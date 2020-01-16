Residents of the encampment, unprepared for the eviction, scoured their tents for items they couldn’t leave behind, stuffing whatever they could into plastic bags.

AD

Underpasses in the area, home to dozens of people, have been cleared and cleaned more than 80 times before, but city officials say this time will be the last. Under a policy announced by the mayor last week, the tents — and the struggling people living in them — will not be permitted to return.

AD

“Tents and living in tents is not permitted in the District of Columbia, and it’s not safe for the inhabitant. It’s also not safe for the surrounding community,” D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) told reporters last week. “We also, it should be clear, make our abundant homeless services available to anybody who is living in a tent, and we will continue that very robust outreach to make sure people know what services are available for them.”

Wayne Turnage, the city’s deputy mayor for health and human services, said cleanup would proceed as dozens of others have since 2015. Afterward, the Department of Public Works, D.C. police and other agencies will return to ensure that tents don’t reappear, he said.

AD

Those seeking to camp in the underpass will be directed to shelters and other services.

“Once the areas are clean, we will depart,” he said. “If we receive reports of tents or other encampments, we will return.”

AD

Officials prohibited the encampment because narrow sidewalks and a proliferation of tents made it difficult for pedestrians, including people using wheelchairs or pushing strollers, to pass through, Turnage said. Encampments beneath nearby underpasses on L and M streets NE, which have larger rights-of-way, will be allowed to stay.

As a garbage truck moved in Thursday, 58-year-old Michael Harris — sometimes referred to as the underpass’s “mayor” — sat in his wheelchair in front of the community’s belongings: tents, grocery carts, storage bins, sleeping bags and furniture.

AD

He wasn’t sure where he would stay Thursday night, but had staked out locations at another underpass.

“It doesn’t really matter because I’m a soldier,” he said.

Those who were forced to leave — having faced the ire of some NoMa residents and the District government — soon learned of new foes. Some living in the L Street underpass didn’t want the displaced K Street community coming their way.

AD

At Second and L streets NE, the cutting wind blew tarps and blankets into the road. Andre Juste and Anthony Cosby scrambled to grab them and stuff them into garbage bags. The men live beneath the L Street underpass and, seeking to avoid community criticism, try to keep it tidy.

AD

“Everyday we get up and clean L Street,” Cosby said. “We get the trash up. We make sure there’s no needles on the ground. … We don’t harass nobody. L Street hasn’t gotten no complaints.”

“Over there it was not like that,” Juste said of his K Street neighbors. “It was nasty and dirty.”

The K Street clear-out comes at a time of contentious debate around affordable housing and the rights of homeless people in NoMa, a fast-gentrifying neighborhood generally north and west of Union Station.

In August, Robin-Eve Jasper, president of the NoMa Business Improvement District, wrote a public letter referring to the “unsafe and unsanitary environments” of the underpasses and urged that “something be done to recognize and protect the right of D.C. residents, workers and visitors to safely use and pass through public space in NoMa.” Jasper this week said she had no comment on the city’s removal of tents.

AD

AD

D.C. Health and Human Services documents show that the number of homeless encampment cleanups in NoMa and in the District generally have increased since 2015.

That year, for example, there were three cleanups in the neighborhood among 29 total cleanups. In 2018, there were 35 cleanups in NoMa out of 100 citywide. And between January and September of last year, there were 29 NoMa cleanups out of 90 citywide, the most recent period for which numbers were available.

Schroeder Stribling, a member of the city’s Interagency Council on Homelessness and chief executive of N Street Village, whose services include a shelter for unaccompanied women about a mile from the K Street encampment, said the city will find a bed for anyone who asks. However, her shelter is operating at capacity.

AD

“Economic conditions continue to force people out of housing,” she said. “There should be nobody in the street, on the street or in the shelter. … There should be affordable, accessible housing for everyone who needs it. That’s just not case in a community where rent and wages continue to diverge.”

AD