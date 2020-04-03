Bowser (D) said a model city officials are relying on estimates about 93,000 people could contract covid-19 in the city, a cumulative figure over the course of the public health emergency. The projection includes people who have been infected and have recovered.

AD

“This is a tough number to have to report,” Bowser said. “We think that we’d rather be on the side of underestimating the impacts of social distancing than presenting too rosy a picture.”

AD

She predicted that the nation’s capital would see a peak in hospitalized patients around late June and early July.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) appeared to be citing a more optimistic scenario this week when he said the state expects a peak of infections between late April and late May. Northam did not release projected numbers of patients or fatalities.

“The point that I would make to Virginians is, if you don’t abide by our guidelines … you’re going to get it,” Northam, a physician, said Friday. “I’ve been in this business for over 30 years. I don’t’ think I’ve ever seen a pathogen … that is as contagious as this is.”

AD

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has not released formal projections for his state.

“We simply don’t know just how bad things are going to get or exactly how long this is going to last,” Hogan said Friday.

AD

Bowser said officials expect that most of the 93,000 people will recover from the virus. She said estimates predict that hundreds of people will die of the virus in the District, which so far has confirmed 761 covid-19 cases and 15 fatalities.

“We expect that we could experience a range of loss of life in our city,” Bowser said. “The mild estimate is that 220 people would succumb to the disease. A moderate would be 440, and the severe estimate would be more than 1,000 people.”

City officials said they need more than 2,700 new intensive care unit beds for the summer. The District has fewer than 100 available now. Officials said they are pushing hospitals to plan to exclusively serve people with severe covid-19 cases while treating patients with more mild symptoms and other illnesses at alternate facilities.

AD

AD

“This is certainly a global pandemic of proportions that none of us could have predicted, but we will get through this. We will get through the other side of this, and we will get back to life in our beautiful, thriving city,” Bowser said.

She said the city based its projections on a computer model that is more pessimistic than others, with assumptions that social distancing will be less effective than hoped at reducing new infections, in part because some people won’t comply.

The model is different from one used by White House officials, who said this week that the outbreak would peak later this month.

Private consultants, universities and others have offered several competing models projecting the trajectory of the coronavirus outbreak. Two, in particular, appear to be shaping government policy.

AD

AD

The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, or IHME, was cited by the White House and is the source of many graphs and projections that made their way around the Internet this week. That scenario says the peak will come April 15 — and that the District will have enough hospital beds and ventilators at that time.

The COVID-19 Hospital Impact Model for Epidemics, or CHIME, developed by Penn Medicine, is the one used by the D.C. government.

District officials say they have scoped out 39 facilities ranging from hotels to arenas that could be used to care for patients, cautioning that they would not open large-scale facilities until closer to the medical surge.

AD

The city’s model also shows D.C. hospitals would need more than 1,000 additional ventilators at the end of June, while the IHME model says the District would not need any more than it has.

AD

The mayor said she has not made a final decision on whether to extend the public health emergency and the associated restrictions that are in place through April 25. But she said based on current modeling, the D.C. Public Schools will not reopen as planned on April 27.

Northam announced Friday that he has chosen three convention centers around the state to expand hospital capacity for an expected surge in coronavirus patients.

They are the Dulles Expo Center in Northern Virginia, which can accommodate 315 acute or 510 non-acute beds; the Hampton Convention Center, which could hold 60 acute or 580 non-acute beds; and the Richmond Convention Center, which could house 432 acute or 758 non-acute beds.

AD

Northam said the state is stepping back from a plan to use a former Exxon Mobil campus in Fairfax, because the Dulles Expo site can be prepared more quickly. He also said officials are still searching for places that could be used for patients in western and southwest corners of the state if necessary.

AD

Working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northam said, the next step is to complete contracts, design and construction, a process that he said could be completed in six weeks. “These will be to free up capacity in the existing hospital system,” he said. “Our models look at May as the time when the surge is most likely to occur.”

Confirmed cases of coronavirus continued to grow at a rapid rate Friday. The District added 104 new cases, its largest single-day increase so far. Maryland added 427 cases and reported six new deaths. Prince George’s County saw the biggest jump in numbers, with 90 new cases, while neighboring Montgomery County, which has reported nine deaths, added 68 new cases.

AD

In Virginia, health officials reported four new deaths and 306 new infections for a total caseload of 2,015. The Washington Post counts three additional cases in Virginia, one each in Hanover, Powhatan and Stafford, that were abruptly dropped by the state counts in recent days. The Post is seeking clarification on the discrepancy.

Infections in Northern Virginia continued to surge, with Alexandria reporting 23 new cases and Fairfax County adding 44. Arlington and Loudoun counties added 7 and 9 cases respectively.

As the region scrambles to expand testing capacity, George Washington University Hospital said it will begin drive-through testing for the novel coronavirus on Monday in Foggy Bottom.

AD

AD

The hospital also launched a website — www.gwcovid19testing.com — to help patients and doctors access the testing.

The testing will be appointment-only and will run Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Patients will need to get a doctor’s order for the testing, and health-care providers can schedule a testing time through the website.

The drive-through site will be located at 20th and H streets NW, with a pedestrian site at 22nd and I streets NW. Patients will need to bring a driver’s license or passport for identification.

According to GW, test results will be available in five to seven days.

In Virginia, a Loudoun County Public Schools employee who recently helped deliver free meals to families has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said.

The staffer, who has not been identified, is self-isolating, Superintendent Eric Williams wrote in a message to families affiliated with 11 schools in the Potomac Falls area — the region in which the individual distributed meals. The staff member last worked March 26, began exhibiting symptoms March 28 and received a positive test result April 2, Williams said.

AD

The Loudoun County Health Department is investigating whether the staffer had “close contact” with any school affiliates in recent days, Williams wrote.

The diagnosis marks at least the 11th staff member to test positive for the coronavirus within the Loudoun school system. The Northern Virginia district, which serves 84,000 students, has also seen one virus-related death: Susan Rokus, an elementary school teacher, died last month at age 73.

The 11 schools where the individual helped deliver meals are Potomac Falls and Dominion high schools; River Bend and Seneca Ridge middle schools; and Algonkian, Countryside, Potowmack, Horizon, Lowes Island, Meadowland and Sugarland elementary schools.

In Maryland, two additional inmates and 10 civilians tested positive for Covid-19 within Maryland’s sprawling prison system, officials said Friday.

That brings the total confirmed, positive cases from the state’s prisons to 15 — three inmates, four correctional officers and eight contract workers, officials said.