhem that he and the city’s police chief said was provoked by “outside actors.”

AD

“We have done a good job in practicing restraint over the last 48 hours,” Stoney said, “but the curfew is necessary because there are some bad actors who are just not complying at all.”

The protests in Washington have triggered a particularly angry response from President Trump, who faulted local leaders’ response. Bowser, in turn, has blamed Trump for stoking divisions, saying he had “glorified violence.”

AD

Bowser returned to that refrain during her television appearance Sunday.

“I think the president has a responsibility to calm the nation,” she said. “He can start by not sending divisive tweets that are meant to hearken to the segregationist past of our country.”

AD

Bowser was referring to the president tweeting “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” a phrase infamously used by a Miami police chief during racial unrest in the 1960s. Bowser generally refrains from intense criticism of Trump, but his response to nationwide protests has prompted some of her toughest comments yet.

“What you see in cities across our nation is what we saw last night: People who are angry and people who are hurt, and some not doing it in ways that our helpful to our cause, but we still have to acknowledge that hurt and that anger,” said Bowser.

AD

Like other city leaders, Bowser has tried to strike a balance of criticizing violent elements of protests while offering empathy to broader goals of ending discrimination and police brutality.

AD

Bowser’s criticism was echoed by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a prominent Republican who has clashed with the president in recent weeks over the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic. Hogan said he worked to “lower the temperature” during the 2015 protests in Baltimore after the death of Freddie Gray in police custody, a tack he said Trump had failed to take.

“It’s just the opposite of the message that should have been coming out of the White House,” Hogan said Sunday, on CNN’s State of the Union.

Gray suffered a fatal injury in the back of a Baltimore police van, sparking protests that briefly turned violent. Gray’s death prompted a Justice Department review that led to a scathing report documenting racist and brutal policing of the city’s black community and a reform order overseen by a federal judge.

AD

AD

On television Sunday, Hogan did not give a direct answer to CNN host Jake Tapper’s question of whether is systemic racism was a problem in law enforcement.

“We’ve got issues that have to be addressed, and it’s a conversation we need to continue to have,” Hogan said. “There certainly are some issues and problems.”

The protests have taken place against the backdrop of the deadly pandemic, and a flier announcing Sunday’s protest bore a picture of a face mask. But demonstrators have all but abandoned notions of social distancing designed to slow the disease’s spread.

The District this week began taking the first tentative steps to reopening with the Maryland suburbs following, but Hogan and Bowser both said they were worried that the protests could lead to a spike in cases in coming days.

AD

“I’m concerned that we have mass gatherings in our streets after we just lifted a stay-at- home order,” Bowser said. “I’m urging everybody to consider their exposure, if they need to be isolated from their families when the come home and if they need to be tested.”

AD

On Saturday, D.C. National Guard units reinforced police, as authorities used batons and pepper-spray projectiles to corral the crowds. Protesters launched fireworks and threw bottles.

In the early hours of Sunday, a few people lingered on the streets and smashed some store windows, set fire to a shrubbery, and toppled a portable toilet and a lion statue. A CVS, an optometrist’s office, a liquor store and an Indian restaurant a few blocks from the White House were looted.

AD

Around the region, there were also protests and clashes in Richmond and Baltimore. In Richmond, demonstrators targeted Confederate monuments erected to honor proslavery leaders in the Civil War. They painted graffiti on a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee, and hung a noose around the neck of statute of Confederate president Jefferson Davis.

AD

The headquarters of the United Daughters of the Confederacy — the group that led the construction of most of the statues a century ago — was damaged by fire.

Photos on social media showed black smoke marks above at least one window of the low marble building along Arthur Ashe Boulevard, and adjacent to the Kehinde Wiley statue of a black man on a horse unveiled last year. That statue seemed to have been left unmarked.

Social media also featured blurry images of a group of white people who had broken windows at a synagogue across the street, with claims that the group was espousing a far-right ideology of “boogaloo” or race war.

Along Broad Street near the State Capitol, windows were smashed at many stores and dumpsters set on fire. One dumpster fire at Virginia Commonwealth University briefly spread into a high-rise dormitory, but city officials reported little internal damage to the building.

AD

Richmond Police Chief William C. Smith attributed much of the violence from Saturday night and early Sunday, as well as less severe incidents from Friday night, to “people from outside this state and outside this area. And we’re doing our best to identify them,” he said.