District of Columbia

These were among incidents reported by D.C. police. For information, call 202-727-9099.

Northeast

HOMICIDES

Eastern Ave., 400 block, 8 p.m. June 8. With knife.

H St., 1100 block, 8 p.m. June 8.

ASSAULTS

Bladensburg Rd., 1200 block, 11:47 a.m. June 10. With knife.

Channing St., 3000 block, 12:29 a.m. June 9. With gun.

F St., 1500 block, 2:37 p.m. June 7. With gun.

Hayes St., 4300 block, 2:55 p.m. June 9. With knife.

L St., unit block, 7:01 a.m. June 7. With knife.

Maryland Ave., 1900-2099 blocks, 7:54 p.m. June 7. With gun.

Minnesota Ave., 3700 block, 12:07 a.m. June 12. With knife.

Riggs Rd., 300 block, 7:04 a.m. June 10. With gun.

Sligo Mill Rd., 6200 block, 4:23 p.m. June 6. With gun.

19th St., 700 block, 9:29 p.m. June 6.

50th St., 300-409 blocks, 12:50 p.m. June 11. With gun.

ROBBERIES

Adams Pl., 2100-2299 blocks, 9:26 p.m. June 5. With gun.

C St., 200 block, 11:11 p.m. June 6.

Central Ave., 4500 block, 7:30 p.m. June 5.

Eads Pl., 4500 block, 9:04 a.m. June 12.

H St., 1200 block, 11:31 p.m. June 5.

Hamlin St., 1600 block, 6:50 p.m. June 10.

New Hampshire Ave., 6200 block, 3:37 a.m. June 12.

West Virginia Ave., 1800 block, 1:05 a.m. June 6.

West Virginia Ave., 1800 block, 10:56 p.m. June 9.

Eighth St., 700 block, 3:57 p.m. June 7.

Eighth St., 2700-2999 blocks, 11:38 a.m. June 12. With gun.

Ninth St., 800 block, 10:08 p.m. June 10.

45th St., 1500 block, 8:34 p.m. June 7. With gun.

46th Pl., 1-199 blocks, 4:56 p.m. June 7.

49th St., 600 block, 5:58 a.m. June 7. With gun.

58th St., 600 block, 11:27 p.m. June 5. With knife.

BREAK-INS

Central Pl., 1800 block, 10:26 a.m. June 6.

Clay Terr., 5300 block, 3:54 a.m. June 6.

H St., 1200 block, 5:43 a.m. June 11.

Maryland Ave., 1900-2099 blocks, 1:33 a.m. June 12.

McDonald Pl., unit block, 10 a.m. June 6.

Meigs Pl., 1200 block, 4:20 a.m. June 8.

Minnesota Ave., 4000-4121 blocks, 8:49 a.m. June 11.

Monroe St., 2400 block, 5:56 p.m. June 12.

THEFTS

Acker Pl., 600 block, 5:15 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Adams Pl., 2100-2299 blocks, 6:35 a.m. June 6. From vehicle.

Bates Rd., 100-4999 blocks, 12:17 a.m. June 11.

Benning Rd., 1500-1699 blocks, 9:03 a.m. June 7.

Benning Rd., 1500-1699 blocks, 10:18 a.m. June 8.

Benning Rd., 1700 block, 4:23 p.m. June 10.

Benning Rd., 1900-2099 blocks, 1:13 a.m. June 10.

Bladensburg Rd., 900 block, 12:25 p.m. June 7.

Bladensburg Rd., 900 block, 8:10 p.m. June 8.

Bladensburg Rd., 1200 block, 9:06 a.m. June 9.

Bladensburg Rd., 1200 block, 9:04 p.m. June 11.

Bladensburg Rd., 2700 block, 5:44 p.m. June 6.

Bladensburg Rd., 2800-3200 blocks, 12:30 p.m. June 9.

Brentwood Rd., 1000-1249 blocks, 11:15 p.m. June 7.

Brentwood Rd., 1200 block, 2:37 p.m. June 8.

Brentwood Rd., 1700 block, 9:26 p.m. June 9.

Brentwood Rd., 1700 block, 8:10 p.m. June 11. From vehicle.

C St., 700 block, 12:14 p.m. June 9. From vehicle.

C St., 800 block, 6:42 p.m. June 6.

C St., 1300 block, 2:42 a.m. June 7. From vehicle.

Channing St., 2800-2999 blocks, 10:27 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Constitution Ave., 1200 block, 7:33 a.m. June 7.

Decatur St., 800-999 blocks, 4:35 a.m. June 11. From vehicle.

Division Ave., 400 block, 2:43 p.m. June 7.

Division Ave., 900-1299 blocks, 9:21 a.m. June 6.

Dix St., 4500-4699 blocks, 3:38 a.m. June 12. From vehicle.

Douglas St., 4200-4499 blocks, 12:28 p.m. June 6.

E St., 300 block, 11:58 a.m. June 8. From vehicle.

Eastern Ave., 800 block, 10:41 a.m. June 6.

Edgewood St., 600 block, 8:54 p.m. June 7. From vehicle.

Edson Pl., 4200-4399 blocks, 7:20 p.m. June 12.

Evarts St., 2600-2799 blocks, 3:48 a.m. June 8. From vehicle.

F St., 600 block, 11:16 a.m. June 12.

F St., 1400 block, 7:10 a.m. June 11.

Fitch Pl., 4900 block, 10:21 a.m. June 9. From vehicle.

G St., unit block, 10:17 a.m. June 8.

Gay St., 5300 block, 5:35 a.m. June 6. From vehicle.

H St., 600 block, 3:26 p.m. May 31.

H St., 600 block, 10:37 a.m. June 9.

H St., 600 block, 2:49 p.m. June 9.

H St., 600 block, 5:07 p.m. June 10.

H St., 700 block, 10:32 p.m. June 7.

H St., 900 block, 3:03 p.m. June 10.

H St., 1000 block, 11:56 a.m. June 8. From vehicle.

H St., 1200 block, 2:56 p.m. June 6.

Hamlin St., 1200 block, 9:52 a.m. June 7.

Hamlin St., 1200 block, 6 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Hawaii Ave., 300 block, 5:36 p.m. June 12.

Hayes St., 3600-3764 blocks, 2:11 p.m. June 7. From vehicle.

Holbrook Terr., 1100 block, 6:19 a.m. June 8. From vehicle.

Jay St., 3500-3899 blocks, 9:33 a.m. May 22. From vehicle.

Jay St., 3500-3899 blocks, 8:24 p.m. June 7.

Jay St., 3500-3899 blocks, 1:32 p.m. June 8. From vehicle.

Kane Pl., 4500-4605 blocks, 10:35 a.m. June 12. From vehicle.

L St., 1800 block, 12:53 p.m. June 11. From vehicle.

M St., unit block, 5:27 p.m. June 9. From vehicle.

Madison St., unit block, 6:53 p.m. June 12.

Market St., 2400 block, 1:33 p.m. June 11.

Marne Pl., 4200-4399 blocks, 8:29 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Massachusetts Ave., unit block, 3:58 p.m. June 9.

Massachusetts Ave., unit block, 2:53 a.m. June 11.

Massachusetts Ave., unit block, 4:39 p.m. June 11.

Meigs Pl., 1200 block, 4:49 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

Minnesota Ave., 3700 block, 5:54 p.m. June 6.

Minnesota Ave., 3900 block, 11:38 a.m. June 6.

Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave., 4500 block, 3:42 p.m. June 12.

New York Ave., 400-1229 blocks, 6:45 p.m. June 9.

New York Ave., 1200 block, 6:35 p.m. June 8.

New York Ave., 1600-1779 blocks, 10:59 p.m. June 6.

New York Ave., 1800-2299 blocks, 10 p.m. June 11. From vehicle.

Newton St., 1400 block, 6:29 p.m. June 10.

Newton St., 2600-2799 blocks, 5:58 p.m. June 6. From vehicle.

Oglethorpe St., 300-499 blocks, 2:30 a.m. June 11.

Okie St., 1400 block, 3:38 p.m. June 8.

Orleans Pl., 600 block, 12:39 p.m. June 7. From vehicle.

Q St., 100-299 blocks, 4:09 p.m. June 8.

Regent Pl., 600 block, 9:24 a.m. June 9. From vehicle.

Rhode Island Ave., 900 block, 10:57 a.m. June 10.

Rhode Island Ave., 900 block, 7:28 a.m. June 11.

Rhode Island Ave., 900 block, 3:30 p.m. June 12.

Rhode Island Ave., 2200 block, 3:46 p.m. May 31. From vehicle.

Rhode Island Ave., 3000-3133 blocks, 8:54 a.m. June 8. From vehicle.

Rhode Island Ave., 3000-3133 blocks, 4:52 p.m. June 9.

Rhode Island Ave., unit block, 6:48 a.m. June 11. From vehicle.

Rittenhouse St., unit block, 4:54 p.m. June 8. From vehicle.

Saratoga Ave., 1300 block, 1:41 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

Sheriff Rd., 4800 block, 1:17 p.m. June 9. From vehicle.

Sheriff Rd., 5000-5139 blocks, 3:20 a.m. June 11. From vehicle.

V St., 400 block, 2:18 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Warren St., 200 block, 5:52 p.m. May 31. From vehicle.

Washington Pl., 2300-2499 blocks, 7:17 a.m. June 7.

Washington Pl., 2300-2499 blocks, 8:12 a.m. June 8.

Washington Pl., 2300-2499 blocks, 5:37 p.m. June 8.

West Virginia Ave., 2000 block, 5:17 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

First St., 1200 block, 1:46 p.m. June 8.

First St., 1200 block, 3:27 p.m. June 8.

First St., 1200 block, 3:13 p.m. June 9.

First St., 1200 block, 8:25 p.m. June 9.

First St., 1200 block, 7:12 p.m. June 10.

First St., 1200 block, 8:56 a.m. June 12.

Second St., 1300 block, 1:05 a.m. June 7.

Second St., 1300 block, 1:02 a.m. June 11.

Third St., 1100 block, 5:37 p.m. June 12.

Fourth St., 400 block, 2:19 p.m. June 11.

Fourth St., 1900 block, 5:23 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Sixth St., 700 block, 4:04 a.m. June 8. From vehicle.

Sixth St., 1100 block, 12:27 p.m. June 11.

Seventh St., 600 block, 7:14 a.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Eighth St., 500 block, 4:01 p.m. June 11.

Ninth St., 900 block, 7:15 p.m. June 11. From vehicle.

11th St., 900 block, 3:33 p.m. June 11. From vehicle.

12th St., 800 block, 7:44 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

12th St., 3600 block, 4:52 p.m. June 7.

12th St., 3700 block, 8:57 p.m. June 7.

14th St., 200 block, 4:02 p.m. June 11.

14th St., 5000 block, 9:08 a.m. June 10. From vehicle.

15th St., unit block, 5:55 p.m. June 2.

17th St., 3000 block, 1:39 p.m. June 10.

18th St., 800 block, 9:05 a.m. June 7.

21st St., 900 block, 5:57 a.m. June 6.

24th St., 500 block, 10:44 a.m. June 6. From vehicle.

33rd St., 200 block, 12:22 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

42nd St., 500 block, 4:50 p.m. June 9.

51st St., 300-599 blocks, 10:31 a.m. June 12.

55th St., 500 block, 6:01 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

56th St., 600 block, 4:37 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Benning Rd., 3400 block, 6:49 p.m. June 6.

Bladensburg Rd., 1200-1699 blocks, 2:34 p.m. June 11.

Clinton St., 2900-3075 blocks, 6:51 a.m. June 8.

Division Ave., 800 block, 10:49 a.m. June 11.

Massachusetts Ave., unit block, 9:39 a.m. June 11.

Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave., 5300-5403 blocks, 7:49 a.m. June 9.

Perry St., 1000-1199 blocks, 9:09 p.m. June 7.

Quincy St., 1000-1199 blocks, 12:26 p.m. June 8.

Rhode Island Ave., 3000-3133 blocks, 8:38 a.m. June 6.

South Dakota Ave., 2200-2399 blocks, 7:41 p.m. June 9.

V St., 2300-3099 blocks, 1:10 a.m. June 10.

Third St., 1700 block, 5:25 p.m. June 9.

17th St., 2800 block, 10:34 a.m. June 8.

47th Pl., 1100 block, 12:02 a.m. June 9.

47th St., 200 block, 5:32 a.m. June 10.

61st St., 500 block, 4:50 a.m. June 9.

Northwest

ASSAULTS

Connecticut Ave., 4600 block, 8:37 p.m. June 10. With knife.

Georgia Ave., 2300 block, 9:21 a.m. June 11. With gun.

K St., 300 block, 1:40 a.m. June 5. With gun.

North Capitol St., 1000 block, 11:39 p.m. June 8. With knife.

Park Rd., 1100-1299 blocks, 10:19 p.m. June 5.

Somerset Pl., 1400-1599 blocks, 12:27 p.m. June 11. With knife.

Second St., 5100 block, 7:26 a.m. June 8. With knife.

15th St., 1500 block, 6:46 p.m. June 9. With knife.

18th St., 1600 block, 1:04 a.m. June 10. With gun.

ROBBERIES

Columbia Rd., 700-899 blocks, 12:28 a.m. June 9.

Connecticut Ave., 1700 block, 6:57 a.m. June 11.

De Sales St., 1700 block, 9:05 a.m. June 11.

Delafield Pl., 900 block, 3:56 p.m. June 7. With gun.

Iowa Ave., 4300 block, 10:28 a.m. June 12.

K St., 1300 block, 6:08 a.m. June 11. With knife.

Peabody St., 300 block, 12:20 p.m. June 6.

U St., 1200 block, 12:28 p.m. June 6.

U St., 1300 block, 2:28 p.m. June 9.

Seventh St., 600 block, 4:03 a.m. June 9.

Seventh St., 700 block, 6:05 p.m. June 9.

Seventh St., 700 block, 4:30 a.m. June 11.

13th St., 1800 block, 11:07 p.m. June 8.

13th St., 7700 block, 8:27 p.m. June 9.

14th St., 3100-3299 blocks, 8:10 p.m. June 11.

14th St., 3500 block, 12:08 a.m. June 9.

16th St., 2700-2899 blocks, 12:49 p.m. June 11.

22nd St., 1200 block, 12:50 a.m. June 6.

BREAK-INS

Delafield Pl., 400 block, 2:42 a.m. June 7.

Georgia Ave., 5200 block, 5:55 a.m. June 11.

Eighth St., 4300 block, 10:54 a.m. June 6.

13th St., 6000 block, 1:35 p.m. June 8.

THEFTS

Albemarle St., 3900 block, 4:36 p.m. June 11. From vehicle.

Aspen St., 900 block, 8:40 p.m. June 7. From vehicle.

Bancroft Pl., 2100 block, 5:13 p.m. June 8. From vehicle.

Belmont Rd., 1800 block, 10:31 a.m. June 12. From vehicle.

Belmont St., 1400 block, 10:17 a.m. June 7. From vehicle.

Blair Rd., 6000 block, 4:05 p.m. June 8. From vehicle.

Bryant St., unit block, 2:43 p.m. June 4.

California St., 2100 block, 6:02 a.m. June 4.

Calvert St., 2400-2798 blocks, 8 p.m. June 11.

Cedar St., 200 block, 4:51 p.m. June 11.

Clifton St., 1200 block, 9:03 p.m. June 8.

College St., 400-599 blocks, 10:17 a.m. May 26. From vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 1000 block, 9:48 a.m. June 9.

Connecticut Ave., 1100 block, 12:49 p.m. June 10.

Connecticut Ave., 1300-1699 blocks, 8:35 p.m. June 7.

Connecticut Ave., 2600 block, 2:12 p.m. June 6.

Connecticut Ave., 2600 block, 5:39 p.m. June 9. From vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 3000-3199 blocks, 3:38 p.m. June 8.

Connecticut Ave., 3300-3499 blocks, 12:47 p.m. June 11.

Connecticut Ave., 4200-4399 blocks, 12:21 p.m. June 7.

Connecticut Ave., 4400 block, 9:09 a.m. June 12.

Connecticut Ave., 4500 block, 10:35 a.m. June 11. From vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 5500 block, 11:54 a.m. June 12.

Cortland Pl., 2700 block, 5:18 p.m. June 12.

Davenport St., 3500 block, 10 a.m. June 11. From vehicle.

Dumbarton St., 3000 block, 12:51 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

Elder St., 900 block, 10:52 a.m. June 12. From vehicle.

Emerson St., 900 block, 11:32 a.m. June 11. From vehicle.

Euclid St., 700-898 blocks, 12:30 p.m. June 7. From vehicle.

Euclid St., 1300 block, 3:10 a.m. June 5.

F St., 1000 block, 2:47 p.m. June 8.

F St., 1100 block, 6:28 p.m. June 6.

F St., 1100 block, 8:55 p.m. June 8.

F St., 2000 block, 12:51 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Farragut St., 1200 block, 11:40 a.m. June 12. From vehicle.

Florida Ave., 400 block, 10:41 p.m. June 7. From vehicle.

Florida Ave., 1700 block, 9:40 p.m. June 6.

Florida Ave., 1700 block, 9:10 p.m. June 7.

G St., 900 block, 7:44 a.m. June 8.

G St., 1200 block, 3:32 a.m. June 10.

G St., 1400 block, 5:34 p.m. June 6.

Georgia Ave., 2300 block, 7:50 p.m. June 12.

Georgia Ave., 2400-2599 blocks, 11:32 a.m. June 10.

Georgia Ave., 2400-2599 blocks, 2:54 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 2800 block, 11:09 a.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 3000 block, 11:32 a.m. June 11. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 3100 block, 8:42 p.m. June 11. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 3400-3501 blocks, 1:37 p.m. June 8.

Georgia Ave., 3500 block, 1:18 a.m. June 11.

Georgia Ave., 3800 block, 2:44 p.m. June 7. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 4800 block, 1:27 p.m. June 8.

Georgia Ave., 5400 block, 8:34 a.m. June 11. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 6000 block, 7:17 a.m. June 6. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 7500-7603 blocks, 1:09 p.m. June 12.

Georgia Ave., 7600 block, 12:25 p.m. June 7. From vehicle.

Girard St., 1300 block, 7:23 p.m. June 6.

Grace St., 3200 block, 4:17 a.m. June 12.

Gresham Pl., 500-699 blocks, 2:24 a.m. June 10. From vehicle.

H St., unit block, 8:03 a.m. June 3.

H St., unit block, 5:56 a.m. June 9.

H St., unit block, 8:05 a.m. June 10.

H St., unit block, 6:27 p.m. June 10.

H St., unit block, 1:27 p.m. June 11.

Hemlock St., 1200 block, 11:13 a.m. June 8.

Hertford Pl., 3500 block, 3:57 p.m. June 1. From vehicle.

Hobart Pl., 700-999 blocks, 5:25 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

I St., 800-901 blocks, 10:40 a.m. June 9.

I St., 1700 block, 11:12 p.m. June 6. From vehicle.

I St., 2100 block, 7:42 p.m. June 6.

I St., unit block, 3:30 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Ingomar St., 4100 block, 3:42 p.m. June 8. From vehicle.

Irving St., 100 block, 10:12 a.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Irving St., 1400 block, 9:57 a.m. June 12. From vehicle.

Jenifer St., 3700 block, 1:55 p.m. June 6. From vehicle.

K St., 400 block, 6:39 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

K St., 400 block, 8:11 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

K St., 1700 block, 7:04 p.m. June 12.

K St., unit block, 11:26 p.m. June 7. From vehicle.

Kennedy St., 100 block, 6:20 p.m. June 9.

Kennedy St., 500-699 blocks, 4:55 a.m. June 8. From vehicle.

Kenyon St., 700-999 blocks, 12:40 p.m. June 8. From vehicle.

Kenyon St., 1300 block, 10:24 a.m. June 9. From vehicle.

L St., 1400 block, 12:36 p.m. June 9.

L St., 1700 block, 10:28 a.m. June 11.

L St., 1800 block, 2:33 p.m. June 7.

Lamont St., 700-999 blocks, 6:30 p.m. June 8. From vehicle.

Lanier Pl., 1700 block, 1:26 p.m. June 7.

M St., 700 block, 9:18 p.m. June 9.

M St., 900 block, 10:26 a.m. June 5.

M St., 1000 block, 7:32 a.m. June 8.

M St., 1300 block, 9:33 a.m. June 10. From vehicle.

M St., 1600 block, 9:37 p.m. June 11.

M St., 1800 block, 3:39 a.m. June 7.

M St., 2100 block, 7:39 a.m. June 10.

M St., 2300 block, 5:29 a.m. June 9.

M St., 2800 block, 8:15 p.m. June 9.

M St., 3000 block, 3:12 p.m. June 7.

M St., 3000 block, 1:56 p.m. June 12.

M St., 3100 block, 6:36 p.m. June 11.

M St., 3200 block, 12:58 p.m. June 7.

M St., 3200 block, 1:57 p.m. June 7.

Massachusetts Ave., 400 block, 9:12 a.m. June 6.

Massachusetts Ave., 4200-4349 blocks, 9:57 a.m. June 9. From vehicle.

Meridian Pl., 1300 block, 2:44 p.m. June 6. From vehicle.

Monroe St., 1400-1599 blocks, 12:34 p.m. June 7. From vehicle.

N St., 2100 block, 4:57 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

New Jersey Ave., 1100 block, 3:23 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

New York Ave., 1200 block, 12:06 a.m. June 9.

New York Ave., 1200 block, 2:14 p.m. June 12.

Newark St., 3700 block, 1:50 p.m. June 7.

Newark St., 3700 block, 4:34 p.m. June 8.

Newton Pl., 600 block, 1:06 a.m. June 8.

North Capitol St., 4700-4931 blocks, 7:20 a.m. June 7.

O St., 3600 block, 12:50 a.m. June 11.

Oakdale Pl., 300 block, 8:30 a.m. June 12.

Ontario Rd., 2500 block, 12:04 p.m. June 7. From vehicle.

P St., 900 block, 8:12 a.m. May 26. From vehicle.

P St., 3300 block, 3 p.m. June 11. From vehicle.

Park Rd., 1100-1299 blocks, 2 p.m. June 12.

Parkwood Pl., 1300 block, 10:23 a.m. June 7. From vehicle.

Parkwood Pl., 1300 block, 4:12 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

Patterson St., 3200 block, 12:49 p.m. June 9.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1200 block, 1:21 a.m. June 7.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1300 block, 4:52 a.m. June 4.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1900 block, 8:36 a.m. June 6.

Piney Branch Rd., 6500 block, 2:11 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

Prospect St., 3300 block, 11:32 p.m. May 28.

Q St., 1700 block, 11:47 p.m. June 9. From vehicle.

Q St., 2700 block, 5:48 p.m. June 6.

Quesada St., 3600 block, 1:54 p.m. June 11.

R St., 100 block, 6:22 a.m. June 4. From vehicle.

R St., 100 block, 6:13 a.m. June 11.

R St., 1700 block, 9:11 p.m. June 6. From vehicle.

Rhode Island Ave., 100 block, 6:48 a.m. June 11.

Rhode Island Ave., 900 block, 10:36 a.m. June 10.

S St., 400 block, 1:48 p.m. June 6.

S St., 1300 block, 9:48 a.m. June 8. From vehicle.

S St., 2000 block, 7:24 a.m. June 8.

Sheridan St., 500-699 blocks, 10:10 a.m. June 11. From vehicle.

Sherman Ave., 2200 block, 9:05 p.m. June 5. From vehicle.

Sherman Ave., 2300-2599 blocks, 10:13 p.m. June 5. From vehicle.

Sherman Ave., 3100 block, 10:55 a.m. June 1.

Somerset Pl., 500-699 blocks, 6:50 p.m. June 12.

Spring Pl., 1400-1589 blocks, 7:50 a.m. June 6.

T St., 200 block, 5:10 a.m. June 12. From vehicle.

T St., 1100 block, 10:06 a.m. June 6. From vehicle.

T St., 1400 block, 10:42 a.m. June 9. From vehicle.

Taylor St., 800 block, 9:24 a.m. June 12. From vehicle.

Tewkesbury Pl., 1100-1299 blocks, 7:34 p.m. June 6.

Tewkesbury Pl., 1300 block, 4:21 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

Thomas Jefferson St., 1000 block, 6:02 a.m. June 10.

Thomas Cir., unit block, 4:06 a.m. June 6.

U St., 1100 block, 4:22 p.m. June 9.

U St., 1200 block, 7 p.m. June 7.

U St., 1300 block, 1:18 a.m. June 9.

U St., 1300 block, 5:03 p.m. June 12.

U St., unit block, 7:08 p.m. June 10.

University Terr., 2900-3099 blocks, 1:39 p.m. June 8. From vehicle.

V St., 800 block, 6:15 p.m. June 8. From vehicle.

V St., unit block, 2:58 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Varnum St., 500-699 blocks, 4:28 a.m. June 12.

Vermont Ave., 1100 block, 11:08 p.m. June 7.

Vermont Ave., 1300 block, 11:07 a.m. June 10. From vehicle.

W St., 900 block, 5:23 p.m. June 10.

W St., 1300 block, 12:42 p.m. June 6.

W St., 1400 block, 4:52 a.m. June 7. From vehicle.

Warder St., 3300 block, 5:10 p.m. June 7.

Warder St., 3300 block, 10:44 a.m. June 11.

Whittier St., 300 block, 10:56 a.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Wiltberger St., 1800 block, 10:50 p.m. June 9. From vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 1000 block, 6:05 a.m. June 12.

Wisconsin Ave., 2300-2499 blocks, 10:06 a.m. June 7.

Wisconsin Ave., 4500 block, 3:55 p.m. June 12.

Wisconsin Ave., 5200 block, 12:09 p.m. June 8. From vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 5300 block, 3:57 a.m. June 8.

Woodland Dr., 2900 block, 1:14 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

First St., 900 block, 8:26 p.m. June 9. From vehicle.

First St., 1600 block, 1:23 p.m. June 7.

Second St., 6100 block, 7 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

Second St., 6600 block, 10:16 a.m. June 9.

Third St., 700 block, 8:46 a.m. June 11. From vehicle.

Third St., 800 block, 8:31 a.m. June 8. From vehicle.

Fourth St., 1000 block, 6:03 p.m. June 9. From vehicle.

Fourth St., 1000 block, 2:07 a.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Fourth St., 1000 block, 8:08 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Fourth St., 5500 block, 12:04 p.m. June 7. From vehicle.

Fourth St., 6200 block, 5:11 a.m. June 12. From vehicle.

Fifth St., 5500 block, 5:55 a.m. June 8. From vehicle.

Sixth St., 1700 block, 3:25 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Seventh St., 500 block, 12:06 p.m. June 6.

Seventh St., 500 block, 11:14 p.m. June 9.

Seventh St., 600 block, 9:43 a.m. June 8. From vehicle.

Seventh St., 700 block, 1:21 p.m. June 12.

Seventh St., 800 block, 5:55 p.m. June 6.

Seventh St., 800 block, 8:23 p.m. June 10.

Seventh St., 1200 block, 9:49 a.m. June 7. From vehicle.

Seventh St., 1800 block, 7:14 a.m. June 6.

Seventh St., 1900 block, 11:24 a.m. June 8.

Seventh St., 7400 block, 9:04 p.m. June 7. From vehicle.

Eighth St., 1800 block, 8:11 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Eighth St., 1900 block, 9:24 a.m. June 6. From vehicle.

Eighth St., 2100-2299 blocks, 6:19 p.m. June 6. From vehicle.

Eighth St., 2100-2299 blocks, 6:27 a.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Eighth St., 6200 block, 6:49 a.m. June 12. From vehicle.

Ninth St., 6300 block, 10:30 a.m. June 12. From vehicle.

10th St., 1300 block, 2:29 a.m. June 7. From vehicle.

10th St., 2100 block, 3:39 p.m. June 12.

11th St., 600 block, 9:20 a.m. June 6.

11th St., 2700 block, 9:27 a.m. June 8. From vehicle.

11th St., 3300 block, 9:54 a.m. June 9. From vehicle.

11th St., 3400 block, 1:08 p.m. June 9.

12th St., 1500 block, 11:28 p.m. June 11.

13th St., 1500 block, 10:20 a.m. June 12. From vehicle.

13th St., 1900 block, 3:54 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

13th St., 3100 block, 8:31 a.m. June 10. From vehicle.

13th St., 3500 block, 5:26 p.m. June 6.

13th St., 3600 block, 3:34 p.m. June 11. From vehicle.

14th St., 500 block, 9:29 a.m. June 11.

14th St., 1300 block, 7:34 a.m. June 7.

14th St., 1300 block, 2:13 p.m. June 8.

14th St., 2100 block, 12:52 p.m. June 6.

14th St., 2400 block, 4:03 p.m. June 7.

14th St., 2400 block, 11:21 a.m. June 10.

14th St., 3000 block, 2:16 a.m. June 9.

14th St., 3100-3299 blocks, 3:10 p.m. June 6.

14th St., 3100-3299 blocks, 6:27 p.m. June 6.

14th St., 3100-3299 blocks, 10:58 a.m. June 11.

14th St., 3400 block, 6:04 a.m. June 8.

14th St., 3700 block, 5:02 p.m. June 8.

14th St., 5100 block, 4:32 p.m. June 6.

15th St., 2400-2537 blocks, 8:23 a.m. June 7. From vehicle.

15th St., 4400 block, 9:59 a.m. June 8. From vehicle.

16th St., 3100 block, 4:42 p.m. June 12.

16th St., 3600 block, 11:12 a.m. June 1.

16th St., 3700-3899 blocks, 2:56 p.m. June 8. From vehicle.

16th St., 4700 block, 12:45 p.m. June 8. From vehicle.

17th St., 1600 block, 3:25 a.m. June 7.

18th St., 1200 block, 12:18 p.m. June 10.

18th St., 2100 block, 6:59 p.m. May 29.

19th St., 1100 block, 8:01 a.m. June 6.

19th St., 1100 block, 3:04 p.m. June 6. From vehicle.

19th St., 1300 block, 5:56 p.m. June 11. From vehicle.

21st St., 1500 block, 5:27 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

22nd St., 1300 block, 5:32 a.m. June 8.

25th St., 900 block, 7:31 p.m. June 11.

27th St., 2800 block, 9:54 a.m. June 9. From vehicle.

29th St., 1200 block, 2:15 p.m. June 8. From vehicle.

30th St., 1000-1199 blocks, 4:37 p.m. June 7.

30th St., 4600-4749 blocks, 12:56 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

32nd St., 5800 block, 10 a.m. June 11. From vehicle.

33rd St., 1400 block, 5:29 a.m. June 11. From vehicle.

36th St., 3300 block, 2:42 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

42nd St., 4500 block, 3:09 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

48th St., 4400 block, 3:50 p.m. June 7.

50th St., 4400 block, 3:13 p.m. June 8. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Belmont Rd., 1800 block, 11:09 a.m. June 12.

Champlain St., 2500 block, 8:05 a.m. June 10.

Delafield Pl., 400 block, 5:54 p.m. June 12.

G St., 1300 block, 12:34 a.m. June 9.

K St., 200 block, 3:07 p.m. June 8.

Lamont St., 1700 block, 3:49 p.m. June 10.

Lanier Pl., 1700 block, 1:16 p.m. June 10.

Marion St., 1500 block, 9:44 a.m. June 12.

Massachusetts Ave., 3600 block, 7:23 p.m. June 9.

Rhode Island Ave., 200 block, 7:38 p.m. June 9.

Rhode Island Ave., unit block, 10:23 a.m. June 11.

S St., 1800 block, 12:24 p.m. June 9.

S St., 1800 block, 2:29 p.m. June 9.

V St., 100 block, 9:19 p.m. June 7.

W St., 400-501 blocks, 3:20 p.m. June 11.

11th St., 1600 block, 3 p.m. June 12.

14th St., 700 block, 11:22 a.m. June 6.

15th St., 1400 block, 10:54 p.m. June 6.

15th St., 1400 block, 6:59 a.m. June 7.

15th St., 1400 block, 12:22 p.m. June 10.

17th St., 1200 block, 6:32 p.m. June 10.

24th St., 700 block, 2:58 p.m. June 3.

Southeast

HOMICIDES

Stevens Rd., 1100-1399 blocks, 8 p.m. June 6. With gun.

12th St., 700 block, 8 p.m. June 10. With gun.

ASSAULTS

Atlantic St., 400-599 blocks, 12:04 a.m. June 6. With gun.

Benning Rd., 4700-4809 blocks, 10:37 p.m. June 9.

D St., 5000 block, 6:08 a.m. June 10. With gun.

D St., 5300 block, 1:58 a.m. June 12. With gun.

G St., 4400 block, 4:43 p.m. June 8. With knife.

Savannah Pl., 1300 block, 12:37 a.m. June 9. With gun.

Savannah St., 2300 block, 4:36 p.m. June 12.

Third St., 4000-4399 blocks, 11:59 a.m. June 8. With gun.

Third St., 4000-4399 blocks, 9:55 p.m. June 8. With gun.

13th St., 2100 block, 7:35 p.m. June 7. With gun.

ROBBERIES

B St., 5400-5699 blocks, 7:28 p.m. June 12. With gun.

Barnaby Rd., 4400 block, 7:23 p.m. June 11.

Bay St., 1700 block, 9:50 p.m. June 9.

Benning Rd., 4800 block, 3:19 a.m. June 9. With gun.

C St., 5000 block, 8:09 p.m. June 11. With gun.

Call Pl., 5000 block, 12:44 a.m. June 11. With gun.

Douglass Rd., 2600 block, 3:16 p.m. June 11.

East Capitol St., 1400 block, 10:16 p.m. June 11. With gun.

Elmira St., 600 block, 12:05 p.m. June 10. With gun.

Ely Pl., 3500-3699 blocks, 6:02 a.m. June 12. With gun.

Good Hope Rd., 2200 block, 1:21 a.m. June 9. With gun.

Livingston Rd., 4100-4530 blocks, 3:26 p.m. June 7.

Pennsylvania Ave., 200 block, 2:06 p.m. June 9.

Sixth St., 4200 block, 9:28 p.m. June 8. With gun.

Eighth St., 400 block, 11:53 a.m. June 8.

14th St., 200 block, 12:41 a.m. June 10. With gun.

14th St., 1900 block, 3:19 p.m. June 9. With knife.

17th St., 1600 block, 1:47 p.m. June 10. With gun.

53rd St., 100 block, 1:34 a.m. June 9.

BREAK-INS

Alabama Ave., 4700 block, 6:32 p.m. June 6.

Atlantic St., 300 block, 4:43 p.m. June 12.

Branch Ave., 2300 block, 11:34 a.m. June 12.

Branch Ave., 2500 block, 5:13 p.m. June 6.

Branch Ave., 2500 block, 6:16 p.m. June 7.

E St., 5300 block, 10:03 a.m. June 9.

Elvans Rd., 2400-2599 blocks, 7:49 p.m. June 11.

L’Enfant Sq., 1300-2499 blocks, 7:06 a.m. June 8.

L’Enfant Sq., 1300-2499 blocks, 4:35 p.m. June 10.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 2000 block, 2:28 a.m. June 11.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1200 block, 8:38 a.m. June 10.

Q St., 1600 block, 3:15 p.m. June 11.

Ridge Rd., 100-399 blocks, 10:38 a.m. June 6.

South Carolina Ave., 300-409 blocks, 8:16 p.m. June 11.

Upsal St., 100 block, 10:03 p.m. June 10.

Eighth St., 400 block, 1:23 a.m. June 11.

THEFTS

A St., 1700 block, 6:38 a.m. June 12.

A St., 1800 block, 12:41 p.m. June 7. From vehicle.

A St., 3400 block, 12:16 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Alabama Ave., 1500-1699 blocks, 4:47 p.m. June 8.

Alabama Ave., 2600-2799 blocks, 7:21 p.m. June 9.

Alabama Ave., 2800-2999 blocks, 1:38 p.m. June 10.

Alabama Ave., 2800-2999 blocks, 1:22 p.m. June 11.

Alabama Ave., 2800-2999 blocks, 6:44 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

Blakney Lane, 4000 block, 7:49 a.m. June 7. From vehicle.

Bowen Rd., 4400 block, 2:13 p.m. June 11. From vehicle.

Brandywine St., 600-898 blocks, 5:55 p.m. June 11.

C St., 1300 block, 4:32 p.m. June 8.

C St., 4900 block, 6 a.m. June 12. From vehicle.

Chesapeake St., 800 block, 11:37 p.m. June 10.

Congress St., 700 block, 6:31 p.m. June 7.

D St., 1300 block, 4:12 a.m. June 10. From vehicle.

D St., 1600 block, 4:41 a.m. June 9.

Denver St., 2800 block, 7 a.m. June 12. From vehicle.

Dexter Terr., 1300 block, 10:39 a.m. June 12.

E St., 600 block, 9:52 a.m. June 11.

E St., 800 block, 8:39 p.m. June 6. From vehicle.

E St., 800 block, 8:57 p.m. June 6. From vehicle.

E St., 5100-5299 blocks, 3:18 a.m. June 6. From vehicle.

East Capitol St., 4100-4276 blocks, 12:36 p.m. June 7.

East Capitol St., 4100-4276 blocks, 6:39 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Eaton Rd., 1500 block, 8:47 a.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Elvans Rd., 2300 block, 4:06 a.m. June 12.

Fitch St., 5100-5298 blocks, 9:38 a.m. June 7.

Fitch St., 5100-5298 blocks, 9:45 a.m. June 7.

Gainesville St., 2800-2999 blocks, 4:09 a.m. June 6.

Gorman St., 4200 block, 5:30 p.m. June 12.

Green St., 2300 block, 11:36 p.m. June 6.

Halley Pl., 1-101 blocks, 7:51 a.m. June 11. From vehicle.

Independence Ave., 1500 block, 7:19 a.m. June 6.

Independence Ave., 1700 block, 3:12 a.m. June 8. From vehicle.

Jasper Pl., 1300 block, 5 p.m. June 11. From vehicle.

Jasper St., 2600-2799 blocks, 9:41 a.m. June 11. From vehicle.

K St., 1200 block, 9:33 a.m. June 9.

L St., unit block, 12:24 p.m. June 9. From vehicle.

M Pl., 2900 block, 10:59 p.m. June 6.

M St., 400 block, 8:23 a.m. June 6.

M St., 400 block, 9:39 a.m. June 11.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 2900 block, 7:18 p.m. June 7.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 2900 block, 1:28 a.m. June 10.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 2900 block, 5:27 a.m. June 12.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 3000 block, 6:41 a.m. June 6.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 3000 block, 8:54 p.m. June 10.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 3600 block, 5:54 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Massachusetts Ave., 4100 block, 4:43 a.m. June 12. From vehicle.

Naylor Rd., 2500 block, 11:37 a.m. June 6. From vehicle.

Naylor Rd., 2700 block, 10:18 p.m. June 9.

Naylor Rd., 3000-3199 blocks, 8:45 a.m. June 11.

Naylor Rd., 3000-3199 blocks, 9:50 a.m. June 12.

New Jersey Ave., 500-899 blocks, 11:40 p.m. June 7.

Newcomb St., 500 block, 4:38 p.m. June 9.

P St., 2900 block, 6:35 a.m. June 7. From vehicle.

Pennsylvania Ave., 600 block, 9:48 a.m. June 10.

Pennsylvania Ave., 900 block, 9:21 a.m. June 12.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1300 block, 10:47 a.m. June 9.

Pennsylvania Ave., 2500 block, 9:06 a.m. June 9. From vehicle.

Potomac Ave., 1300 block, 12:03 p.m. June 6.

Potomac Ave., 1400 block, 1:25 p.m. June 6.

Q St., 1900-2061 blocks, 5:57 a.m. June 11.

Raynolds Pl., 2300 block, 5 p.m. June 7.

Savannah St., 1700 block, 8:36 p.m. June 12.

Shippen Lane, 1400 block, 5:08 p.m. June 8. From vehicle.

Southern Ave., 1300-1899 blocks, 12:02 a.m. June 6.

Southern Ave., 1300-1899 blocks, 11:30 p.m. June 7.

Southern Ave., 4000-4123 blocks, 11:51 a.m. June 12. From vehicle.

Sixth St., 3300-3699 blocks, 10:46 a.m. June 7. From vehicle.

Sixth St., 4200 block, 7:45 a.m. June 9.

11th St., 400 block, 10:14 a.m. June 10. From vehicle.

12th St., 400 block, 5:04 p.m. June 11. From vehicle.

12th St., 4300 block, 4:14 a.m. June 11.

13th St., 100 block, 7:43 p.m. June 9.

13th St., 700 block, 10:49 a.m. June 10. From vehicle.

19th St., 3500 block, 10:33 a.m. June 7. From vehicle.

22nd St., 3400-3683 blocks, 2:23 p.m. June 6. From vehicle.

23rd St., 1500 block, 5:36 p.m. June 8.

23rd St., 1500 block, 5:54 p.m. June 8.

24th St., 3400 block, 4:18 a.m. June 12. From vehicle.

25th St., 3400 block, 11:22 a.m. June 7.

28th Pl., 1800 block, 8:01 a.m. June 12. From vehicle.

45th Pl., 1100 block, 6 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Barnaby St., 800 block, 6:10 a.m. June 6.

Benning Rd., 4500-4612 blocks, 7:27 p.m. June 7.

East Capitol St., 5500-5689 blocks, 1:07 p.m. June 6.

Good Hope Ct., 2300 block, 2:19 p.m. June 10.

Kimi Gray Ct., 5000 block, 5:46 a.m. June 9.

Knox Pl., 2900 block, 8:10 p.m. June 6.

Mississippi Ave., 1000-1299 blocks, 4:31 p.m. June 11.

Mississippi Ave., 1700 block, 12:39 p.m. June 6.

Pennsylvania Ave., 3800-3938 blocks, 7:53 p.m. June 11.

R St., 3900 block, 8:06 p.m. June 12.

Shippen Lane, 1500 block, 12:27 p.m. June 10.

Eighth St., 1100 block, 11:16 a.m. June 10.

11th St., 400 block, 5:50 a.m. June 10.

12th Pl., 2500 block, 8:47 a.m. June 11.

Southwest

HOMICIDE

P St., unit block, 8 p.m. June 11. With gun.

ASSAULTS

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 3900 block, 10:37 a.m. June 9. With knife.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 4600 block, 5:42 p.m. June 9.

ROBBERIES

Half St., 1200 block, 11:09 p.m. June 8.

I St., 500 block, 11:27 p.m. June 9. With gun.

South Capitol St., 1000-1299 blocks, 3:53 a.m. June 9.

THEFTS

Atlantic St., unit block, 5:23 a.m. June 11. From vehicle.

Galveston Pl., 1-153 blocks, 11:08 p.m. June 6.

Half St., 1400 block, 10:55 a.m. June 7. From vehicle.

Independence Ave., 600 block, 10:38 a.m. June 6. From vehicle.

L’Enfant Plaza, 400-999 blocks, 5:01 p.m. June 11. From vehicle.

M St., 200 block, 6:58 a.m. June 6.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 3900 block, 9:33 a.m. June 12.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 4300 block, 2:38 p.m. June 7.

South Capitol St., 1400 block, 5:36 a.m. June 11.

South Capitol St., 1500 block, 4:49 p.m. June 7.

South Capitol St., 4600 block, 8:47 p.m. June 9. From vehicle.

Third St., 400 block, 7:26 p.m. June 11.

Fourth St., 400 block, 2:43 p.m. June 12.

Fourth St., 700-900 blocks, 10:09 a.m. June 12. From vehicle.

Fourth St., 900-1199 blocks, 6:35 p.m. June 9.

Fourth St., 900-1199 blocks, 10:11 a.m. June 11.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Elmira St., 1-199 blocks, 6:01 a.m. June 7.

L’Enfant Plaza, 400-999 blocks, 5:18 p.m. June 11.