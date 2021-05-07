Still, while New York City prepares for a major reopening in less than two weeks, D.C. bars are de facto functioning as restaurants — with patrons prohibited from sitting at bar counters and required to order food if they want to drink inside. Restaurants, meanwhile, remain capped at 25 percent capacity indoors, while those in Montgomery County, Md., are operating at 50 percent. As in the rest of Virginia, restaurateurs in Arlington and Alexandria can offer indoor dining as long as tables are set six feet apart and private parties are limited to 50 or fewer people. For outdoor seating, as many as 100 people are allowed for private events.