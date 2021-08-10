With caveats, Washington Teachers’ Union follows national unions and says it would support a vaccine mandate
Coronavirus cases have been rising in the Washington region, including in D.C., with the rise partly fueled by the highly contagious delta variant.
“We know that we have been very steadfast and successful in crushing the virus in the District, and know we will do that with the delta variant,” Bowser said.
Bowser’s move follows announcements last week by the governors of Maryland and Virginia that they are requiring some state employees to get vaccinated or take weekly coronavirus tests by Sept. 1. And last week, D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D), an independent elected official, announced that employees in his office would be required to get vaccinated by Sept. 13 or get tested weekly.
This story is developing and will be updated.