The District, like states across the country, is planning to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and use its first vaccines to inoculate front line health-care workers and residents of skilled-nursing facilities.

“Residents from outside the District of Columbia who come into the District for work will be reflected in the allocations of the states in which they reside,” a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services said in an email.

Officials in Maryland and Virginia have both noted that they are receiving less vaccine initially than they will need for their own health care workers. And experts say it will be challenging to track down and vaccinate D.C. health-care workers in their home states.

It would be much easier for the District to vaccinate those individuals in the health-care settings where they work, city officials and health experts said, and to prioritize who goes first based on the risks they face while on the job.

“How would they necessarily know who are the workers who are in the emergency room, who work in the ICU, who work in an operating room, [who] might be doing jobs where they’re more likely to be very highly exposed?,” asked Lynn Goldman, the dean of George Washington University’s Milken Institute of Public Health, referring to Virginia and Maryland officials.

D.C. officials first voiced concern to the federal government about the allocation formula in October. Initially, federal officials showed “appreciation” for the request and the points made by city officials, D.C. Health Director LaQuandra Nesbitt said Thursday.

But as time progressed, Nesbitt said, “we were being told that … [accommodating] the request we were making would not be fair, and they also stated that it would not be equitable.”

“I’ve studied equity for quite a long time, and equity is giving people what they need,” Nesbitt said dryly. “Equality is giving everybody the same thing.”

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser sent a letter last week to Operation Warp Speed, the name the Trump Administration gave its vaccine-development effort, asking for more doses for health-care workers. Federal officials have acknowledged receipt of the letter, but have yet to formally respond, a Bowser spokeswoman said.

The D.C. Hospital Association, which represents the city’s 14 hospitals, also sent a letter to federal officials about the issue. And the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, an umbrella group representing the entire region, is working on a statement calling for a federal distribution formula based on where health-care workers are employed.

Changing the allocation formula would “enhance the safety of our entire region’s health care workers and the patients they serve,” executive director Chuck Bean said in an emailed statement.

“We’re not asking people where they live,” said Goldman, referring to George Washington University Hospital’s plans for administering the vaccine. “If they are in front line positions where you know they're at higher risk, they are going to be a priority for the vaccine, regardless of where their residence is.”

While Pfizer could receive an emergency use authorization for its vaccine by the end of this week, that doesn’t mean providers will immediately begin vaccinating people.

A CDC advisory group will have to finalize its recommendations for priority groups, Nesbitt said Thursday. And vaccinators will have to be trained on how to properly handle and give the shots.

“All of us would want a health care provider who is going to be administering the vaccine to us to have sufficient time to be trained on that specific vaccine,” Nesbitt said. “Some vaccines require mixing, some of them don’t. Some of them have unique storage properties or requirements, some of them don’t. This vaccine comes in its own unique container — that container can only be opened twice a day.”

When the vaccine arrives in the District, it will go first to six sites that have the proper storage capacity. Those sites are MedStar Washington Hospital Center, Howard University Hospital, George Washington University Hospital, Children’s National Hospital, Kaiser Permanente, and MedStar Georgetown University Hospital.

Each site will receive one box containing 975 doses — except MedStar Washington Hospital Center, which will receive two of those boxes.