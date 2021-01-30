Fire boxes were for the public to use to report a blaze: Open the door, pull the handle. Police boxes were for beat cops, who carried keys to open them.

Jim Logan started with the D.C. police in 1969. Call boxes were still in use. “The call box key was just as important as a gun because it was your life-line to report to the station on either the half hour or hour to show you were okay,” wrote Jim, of Locust Grove, Va.

The station clerk carefully wrote down when each beat cop checked in. “If you missed your call past 15 minutes, all hell broke out and police were directed to your beat,” Jim wrote.

Because each officer walked a specific pattern — called a Carney Block, after the officer who invented it — it was supposed to be a simple matter to find a missing cop. Scout cars would rush to where he was expected to be, picking up other police on the way.

Wrote Jim: “If the officer was located and not at harm, the sergeant would probably kick his [bottom].”

The call box had other uses, too. There was room inside to store a raincoat, extra ticket books or a note for the next officer. On cold nights, there might be a half-pint bottle inside to help warm you up. Jim didn’t say what was in the bottle. Ovaltine, presumably.

For a new officer or an officer assigned to a new beat, knowing all the call boxes in his Carney Block was a priority.

When Don Kerr started his police career in Newport News, Va., in 1960, he was issued a large brass key that fit the call boxes on his beat. Each door had two keyholes. One allowed access to a telephone used for checking in and non-emergency communication with headquarters. The second hole was for emergencies.

“You put in the key and turned it half a turn and it would send the message that an officer needed ‘Code 3’ help at that location,” Don wrote.

Back at the station, a machine would spit out a strip of paper that resembled a stock ticker tape. The machine punched the paper three times, the signal to send help ASAP.

Call boxes weren’t the only way to get messages to the police. From 1935 to 1945, Keith B. Willis’s father was the police chief of the small town of Laurel, Mont. (then-population 2,700). In those days, when you picked up the telephone, an operator said, “Number, please.” The police station’s telephone number was seven.

“If a policeman did not answer, the operator turned on a red light on top of a three-story building across from the police station,” wrote Keith, who lives in Ashburn, Va. “When the policeman saw the red light he called the operator and was put in contact with the person who called.”

Keith said that on a trip to Montana four years ago, he noticed the red light had survived. “There is likely no one in the town now who knows why it is there,” he wrote.

Barry G. Milstead’s father, Melvin Milstead, was a D.C. firefighter from the late 1940s until his retirement in 1967 because of an injury.

“The topic of call boxes was a common one with Dad and his fellow firemen,” wrote Barry, of Frederick, Md. “This was because each fireman was responsible for learning the codes for each of the call boxes in their area.”

Firefighters were regularly tested on the numbers and locations of the call boxes. An officer would summon each firefighter into his office and then read numeric codes aloud.

“That fireman was required to name the physical location of each box based on the code numbers,” Barry wrote. “They had better give the correct answers. Lives and their own jobs depended on it.”

Call boxes may have become obsolete, but they got the job done.