Council members and other critics said the mayor failed to prove that free rides were benefiting the District’s lowest-income residents.

— Luz Lazo

SE man slain in

shooting in Shaw

A man was fatally shot Sunday night in the Shaw neighborhood in Northwest Washington.

AD

The shooting occurred at about 10:20 p.m. in the 600 block of S Street near Rhode Island Avenue NW. The victim was identified as Tahlil Byrd, 19, of Southeast Washington.

AD

— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

August hit-and-run

victim dies

A pedestrian who was struck by a van in late August in a hit-and-run incident has died.

Prince George’s County police said Cornelius Phillips, 85, of Northeast Washington died Monday. He had been struck at about 6 a.m. on Aug. 26 in the 3400 block of Bladensburg Road near the D.C.-Maryland line.

The van did not stay on the scene, and police said “it is possible the driver did not know he or she struck the victim.”

— Dana Hedgpeth

AD