D.C. Council member Vince Gray said he was pushed out of a nightclub in Northeast Saturday night after going to the club for an event sponsored by the District government , according to authorities.

A spokesman for Gray (D-Ward 7) said a dispute broke out over acceptance of his council identification card at the club, the DC Eagle.

According to Gray’s spokesman, an employee “wouldn’t accept” the card.

Gray “basically told the guy to chill out,” and was shoved out the door, said the spokesman, Chuck Theis. Theis said Gray was at the club for “Art All Night,” a city wide arts festival.

A police report said Gray reported that he fell and was injured after being pushed out the door. The report said he refused medical attention at the scene.