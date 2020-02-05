Advocates say the chemicals have been shown to help those who suffer from addiction, post-traumatic stress syndrome and depression.

AD

“Practices with entheogenic plants and fungi have longs [sic] existed, have been considered sacred to a number of cultures and religions for millennia and continue to be enhanced and improved,” according to text submitted to the Board of Elections. “Citizens of the District of Columbia seeking to improve their health and well-being through the use of entheogenic plants and fungi currently use them in fear of arrest and prosecution.”

AD

The Board of Elections, an independent city agency, does not rule on the merits of proposed initiatives, but determines whether they can legally be put to voters. The board cannot appropriate money and proposals cannot violate the District’s Human Rights Act, among other preconditions. If the board approves an initiative, supporters would gather petition signatures after a challenge period.

Board members didn’t respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

AD

The psychedelic drug decriminalization initiative, known as the Entheogenic Plant and Fungus Policy Act of 2020, was proposed by Melissa Lavasani, a budget officer at the D.C. Department of Energy and Environment and a spokeswoman for advocacy group Decriminalize Nature DC.

Lavasani said she fell into a severe depression in 2018, a few months after the birth of her second child. At a time that she says she should have been happy, she was beset with anxiety, panic attacks, paranoia and suicidal thoughts, she said.

AD

Desperate for a solution, but put off by possible side effects of psychiatric medication, she tried psychedelic mushrooms. Through trial and error, she took “microdoses” of the illegal drug, reducing the quantity if she felt psychoactive effects and skipping doses to avoid building up a tolerance.

AD

She said the process — procuring an illicit substance and taking it without medical supervision — was scary, but the experiment worked. Within a few days, she said, “everything started to transform in my life.”

“I felt much lighter,” she said. “I was actually happy. I had joyful moments. I was engaging with my children more. It was a quick turnaround.”

Almost two years later, she no longer takes mushrooms, is in therapy and has become the face of the decriminalization effort.

“This is one step closer to getting people feeling comfortable enough to treat themselves,” she said.

AD

Proponents say the initiative wouldn’t legalize psychedelics in the District in the same way marijuana was legalized in 2014. However, they say, it would take pressure off those who might benefit from psychedelic therapy, but fear law enforcement. D.C. police didn’t respond to a request for comment on the initiative.

AD

Wyly Gray, a 38-year-old Marine who served in Afghanistan, said he “was really on the brink of suicide” after he returned home in 2008. He said he struggled with post-traumatic stress, even after trying psychiatric medications and other treatment through the Department of Veterans Affairs.

He turned to ayahuasca, a brew traditionally consumed in some indigenous communities that contains the psychoactive chemical DMT, a drug included in the proposed initiative. After taking it twice in recent years, he said it “literally changed my whole life.” The Georgetown University senior is now executive director of an organization that advocates for psychedelic treatments for veterans.

AD

“I don’t believe psychedelics are a magic bullet or cure-all,” he said. “I think it’s a shame that these chemicals — plants — have been around for thousands of years and here we are in 2020 acting like this is some sort of controversy.”

AD

If the initiative reaches the ballot and is supported by voters, the District could become one of a handful of places that have decriminalized psychedelics. Denver, after a public referendum last year, was the first. Efforts also have succeeded in Oakland, Calif., and last month in Santa Cruz, Calif. A initiative is also moving forward in Oregon.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann (D) opposed decriminalization efforts ahead of her city’s referendum last year. In an interview Tuesday, she said her “biggest concerns have not played out,” and juveniles don’t have the same interest in psychedelics as they do in marijuana or even cocaine.

AD

“We had concerns that Denver might become the psilocybin capital of the country,” she said. “But I don’t think that’s happened.”

AD

Matthew W. Johnson, an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Johns Hopkins University, said he has been present in clinical sessions involving people who have taken psilocybin more than 100 times.

Johnson said research into the therapeutic benefits of the drug are “very promising,” but added that users should proceed with caution. While he supports “the general movement away from drugs being treated as a criminal justice issue,” he worried about a lack of safeguards — particularly with ibogaine, a drug included in the initiative that has cardiac risks.