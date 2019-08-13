WASHINGTON — A D.C. council staffer is being accused of firing a gun earlier this month outside a pop-up marijuana market.

News outlets report 24-year-old DaVon Lorenzo Fuller was arrested Saturday and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm.

A police statement says Fuller and another man were being robbed by two people. Both men shot at the robbers, firing at least a dozen rounds.

Fuller’s attorney Daniel K. Dorsey says Fuller fired in self-defense.

Police are looking for Fuller’s companion. The statement says Fuller was denied a concealed-carry permit, making it illegal for him to take the weapon outside his home.

Fuller is a staffer for councilwomen Brianne K. Nadeau, who has passed several laws to help reduce gun violence. He’s been placed on administrative leave.

