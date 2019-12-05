“We had a long conversation, and I would say it’s unclear to me what he’s going to do, but that does not mean he was debating whether to resign,” Mendelson said.

Mendelson said this isn’t the first time he’s urged Evans to resign. He spoke with Evans about resigning in September, amid a council-backed investigation into allegations of ethical violations by Evans.

AD

The results of that third-party investigation released last month found that Evans used his office to benefit private clients whose hefty payments he failed to disclose or recognize as conflicts of interest. Similar allegations are under federal investigation and cost Evans his role as the chair of the The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority board.

Before Evans can be expelled, lawmakers must hold a hearing at which he’s invited to testify. That could happen as soon as Dec. 17, the newspaper says.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD