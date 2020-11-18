“The reason we are calling this the Bridge Fund, and Mayor Bowser was specific about that, is because we want these businesses, we need them to survive until we get to that new normal because of the people they employ,” said John Falcicchio, the deputy mayor for planning and economic development and Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s (D) chief of staff.

The program comes six weeks before the Cares Act deadline, which requires local governments to return unused money from the federal aid program to the U.S. governmentby Dec. 30. It also comes as the country appears on track to have two effective coronavirus vaccines available in the near future, providing hope for business owners that there is reason to fight tooth-and-nail to make it through a bleak winter.

“We announced these because we know the businesses are right now struggling and we also know that the days ahead can be significant for them too,” Bowser said at a Wednesday news conference.

The grants will roll out in stages, with hotels receiving the first influx of support. The program allocates a total of $30 million toward hotels, drawing $20 million from Cares Act funding. City leaders expect as many as 140 potential recipients for individuals awards ranging from $10,830 to $270,750. They say they will allocate sums based on the number of hotel rooms up to the first 250 rooms of any one hotel. Applications for hotels will open Nov. 23.

The second round of funding targets restaurants, doling out $35 million to as many as 700 business in the District. Awards range from $10,000 to $50,000, with applications set to open Dec. 7. Specifics about eligibility requirements and restrictions on spending were not available at the time of the program’s formal announcement.

As many as 575 retail businesses in the District are set to receive a total of $15 million, with individual awards ranging from $5,000 to $25,000. And the entertainment industry, which includes venues and businesses such as event planners, will receive a total of $20 million, with grants between $4,000 and $100,000. Applications for retail owners open Dec. 15; those for the entertainment industry are set to launch Dec. 21.

The city also set aside 15 percent of the funding from restaurant and retail programs specifically for businesses that are at least 51 percent owned by economically disadvantaged individuals or women.

Local leaders hope the new funding will provide a lifeline to industries that have been gutted by the pandemic as they approach colder months when the coronavirus is surging in the region. Over the past year, the city has lost 56,400 jobs, nearly 63 percent of which came from the hospitality, entertainment and retail sectors, according to the office of the deputy mayor of planning and economic development.

The new grant program grew from legislation passed by the D.C. Council this summer to provide businesses financial support through the pandemic.