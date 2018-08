District of Columbia

These were among incidents reported by D.C. police. For information, call 202-727-9099.

Northeast

HOMICIDE

Maryland Ave., 1400 block, 8 p.m. July 30. With gun.

ASSAULTS

Ames St., 3500 block, 5:38 p.m. July 31.

Brentwood Rd., 1200 block, 12:36 a.m. July 26. With gun.

Division Ave., 600 block, 6:10 p.m. July 26. With knife.

Dix St., 4400 block, 12:54 p.m. July 29.

F St., 1500 block, 11:31 a.m. July 27.

H St., 1100 block, 9:59 p.m. July 24. With knife.

Meigs Pl., 1600 block, 7:36 p.m. July 27. With knife.

Quarles St., 4500 block, 12:43 a.m. July 29. With gun.

Simms Pl., 1200 block, 4:08 a.m. July 28. With knife.

50th St., 300-409 blocks, 6:41 p.m. July 26. With gun.

ROBBERIES

Bladensburg Rd., 2100-2299 blocks, 12:09 a.m. July 29. With gun.

Blaine St., 4500 block, 3:38 p.m. July 25.

F St., 200 block, 6:44 p.m. July 27.

F St., 700 block, 8:09 p.m. July 31.

H St., 1-299 blocks, 10:06 p.m. July 27.

I St., 1300 block, 2:20 a.m. July 28. With gun.

Kendall St., 1800 block, 9:34 p.m. July 27.

Morse St., 1100 block, 9:24 a.m. July 25. With gun.

Polk St., 4600 block, 9:09 a.m. July 25. With gun.

V St., 2300-3099 blocks, 12:51 a.m. July 29. With gun.

Seventh St., 1000 block, 9:59 a.m. July 25. With gun.

Eighth St., 600 block, 1:33 a.m. July 30. With gun.

12th St., 2600 block, 1:48 p.m. July 29. With gun.

13th Pl., 4700 block, 12:09 a.m. July 28. With gun.

BREAK-INS

Mount Olivet Rd., 900-1020 blocks, 12:56 a.m. July 31.

Rhode Island Ave., 1700 block, 3:15 a.m. July 30.

THEFTS

A St., 700 block, 1:16 a.m. July 26. From vehicle.

A St., 1300 block, 6:40 p.m. July 26. From vehicle.

Baker St., 3300 block, 4:51 a.m. July 25. From vehicle.

Benning Rd., 1500-1699 blocks, 10:47 a.m. July 28.

Benning Rd., 1500-1699 blocks, 3:41 p.m. July 29.

Benning Rd., 1900-2099 blocks, 4:57 p.m. July 26.

Benning Rd., 1900-2099 blocks, 11:58 a.m. July 28.

Benning Rd., 1900-2099 blocks, 8:35 p.m. July 28.

Benning Rd., 2500 block, 12:43 p.m. July 29. From vehicle.

Benning Rd., 3900 block, 4:30 p.m. July 26.

Benning Rd., 3900 block, 4:54 p.m. July 30. From vehicle.

Benning Rd., 4400 block, 2:44 a.m. July 27.

Benning Rd., 4400 block, 3:07 p.m. July 30. From vehicle.

Bladensburg Rd., 900 block, 6:58 p.m. July 26.

Bladensburg Rd., 900 block, 8:18 a.m. July 27.

Bladensburg Rd., 900 block, 7:49 a.m. July 30.

Bladensburg Rd., 1200-1699 blocks, 10:20 p.m. July 29. From vehicle.

Bladensburg Rd., 2100-2299 blocks, 4:18 a.m. July 25.

Bladensburg Rd., 2800-3200 blocks, 5:49 p.m. July 27. From vehicle.

Blaine St., 5600 block, 10:42 a.m. July 30.

Brentwood Rd., 1000-1249 blocks, 5:57 a.m. July 25.

Brentwood Rd., 1000-1249 blocks, 9:14 a.m. July 29.

Brentwood Rd., 1000-1249 blocks, 6:20 p.m. July 29.

Chillum Pl., 5500 block, 10:17 a.m. July 27. From vehicle.

Clay St., 3300 block, 6:09 a.m. July 31. From vehicle.

D St., 300 block, 10:04 a.m. July 26. From vehicle.

D St., 1800 block, 3:42 p.m. July 31.

D St., 1900 block, 9:22 a.m. July 29.

Douglas St., 4500 block, 10:22 p.m. July 27.

Eads St., 4200-4399 blocks, 1:40 p.m. July 31. From vehicle.

Eastern Ave., 500 block, 10:06 a.m. July 25.

Eastern Ave., 600 block, 11:57 a.m. July 31. From vehicle.

Eastern Ave., 900-1099 blocks, 9:17 p.m. July 26.

Eastern Ave., 900 block, 6:33 a.m. July 31. From vehicle.

Eastern Ave., 1600 block, 10:08 p.m. July 30.

Evarts St., 2000-2199 blocks, 10:12 p.m. July 26. From vehicle.

Florida Ave., 100 block, 4:42 p.m. July 30.

Florida Ave., 400 block, 6:31 a.m. July 31. From vehicle.

Florida Ave., 1200 block, 7:14 p.m. July 26.

Foote St., 4700 block, 9:23 a.m. July 25.

Foote St., 5700 block, 9:04 a.m. July 28.

Foote St., 5900 block, 11:13 a.m. July 26. From vehicle.

Franklin St., 100-299 blocks, 4:39 p.m. July 28. From vehicle.

Gallaudet St., 1800 block, 7:11 a.m. July 28. From vehicle.

H St., 600 block, 3:23 a.m. July 26. From vehicle.

H St., 600 block, 6:44 a.m. July 26.

H St., 600 block, 7:13 p.m. July 26.

H St., 600 block, 10:06 a.m. July 28.

H St., 600 block, 3:29 p.m. July 29.

H St., 700 block, 12:29 a.m. July 27.

H St., 700 block, 9:31 a.m. July 27.

H St., 700 block, 12:53 a.m. July 28.

H St., 700 block, 6:06 p.m. July 30.

H St., 800 block, 4:39 a.m. July 26.

H St., 1300 block, 7:13 a.m. July 25.

H St., 1300 block, 10:17 p.m. July 27.

Hamlin St., 1800-1999 blocks, 2:07 p.m. July 27. From vehicle.

Hayes St., 3500-3752 blocks, 3:32 a.m. July 31. From vehicle.

Hayes St., 3600-3764 blocks, 8:20 a.m. July 31.

Holbrook Terr., 1200 block, 5:07 p.m. July 25.

Irving St., 1200 block, 8:08 a.m. July 29. From vehicle.

Jay St., 4400 block, 1:30 a.m. July 25.

K St., 100 block, 8:41 p.m. July 31.

K St., 1600 block, 6:36 p.m. July 25. From vehicle.

Kearny St., 1000-1199 blocks, 8:25 a.m. July 25. From vehicle.

Kendall St., 1800 block, 12:47 a.m. July 26.

Kenilworth Ave., 200 block, 4:35 a.m. July 25. From vehicle.

Kenilworth Ave., 1100-1299 blocks, 2:39 p.m. July 27. From vehicle.

Kenilworth Ave., 1300-1499 blocks, 6:58 a.m. July 26. From vehicle.

Kenilworth Terr., 600 block, 8:45 a.m. July 25. From vehicle.

L St., 300 block, 6:42 p.m. July 31.

L St., 600 block, 10:56 a.m. July 25.

L St., 600 block, 7:17 a.m. July 30.

Lang Pl., 1700-1899 blocks, 7:44 p.m. July 31. From vehicle.

Lawrence St., 700 block, 6:15 p.m. July 27. From vehicle.

Market St., 2400 block, 2:35 p.m. July 31.

Maryland Ave., 800 block, 2:41 p.m. July 31. From vehicle.

Maryland Ave., 1600 block, 6:31 p.m. July 26.

Maryland Ave., 1600 block, 4:22 p.m. July 28.

Michigan Ave., 100-379 blocks, 9:21 a.m. July 30. From vehicle.

Michigan Ave., 100-379 blocks, 12:19 p.m. July 30. From vehicle.

Michigan Ave., 100-379 blocks, 1:14 p.m. July 30. From vehicle.

Minnesota Ave., 4000-4121 blocks, 3:50 p.m. July 26. From vehicle.

Morse St., 500 block, 7:44 a.m. July 28. From vehicle.

Morse St., 500 block, 10:20 a.m. July 28. From vehicle.

Morse St., 1100 block, 12:11 p.m. July 26.

Morse St., 1200 block, 9:31 p.m. July 26. From vehicle.

Morse St., 1400 block, 5:42 p.m. July 25. From vehicle.

Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave., 4200-4399 blocks, 10:39 p.m. July 26.

Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave., 4900 block, 3:57 p.m. July 30.

Nash St., 4600 block, 9:34 a.m. July 30. From vehicle.

Neal St., 1400 block, 6:16 a.m. July 28.

New Hampshire Ave., 6200 block, 6:20 p.m. July 30. From vehicle.

New York Ave., 1600-1779 blocks, 4:25 p.m. July 25.

New York Ave., 1600-1779 blocks, 5:40 a.m. July 29. From vehicle.

New York Ave., 1800-2299 blocks, 11:39 p.m. July 27. From vehicle.

Nicholson St., 700-899 blocks, 6:49 a.m. July 29. From vehicle.

Oates St., 1200 block, 5:46 a.m. July 27.

Oglethorpe St., 100-299 blocks, 10:15 a.m. July 27. From vehicle.

Okie St., 1400-1599 blocks, 8:42 a.m. July 31.

Oneida St., 300-599 blocks, 4:35 a.m. July 26.

Orren St., 1100 block, 12:15 p.m. July 27. From vehicle.

Owen Pl., 1200 block, 11:41 a.m. July 27. From vehicle.

Pierce St., Unit block, 7:48 p.m. July 28. From vehicle.

Pierce St., Unit block, 9:51 a.m. July 31. From vehicle.

Pierce St., Unit block, 5:39 p.m. July 31. From vehicle.

Q St., 100-299 blocks, 3:26 p.m. July 29. From vehicle.

Q St., 100-299 blocks, 12:10 a.m. July 30. From vehicle.

Q St., 100-299 blocks, 12:31 p.m. July 30. From vehicle.

Quincy Pl., 100 block, 3:29 p.m. July 27.

Quincy St., 1300 block, 9:42 a.m. July 27. From vehicle.

R St., 100 block, 5:30 p.m. July 26.

R St., 100 block, 5:43 p.m. July 26.

R St., 100 block, 8:13 a.m. July 27.

Regent Pl., 500 block, 5:52 a.m. July 26. From vehicle.

Rhode Island Ave., 500-799 blocks, 1:57 p.m. July 25. From vehicle.

Rhode Island Ave., 500-799 blocks, 5:45 p.m. July 25. From vehicle.

Rhode Island Ave., 500-799 blocks, 10:23 a.m. July 29. From vehicle.

Rhode Island Ave., 500-799 blocks, 2:37 p.m. July 30. From vehicle.

Rhode Island Ave., 900 block, 5:46 a.m. July 25.

Rhode Island Ave., 900 block, 6:34 a.m. July 29. From vehicle.

Rhode Island Ave., 900 block, 11:31 a.m. July 29. From vehicle.

Rhode Island Ave., 900 block, 1:32 p.m. July 29.

Rhode Island Ave., 1400 block, 8:28 p.m. July 27.

Rhode Island Ave., 1800-1999 blocks, 11:15 p.m. July 24.

Rhode Island Ave., 1800-1999 blocks, 3:56 p.m. July 25.

Rhode Island Ave., 1800-1999 blocks, 9:24 p.m. July 26.

Rhode Island Ave., 3000-3133 blocks, 1:47 p.m. July 26. From vehicle.

Riggs Rd., 300 block, 1:29 p.m. July 27.

Riggs Rd., 400 block, 11:17 a.m. July 28. From vehicle.

S St., 200 block, 3:40 p.m. July 27.

Sligo Mill Rd., 6000-6137 blocks, 9:37 a.m. July 28. From vehicle.

South Dakota Ave., 4900 block, 11:16 a.m. July 27. From vehicle.

South Dakota Ave., 5300 block, 12:45 p.m. July 28. From vehicle.

South Dakota Ave., 5500 block, 6:17 a.m. July 30.

Staples St., 1200 block, 5:35 p.m. July 26.

Trinidad Ave., 1300 block, 8:56 p.m. July 24. From vehicle.

Varnum St., 1000-1199 blocks, 1:37 p.m. July 28. From vehicle.

Washington Pl., 2300-2499 blocks, 2:03 p.m. July 26.

Washington Pl., 2300-2499 blocks, 12:56 p.m. July 29.

West Virginia Ave., 1600 block, 10:49 p.m. July 25.

First St., 1200 block, 10:26 a.m. July 29.

First St., 1200 block, 2:06 p.m. July 29.

First St., 1900 block, 5:28 p.m. July 28. From vehicle.

Second St., 5600-5744 blocks, 9:38 a.m. July 25. From vehicle.

Second St., 5600-5744 blocks, 5:33 a.m. July 30.

Third St., 400 block, 7:10 p.m. July 26.

Third St., 500 block, 2:15 p.m. July 26.

Third St., 900 block, 1:26 a.m. July 29.

Third St., 1900-2099 blocks, 4:06 p.m. July 26. From vehicle.

Third St., 5800 block, 1:47 p.m. July 29. From vehicle.

Fifth St., 1300 block, 9:51 a.m. July 28. From vehicle.

Fifth St., 1300 block, 10:06 a.m. July 28. From vehicle.

Fifth St., 1300 block, 9:53 a.m. July 29.

Fifth St., 1300 block, 9:56 a.m. July 29. From vehicle.

Fifth St., 1300 block, 10:14 a.m. July 29. From vehicle.

Sixth St., 1200 block, 9:02 a.m. July 25. From vehicle.

Seventh St., 1100 block, 2:56 p.m. July 19. From vehicle.

Seventh St., 3300 block, 6:18 a.m. July 28. From vehicle.

Eighth St., 200 block, 7:20 p.m. July 30. From vehicle.

Eighth St., 3300 block, 11:59 a.m. July 31. From vehicle.

Eighth St., 5900 block, 8:40 p.m. July 28. From vehicle.

Eighth St., Unit block, 10:17 a.m. July 28.

10th St., 2800 block, 10:48 a.m. July 26. From vehicle.

10th St., 3300 block, 8:58 a.m. July 30. From vehicle.

12th St., 3600 block, 9:35 a.m. July 31.

12th St., 3700 block, 3:14 p.m. July 26.

12th St., 3700 block, 1:18 p.m. July 29. From vehicle.

13th St., 5000 block, 12:39 p.m. July 27. From vehicle.

13th St., 5000 block, 5:20 a.m. July 29. From vehicle.

14th St., 4000 block, 3:50 p.m. July 28. From vehicle.

14th St., Unit block, 3:14 p.m. July 30.

18th St., 2600 block, 6:44 a.m. July 31.

18th St., 2600 block, 10:30 a.m. July 31. From vehicle.

19th St., 1200 block, 11:47 a.m. July 30.

19th St., 4400 block, 10:14 a.m. July 29. From vehicle.

24th Pl., 2100 block, 2:08 a.m. July 28. From vehicle.

24th Pl., 2100 block, 3:54 p.m. July 29. From vehicle.

25th Pl., 500 block, 12:48 p.m. July 29.

30th St., 2400 block, 11:20 p.m. July 27. From vehicle.

30th St., 2500 block, 1:33 a.m. July 29. From vehicle.

45th St., 1-199 blocks, 6:34 p.m. July 24. From vehicle.

48th St., 1000 block, 6:32 a.m. July 25. From vehicle.

50th St., 300-409 blocks, 9:37 p.m. July 28.

58th St., 400 block, 7:34 a.m. July 25.

60th St., 300 block, 5:40 a.m. July 29. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Benning Rd., 1500 block, 7:08 p.m. July 29.

Benning Rd., 3000-3399 blocks, 8:26 a.m. July 31.

Bladensburg Rd., 1700 block, 7:53 a.m. July 26.

Bladensburg Rd., 2800-3200 blocks, 4:10 a.m. July 28.

Eads St., 3400-3698 blocks, 12:33 p.m. July 28.

Hayes St., 4400 block, 10:57 a.m. July 26.

Holbrook St., 1400 block, 4:47 p.m. July 30.

Massachusetts Ave., Unit block, 6:52 p.m. July 30.

Massachusetts Ave., Unit block, 7:19 p.m. July 30.

Otis St., 1200 block, 5:31 p.m. July 30.

Owen Pl., 1100 block, 4:42 p.m. July 28.

Saratoga Ave., 1300 block, 5:43 p.m. July 27.

Trinidad Ave., 1100 block, 5:27 a.m. July 31.

Varnum St., 1000-1199 blocks, 7:03 p.m. July 31.

19th St., 1100 block, 10:23 p.m. July 25.

25th Pl., 2200 block, 11:57 p.m. July 28.

Northwest

HOMICIDE

14th St., 3600 block, 8 p.m. July 26.

ASSAULTS

Connecticut Ave., 1200 block, 11:13 p.m. July 24.

Florida Ave., 1700 block, 11:50 p.m. July 24.

Georgia Ave., 5200 block, 10:32 a.m. July 30. With gun.

Harvard St., 1300 block, 9:28 a.m. July 31. With gun.

Massachusetts Ave., 1700 block, 12:12 p.m. July 29. With knife.

North Capitol St., 1200-1499 blocks, 10:50 a.m. July 29. With knife.

U St., 900 block, 9:46 p.m. July 26. With knife.

Eighth St., 3900 block, 9:57 a.m. July 27. With gun.

10th St., 3700 block, 8:09 p.m. July 31. With gun.

13th St., 5500 block, 2:44 p.m. July 29. With gun.

28th St., 1400 block, 6:38 p.m. July 30.

ROBBERIES

Adams Mill Rd., 2700 block, 10:28 a.m. July 29. With gun.

Georgia Ave., 3600 block, 7:35 a.m. July 26.

Georgia Ave., 4400 block, 7:37 a.m. July 27. With knife.

H St., 600 block, 4:51 a.m. July 27.

Hiatt Pl., 3200 block, 2:28 p.m. July 27.

Pennsylvania Ave., 2500 block, 2:28 p.m. July 26. With gun.

R St., 300 block, 11:47 a.m. July 27. With gun.

Rhode Island Ave., 400 block, 7:29 p.m. July 30. With gun.

Rhode Island Ave., 600 block, 12:51 a.m. July 30. With gun.

T St., 1000 block, 7:34 p.m. July 31.

Thomas St., 100 block, 10:54 p.m. July 27. With gun.

Thomas St., 100 block, 1:03 p.m. July 30. With gun.

Wisconsin Ave., 1000 block, 7:34 p.m. July 26.

Third St., 1600 block, 10:54 p.m. July 25. With gun.

Seventh St., 1200 block, 12:17 a.m. July 30.

Ninth St., 600 block, 6:18 p.m. July 28.

10th St., 1700 block, 7:38 p.m. July 27. With gun.

14th St., 1700 block, 7:50 p.m. July 29.

16th St., 3200 block, 10:14 a.m. July 25.

BREAK-INS

Columbia Rd., 400 block, 10:24 p.m. July 25.

Connecticut Ave., 1300-1699 blocks, 2:41 p.m. July 25.

Emerson St., 700 block, 8:59 a.m. July 29.

F St., 2100 block, 5:53 p.m. July 25.

Park Rd., 1000 block, 11:38 a.m. July 26.

Sherman Ave., 2700 block, noon July 31.

Upshur St., 700 block, 1:59 p.m. July 30.

Wyoming Ave., 1800 block, 9:16 a.m. July 25.

Fifth St., 3900 block, 5:35 p.m. July 28.

Seventh St., 400 block, 12:19 p.m. July 30.

10th St., 3800 block, 9:21 a.m. July 30.

12th St., 7300 block, 11:14 a.m. July 26.

14th St., 3400 block, 12:22 a.m. July 31.

14th St., 3400 block, 7:19 a.m. July 31.

THEFTS

Albemarle St., 4100 block, 4:14 p.m. July 27. From vehicle.

Blair Rd., 7200 block, 8:27 p.m. July 29.

Calvert St., 3600 block, 9:21 a.m. July 27.

Calvert St., 4800 block, 4:31 p.m. July 25. From vehicle.

Carroll St., 100 block, 7:09 p.m. July 30. From vehicle.

Chapin St., 1400 block, 8:16 p.m. July 27.

Chesapeake St., 4000 block, 6:58 a.m. July 28.

Chevy Chase Pkwy., 5500 block, 9:13 a.m. July 31. From vehicle.

Church St., 1400 block, 8:02 a.m. July 25.

Colorado Ave., 5200-5499 blocks, 9:49 a.m. July 26.

Columbia Rd., 1700 block, 5:18 a.m. July 29.

Connecticut Ave., 1000 block, 12:52 p.m. July 25.

Connecticut Ave., 1000 block, 7:33 a.m. July 31.

Connecticut Ave., 1100 block, 7:10 a.m. July 25.

Connecticut Ave., 1300-1699 blocks, 5:53 p.m. July 26.

Connecticut Ave., 1300-1699 blocks, 8:29 p.m. July 26.

Connecticut Ave., 1300-1699 blocks, 1:44 p.m. July 27.

Connecticut Ave., 1800 block, 12:37 p.m. July 27.

Connecticut Ave., 2600 block, 2:42 p.m. July 31.

Connecticut Ave., 3200 block, 7:19 a.m. July 27.

Connecticut Ave., 3300-3499 blocks, 4:29 a.m. July 26.

Connecticut Ave., 3300-3499 blocks, 2:03 p.m. July 26.

Connecticut Ave., 4200-4399 blocks, 4:30 p.m. July 31.

Constitution Ave., 1400 block, 6:46 p.m. July 26.

Dumbarton St., 3000 block, 5:23 p.m. July 25. From vehicle.

Euclid St., 700-898 blocks, 11:48 p.m. July 28. From vehicle.

Euclid St., 1700 block, 7:42 a.m. July 29. From vehicle.

Everett St., 3600 block, 3:48 a.m. July 28. From vehicle.

F St., 900 block, 2:42 p.m. July 28.

F St., 1000 block, 9:19 a.m. July 25.

F St., 1000 block, 11:39 a.m. July 28.

F St., 1100 block, 5:45 p.m. July 28.

F St., 1200 block, 10:19 a.m. July 29. From vehicle.

F St., 2200 block, 6:33 a.m. July 31.

Fairmont St., 700 block, 10:07 p.m. July 28.

Fairmont St., 1400 block, 3:25 p.m. July 31.

Fern Pl., 700 block, 1:29 p.m. July 30. From vehicle.

Florida Ave., 400 block, 9:43 p.m. July 28.

Florida Ave., 600 block, 8:11 p.m. July 30.

Florida Ave., 1100 block, 11:31 a.m. July 25. From vehicle.

G St., 1200 block, 5:20 p.m. July 25.

G St., 1200 block, 7:39 p.m. July 26. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 2300 block, 8:50 p.m. July 30. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 2400-2599 blocks, 6:22 p.m. July 28.

Georgia Ave., 2700-2819 blocks, 9:12 p.m. July 30. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 2800 block, 6:08 p.m. July 29. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 3100 block, 4:02 p.m. July 31. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 3400 block, 6:36 a.m. July 29.

Georgia Ave., 3600 block, 11:45 p.m. July 25. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 3600 block, 2:10 p.m. July 30.

Georgia Ave., 4100 block, 6:15 a.m. July 28.

Georgia Ave., 5200 block, 8:09 a.m. July 29.

Georgia Ave., 5300 block, 12:21 p.m. July 29.

Georgia Ave., 6100 block, 7:37 a.m. July 25. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 6200 block, 10:24 a.m. July 29.

Georgia Ave., 6300 block, 10:33 p.m. July 28.

Georgia Ave., 6300 block, 11:50 p.m. July 28. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 7500-7603 blocks, 1:48 p.m. July 25.

Georgia Ave., 7600 block, 7:46 a.m. July 28. From vehicle.

Gresham Pl., 500-699 blocks, 2:15 a.m. July 28. From vehicle.

H St., 600 block, 1:21 p.m. July 29. From vehicle.

H St., 700 block, 3:11 p.m. July 27.

H St., 1000 block, 4:35 p.m. July 26.

H St., 1300 block, 2:51 p.m. July 26.

H St., Unit block, 4:48 a.m. July 30.

H St., Unit block, 12:04 p.m. July 30.

Harvard St., 500-699 blocks, 3:33 a.m. July 29. From vehicle.

Hertford Pl., 3500 block, 7:17 p.m. July 26.

I St., 600 block, 4:27 p.m. July 25. From vehicle.

I St., 600 block, 11:58 a.m. July 28. From vehicle.

I St., 700 block, 1:21 a.m. July 29. From vehicle.

I St., 1000 block, 6:06 p.m. July 31.

I St., 1200 block, 6:09 p.m. July 27.

I St., 2100 block, 4:13 p.m. July 26. From vehicle.

I St., 2200 block, 5:54 p.m. July 29.

I St., Unit block, 12:19 a.m. July 25. From vehicle.

Indian Lane, 4800-4999 blocks, 7:36 a.m. July 28. From vehicle.

Ingleside Terr., 1800-1999 blocks, 9:16 a.m. July 26. From vehicle.

Johnson Ave., 1700 block, 6:04 p.m. July 27. From vehicle.

K St., 300 block, 8:35 p.m. July 25. From vehicle.

K St., 400 block, 7:39 a.m. July 19.

K St., 400 block, 5:32 a.m. July 29. From vehicle.

K St., 500 block, 7:22 p.m. July 29. From vehicle.

K St., 700-899 blocks, 10:40 a.m. July 31.

K St., 1300 block, 10:38 p.m. July 28. From vehicle.

K St., 1300 block, 11:27 a.m. July 29.

K St., 1700 block, 12:29 p.m. July 25.

K St., 3000 block, 12:57 p.m. July 29.

K St., 3100 block, 7:47 a.m. July 26.

Kanawha St., 3700 block, 10:46 a.m. July 29. From vehicle.

Kansas Ave., 3900 block, 4:17 p.m. July 30. From vehicle.

Kingman Pl., 1500 block, 7:32 p.m. July 26. From vehicle.

L St., 400 block, 7:36 p.m. July 25.

L St., 400 block, 5:50 p.m. July 31. From vehicle.

L St., 1700 block, 9:37 a.m. July 27.

Leroy Pl., 2100 block, 10:27 a.m. July 30. From vehicle.

Leroy Pl., 2100 block, 4:39 p.m. July 31. From vehicle.

Longfellow St., 1300 block, 10:28 a.m. July 28.

Longfellow St., 1400-1599 blocks, 3:42 a.m. July 26. From vehicle.

Lowell St., 4500 block, 12:42 p.m. July 31. From vehicle.

M St., 400 block, 7:42 p.m. July 28. From vehicle.

M St., 500 block, 2:48 p.m. July 28. From vehicle.

M St., 2100 block, 8:53 a.m. July 19.

M St., 2200 block, 2:38 a.m. July 27.

M St., 2300 block, 7:27 a.m. July 27.

M St., 2400 block, 2:54 p.m. July 28.

M St., 3000 block, 6:54 p.m. July 26.

M St., 3000 block, 3:34 p.m. July 27.

M St., 3000 block, 3:09 p.m. July 28.

M St., 3100 block, 5:43 p.m. July 25.

M St., 3200 block, 4:03 p.m. July 29.

M St., 3200 block, 4:27 p.m. July 30.

M St., 3300 block, 3:19 p.m. July 26.

Maple St., 6900 block, 10:16 a.m. July 28. From vehicle.

Marion St., 1600 block, 5:10 p.m. July 31. From vehicle.

Massachusetts Ave., 400 block, 12:44 a.m. July 27.

Meridian Pl., 1500 block, 5:35 p.m. July 26. From vehicle.

Military Rd., 3000 block, 12:52 p.m. July 25.

Mintwood Pl., 1800 block, 12:25 p.m. July 11.

Monroe St., 1300 block, 2:47 p.m. July 26.

Mount Pleasant St., 3100 block, 10:38 a.m. July 25. From vehicle.

N St., 100 block, 3:54 p.m. July 26. From vehicle.

N St., 100 block, 1:13 p.m. July 27. From vehicle.

N St., 800 block, 2:30 p.m. July 25. From vehicle.

N St., 2300 block, 5:20 p.m. July 31. From vehicle.

N St., 3000 block, 2:28 p.m. July 25. From vehicle.

N St., 3100 block, 4:54 p.m. July 27. From vehicle.

Nebraska Ave., 4300 block, 2:44 p.m. July 28. From vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 900 block, 12:32 p.m. July 30.

New Hampshire Ave., 1800 block, 7:17 p.m. July 26.

New York Ave., 1200 block, 5:16 p.m. July 27. From vehicle.

Newton St., 1400-1599 blocks, 1:56 p.m. July 29.

Newton St., 1400-1599 blocks, 6:30 p.m. July 31.

Nicholson St., 1300 block, 7:25 p.m. July 24. From vehicle.

North Capitol St., 1000 block, 9:35 a.m. July 28. From vehicle.

North Capitol St., 1600 block, 6:53 a.m. July 28.

North Capitol St., 6500 block, 9:17 a.m. July 28. From vehicle.

O St., 3600 block, 3:55 p.m. July 27.

O St., Unit block, 5:16 a.m. July 27. From vehicle.

Oakdale Pl., 400 block, 9:35 p.m. July 27. From vehicle.

Oglethorpe St., Unit block, 6:36 a.m. July 31.

Oneida Pl., 500-699 blocks, 7:29 a.m. July 27. From vehicle.

Ontario Rd., 2300-2499 blocks, 9:18 a.m. July 28.

Ontario Rd., 2700 block, 4:33 p.m. July 31.

Ordway St., 3000-3379 blocks, 6:36 p.m. July 29. From vehicle.

P St., 100-299 blocks, 2:29 p.m. July 30.

P St., 1600 block, 5:04 p.m. July 21.

P St., 2100 block, 10:04 a.m. July 26.

P St., 2100 block, 11:43 a.m. July 30.

Palmer Alley, 900 block, 3:29 p.m. July 30.

Palmer Alley, 900 block, 6:57 a.m. July 31.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1200 block, 1:59 p.m. July 25.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1200 block, 10:41 p.m. July 25.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1200 block, 7:23 p.m. July 28.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1400 block, 5:50 a.m. July 21.

Pennsylvania Ave., 2000 block, 4:15 p.m. July 25.

Perry Pl., 1300 block, 7:45 a.m. July 28.

Q St., 100-299 blocks, 7:42 p.m. July 29.

Q St., 600 block, 4:25 p.m. July 20. From vehicle.

Q St., 1300 block, 12:27 p.m. July 27. From vehicle.

Q St., 1300 block, 11:31 p.m. July 29. From vehicle.

Q St., 1400 block, 6:45 p.m. July 26. From vehicle.

Q St., 1400 block, 6:32 p.m. July 27. From vehicle.

Q St., 1400 block, 7:56 p.m. July 31. From vehicle.

Quincy St., 1300 block, 4:55 p.m. July 18.

R St., 1400 block, 11:24 a.m. July 25.

R St., 2000 block, 6:41 p.m. July 28. From vehicle.

R St., Unit block, 5:14 a.m. July 31.

Randolph Pl., Unit block, 6:27 p.m. July 28. From vehicle.

Reservoir Rd., 3900-4399 blocks, 2:53 p.m. July 30.

Rhode Island Ave., 1400 block, 6:21 a.m. July 20.

Rhode Island Ave., 1500 block, 1:34 p.m. July 28.

Rhode Island Ave., 1700 block, 6:16 p.m. July 27. From vehicle.

Rhode Island Ave., Unit block, 5:21 a.m. July 29. From vehicle.

Rittenhouse St., 400 block, 8:53 a.m. July 30. From vehicle.

Rittenhouse St., 1400-1599 blocks, 5:47 a.m. July 25.

River Rd., 4300 block, 2:19 a.m. July 31.

River Rd., 4500 block, 7:27 a.m. July 27. From vehicle.

S St., 500 block, 1:47 p.m. July 30. From vehicle.

S St., 600 block, 12:09 p.m. July 29. From vehicle.

S St., 1300 block, 7:08 p.m. July 28. From vehicle.

Sherman Ave., 2300-2599 blocks, 8:29 a.m. July 26. From vehicle.

Sherman Ave., 3300 block, 3:53 p.m. July 31.

Swann St., 1500 block, 1:41 a.m. July 28. From vehicle.

Swann St., 1500 block, 1:50 a.m. July 28. From vehicle.

T St., 300 block, 3:41 p.m. July 26.

T St., 400 block, 3:51 p.m. July 29. From vehicle.

T St., 500-603 blocks, 10:21 a.m. July 25. From vehicle.

T St., 600 block, 1:50 p.m. July 31.

T St., 900 block, 10:36 a.m. July 28. From vehicle.

T St., 1000 block, 8:35 a.m. July 31. From vehicle.

T St., 1100 block, 7:51 a.m. July 29. From vehicle.

T St., 1200 block, 8:09 p.m. July 29. From vehicle.

T St., 1300 block, 7:33 p.m. July 27. From vehicle.

T St., 1400 block, 9:43 p.m. July 28.

T St., 1500 block, 8:58 a.m. July 29. From vehicle.

T St., 1900 block, 9:15 a.m. July 31. From vehicle.

Taylor St., 700 block, 9:15 a.m. July 27.

Taylor St., 1400 block, 9:40 a.m. July 31.

Thomas St., 100 block, 7:11 a.m. July 26. From vehicle.

U St., 1000 block, 6:51 a.m. July 26.

U St., 1300 block, 1:22 p.m. July 29.

V St., 700 block, 7:56 p.m. July 30. From vehicle.

Van Buren St., 400 block, 9:08 a.m. July 27.

Vermont Ave., 800 block, 6:56 p.m. July 30.

Vermont Ave., 1300 block, 7:39 a.m. July 31. From vehicle.

Virginia Ave., 2500-2699 blocks, 9:32 a.m. July 30.

Virginia Ave., 2500-2699 blocks, 11:57 a.m. July 30.

Virginia Ave., 2700-2899 blocks, 11:15 a.m. July 23.

Volta Pl., 3300 block, 7:15 a.m. July 31. From vehicle.

W St., 1300 block, 2:50 a.m. July 27.

W St., 1300 block, 6:12 p.m. July 27. From vehicle.

Wallach Pl., 1300 block, 7:38 p.m. July 28. From vehicle.

Warren St., 4500 block, 2:37 a.m. July 30. From vehicle.

Water St., 3400-3599 blocks, 8:38 p.m. July 26.

Western Ave., 4600 block, 6:59 a.m. July 27. From vehicle.

Windom Pl., 4300 block, 4:09 a.m. July 30. From vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 1000 block, 4:28 p.m. July 29.

Wisconsin Ave., 1200 block, 3:32 p.m. July 28.

Wisconsin Ave., 1300 block, 7:49 a.m. July 30.

Wisconsin Ave., 2200-2318 blocks, 1:39 p.m. July 27.

Wisconsin Ave., 2200-2318 blocks, 12:43 a.m. July 31.

Wisconsin Ave., 2300-2499 blocks, 4:47 p.m. July 30.

Wisconsin Ave., 5100 block, 2:58 p.m. July 26.

Wisconsin Ave., 5300 block, 10:49 a.m. July 28.

Wyoming Ave., 1800 block, 10:16 a.m. July 27. From vehicle.

Yuma St., 3400 block, 10:46 a.m. July 28. From vehicle.

First Pl., 5400 block, 11:48 a.m. July 26. From vehicle.

First St., 1700 block, 8:38 a.m. July 31. From vehicle.

Second St., 1800 block, 7:36 p.m. July 25.

Second St., 6600 block, 4:19 a.m. July 25.

Third St., 1800 block, 1 p.m. July 25. From vehicle.

Fourth St., 900 block, 2:38 a.m. July 29. From vehicle.

Fourth St., 1000 block, 9:41 a.m. July 28. From vehicle.

Fourth St., 1000 block, 12:01 p.m. July 28. From vehicle.

Fifth St., 1000 block, 8:45 p.m. July 29. From vehicle.

Fifth St., 5500 block, 10:43 a.m. July 30.

Sixth St., 1500 block, 9:31 a.m. July 26.

Sixth St., 1700 block, 5:23 p.m. July 27. From vehicle.

Sixth St., 1800 block, 5:25 p.m. July 26. From vehicle.

Sixth St., 6800 block, 12:49 p.m. July 30. From vehicle.

Seventh St., 400 block, 4:37 p.m. July 28.

Seventh St., 700 block, 10:39 p.m. July 24.

Seventh St., 700 block, 3:30 p.m. July 25.

Seventh St., 700 block, 1:50 p.m. July 29.

Seventh St., 1100 block, 3:56 p.m. July 27.

Seventh St., 1200 block, 6:45 a.m. July 31. From vehicle.

Seventh St., 1900 block, 8:12 a.m. July 30.

Seventh St., 4400 block, 5:49 a.m. July 26.

Eighth St., 400 block, 4:41 p.m. July 25.

Ninth St., 700 block, 9:53 a.m. July 27.

Ninth St., 1200 block, 9:10 p.m. July 24. From vehicle.

Ninth St., 1200 block, 2:27 a.m. July 25. From vehicle.

Ninth St., 1500 block, 8:07 p.m. July 30. From vehicle.

Ninth St., 1800 block, 6:35 p.m. July 24. From vehicle.

Ninth St., 1800 block, 12:42 a.m. July 26. From vehicle.

Ninth St., 1800 block, 11:43 a.m. July 28. From vehicle.

10th St., 2000 block, 4:10 p.m. July 28. From vehicle.

10th St., 2100 block, 4:35 p.m. July 28. From vehicle.

11th St., 400 block, 4:54 a.m. July 29.

11th St., 1100 block, 6:03 a.m. July 31.

11th St., 1600 block, 4:29 p.m. July 31.

11th St., 3300 block, 6:15 p.m. July 25. From vehicle.

12th St., 1900 block, 10:26 p.m. July 26. From vehicle.

13th St., 2100 block, 7:54 p.m. July 26. From vehicle.

13th St., 3600 block, 6:28 p.m. July 26.

13th St., 4200-4499 blocks, 5:59 p.m. July 31. From vehicle.

14th St., 1100 block, 3:15 p.m. July 27.

14th St., 1600 block, 2:37 a.m. July 29.

14th St., 1900 block, 11:49 a.m. July 25.

14th St., 2000 block, 3:41 p.m. July 26.

14th St., 2100 block, 6:55 p.m. July 26.

14th St., 2100 block, 9:33 a.m. July 30. From vehicle.

14th St., 3000 block, 4:29 a.m. July 28.

14th St., 3100-3299 blocks, 4:52 p.m. July 25.

14th St., 3100-3299 blocks, 7:12 p.m. July 28.

14th St., 3100-3299 blocks, 6:14 a.m. July 31.

14th St., 3700 block, 8:09 p.m. July 26.

14th St., 5800-5912 blocks, 6:42 p.m. July 27.

15th St., 900 block, 11:59 p.m. July 28. From vehicle.

15th St., 1100 block, 9:24 p.m. July 24. From vehicle.

15th St., 1700 block, 8:22 p.m. July 26. From vehicle.

15th St., 4700 block, 9:04 a.m. July 28.

16th St., 1500 block, 10:28 a.m. July 25. From vehicle.

16th St., 1800 block, 5:42 p.m. July 26. From vehicle.

16th St., 3100 block, 7:52 a.m. July 29. From vehicle.

16th St., 3300 block, 9:50 p.m. July 26.

17th St., 1700 block, 6:19 p.m. July 30.

18th St., 1800 block, 5:47 p.m. July 27. From vehicle.

18th St., 2300 block, 8:23 a.m. July 29.

19th St., 1900 block, 1:24 p.m. July 30.

21st St., 1500 block, 3:36 p.m. July 30.

26th St., 5700 block, 10:44 a.m. July 31. From vehicle.

31st St., 1200 block, 4:39 p.m. July 27. From vehicle.

33rd St., 1000-1199 blocks, 6:20 a.m. July 29. From vehicle.

33rd St., 5500 block, 10:25 a.m. July 28. From vehicle.

34th St., 1200 block, 12:20 a.m. July 28. From vehicle.

34th St., 1700 block, 3:27 p.m. July 27. From vehicle.

38th St., 1700 block, 12:19 p.m. July 30. From vehicle.

39th St., 3300-3499 blocks, 1:20 p.m. July 19. From vehicle.

39th St., 5200 block, 10:57 a.m. July 30. From vehicle.

42nd St., 4200-4308 blocks, 1:09 p.m. July 31. From vehicle.

43rd St., 5200 block, 2:41 p.m. July 26. From vehicle.

43rd St., 5200 block, 1:39 p.m. July 30. From vehicle.

45th St., 5100 block, 2:55 p.m. July 28. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Allison St., 900-1099 blocks, 5:43 a.m. July 25.

Allison St., 1100 block, 10:28 a.m. July 28.

Biltmore St., 1800-1947 blocks, 10:45 a.m. July 31.

Georgia Ave., 2100 block, 2:34 p.m. July 27.

Holmead Pl., 3400 block, 6:30 a.m. July 26.

Ingomar St., 3700 block, 4 a.m. July 31.

Mount Pleasant St., 3100 block, 10:16 p.m. July 26.

Mount Pleasant St., 3300 block, 11:01 p.m. July 27.

New York Ave., 1000 block, 2:35 p.m. July 29.

Newton Pl., 400 block, 4:49 a.m. July 29.

P St., 1500 block, 12:38 a.m. July 29.

Park Rd., 700-899 blocks, 4:30 a.m. July 27.

Pennsylvania Ave., 700-899 blocks, 7:04 p.m. July 25.

Randolph St., 1300 block, 4:41 p.m. July 30.

Rhode Island Ave., Unit block, 9:37 a.m. July 29.

S St., 800 block, 12:44 a.m. July 26.

U St., 1200 block, 9:59 p.m. July 25.

Willard St., 1700 block, 9:03 a.m. July 30.

Wyndale St., 7000 block, 4:44 a.m. July 30.

Fifth St., 3900 block, 3:34 a.m. July 29.

Seventh St., 1200 block, 7:40 p.m. July 25.

Seventh St., 1600 block, 11:56 p.m. July 25.

12th St., 7300 block, 5:25 a.m. July 27.

14th St., 1700 block, 3:18 p.m. July 27.

15th St., 1400 block, 4:07 a.m. July 31.

16th St., 3200 block, 9:43 p.m. July 30.

16th St., 3500-3648 blocks, 1:29 a.m. July 31.

16th St., 3500-3648 blocks, 5:57 a.m. July 31.

38th St., 3600 block, 5:20 a.m. July 30.

Southeast

HOMICIDES

Fourth St., 4200 block, 8 p.m. July 26. With gun.

19th St., 1500 block, 8 p.m. July 30. With gun.

ASSAULTS

D St., 1900 block, 11:13 a.m. July 20. With knife.

East Capitol St., 2300-3955 blocks, 3:16 p.m. July 25. With knife.

Good Hope Rd., 1500 block, 11:37 p.m. July 28. With knife.

Green St., 2300 block, 11:03 p.m. July 26. With gun.

Hillside Rd., 4600 block, 2:55 p.m. July 28. With gun.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 3100 block, 7:09 p.m. July 27. With gun.

Nelson Pl., 2900 block, 4:35 p.m. July 30. With knife.

Nelson Pl., 2900 block, 12:46 a.m. July 31.

Stanton Rd., 3000 block, 11:25 a.m. July 31.

V St., 1200 block, 4:17 p.m. July 28. With gun.

15th Pl., 3200 block, 5:13 p.m. July 29. With knife.

16th St., 2200 block, 12:54 a.m. July 30. With knife.

22nd St., 3400-3683 blocks, 5:18 p.m. July 28. With knife.

ROBBERIES

Alabama Ave., 3800 block, 12:46 p.m. July 29.

Brothers Pl., 3600 block, 11:20 a.m. July 30.

Ely Pl., 3200 block, 10:20 a.m. July 27. With gun.

G St., 300 block, 3:22 a.m. July 26. With gun.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 2600-2701 blocks, 6:56 p.m. July 29.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 2600 block, 5:03 p.m. July 26.

Minnesota Ave., 2200 block, 2:13 a.m. July 25. With gun.

Mississippi Ave., 1300-1500 blocks, 11:07 p.m. July 28. With gun.

Savannah St., 1200 block, 10:45 p.m. July 26. With gun.

Shannon Pl., 2300 block, 6:26 p.m. July 27. With gun.

10th Pl., 3300 block, 9:41 p.m. July 26. With gun.

10th Pl., 3300 block, 8:11 p.m. July 27. With gun.

BREAK-INS

Alabama Ave., 1700 block, 4:32 p.m. July 27.

Alabama Ave., 2400 block, 5:37 a.m. July 26.

Benning Rd., 4900 block, 5:51 p.m. July 29.

Fort Davis St., 1800 block, 4:27 p.m. July 27.

Livingston Terr., 300 block, 10:18 p.m. July 26.

Minnesota Ave., 3600 block, 9:01 a.m. July 26.

Nelson Pl., 2900 block, 11:12 a.m. July 30.

S St., 1400-1599 blocks, 2:31 p.m. July 28.

Second St., 500 block, 10:47 a.m. July 25.

Seventh St., 4200-4399 blocks, 3:26 a.m. July 28.

30th St., 2900-3031 blocks, 1:55 p.m. July 31.

THEFTS

Alabama Ave., 1100 block, 5:31 p.m. July 25. From vehicle.

Alabama Ave., 1500-1699 blocks, 7:23 p.m. July 25.

Alabama Ave., 1800-2033 blocks, 7:13 p.m. July 27.

Alabama Ave., 2000-2248 blocks, 11:42 a.m. July 31. From vehicle.

Alabama Ave., 2800-2999 blocks, 12:22 p.m. July 26.

Alabama Ave., 2800-2999 blocks, 2:45 a.m. July 31.

Alabama Ave., 2800-2999 blocks, 1:15 p.m. July 31.

Alabama Ave., 3800 block, 3:56 a.m. July 31.

Anderson Pl., 1000 block, 12:53 p.m. July 30.

Atlantic St., 100 block, 1:01 p.m. July 27.

Atlantic St., 600-799 blocks, 7:06 a.m. July 26.

Bangor St., 1400 block, 5:24 p.m. July 26. From vehicle.

Bellevue St., 1100 block, 10:27 a.m. July 27. From vehicle.

Benning Rd., 4500 block, 8:05 a.m. July 27.

Benning Rd., 4600-4799 blocks, 6:57 p.m. July 31.

Benning Rd., 5000 block, 12:36 a.m. July 26.

Branch Ave., 2800 block, 7:18 p.m. July 25.

C St., 1400 block, 10:05 a.m. July 27.

Cook Dr., 1000 block, 6:02 p.m. July 31.

D St., 1800 block, 11:33 a.m. July 30. From vehicle.

D St., 5000 block, 5:51 p.m. July 27.

Douglass Rd., 2600 block, 1:43 p.m. July 26.

Douglass Rd., 2600 block, 4:35 a.m. July 27. From vehicle.

E St., 1000 block, 5 a.m. July 31. From vehicle.

East Capitol St., 5300 block, 7:12 a.m. July 30.

Eaton Rd., 1500 block, 1:18 p.m. July 31. From vehicle.

Ely Pl., 3400 block, 3:38 p.m. July 27.

Erie St., 3000 block, 4:57 p.m. July 27. From vehicle.

Fort Dupont Terr., 4200 block, 12:36 p.m. July 27.

G St., 1000 block, 9:19 p.m. July 26. From vehicle.

G St., 1200 block, 6:34 a.m. July 29. From vehicle.

H St., 4600 block, 5:32 a.m. July 30. From vehicle.

K St., 1200 block, 7 p.m. July 27.

K St., 1300 block, 10:48 p.m. July 26.

Livingston Rd., 4100-4530 blocks, 10:53 p.m. July 28.

M St., 100 block, 2:57 p.m. July 31.

M St., 300 block, 7:13 a.m. July 26.

M St., 400 block, 5:43 p.m. July 25.

M St., 400 block, 4:56 a.m. July 28. From vehicle.

Malcolm X Ave., 700 block, 8:15 a.m. July 30.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 2600 block, 3:31 a.m. July 31. From vehicle.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 2700-2899 blocks, 5:17 p.m. July 25.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 3300 block, 5:42 a.m. July 29. From vehicle.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 3300 block, 7:56 a.m. July 29. From vehicle.

Mount View Pl., 2200 block, 10:28 a.m. July 28. From vehicle.

Naylor Rd., 2500 block, 12:37 p.m. July 27. From vehicle.

Naylor Rd., 3000-3199 blocks, 6:14 a.m. July 27.

Naylor Rd., 3000-3199 blocks, 7:31 a.m. July 29.

North Carolina Ave., 600 block, 8:25 a.m. July 28.

North Carolina Ave., 800 block, 4:41 p.m. July 26.

Pennsylvania Ave., 300 block, 5:54 p.m. July 29.

Pennsylvania Ave., 600 block, 8:07 a.m. July 25.

Pennsylvania Ave., 600 block, 12:40 p.m. July 27.

Pennsylvania Ave., 600 block, 6:24 a.m. July 28.

Pennsylvania Ave., 600 block, 7:44 p.m. July 30.

Pennsylvania Ave., 700 block, 9:19 a.m. July 31.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1200 block, 1:37 p.m. July 29. From vehicle.

Pennsylvania Ave., 3200 block, 2:43 p.m. July 25.

Pennsylvania Ave., 3200 block, 10:48 a.m. July 31.

Potomac Ave., 1300 block, 5:57 a.m. July 28.

Potomac Ave., 1300 block, 7 p.m. July 30.

Q St., 2800 block, 5:53 a.m. July 25.

Raleigh St., 300-523 blocks, 12:56 a.m. July 31. From vehicle.

Ridgecrest Ct., 1900-2199 blocks, 10:46 a.m. July 31.

Savannah Pl., 1800-2099 blocks, 4:49 p.m. July 25.

Savannah St., 2200 block, 9:12 a.m. July 30.

Southern Ave., 1300-1899 blocks, 11:29 p.m. July 28.

Southern Ave., 5800-5998 blocks, 4:07 a.m. July 26. From vehicle.

Stanton Rd., 2900 block, 3:59 p.m. July 25.

Stanton Rd., 3500 block, 8:58 a.m. July 26. From vehicle.

Suitland Rd., 3800 block, 10:57 a.m. July 28. From vehicle.

Texas Ave., 4300 block, 6:19 a.m. July 27.

W St., 1300 block, 7:51 a.m. July 26.

W St., 1500 block, 12:43 p.m. July 25. From vehicle.

Wheeler Rd., 3300 block, 9:44 a.m. July 27.

First St., 1000 block, 8:44 a.m. July 26.

Fourth St., 400 block, 4:27 p.m. July 25. From vehicle.

Fourth St., 4200 block, 10:24 a.m. July 27. From vehicle.

Fourth St., 4200 block, 9:22 p.m. July 29.

Sixth St., 200 block, 7:45 a.m. July 25. From vehicle.

Sixth St., 400 block, 6:44 p.m. July 29. From vehicle.

Sixth St., 500 block, 7:07 p.m. July 19.

Seventh St., 200 block, 7:06 a.m. July 31.

Seventh St., 700 block, 3:23 a.m. July 28. From vehicle.

Eighth St., 100 block, 3:06 p.m. July 25.

11th St., 600-799 blocks, 5:47 p.m. July 27. From vehicle.

12th St., 500 block, 2:33 p.m. July 25.

12th St., 500 block, 9:19 a.m. July 26.

12th St., 500 block, 1:46 p.m. July 27.

12th St., 500 block, 6:42 p.m. July 27.

12th St., 500 block, 5:19 p.m. July 30.

12th St., 500 block, 5:25 p.m. July 30.

12th St., 500 block, 7:14 a.m. July 31.

12th St., 500 block, 5:45 p.m. July 31.

12th St., 700 block, 6:28 a.m. July 29. From vehicle.

13th St., 1000 block, 8:08 a.m. July 31. From vehicle.

15th St., 200 block, 1:05 p.m. July 28.

16th St., 400 block, 3:46 a.m. July 30.

22nd St., 1400 block, 9:08 a.m. July 25. From vehicle.

22nd St., 1600 block, 7:01 a.m. July 26. From vehicle.

28th St., 1700-1899 blocks, 6:24 a.m. July 13. From vehicle.

29th St., 1400 block, 11:24 a.m. July 25. From vehicle.

29th St., 2600 block, 10:28 a.m. July 30. From vehicle.

40th St., 1700 block, 3:24 p.m. July 30.

47th St., Unit block, 3:58 a.m. July 27.

50th St., 200 block, 7:52 a.m. July 27. From vehicle.

51st St., 800 block, 12:04 a.m. July 26.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Cape Dr., 300 block, 2 a.m. July 30.

Congress St., 1300 block, 12:21 p.m. July 25.

D St., 300 block, 9:37 a.m. July 30.

H St., 4600 block, 7:42 a.m. July 27.

H St., 5100 block, 8:05 a.m. July 27.

Howard Rd., 700-999 blocks, 7:50 a.m. July 25.

Interstate 295 Northbound and Ramp To Malcolm X Ave., 11:48 a.m. July 25.

Ivory Walters Lane, 4900-5099 blocks, 7:48 a.m. July 26.

Jasper Pl., 1300 block, 1:41 p.m. July 30.

Lebaum St., 400 block, 10:54 a.m. July 28.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 3300 block, 9:23 a.m. July 29.

Morris Rd., 1800 block, 1:06 p.m. July 29.

Nash St., 3700-3828 blocks, 9:54 p.m. July 26.

Potomac Ave., 900 block, 12:13 a.m. July 29.

Walter St., 1200 block, 8:37 a.m. July 27.

11th St., 600-799 blocks, 9:19 a.m. July 26.

13th St., 500 block, 10:55 a.m. July 30.

28th St., 3200 block, 6:59 a.m. July 29.

32nd St., 2200 block, 10:37 a.m. July 26.

46th Pl., 600 block, 6:13 a.m. July 28.

Southwest

ASSAULT

Delaware Ave., 900 block, 8:14 a.m. July 31.

ROBBERY

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 4200 block, 7:37 p.m. July 31. With gun.

BREAK-IN

O St., 400 block, 12:01 p.m. July 31.

THEFTS

Brandywine Pl., 100 block, 6:31 p.m. July 29. From vehicle.

G St., 1-299 blocks, 3:25 p.m. July 26.

Half St., 1300 block, 5:13 a.m. July 29. From vehicle.

Half St., 1300 block, 4:55 a.m. July 31. From vehicle.

M St., 200 block, 6:13 a.m. July 29. From vehicle.

M St., Unit block, 11:14 a.m. July 31.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 3900 block, 11 p.m. July 26.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 3900 block, 12:58 p.m. July 29.

N St., 100-299 blocks, 3:31 a.m. July 31.

N St., 400-599 blocks, 2 a.m. July 29.

Q St., Unit block, 2:31 a.m. July 27. From vehicle.

South Capitol St., 3800-3999 blocks, 4:10 p.m. July 31.

Virginia Ave., 400 block, 7:33 a.m. July 29. From vehicle.

First St., 1200 block, 8:36 a.m. July 28. From vehicle.

First St., 1200 block, 3:45 a.m. July 30.

Fourth St., 900-1199 blocks, 6:33 p.m. July 26.

Fourth St., 900-1199 blocks, 10:54 a.m. July 30.

Fourth St., 900-1199 blocks, 7:36 p.m. July 31.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

C St., 100 block, 9:45 a.m. July 28.

Galveston St., 1-199 blocks, 9:21 a.m. July 26.

Galveston St., 1-199 blocks, 3:46 a.m. July 31.

R St., 100 block, 11:02 a.m. July 27.

Virginia Ave., 600 block, 5:25 p.m. July 25.