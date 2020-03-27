Service hours remain the same on the Eastern Market-L’Enfant Plaza and Congress Heights-Union Station routes. The Mall route is suspended for the duration of the novel coronavirus emergency.

The city last week suspended fares on all Circulator routes and asked passengers to board the bus through the rear door. The all-door entry policy enables better social distancing. Riders with wheelchairs can still use the front door to board using the lift.

— Luz Lazo

Superior Court judge limits bench warrants

In an effort to reduce arrests and court appearances, D.C. Superior Court Chief Judge Robert E. Morin on Friday suspended the issuance of bench warrants for failure to appear in court in all misdemeanor cases except for domestic violence, sex abuse and indecent exposure.

The suspensions are in effect until May 15. Morin wrote the decision was in collaboration with D.C. police and the U.S. attorney’s office in the District.

“In light of the current public health and judicial emergencies declared in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Morin wrote, “and recognizing arresting a person wanted on most misdemeanor bench warrants during the public health emergency presents a health risk to the person, law enforcement, and others that outweigh the interest of the public in the speedy resolution of these case,” he ordered the temporary suspensions of the bench warrants.

Morin also suspended weekend jail orders until June 5. Individuals convicted of various misdemeanor offenses such as DUI are often sentenced to weekends in jails, especially if the defendant is employed during the week.

— Keith L. Alexander

Judges order release of at least 10 defendants

Federal judges in the District have ordered the release of at least 10 defendants in the past week after defense attorneys cited the coronavirus outbreak and jail conditions.

The federal defenders office of the District said that judges are releasing some inmates from jail for two reasons: they have health issues, or their lawyers had not been able to communicate with them. The D.C. jail had required that meetings with defense counsel occur in person; it is now allowing such meetings to occur by video conference, but there can be long waits.

Prosecutors joined the defense motions in several cases, while other joint motions remain pending. However, the U.S. attorney’s office is opposing many others. Defendants who have been ordered released typically suffer from medical conditions such as leukemia, asthma, kidney disease or other unspecified ailments that put them at heightened risk for infections and serious medical complications, according to court filings.

Most were released to high-intensity supervision or home confinement or were to complete sentences under supervision or less restrictive conditions.

— Spencer S. Hsu

VIRGINIA

Court extends state of emergency three weeks

Virginia’s court system will remain under a state of emergency for at least another month, the state Supreme Court declared Friday, meaning all civil, traffic and criminal cases will be postponed, except for emergencies and urgent matters, through April 26. The courthouses, however, remain open.

Chief Justice Donald W. Lemons originally issued an order March 16, in response to a request from Gov. Ralph Northam (D), declaring a state of emergency for the state’s courts through April 6. Lemons’s order Friday extends that for three more weeks.

Lemons said judges should “exercise their discretion as necessary in determining whether the matter is urgent.”