No more free rides

on Circulator routes

Beginning Tuesday, the D.C. Circulator will no longer be free and riders must resume paying the $1 fare.

The free rides had been in effect since late February, when Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) promoted them as a way to help the city’s poor and low-income residents and increase ridership. But the program didn’t get the support of the D.C. Council, which denied Bowser funding to make the free rides permanent.

Council members and other critics said the mayor failed to prove that free rides were benefiting the District’s lowest-income residents.

— Luz Lazo

SE man slain in

shooting in Shaw

A man was fatally shot Sunday night in the Shaw neighborhood in Northwest Washington.

The shooting occurred at about 10:20 p.m. in the 600 block of S Street near Rhode Island Avenue NW. The victim was identified as Tahlil Byrd, 19, of Southeast Washington.

— Dana Hedgpeth

August hit-and-run

victim dies

A pedestrian who was struck by a van in late August in a hit-and-run incident has died.

Prince George’s County police said Cornelius Phillips, 85, of Northeast Washington died Monday. He had been struck at about 6 a.m. on Aug. 26 in the 3400 block of Bladensburg Road near the D.C.-Maryland line.

The van did not stay on the scene, and police said “it is possible the driver did not know he or she struck the victim.”

— Dana Hedgpeth

