Tall, no-scale fencing that for the better part of a year encircled the pastel yellow walls of St. John’s Church has been replaced by waist-high aluminum barriers.

But behind this easing exterior, the District has amped up its police presence, placing officers on 12-hour shifts and asking for aid from the National Guard in anticipation of more protests to come.

After Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) made a direct appeal Monday to acting secretary of the Army John E. Whitley, he authorized the activation of about 250 unarmed troops to help respond to any protests that may arise following a verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer accused in Floyd’s death.

A statement issued by the Guard said the troops would be activated through May 9. While states can summon the guard on their own, the District does not have that power.

Christopher Rodriguez, the city’s head of emergency management, said the District wanted unarmed members of the Guard to help manage traffic downtown and enhance security at Metro stations. The request includes a “quick reaction force,” which could be deployed in the event of “large-scale” protests, Rodriguez said.

The Virginia State Police, emergency management officials and the Capitol Police in Richmond had a conference call Monday with Richmond police to discuss how they would respond to potential unrest after the verdict, according to a person familiar with the call who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter. Richmond saw weeks of protests after Floyd’s death last year.

The Virginia National Guard was not part of the call, and a spokeswoman for Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said he had not been asked to activate the Guard.

In the District, unarmed Guard troops working traffic duty — with downtown streets blocked by armored vehicles and snowplows — have become a common sight during protests over the past year. The move is a strategic one: It allows D.C. police to dispatch more officers to protests or instances of unrest.

In early June, the Guard deployed helicopters that hovered extremely low over clusters of protesters — a misuse of military medical aircraft that was roundly criticized by former pilots, human rights groups and military law experts. A Washington Post investigation estimated the height was 45 feet. The decision to use the aircraft in this way ultimately resulted in the discipline of multiple soldiers, according to the Army.

In early January, as the District braced for a violent show of force by groups disputing President Biden’s election victory, a modest National Guard presence was requested to help with traffic and crowd control. The Army initially pushed to reject the D.C. government’s request, according to an internal memo obtained by The Post.

After the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, members of the D.C. Guard were joined by troops from around the country, who patrolled a fortified perimeter around the Capitol for weeks. District residents lamented how militarized the nation’s capital — and their own neighborhoods — had become.

Bowser said she and other city leaders were bracing for the renewed prospect of unrest even before last week, when new protests erupted in response to several fatal police shootings and the release of body-worn camera footage that showed a Chicago police officer fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy on March 29.

“The chief of police and the director of D.C. homeland security have been coordinating and preparing for several weeks, probably since before the trial even began,” Bowser said.

On Monday, officers in pairs and small groups milled around Black Lives Matter Plaza, near St. John’s Church on 16th Street NW, as tourists posed for photos in front of signs declaring “Black Lives Matter” and peered through the tall black fence for a glimpse of the White House.

Protesters had wound their way through the District on Friday and Saturday nights, disrupting restaurant patrons on outdoor patios and chanting the names of those killed by law enforcement up and down darkened city streets.

Police arrested four people on Saturday, all of whom were accused of assault on a police officer and possession of a destructive device. D.C. police said the devices included Roman candles, bottle rockets and other fireworks. One person who was arrested, a 15-year-old boy from Alexandria, was also accused of carrying an ax. Police also said protesters threw water bottles at officers during the confrontation.

Protesters, however, accused the police of bombarding them and instigating a confrontation as the group was preparing to disperse late Saturday.

Several demonstrators threw water, bottles and their bodies at the police line that surrounded them near the Gallery Place Metro station in an effort to free their comrades.

Earlier in the evening, the crowd gathered at the foot of the Christopher Columbus statue outside Union Station. Some individuals set fire to a flag bearing a thin blue line — a pro-police symbol that critics say also stands for white supremacy and opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The weekend marches, which drew several hundred people downtown, were among the many protests that gathered in cities around the country to call for police reform and racial justice — a call that has continued unbroken for nearly a year.

It is not clear how long it may take the jury in Minnesota to reach a verdict in the Chauvin trial — closing arguments in the case were delivered Monday.

But the fury and grief unleashed by the killing of Floyd last year was reignited last week following the fatal police shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in a Minneapolis suburb.

Wright’s funeral is planned for Thursday.