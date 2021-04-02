Proud Boys, a far-right group with a history of violence, tore down Black Lives Matter banners and signs from two historic Black churches in D.C. in January. Protesters set fire to St. John’s Church in June amid protests over the killing of George Floyd in May. And in March, a noose was found hanging from a tree in the courtyard of St. Mark’s Episcopal church on Capitol Hill.
“I encourage DC’s faith-based communities and nonprofits to look into all the ways these funds can be used, think about how they can be used to enhance their own security, and then apply for funding,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) in a statement.
The grant is part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Nonprofit Grant Program and has been in place since 2004.
Nonprofits classified as 501(c)(3)s in the National Capitol Region, which includes D.C. and many of its surrounding counties, are eligible to apply for up to $150,000 by April 23. The grant money is meant to enhance physical security and support related training costs.
In the last fiscal year, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security awarded a total of $4 million in security grant funding to the region’s faith-based nonprofits. Of that sum, the agency allocated $2.2 million to institutions within District lines, according to Rodriguez.
City leaders hope that publicizing the grant will encourage a wide array of faith-based groups to apply for the funding, not just those with strong grant-writing arms.
Rodriguez stressed that the city offers technical assistance for every step of the grant application and administration process to “try to really level the playing field.”