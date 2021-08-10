Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announced Tuesday all city employees would be required to be vaccinated or undergo regular testing for the coronavirus, with vaccination required for new employees.

The employees will be required to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 19 or take weekly coronavirus tests.

The Bowser administration said last week that a decision on a city workforce vaccine requirement was imminent, and that officials were working with local labor leaders to determine how it would be enacted and enforced. At Tuesday’s announcement, the mayor was flanked by the city’s most powerful labor leaders, a sign that they backed her decision.

Coronavirus cases have been rising in the Washington region, including in D.C., with the rise partly fueled by the highly contagious delta variant.

“We know that we have been very steadfast and successful in crushing the virus in the District, and know we will do that with the delta variant,” Bowser said.

Bowser’s move follows announcements last week by the governors of Maryland and Virginia that they are requiring some state employees to get vaccinated or take weekly coronavirus tests by Sept. 1. And last week, D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D), an independent elected official, announced that employees in his office would be required to get vaccinated by Sept. 13 or get tested weekly.

This story is developing and will be updated.