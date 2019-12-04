The Washington Post reports this is the first time the council has moved to eject a member. The push for Evans’ ousting comes after a third-party investigation determined he used his office to benefit private clients.

Chairman Phil Mendelson says extreme circumstances are required for the Council to intervene, noting that Evans’ conduct has shattered the public’s trust.

He says the full council will receive the committee report this month and an expulsion vote will follow.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD