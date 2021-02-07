The decision follows criticism in late January from local lawmakers and early-childhood advocates who were upset that those workers were not prioritized for vaccinations ahead of public school staff. Day-care operators, whose facilities have been mostly open for months, said their employees tend to be older and earn minimum wage, and deserve priority.
After a D.C. Council hearing in late January, Bowser made day-care workers eligible. But doses — and appointments — remain scarce.
The city also announced Sunday the launch of an initiative to educate members of D.C.’s religious community about vaccine effectiveness — and to get them vaccinated, too. The city’s “Faith in the Vaccine” program will start off this week in Southeast Washington at the Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church, which will host two vaccine clinics.
A total of 200 residents will get vaccinated at the two clinics, the city said. No walk-up appointments will be available. The city is working with the church to sign up residents in advance.