The number started rising after President Trump caught the virus in early October and soared before Thanksgiving to 25,000 tests a week. The city conducted 17,000 tests last week and is on track for a similar total this week, as the number of deaths from covid-19 climbed past 700 in D.C. and the number of cases throughout the District, Maryland and Virginia exceeded a half-million.

Daily numbers released Tuesday put the total number of cases in Virginia, Maryland and D.C. at 506,280 — a number that is spiking faster than at any time earlier in the pandemic. D.C. officials say they are once again readying a field hospital it assembled at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, which was put in place earlier in the surge but never used.

LabCorp, which had been handling most tests from the city’s public testing sites, told the city that it couldn’t process so many tests without slowing results, meaning people might wait more than five days for their tests to come back, Geldart said.

The city decided that a wait of more than five days was unacceptable and arranged for the private company Curative to handle some of the tests.

Anyone tested at Judiciary Square, long one of the city’s most popular testing sites, or at the newest public site, Nationals Park, will have their samples sent to Curative, Geldart said.

The test is still the same — a PCR test that involves a five-second swab in each nostril, not a deep poke back toward the brain. And the results arrive the same way — generally in an email or text message from the D.C. health department.