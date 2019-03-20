WASHINGTON — The Washington, D.C., City Council has voted to dilute the power of a councilman who used his position to solicit business from area lobbyists.

News outlets report the council voted Tuesday to remove Councilman Jack Evans as chair of the Finance and Revenue Committee.

Email records show he pitched himself to lobbyists, arguing they should employ him because of his influence as the area transit board chair and the city’s longest-serving lawmaker. He has apologized.

The transit agency has launched an internal ethics investigation into Evans, who is also is under federal investigation over legislation he promoted in 2016 that would’ve benefited a sign company.

The council also voted to remove Evans from several oversight positions, including one with the Commission on Arts & Humanities. The changes require another vote, which is set for April.

