A third party hired by the council released an investigative report last month detailing years of ethics violations by Evans, who it says used his position to benefit private clients and failed to recognize their payments as conflicts of interest. Evans has maintained his innocence, and he and his lawyers have said the report’s findings are flawed.

Similar allegations of ethical misconduct are under federal investigation and have already cost him leadership roles, including that as the chair of the regional transit authority board. Federal agents searched his district home in June after a confidential memo was shared that said he had used his transit authority board position to help a company that was paying him, according to The Washington Post. The council then announced it would appoint a panel to investigate Evans.

A spokeswoman for council Chairman Phil Mendelson said an expulsion hearing is tentatively set for Jan. 7, according to the Post. Evans will be able to defend himself at the hearing, which will be followed by a formal vote set to take place two weeks later. Expulsion requires the support of 11 of the 13 council members. The investigative report has prompted all of Evans’ colleagues to urge his removal.

Evans didn’t immediately respond to the Post’s request for comment.

