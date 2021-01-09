There is no firm definition of a cave-dweller. But allow Answer Man to craft one. A cave-dweller must possess three qualities: A cave-dweller must be active in Washington “society”: those parties, fundraising galas and other events that require dressing up in fancy clothes. A cave-dweller must be wealthy. (Otherwise, it’s hard to afford that first requirement.) And a cave-dweller must be born into a family with deep roots in Washington. (The deeper, the better.)

Of these requirements, only the third can’t be bought. You can be social, and you can be rich, but if you just arrived in D.C. — or even if your parents or grandparents are the ones who moved to Washington — you cannot be a cave-dweller. Perhaps your great-grandchildren can be.

In 1987, The Washington Post’s Sarah Booth Conroy explored the history of the word, writing: “The slightly self-deprecating term is applied far too loosely these days, to designate Washingtonians who have linen tea napkins, belong to the Sulgrave/Cosmos/Metropolitan/Chevy Chase clubs, and remember at least one earlier revival of the Willard Hotel.”

Among the people Conroy interviewed were some who traced their local ancestry to a time before there was a District of Columbia.

Kevin Chaffee, a senior editor for Washington Life, told Answer Man that cave-dwellers are “people whose families have been in the area going back X number of generations, people who have Colonial antecedents here or maybe go back as far as the Gilded Age. . . . Somebody who came in the time of Eisenhower wouldn’t rate it.”

The life of a cave-dweller, Chaffee said, follows a certain arc. “They all used to get born at Columbia Hospital for Women,” he said. “That’s gone now. I suppose it would be Sibley now.”

They attend certain schools — St. Albans, Sidwell Friends, Madeira, Landon, Holton-Arms — and are buried at Oak Hill or Rock Creek cemeteries.

“Their funerals would all be at Gawler’s, for sure,” Chaffee added.

Diana McLellan, the late, great chronicler of D.C. society, once printed a list of cave-dwelling families. The names on it included Addison, Beall, Blair, Byrd, Claggett, Cutts, Eustis, Glover, Grosvenor, Hagner, Lee, Newbold, Randolph, Riggs, Stoddert, Taft, Tayloe, Tydings and Willard.

“It’s a term that has gotten thrown around an awful lot,” said Beth Ann Newton, editor of “The Social List of Washington,” a.k.a. the Green Book, a guide to hoity-toity Washingtonians that has been published annually since 1930. Said Newton: “What I’ve come to understand is, it really means the families that helped build Washington, that go back for several generations here.”

Chaffee and Newton both said the word was chosen because it jokingly refers to someone whose forebears go so far back that they lived in caves — “earliest man, people who were here first, so to speak,” Newton said.

A 1904 article in the Delineator magazine by the pseudonymous Marie Columbia suggested that cave-dwellers were separate from “The Official Set” and “The Smart Set.” They were “the really, truly delightful old ‘residenters’ of Washington, made up mostly of well-born, well-bred families, long distinguished at the Capital for other qualities than riches or official position. They love to call themselves the ‘Cave Dwellers,’ and they open their doors only when and to whom they please, shutting them even in the face of the President of the United States if they see fit.”

It’s that sense — someone who is content to ignore the world outside the cave — that Constance McLaughlin Green explored in “Washington: Capital City.” Politicians and their hangers-on may come and go, but cave-dwellers abide. Wrote Green: “Resentment of brash newly arrived politicians and their proteges had perhaps laid the groundwork for cave-dwelling as early as President Jackson’s day.”

Cave-dwellers were even more dismissive of the nouveau riche robber barons who came to town during the Gilded Age.

“[In] setting themselves apart,” Green wrote, “cave-dwellers wrapped themselves in an exclusiveness that socially ambitious outsiders longed to break in upon.”

In Green’s estimation, true cave-dwellers had faded away by the 1950s, when the official life of Washington had become inextricably intertwined with its social life. The term persists, not least as the title of a novel to be published in May by Christina McDowell. The psychological thriller is called “The Cave Dwellers.”

The term is a funny one. Here’s a mention from the Washington Evening Star of June 7, 1923: “The wife of a clever young diplomat frequently heard the term ‘cave dweller,’ and at an afternoon tea remarked after being asked if she had seen everything interesting in the capital, ‘Yes; everything but a cave dweller, and I do wish I could see one.’ ”