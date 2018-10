District of Columbia

These were among incidents reported by D.C. police. For information, call 202-727-9099.

Northeast

HOMICIDES

Eastern Ave., 6200 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 24. With gun.

14th St., 2200-2300 blocks, 8 p.m. Sept. 24. With gun.

ASSAULTS

Benning Rd., 1800 block, 9:41 p.m. Sept. 21. With gun.

Benning Rd., 2300 block, 6:10 p.m. Sept. 25. With gun.

Brentwood Rd., 1000-1249 blocks, 10:31 p.m. Sept. 19. With knife.

Clay Terr., 5300 block, 2:18 p.m. Sept. 25. With gun.

Jay St., 3500-3899 blocks, 7:42 a.m. Sept. 23. With knife.

New York Ave., 1600-1779 blocks, 12:49 p.m. Sept. 25.

Rhode Island Ave., 400 block, 9:45 a.m. Sept. 20. With knife.

Rhode Island Ave., 500-799 blocks, 12:20 a.m. Sept. 21. With gun.

V St., 100 block, 7:59 p.m. Sept. 18. With gun.

21st St., 1100 block, 9:43 a.m. Sept. 23. With knife.

ROBBERIES

Benning Rd., 1500-1699 blocks, 9:12 a.m. Sept. 25.

Gales Pl., 1700 block, 3:51 p.m. Sept. 22.

Gales St., 2000 block, 11:22 a.m. Sept. 23. With gun.

Hayes St., 3600-3764 blocks, 7:55 p.m. Sept. 24. With gun.

Kenilworth Ave., 700-899 blocks, 9:07 a.m. Sept. 25. With gun.

Minnesota Ave., 3800 block, 1 p.m. Sept. 22.

Morris Pl., 600 block, 1:33 p.m. Sept. 24.

Neal St., 1100 block, 11:42 a.m. Sept. 24. With knife.

New York Ave., 1200 block, 8:05 p.m. Sept. 24. With gun.

Victor St., 100 block, 10:48 p.m. Sept. 19. With gun.

W St., 400 block, 3:19 a.m. Sept. 24.

Webster St., 1300 block, 1:15 a.m. Sept. 18. With gun.

13th St., 800 block, 9:34 p.m. Sept. 23.

14th Pl., 300 block, 8:57 p.m. Sept. 23.

42nd St., 1-199 blocks, 12:08 p.m. Sept. 22.

BREAK-INS

Central Ave., 4600 block, 9:24 a.m. Sept. 21.

Florida Ave., 300 block, 3:52 a.m. Sept. 21.

H St., 1200 block, 8:11 p.m. Sept. 24.

Kramer St., 1600 block, 2:12 a.m. Sept. 20.

Morton Pl., 600 block, 1:57 p.m. Sept. 25.

Newton St., 1600 block, 2:25 p.m. Sept. 20.

49th Pl., 700 block, 9:05 a.m. Sept. 20.

THEFTS

A St., 700 block, 8:11 a.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

Adams St., 3100-3299 blocks, 7:24 a.m. Sept. 20. From vehicle.

Benning Rd., 1500-1699 blocks, 6:24 p.m. Sept. 21.

Benning Rd., 1800 block, 5:57 a.m. Sept. 19.

Benning Rd., 1800 block, 7:13 p.m. Sept. 25.

Benning Rd., 3000-3399 blocks, 10:47 p.m. Sept. 24.

Benning Rd., 3900 block, 7:08 p.m. Sept. 20.

Bladensburg Rd., 800 block, 5:58 p.m. Sept. 18.

Bladensburg Rd., 900 block, 8:31 a.m. Sept. 20.

Bladensburg Rd., 900 block, 2:52 p.m. Sept. 20.

Bladensburg Rd., 900 block, 3:06 p.m. Sept. 20.

Bladensburg Rd., 900 block, 8:07 p.m. Sept. 20.

Bladensburg Rd., 900 block, 10:04 a.m. Sept. 22.

Bladensburg Rd., 900 block, 8:35 a.m. Sept. 24.

Blaine St., 3800-3999 blocks, 9:11 a.m. Sept. 25. From vehicle.

Blaine St., 4200 block, 5:40 p.m. Sept. 19. From vehicle.

Brentwood Rd., 900 block, 12:34 p.m. Sept. 19.

Brentwood Rd., 1000-1249 blocks, 7:54 p.m. Sept. 18.

Brentwood Rd., 1000-1249 blocks, 9:53 p.m. Sept. 21.

Brentwood Rd., 1000-1249 blocks, 11:21 p.m. Sept. 22.

Brentwood Rd., 1000-1249 blocks, 5:54 p.m. Sept. 23.

Brentwood Rd., 1000-1249 blocks, 6:38 p.m. Sept. 23.

Brentwood Rd., 1000-1249 blocks, 7:22 p.m. Sept. 23.

Brentwood Rd., 1000-1249 blocks, 6:09 p.m. Sept. 25.

Bunker Hill Rd., 1800 block, 3:50 a.m. Sept. 18. From vehicle.

Bunker Hill Rd., 2200-2399 blocks, 11:56 a.m. Sept. 20. From vehicle.

Central Ave., 4900 block, 11:05 a.m. Sept. 18. From vehicle.

Channing St., 2800-2999 blocks, 10:36 p.m. Sept. 23. From vehicle.

Clay St., 3400 block, 6:06 a.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

Constitution Ave., 800 block, 5:35 a.m. Sept. 23. From vehicle.

Constitution Ave., 1300 block, 7:56 a.m. Sept. 20. From vehicle.

D St., 300 block, 8:35 a.m. Sept. 20. From vehicle.

D St., 1000 block, 4:01 a.m. Sept. 21. From vehicle.

Delafield St., 700 block, 1:11 a.m. Sept. 18. From vehicle.

E St., 1300 block, 12:53 p.m. Sept. 13.

E St., 1300 block, 12:34 p.m. Sept. 21.

East Capitol St., 1900-2199 blocks, 11:28 a.m. Sept. 23. From vehicle.

Eastern Ave., 900-1099 blocks, 4:19 p.m. Sept. 18.

Eastern Ave., 900-1099 blocks, 8:31 p.m. Sept. 21.

Eastern Ave., 5600 block, 6:48 a.m. Sept. 21. From vehicle.

Eastern Ave., 6000 block, 10:53 a.m. Sept. 20. From vehicle.

F St., 100 block, 6:29 p.m. Sept. 21.

F St., 1400 block, 9:23 p.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

Florida Ave., 700 block, 2:35 p.m. Sept. 23.

Florida Ave., 1200 block, 8:17 a.m. Sept. 21. From vehicle.

Foote St., 4400 block, 1:08 p.m. Sept. 19. From vehicle.

Gallatin St., 100 block, 4:53 p.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

H St., 500 block, 5:40 a.m. Sept. 23.

H St., 500 block, 8:34 a.m. Sept. 25.

H St., 600 block, 10:34 p.m. Sept. 19.

H St., 600 block, 10:21 a.m. Sept. 23.

H St., 600 block, 1:13 p.m. Sept. 23.

H St., 600 block, 2:33 p.m. Sept. 23.

H St., 600 block, 7:12 a.m. Sept. 25.

H St., 600 block, 6:12 p.m. Sept. 25.

H St., 700 block, 12:43 a.m. Sept. 20.

H St., 700 block, 10:45 p.m. Sept. 21.

H St., 700 block, 4:19 p.m. Sept. 22.

H St., 700 block, 9:22 p.m. Sept. 22.

H St., 700 block, 10:42 p.m. Sept. 22.

H St., 700 block, 3:02 a.m. Sept. 23.

H St., 1000 block, 3:24 p.m. Sept. 24.

H St., 1200 block, 2:55 p.m. Sept. 23.

Hayes St., 3600-3764 blocks, 4:01 p.m. Sept. 19.

Hayes St., 3600-3764 blocks, 4:34 p.m. Sept. 19.

Hayes St., 3600-3764 blocks, 12:26 p.m. Sept. 25.

Hunt Pl., 4400-4599 blocks, 12:47 p.m. Sept. 25.

I St., 500 block, 12:39 p.m. Sept. 20. From vehicle.

I St., 900 block, 3:25 p.m. Sept. 25.

I St., 1100 block, 4:21 p.m. Sept. 25.

Jackson St., 1000-1199 blocks, 8:27 p.m. Sept. 21. From vehicle.

Jay St., 4800 block, 9:51 a.m. Sept. 23.

K St., 800 block, 1:06 p.m. Sept. 19. From vehicle.

Kenilworth Ave., 1300-1499 blocks, 10:27 p.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

Kenilworth Ave., 1500 block, 6:41 a.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

Lawrence St., 700 block, 7:03 p.m. Sept. 21. From vehicle.

Lawrence St., 700 block, 7:11 p.m. Sept. 21. From vehicle.

M St., 100 block, 9:44 p.m. Sept. 23.

M St., 200 block, 11:29 a.m. Sept. 20.

M St., 1800 block, 11:35 a.m. Sept. 25. From vehicle.

M St., Unit block, 11:51 p.m. Sept. 21. From vehicle.

Market St., 2400 block, 6:36 p.m. Sept. 18.

Market St., 2400 block, 3:34 p.m. Sept. 23.

Market St., 2400 block, 5:39 p.m. Sept. 25.

Maryland Ave., 700 block, 7:12 p.m. Sept. 23.

Maryland Ave., 1400 block, 6:51 p.m. Sept. 20.

Maryland Ave., 1600 block, 10:28 a.m. Sept. 19.

Maryland Ave., 1600 block, 6:37 a.m. Sept. 20.

Maryland Ave., 1600 block, 9:17 a.m. Sept. 24.

Massachusetts Ave., 600 block, 10:44 a.m. Sept. 19. From vehicle.

Massachusetts Ave., Unit block, 12:17 a.m. Sept. 21.

Michigan Ave., 1100 block, 5:42 p.m. Sept. 25.

Minnesota Ave., 3600-3701 blocks, 3:02 p.m. Sept. 24.

Minnesota Ave., 3900 block, 1:07 a.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

Minnesota Ave., 4000-4121 blocks, 1:01 a.m. Sept. 19.

Minnesota Ave., 4000-4121 blocks, 2:26 p.m. Sept. 23.

Monroe St., 1000-1199 blocks, 6:14 p.m. Sept. 20. From vehicle.

Monroe St., 1000-1199 blocks, 4:13 p.m. Sept. 21. From vehicle.

Mount Olivet Rd., 1200 block, 11:37 p.m. Sept. 17.

Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave., 5000 block, 4:17 a.m. Sept. 19.

Neal St., 1200 block, 10:38 a.m. Sept. 20. From vehicle.

Neal St., 1200 block, 9:20 a.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

Neal St., 1200 block, 4:26 a.m. Sept. 25.

New York Ave., 400-1229 blocks, 2:46 p.m. Sept. 23. From vehicle.

New York Ave., 1200-1399 blocks, 6:25 a.m. Sept. 25.

New York Ave., 1400 block, 8:21 a.m. Sept. 19.

New York Ave., 1400 block, 9 a.m. Sept. 22.

New York Ave., 1400 block, 9:19 a.m. Sept. 22.

New York Ave., 1400 block, 9:32 a.m. Sept. 22.

New York Ave., 1600-1779 blocks, 7:15 a.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

New York Ave., 1800-2299 blocks, 2:13 p.m. Sept. 25.

Newton St., 2200-2399 blocks, 6:43 p.m. Sept. 25.

North Carolina Ave., 1300 block, 5:27 p.m. Sept. 19.

Oates St., 1100 block, 9:32 a.m. Sept. 21. From vehicle.

Okie St., 1400 block, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 25.

Oklahoma Ave., 500 block, 4:01 a.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

Oklahoma Ave., 500 block, 5:06 p.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

Olive St., 1400 block, 10:39 a.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

Orren St., 1100 block, 11:01 a.m. Sept. 20. From vehicle.

Penn St., 1200 block, 5:16 a.m. Sept. 20. From vehicle.

Porter Ct., 900 block, 6:54 p.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

Q St., 100-299 blocks, 8:15 a.m. Sept. 20.

Q St., 100-299 blocks, 6:44 p.m. Sept. 21.

Quackenbos St., 300-499 blocks, 8:33 p.m. Sept. 19. From vehicle.

R St., 100 block, 6:21 p.m. Sept. 21.

R St., 300 block, 3:40 a.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

R St., Unit block, 11:45 a.m. Sept. 21.

Raum St., 1200 block, 8:53 a.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

Rhode Island Ave., 400 block, 12:41 p.m. Sept. 19. From vehicle.

Rhode Island Ave., 400 block, 7:36 a.m. Sept. 24.

Rhode Island Ave., 900 block, 7:41 a.m. Sept. 20.

Rhode Island Ave., 900 block, 1:47 p.m. Sept. 21.

Rhode Island Ave., 900 block, 8:41 a.m. Sept. 23.

Rhode Island Ave., 900 block, 2:17 p.m. Sept. 23.

Rhode Island Ave., 900 block, 2:40 p.m. Sept. 23.

Rhode Island Ave., 900 block, 6:06 p.m. Sept. 25.

Rhode Island Ave., 1800-1999 blocks, 5:59 a.m. Sept. 20.

Riggs Rd., 300 block, 4:14 p.m. Sept. 18.

Riggs Rd., 300 block, 4:58 a.m. Sept. 20.

Riggs Rd., 300 block, 1 p.m. Sept. 20.

Riggs Rd., 300 block, 3:48 p.m. Sept. 21. From vehicle.

Riggs Rd., 300 block, 12:58 p.m. Sept. 25.

South Dakota Ave., 3600 block, 6:46 a.m. Sept. 24.

South Dakota Ave., 5500 block, 4:09 p.m. Sept. 18.

South Dakota Ave., 5500 block, 8:07 a.m. Sept. 20.

South Dakota Ave., 5500 block, 6:08 p.m. Sept. 23.

Staples St., 1100 block, 7:01 a.m. Sept. 25. From vehicle.

Summit Ct., 3400 block, 6:26 a.m. Sept. 19. From vehicle.

Trinidad Ave., 1200 block, 3:50 a.m. Sept. 13. From vehicle.

Trinidad Ave., 1200 block, 5:21 p.m. Sept. 23. From vehicle.

V St., 2300-3099 blocks, 11:13 p.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

W St., 500-699 blocks, 1:21 p.m. Sept. 19.

Washington Pl., 2300-2499 blocks, 3:14 p.m. Sept. 18.

Washington Pl., 2300-2499 blocks, 1:26 p.m. Sept. 24.

Washington Pl., 2300-2499 blocks, 2:29 p.m. Sept. 24.

West Virginia Ave., 1200 block, 7:13 p.m. Sept. 20. From vehicle.

First St., 1000 block, 6:21 a.m. Sept. 20. From vehicle.

First St., 1000 block, 11:52 p.m. Sept. 21. From vehicle.

First St., 1100 block, 6:29 a.m. Sept. 23.

First St., 1200 block, 3:38 p.m. Sept. 18.

First St., 1200 block, 6:06 p.m. Sept. 18.

First St., 1200 block, 5:39 p.m. Sept. 19.

First St., 1200 block, 7:51 a.m. Sept. 20.

First St., 1200 block, 8:32 a.m. Sept. 24.

Second St., 1300 block, 4:46 p.m. Sept. 17.

Second St., 1300 block, 6:24 a.m. Sept. 18.

Second St., 1300 block, 2:19 p.m. Sept. 22.

Fifth St., 1300 block, 12:24 p.m. Sept. 19. From vehicle.

Fifth St., 1300 block, 8:09 a.m. Sept. 20. From vehicle.

Fifth St., 1300 block, 1:18 p.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

Sixth St., 900 block, 9:56 a.m. Sept. 21. From vehicle.

Sixth St., 5700 block, 7:55 p.m. Sept. 21. From vehicle.

Seventh St., 200 block, 7:10 a.m. Sept. 5. From vehicle.

Seventh St., 300 block, 7:18 p.m. Sept. 23. From vehicle.

Seventh St., 900 block, 8:20 a.m. Sept. 17.

Seventh St., Unit block, 3:18 p.m. Sept. 18. From vehicle.

Eighth St., 600 block, 3:08 p.m. Sept. 24.

Eighth St., 1000 block, 6:07 p.m. Sept. 19.

Eighth St., 1000 block, 5:50 p.m. Sept. 20.

Eighth St., 5000 block, 9:29 a.m. Sept. 21.

Ninth St., 3900 block, 12:39 p.m. Sept. 18.

10th St., 1000 block, 11:34 a.m. Sept. 24.

11th St., 400 block, 10:06 a.m. Sept. 21.

12th Pl., 200 block, 2:46 p.m. Sept. 18. From vehicle.

12th St., 3600 block, 8:13 a.m. Sept. 20.

12th St., 3600 block, 2:04 p.m. Sept. 22.

12th St., 3700 block, 4:04 p.m. Sept. 19.

12th St., 3800 block, 4:03 p.m. Sept. 21. From vehicle.

16th St., 300 block, 8:10 a.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

18th St., 700 block, 8:41 a.m. Sept. 23.

18th St., 800 block, 8:02 a.m. Sept. 22.

18th St., 3600 block, 7:57 a.m. Sept. 21.

18th St., 4200 block, 10:34 a.m. Sept. 18. From vehicle.

20th St., 600 block, 3:35 a.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

21st St., 900 block, 5:17 p.m. Sept. 24.

22nd St., 2400 block, 8:58 a.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

25th Pl., 2200 block, 9:38 p.m. Sept. 23. From vehicle.

28th St., 2600 block, 1:56 p.m. Sept. 23. From vehicle.

40th St., 300-499 blocks, 6:44 p.m. Sept. 18.

44th St., 200 block, 6:50 p.m. Sept. 18. From vehicle.

47th Pl., 1100 block, 12:17 p.m. Sept. 18. From vehicle.

47th St., 100 block, 5:12 a.m. Sept. 23.

48th Pl., 500 block, 3:28 a.m. Sept. 25.

49th St., 200 block, 8:03 p.m. Sept. 21.

49th St., 800 block, 3:39 a.m. Sept. 25. From vehicle.

54th St., 300 block, 1:05 p.m. Sept. 21.

55th St., 800 block, 6:51 a.m. Sept. 23. From vehicle.

62nd St., 300 block, 8:10 a.m. Sept. 23. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

A St., 300 block, 5:47 p.m. Sept. 22.

Apple Rd., 3100 block, 7:11 a.m. Sept. 21.

Banneker Dr., 3100 block, 5:53 p.m. Sept. 18.

Bladensburg Rd., 2800-2998 blocks, 5:54 a.m. Sept. 24.

Bladensburg Rd., 2800 block, 5:54 p.m. Sept. 24.

Brooks St., 4400 block, 2:19 p.m. Sept. 18.

Channing St., 1400 block, 4:43 p.m. Sept. 25.

Division Ave., 300 block, 3:46 p.m. Sept. 20.

Eastern Ave., 3800 block, 5:48 p.m. Sept. 24.

Edgewood St., 400 block, 12:27 p.m. Sept. 25.

Fort Lincoln Dr., 3200 block, 12:29 p.m. Sept. 22.

Jay St., 3500-3899 blocks, 3:44 p.m. Sept. 23.

Kenilworth Ave., 1100-1299 blocks, 1:22 p.m. Sept. 18.

Kenilworth Ave., 1100-1299 blocks, 9:42 a.m. Sept. 22.

Maryland Ave., 1300 block, 3:35 p.m. Sept. 20.

Michigan Ave., 100-379 blocks, 5:38 a.m. Sept. 20.

Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave., 4600 block, 1:22 p.m. Sept. 19.

Okie St., 1400 block, 4:39 p.m. Sept. 19.

Queens Chapel Rd., 2100 block, 10:50 p.m. Sept. 24.

Shepherd St., 1300 block, 3:59 p.m. Sept. 21.

Taylor St., 200-399 blocks, 3:33 a.m. Sept. 21.

Upshur St., 2000 block, 4:51 a.m. Sept. 25.

12th St., 3800 block, 12:46 p.m. Sept. 25.

15th St., 2200-2399 blocks, 10:05 a.m. Sept. 23.

21st St., 700 block, 2:52 p.m. Sept. 24.

49th St., 600 block, 4:46 p.m. Sept. 25.

49th St., 800 block, 9:15 a.m. Sept. 18.

Northwest

HOMICIDES

Euclid St., 1600 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 21. With gun.

11th St., 1400 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 18.

ASSAULTS

Arkansas Ave., 4300 block, 1:59 p.m. Sept. 24. With knife.

Delafield Pl., 300 block, 4:24 p.m. Sept. 20.

Euclid St., 1700 block, 11:20 p.m. Sept. 19.

Georgia Ave., 7600 block, 11:01 p.m. Sept. 23.

Girard St., 1400 block, 7:03 a.m. Sept. 25. With knife.

Kennedy St., 700 block, 8:35 p.m. Sept. 25. With gun.

New Hampshire Ave., 900 block, 2:44 a.m. Sept. 18. With gun.

Vermont Ave., 1100 block, 7:58 a.m. Sept. 24. With knife.

16th St., 2400-2599 blocks, 8:47 p.m. Sept. 22. With knife.

ROBBERIES

Bates St., 100-299 blocks, 11:24 a.m. Sept. 22.

Carroll St., 100 block, 7:01 p.m. Sept. 20. With gun.

Champlain St., 2500 block, 10:24 a.m. Sept. 23.

Chevy Chase Pkwy., 5300 block, 8:58 p.m. Sept. 22.

Georgia Ave., 5900 block, 11:51 a.m. Sept. 20.

Georgia Ave., 5900 block, 5:58 p.m. Sept. 24.

K St., 1400 block, 12:44 a.m. Sept. 22.

P St., 400 block, 5:38 p.m. Sept. 22.

Park Rd., 500-699 blocks, 8:18 a.m. Sept. 22.

Taylor St., 200 block, 11:32 a.m. Sept. 18. With knife.

Wisconsin Ave., 1200 block, 8:12 a.m. Sept. 23.

Fourth St., 800 block, 6:38 p.m. Sept. 19.

12th St., 2200 block, 12:37 a.m. Sept. 22. With gun.

22nd St., 700 block, 11:12 a.m. Sept. 23.

BREAK-INS

Adams St., Unit block, 12:27 a.m. Sept. 23.

Connecticut Ave., 3500 block, 8:30 a.m. Sept. 18.

Crittenden St., 800 block, 10:22 a.m. Sept. 19.

Georgia Ave., 6500 block, 4:18 p.m. Sept. 18.

N St., 1700 block, 9:51 p.m. Sept. 17.

New York Ave., 1400 block, 8:12 a.m. Sept. 20.

North Capitol St., 2400 block, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16.

Q St., 600 block, 7:38 a.m. Sept. 19.

Rhode Island Ave., 1600 block, 2:31 a.m. Sept. 24.

T St., 3700 block, 3:38 p.m. Sept. 24.

First St., 5000 block, 4:08 p.m. Sept. 23.

13th St., 2000 block, 6:31 a.m. Sept. 19.

THEFTS

Adams Mill Rd., 2600 block, 10:09 a.m. Sept. 21.

Allison St., 300 block, 7:36 a.m. Sept. 20.

Alton Pl., 3500 block, 11:12 a.m. Sept. 21. From vehicle.

Aspen St., 300 block, 10:20 a.m. Sept. 23. From vehicle.

Aspen St., 400 block, 2:31 p.m. Sept. 21.

Biltmore St., 1800 block, 5:09 a.m. Sept. 19.

Blagden Terr., 4600 block, 9:20 p.m. Sept. 20. From vehicle.

Blair Rd., 6500 block, 3:01 a.m. Sept. 21. From vehicle.

Brandywine St., 4000 block, 12:13 a.m. Sept. 23.

Butternut St., 400 block, 2:36 p.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

California St., 2200 block, 9:17 a.m. Sept. 16.

California St., 2200 block, 5:52 p.m. Sept. 20.

Caroline St., 1500 block, 10:26 a.m. Sept. 7.

Cedar St., 200 block, 7:29 p.m. Sept. 20.

Cedar St., 200 block, 6:21 p.m. Sept. 24.

Cedar St., 200 block, 7:11 p.m. Sept. 25.

Champlain St., 2200 block, 9:35 p.m. Sept. 19. From vehicle.

Columbia Rd., 1100-1299 blocks, 1:36 p.m. Sept. 20.

Columbia Rd., 1300 block, 6:12 p.m. Sept. 19.

Columbia Rd., 1700 block, 6:13 p.m. Sept. 24.

Columbia Rd., 1800 block, 5:09 a.m. Sept. 24.

Connecticut Ave., 1000 block, 11:05 a.m. Sept. 20.

Connecticut Ave., 1000 block, 5:07 p.m. Sept. 23.

Connecticut Ave., 1200 block, 6:02 a.m. Sept. 23.

Connecticut Ave., 1700 block, 8:54 p.m. Sept. 21.

Connecticut Ave., 1700 block, 4:14 p.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 1800 block, 8:19 a.m. Sept. 22.

Connecticut Ave., 1900 block, 3:38 p.m. Sept. 19.

Connecticut Ave., 1900 block, 11:17 a.m. Sept. 22.

Connecticut Ave., 2600 block, 2:51 p.m. Sept. 23.

Connecticut Ave., 3300-3499 blocks, 11:02 a.m. Sept. 25.

Connecticut Ave., 3700-3899 blocks, 5:19 a.m. Sept. 18.

Corcoran St., 1500 block, 7 a.m. Sept. 23. From vehicle.

Devonshire Pl., 2700-2899 blocks, 6:07 p.m. Sept. 21.

Dumbarton St., 3000 block, 11:37 a.m. Sept. 21. From vehicle.

Edmunds St., 4400-4599 blocks, 7:16 a.m. Sept. 25.

Euclid St., 700-898 blocks, 5:17 p.m. Sept. 20. From vehicle.

Euclid St., 1300 block, 7:05 a.m. Sept. 24.

F St., 400 block, 7:47 p.m. Sept. 25. From vehicle.

F St., 1000 block, 3:37 p.m. Sept. 21.

F St., 1000 block, 12:21 p.m. Sept. 23.

F St., 1000 block, 1:06 p.m. Sept. 24.

F St., 1100 block, 5:28 p.m. Sept. 22.

Fairmont St., 1400 block, 8:52 p.m. Sept. 21.

Florida Ave., 100-208 blocks, 5:15 p.m. Sept. 24.

Florida Ave., 600 block, 10:55 a.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

Florida Ave., 800 block, 11:06 p.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

Florida Ave., 1100 block, 10:06 p.m. Sept. 20. From vehicle.

G St., 900 block, 10:15 a.m. Sept. 19.

G St., 1200 block, 1:16 p.m. Sept. 21.

Garfield Terr., 2900 block, 1:18 p.m. Sept. 24.

Georgia Ave., 2400-2599 blocks, 11:30 p.m. Sept. 21. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 2400-2599 blocks, 5:52 a.m. Sept. 23. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 2400-2599 blocks, 6:25 a.m. Sept. 23. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 2900 block, 6:24 p.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 2900 block, 6:01 p.m. Sept. 25. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 3100 block, 1:21 p.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 3600 block, 6:19 p.m. Sept. 20. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 3600 block, 9:23 p.m. Sept. 22.

Georgia Ave., 4000 block, 11:32 p.m. Sept. 18.

Georgia Ave., 4000 block, 11:15 p.m. Sept. 19.

Georgia Ave., 4000 block, 11:38 a.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 4100 block, 5:07 p.m. Sept. 22.

Georgia Ave., 4400 block, 7:37 a.m. Sept. 25.

Georgia Ave., 4500 block, 2:49 a.m. Sept. 23.

Georgia Ave., 5200 block, 4:36 p.m. Sept. 21. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 5200 block, 4:50 a.m. Sept. 22.

Georgia Ave., 5400 block, 8:52 a.m. Sept. 18.

Georgia Ave., 5400 block, 10:29 a.m. Sept. 23. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 5600 block, 10:46 a.m. Sept. 24.

Georgia Ave., 5900 block, 10:41 a.m. Sept. 19.

Georgia Ave., 5900 block, 7:47 p.m. Sept. 19.

Georgia Ave., 5900 block, 9:54 a.m. Sept. 20.

Georgia Ave., 5900 block, 5:19 a.m. Sept. 24.

Georgia Ave., 6500 block, 4:16 p.m. Sept. 21. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 6500 block, 12:21 p.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 7300 block, 6:52 p.m. Sept. 21. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 7500-7603 blocks, 12:57 p.m. Sept. 19.

Georgia Ave., 7600 block, 4:45 a.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

Girard St., 1100-1299 blocks, 9:20 p.m. Sept. 18. From vehicle.

H St., 600 block, 3:26 p.m. Sept. 19.

H St., 600 block, 7:58 p.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

H St., 1900 block, 9:11 p.m. Sept. 19. From vehicle.

H St., Unit block, 6:28 a.m. Sept. 18. From vehicle.

H St., Unit block, 6:09 p.m. Sept. 21.

H St., Unit block, 4:55 p.m. Sept. 22.

H St., Unit block, 3:06 p.m. Sept. 23.

H St., Unit block, 11:11 a.m. Sept. 24.

H St., Unit block, 9:21 a.m. Sept. 25.

H St., Unit block, 7:32 p.m. Sept. 25. From vehicle.

Hanover Pl., Unit block, 4:39 a.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

Hanover Pl., Unit block, 8:40 a.m. Sept. 23. From vehicle.

Harvard St., 1600-1798 blocks, 6:34 a.m. Sept. 18.

Hiatt Pl., 3200 block, 9 a.m. Sept. 18. From vehicle.

Hobart Pl., 700-999 blocks, 11:22 p.m. Sept. 21. From vehicle.

I St., 400 block, 7:04 p.m. Sept. 20. From vehicle.

I St., 1200 block, 8:51 a.m. Sept. 24.

I St., 1300 block, 9:51 a.m. Sept. 19.

I St., 1700 block, 12:19 p.m. Sept. 19.

Illinois Ave., 4000 block, 5:32 p.m. Sept. 18.

Ingraham St., 900 block, 3:31 p.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

Irving St., 100 block, 6:42 p.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

Irving St., 100 block, 1:40 p.m. Sept. 23.

Irving St., 100 block, 11:24 a.m. Sept. 25.

Irving St., 1400 block, 7:41 p.m. Sept. 23.

K St., 400 block, 2:18 a.m. Sept. 22.

K St., 600 block, 4:54 a.m. Sept. 19.

K St., 1700 block, 5:09 p.m. Sept. 18. From vehicle.

K St., 1900 block, 2:54 p.m. Sept. 18.

K St., 1900 block, 12:34 p.m. Sept. 22.

K St., 3000 block, 7:37 a.m. Sept. 19.

K St., 3100 block, 4:19 p.m. Sept. 18. From vehicle.

K St., 3100 block, 11:49 a.m. Sept. 19.

K St., Unit block, 7:49 p.m. Sept. 18. From vehicle.

K St., Unit block, 9:07 p.m. Sept. 19. From vehicle.

K St., Unit block, 4:07 p.m. Sept. 21. From vehicle.

K St., Unit block, 3:24 p.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

K St., Unit block, 11:10 a.m. Sept. 23. From vehicle.

Kalmia Rd., 1400-1599 blocks, 4:35 p.m. Sept. 19. From vehicle.

Kalmia Rd., 1600 block, 12:16 p.m. Sept. 13. From vehicle.

Kalorama Rd., 1700 block, 6:08 a.m. Sept. 19. From vehicle.

Kansas Ave., 3900 block, 11:04 a.m. Sept. 19. From vehicle.

Kenyon St., 700-999 blocks, 6:04 a.m. Sept. 23. From vehicle.

Kenyon St., 1300 block, 9:53 a.m. Sept. 23.

Kenyon St., 1700 block, 8:39 p.m. Sept. 10.

L St., 100 block, 11:03 a.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

L St., 400 block, 6:11 p.m. Sept. 21.

L St., 400 block, 7:39 a.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

L St., 400 block, 5:57 p.m. Sept. 23.

L St., 400 block, 4:39 p.m. Sept. 24.

L St., 900 block, 2:03 p.m. Sept. 18.

L St., 2100 block, 1:10 p.m. Sept. 24.

Lamont St., 600 block, 10:21 p.m. Sept. 22.

Lamont St., 1000 block, 4:18 p.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

Lamont St., 1100-1299 blocks, 12:36 p.m. Sept. 25. From vehicle.

Lamont St., 1700 block, 11:47 a.m. Sept. 25.

Lanier Pl., 1700 block, 5:19 p.m. Sept. 19.

Lanier Pl., 1700 block, 1:38 p.m. Sept. 21.

M St., 900 block, 12:38 a.m. Sept. 22.

M St., 2200 block, 12:18 a.m. Sept. 22.

M St., 2400 block, 7:13 p.m. Sept. 19.

M St., 2400 block, 7:17 p.m. Sept. 21.

M St., 2800 block, 2:21 p.m. Sept. 23.

M St., 3000 block, 10:25 a.m. Sept. 23.

M St., 3000 block, 3:45 p.m. Sept. 23.

M St., 3200 block, 6:37 p.m. Sept. 21.

M St., 3300 block, 1:48 p.m. Sept. 24.

Massachusetts Ave., 400 block, 5:50 p.m. Sept. 22.

Massachusetts Ave., 900 block, 2:29 p.m. Sept. 20.

Massachusetts Ave., 1700 block, 4:41 p.m. Sept. 25.

Military Rd., 2700 block, 11:48 a.m. Sept. 21. From vehicle.

Montague St., 1400-1599 blocks, 4:26 a.m. Sept. 18. From vehicle.

N St., 100 block, 4:55 p.m. Sept. 20.

N St., 1900 block, 3:17 p.m. Sept. 23. From vehicle.

N St., 2300 block, 2:43 p.m. Sept. 25. From vehicle.

N St., 3000 block, 10:16 a.m. Sept. 25. From vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 1300 block, 2:07 p.m. Sept. 20.

New Hampshire Ave., 3700 block, 10:02 a.m. Sept. 20.

New Hampshire Ave., 3800 block, 9:39 a.m. Sept. 18.

New Hampshire Ave., 3900 block, 6:18 p.m. Sept. 20.

New Jersey Ave., 1200 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 16.

New York Ave., 1100 block, 11:10 p.m. Sept. 21. From vehicle.

New York Ave., Unit block, 10:52 a.m. Sept. 20.

Newton St., 1400-1599 blocks, 5:25 a.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

Newton St., 1700 block, 11:29 a.m. Sept. 20. From vehicle.

North Capitol St., 800-999 blocks, 4:04 p.m. Sept. 20. From vehicle.

North Capitol St., 1000 block, 6:10 p.m. Sept. 20.

North Capitol St., 1800-2199 blocks, 5:53 p.m. Sept. 23.

North Capitol St., 2300 block, 5:05 p.m. Sept. 24.

Northampton St., 3400-3599 blocks, 11 a.m. Sept. 21.

O St., 2100 block, 2:25 p.m. Sept. 18.

O St., 2700 block, 11:52 p.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

O St., 3400 block, 10:25 a.m. Sept. 25. From vehicle.

O St., Unit block, 6:04 a.m. Sept. 21.

Oakdale Pl., 400 block, 2:42 a.m. Sept. 20. From vehicle.

P St., 400 block, 5:59 p.m. Sept. 19. From vehicle.

P St., 1400 block, 9:12 p.m. Sept. 21.

P St., 1400 block, 12:09 p.m. Sept. 24.

P St., 2100 block, 8:13 a.m. Sept. 19.

P St., 2600 block, 5:58 p.m. Sept. 25. From vehicle.

P St., 3200 block, 2:01 p.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

Palmer Aly., 1000 block, 3:21 a.m. Sept. 22.

Park Rd., 1700 block, 6:45 p.m. Sept. 25.

Park Rd., 1800 block, 5:26 a.m. Sept. 21. From vehicle.

Pennsylvania Ave., 700-899 blocks, 1:11 a.m. Sept. 19. From vehicle.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1100 block, 12:24 p.m. Sept. 16.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1200 block, 10:07 p.m. Sept. 17.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1200 block, 5:06 a.m. Sept. 18.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1200 block, 3:23 a.m. Sept. 21.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1200 block, 3:24 a.m. Sept. 21.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1200 block, 6:45 p.m. Sept. 23.

Pennsylvania Ave., 2000 block, 12:05 p.m. Sept. 18.

Pennsylvania Ave., 2000 block, 1:09 p.m. Sept. 18.

Pine St., 3200 block, 7:20 p.m. Sept. 19. From vehicle.

Piney Branch Rd., 4700 block, 5:52 a.m. Sept. 25. From vehicle.

Q St., 600 block, 4:41 p.m. Sept. 20. From vehicle.

Q St., 900 block, 6:39 p.m. Sept. 18. From vehicle.

Q St., 1100 block, 10:54 a.m. Sept. 21. From vehicle.

Q St., Unit block, 8:12 p.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

Quackenbos St., 500-699 blocks, 10:51 a.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

Quebec St., 4700 block, 9:56 a.m. Sept. 17. From vehicle.

Quebec St., 4700 block, 11:55 a.m. Sept. 17. From vehicle.

Quebec St., 4800 block, 11:36 a.m. Sept. 19. From vehicle.

Quincy St., 1300 block, 1:01 p.m. Sept. 25.

R St., 300 block, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 18. From vehicle.

R St., 1400 block, 1:20 p.m. Sept. 18.

R St., 1700 block, 10:19 p.m. Sept. 18. From vehicle.

R St., 1900 block, 11:03 a.m. Sept. 25. From vehicle.

R St., 3200 block, 6:25 p.m. Sept. 19. From vehicle.

Rhode Island Ave., 800 block, 4:57 a.m. Sept. 21.

Rhode Island Ave., 1400 block, 2:20 a.m. Sept. 24.

Rhode Island Ave., 1500 block, 7:53 a.m. Sept. 23. From vehicle.

Rhode Island Ave., Unit block, 1:34 p.m. Sept. 18. From vehicle.

Rittenhouse St., 2500-2601 blocks, 5:47 p.m. Sept. 15. From vehicle.

Rittenhouse St., 3200 block, 7:52 a.m. Sept. 21. From vehicle.

S St., 700 block, 11:22 p.m. Sept. 20. From vehicle.

S St., 1400 block, 7:28 p.m. Sept. 19. From vehicle.

S St., 1700 block, 5:02 a.m. Sept. 25. From vehicle.

Seaton Pl., Unit block, 4:45 a.m. Sept. 22.

Shepherd St., 1600 block, 9:35 a.m. Sept. 21. From vehicle.

Shepherd St., 1800 block, 4:42 p.m. Sept. 25. From vehicle.

Sherman Ave., 2200 block, 9:08 p.m. Sept. 20. From vehicle.

Sherman Ave., 2300-2599 blocks, 8 p.m. Sept. 21. From vehicle.

Sherman Ave., 2300-2599 blocks, 5:52 a.m. Sept. 23. From vehicle.

Sherman Ave., 2300-2599 blocks, 7:40 p.m. Sept. 25. From vehicle.

Sherman Ave., 3100 block, 1:01 p.m. Sept. 21. From vehicle.

South St., 3100 block, 9:41 p.m. Sept. 19.

Sunderland Pl., 1900 block, 12:57 p.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

Sunderland Pl., 1900 block, 12:28 p.m. Sept. 25. From vehicle.

Swann St., 1700 block, 6:35 p.m. Sept. 23.

T St., 800 block, 1:46 a.m. Sept. 25. From vehicle.

T St., 900 block, 6:45 p.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

T St., 1000 block, 7:46 a.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

T St., 1100 block, 6:37 p.m. Sept. 19. From vehicle.

T St., 1100 block, 1:35 a.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

T St., 1100 block, 4:52 p.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

T St., 1800 block, 7:47 a.m. Sept. 19. From vehicle.

Taylor St., 1700 block, 5:45 a.m. Sept. 25. From vehicle.

Thomas Cir., Unit block, 6:58 p.m. Sept. 19.

U St., 600 block, 3:54 p.m. Sept. 18. From vehicle.

U St., 1000 block, 6:01 a.m. Sept. 24.

U St., 1000 block, 7:41 a.m. Sept. 24.

U St., 1100 block, 7:37 p.m. Sept. 17.

U St., 1100 block, 12:41 a.m. Sept. 22.

U St., 1100 block, 8:56 p.m. Sept. 24.

U St., 1200 block, 1:35 p.m. Sept. 2.

U St., 1200 block, 11:23 p.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

U St., 1300 block, 7:05 a.m. Sept. 20.

U St., 1600 block, 12:04 p.m. Sept. 19.

V St., 1000 block, 12:03 a.m. Sept. 23. From vehicle.

V St., 1400 block, 5:56 p.m. Sept. 19.

Van Ness St., 2900 block, 1:02 p.m. Sept. 18.

Varnum St., 300 block, 10:34 a.m. Sept. 18.

Virginia Ave., 2500-2699 blocks, 8:54 a.m. Sept. 21.

W St., 600 block, 12:19 a.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

Webster St., 1-199 blocks, 6:31 p.m. Sept. 18. From vehicle.

Westminster St., 900 block, 5:13 p.m. Sept. 21.

Westminster St., 900 block, 11:24 p.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

Whitehaven Pkwy., 3500-3699 blocks, 5 a.m. Sept. 14.

Wisconsin Ave., 1200 block, 12:45 p.m. Sept. 18. From vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 1200 block, 2:23 p.m. Sept. 21.

Wisconsin Ave., 1200 block, 4:48 p.m. Sept. 21.

Wisconsin Ave., 1200 block, 12:27 p.m. Sept. 25.

Wisconsin Ave., 1300 block, 12:49 p.m. Sept. 22.

Wisconsin Ave., 1600 block, 10:43 a.m. Sept. 21.

Wisconsin Ave., 4500 block, 10:21 a.m. Sept. 19.

Wisconsin Ave., 4500 block, 11:09 a.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 5300 block, 8:50 a.m. Sept. 24.

First St., 1500 block, 1:40 p.m. Sept. 21.

First St., 2400 block, 3:35 p.m. Sept. 20.

Third St., 800 block, 9:12 a.m. Sept. 18. From vehicle.

Third St., 1700 block, 6:31 p.m. Sept. 23. From vehicle.

Fourth St., 1000 block, 5:37 p.m. Sept. 18.

Fourth St., 1000 block, 12:30 a.m. Sept. 19. From vehicle.

Fourth St., 1200 block, 12:41 p.m. Sept. 20.

Fourth St., 5700 block, 10:50 a.m. Sept. 21. From vehicle.

Fifth St., 900 block, 1:19 a.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

Fifth St., 900 block, 7:54 p.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

Fifth St., 1700 block, 10:26 a.m. Sept. 25.

Fifth St., 7000 block, 9:25 a.m. Sept. 23. From vehicle.

Sixth St., 700 block, 2:02 p.m. Sept. 21.

Sixth St., 1400 block, 5:33 p.m. Sept. 22.

Sixth St., 1800 block, 3:43 p.m. Sept. 18. From vehicle.

Sixth St., 2300-2699 blocks, 4:52 p.m. Sept. 20. From vehicle.

Seventh St., 400 block, 7:55 a.m. Sept. 18.

Seventh St., 500 block, 7:12 p.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

Seventh St., 700 block, 10:46 a.m. Sept. 18.

Seventh St., 1100 block, 6:19 p.m. Sept. 21. From vehicle.

Seventh St., 1900 block, 7:57 p.m. Sept. 18.

Seventh St., 1900 block, 7:39 a.m. Sept. 21.

Seventh St., 1900 block, 9:18 a.m. Sept. 24.

Eighth St., 400 block, 10:20 a.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

Eighth St., 400 block, 2:41 p.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

Eighth St., 400 block, 5:31 p.m. Sept. 24.

Eighth St., 1600 block, 7:02 p.m. Sept. 18. From vehicle.

Eighth St., 1800 block, 7:45 p.m. Sept. 20. From vehicle.

Eighth St., 2100-2299 blocks, 10:25 p.m. Sept. 18. From vehicle.

Ninth St., 700 block, 3:17 a.m. Sept. 20. From vehicle.

Ninth St., 1100 block, 8:35 p.m. Sept. 20. From vehicle.

Ninth St., 1200 block, 9:41 p.m. Sept. 20. From vehicle.

Ninth St., 1400 block, 9:04 p.m. Sept. 18. From vehicle.

Ninth St., 1800 block, 7:52 p.m. Sept. 20. From vehicle.

Ninth St., 1800 block, 11:59 p.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

Ninth St., 1900 block, 1:33 a.m. Sept. 22.

Ninth St., 2000 block, 11:38 p.m. Sept. 19. From vehicle.

Ninth St., 2300-2599 blocks, 10:28 a.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

Ninth St., 4200 block, 8:22 p.m. Sept. 18.

Ninth St., 4200 block, 9:28 a.m. Sept. 23. From vehicle.

10th St., 600 block, 3:15 p.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

10th St., 900 block, 7:35 p.m. Sept. 19.

10th St., 1000 block, 6:27 p.m. Sept. 20. From vehicle.

10th St., 1100 block, 5:56 p.m. Sept. 22.

10th St., 1100 block, 5:53 a.m. Sept. 25.

10th St., 1700 block, 5:41 a.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

10th St., 2000 block, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 25. From vehicle.

11th St., 900 block, 10:46 p.m. Sept. 19. From vehicle.

11th St., 1400 block, 9:27 a.m. Sept. 22.

11th St., 1900 block, 6:50 p.m. Sept. 19. From vehicle.

11th St., 1900 block, 6:08 p.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

11th St., 2200 block, 7:13 p.m. Sept. 23.

11th St., 2600 block, 3:09 p.m. Sept. 19.

12th St., 500 block, 2:46 p.m. Sept. 25.

12th St., 1500 block, 8:05 a.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

12th St., 2200 block, 3:51 a.m. Sept. 23. From vehicle.

12th St., 6200 block, 1:25 p.m. Sept. 18. From vehicle.

13th St., 1700 block, 7:09 a.m. Sept. 15. From vehicle.

13th St., 1900 block, 6:51 p.m. Sept. 23. From vehicle.

13th St., 2000 block, 11:27 a.m. Sept. 23. From vehicle.

13th St., 3200 block, 3:49 p.m. Sept. 19.

13th St., 4000 block, 7:55 p.m. Sept. 19.

14th Pl., 6700 block, 4:55 a.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

14th Pl., 6700 block, 10:36 a.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

14th St., 1600 block, 4:58 p.m. Sept. 23.

14th St., 1700 block, 11:48 a.m. Sept. 22.

14th St., 1800 block, 9:10 p.m. Sept. 18.

14th St., 1900 block, 2:34 p.m. Sept. 21.

14th St., 2000 block, 8:57 p.m. Sept. 20.

14th St., 2000 block, 4:13 p.m. Sept. 21.

14th St., 2100 block, 9:05 a.m. Sept. 23.

14th St., 2100 block, 9:13 a.m. Sept. 25.

14th St., 2100 block, 5:26 p.m. Sept. 25.

14th St., 3000 block, 8:30 a.m. Sept. 20.

14th St., 3000 block, 1:16 a.m. Sept. 24.

14th St., 3100-3299 blocks, 3:02 p.m. Sept. 18.

14th St., 3100-3299 blocks, 4:57 a.m. Sept. 20.

14th St., 3100-3299 blocks, 4:13 p.m. Sept. 22.

14th St., 3100-3299 blocks, 12:43 p.m. Sept. 24.

14th St., 3100-3299 blocks, 12:20 p.m. Sept. 25.

14th St., 3500 block, 6:42 p.m. Sept. 20.

14th St., 3600 block, 8:37 a.m. Sept. 5.

15th St., 500 block, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 21.

15th St., 2400-2537 blocks, 6:13 p.m. Sept. 19.

16th St., 1100 block, 8:43 a.m. Sept. 20.

16th St., 1600 block, 3:14 a.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

16th St., 1600 block, 8:05 a.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

16th St., 1900 block, 7:55 p.m. Sept. 18.

16th St., 1900 block, 5:04 a.m. Sept. 19. From vehicle.

16th St., 3400 block, 7:56 a.m. Sept. 19.

17th St., 900 block, 11:21 p.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

17th St., 1200 block, 2 a.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

17th St., 1300 block, 12:23 a.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

17th St., 1600 block, 7:43 a.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

17th St., 1700 block, 11:31 p.m. Sept. 23.

18th St., 2300 block, 5:43 p.m. Sept. 25.

18th St., 2400 block, 10:23 p.m. Sept. 22.

19th St., 1100 block, 10:22 a.m. Sept. 20.

19th St., 1100 block, 11:27 a.m. Sept. 23.

19th St., 1200 block, 4:49 p.m. Sept. 25.

19th St., 2300 block, 5:43 a.m. Sept. 25. From vehicle.

21st St., 1400 block, 2:31 p.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

22nd St., 1200 block, 6:22 a.m. Sept. 19.

23rd St., 800 block, 8:56 a.m. Sept. 23.

24th St., 700 block, 6:26 a.m. Sept. 24.

27th St., 1200 block, 11:17 p.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

28th St., 2900 block, 5:56 a.m. Sept. 21. From vehicle.

29th St., 1000-1199 blocks, 1:15 a.m. Sept. 23. From vehicle.

29th St., 1200 block, 6:43 p.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

30th St., 1200 block, 6:52 p.m. Sept. 18. From vehicle.

31st St., 1000 block, 7:51 p.m. Sept. 19. From vehicle.

33rd St., 1200 block, 12:52 p.m. Sept. 18. From vehicle.

33rd St., 1200 block, 3:16 p.m. Sept. 18. From vehicle.

34th St., 1600 block, 4:11 p.m. Sept. 25.

35th St., 1200 block, 10:30 a.m. Sept. 19. From vehicle.

38th St., 3200 block, 1:56 p.m. Sept. 18. From vehicle.

43rd St., 5300 block, 5:38 p.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

44th St., 4500 block, 5:33 a.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Champlain St., 2100 block, 12:21 p.m. Sept. 23.

Champlain St., 2500 block, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 21.

Columbia Rd., 1400 block, 7:42 a.m. Sept. 21.

Connecticut Ave., 1300-1699 blocks, 9:04 a.m. Sept. 20.

Fairmont St., 1400 block, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 22.

L St., 1900 block, 9:58 a.m. Sept. 19.

L St., 1900 block, 12:19 p.m. Sept. 21.

L St., 1900 block, 10:04 a.m. Sept. 25.

L St., 1900 block, 11:54 a.m. Sept. 25.

L St., 1900 block, 12:01 p.m. Sept. 25.

L St., 2200 block, 4:04 p.m. Sept. 25.

Monroe St., 1800 block, 4:51 p.m. Sept. 23.

New Hampshire Ave., 2100 block, 2:03 p.m. Sept. 19.

New Hampshire Ave., 5400 block, 9:29 a.m. Sept. 22.

P St., 2600 block, 2:12 a.m. Sept. 23.

Rhode Island Ave., 1400 block, 10:13 p.m. Sept. 22.

Seaton Pl., Unit block, 5:07 p.m. Sept. 18.

T St., 100 block, 9:06 a.m. Sept. 23.

Tuckerman St., 1-199 blocks, 1:20 a.m. Sept. 22.

U St., 1100 block, 10:16 a.m. Sept. 21.

Van Buren St., 1300 block, 6:14 a.m. Sept. 19.

W St., 1200 block, 4:53 p.m. Sept. 23.

W St., 4100 block, 1:51 p.m. Sept. 25.

Willow St., 6900 block, 1:21 p.m. Sept. 21.

Fourth St., 1200 block, 7:16 p.m. Sept. 24.

Fourth St., 5000 block, 11:25 p.m. Sept. 18.

Ninth St., 700 block, 3:40 p.m. Sept. 19.

14th St., 1100 block, 5:25 a.m. Sept. 19.

14th St., 3100-3299 blocks, 1:47 a.m. Sept. 1.

15th St., 2000 block, 5:12 p.m. Sept. 23.

17th St., 1100 block, 10:55 p.m. Sept. 23.

18th St., 1700 block, 8:45 a.m. Sept. 22.

34th St., 1300 block, 1:31 p.m. Sept. 23.

Southeast

HOMICIDES

Bowen Rd., 2500 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 24. With gun.

Buena Vista Terr., 3000-3299 blocks, 8 p.m. Sept. 22. With gun.

F St., 5100-5299 blocks, 8 p.m. Sept. 20. With gun.

Howard Rd., 1400 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 22. With gun.

22nd St., 3400-3683 blocks, 8 p.m. Sept. 22. With gun.

ASSAULTS

Hillside Rd., 4600 block, 8:21 p.m. Sept. 20. With gun.

Malcolm X Ave., 200 block, 11:59 p.m. Sept. 21. With gun.

Mellon St., 400 block, 8:44 p.m. Sept. 22. With knife.

Shipley Terr., 2800 block, 3:42 p.m. Sept. 23. With knife.

Southern Ave., 2200 block, 12:54 a.m. Sept. 22. With knife.

T St., 1700 block, 5:08 p.m. Sept. 22. With gun.

Wagner St., 2400 block, 12:17 a.m. Sept. 21. With gun.

28th St., 1700-1899 blocks, 12:49 p.m. Sept. 21. With knife.

30th St., 2900-3031 blocks, 12:46 a.m. Sept. 19. With knife.

37th Pl., 200 block, 1:12 p.m. Sept. 24. With gun.

ROBBERIES

Alabama Ave., 2500 block, 4:48 a.m. Sept. 21.

Carpenter St., 3400 block, 5:33 p.m. Sept. 21. With gun.

Douglass Pl., 2600 block, 5:22 a.m. Sept. 23. With gun.

East Capitol St., 1700 block, 12:44 p.m. Sept. 18.

Good Hope Rd., 2300 block, 12:25 a.m. Sept. 21.

Ives Pl., 1300 block, 10:22 a.m. Sept. 24.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 2000 block, 9:54 p.m. Sept. 20. With gun.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 2400 block, 11:43 a.m. Sept. 23. With gun.

Naylor Rd., 3000-3199 blocks, 1:46 p.m. Sept. 23. With gun.

Pennsylvania Ave., 3800-3938 blocks, 4:27 p.m. Sept. 23. With gun.

22nd St., 3400-3683 blocks, 10:33 p.m. Sept. 23. With gun.

52nd St., Unit block, 8:14 p.m. Sept. 19. With gun.

BREAK-INS

A St., 4600 block, 11:33 a.m. Sept. 20.

Jasper St., 2600-2799 blocks, 7:25 p.m. Sept. 19.

Kentucky Ave., 800 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 21.

Potomac Ave., 1300 block, 4:31 a.m. Sept. 24.

Ridge Rd., 100 block, 8:21 a.m. Sept. 18.

Stevens Rd., 1100-1399 blocks, 1:38 p.m. Sept. 20.

Sixth St., 3300-3699 blocks, 5:25 a.m. Sept. 24.

17th Pl., 1600 block, 11:09 a.m. Sept. 18.

46th St., 700 block, 6:44 a.m. Sept. 21.

THEFTS

A St., 600 block, 10:43 a.m. Sept. 20. From vehicle.

A St., 3500 block, 2:06 a.m. Sept. 20.

Alabama Ave., 1200-1408 blocks, 4:40 p.m. Sept. 22.

Alabama Ave., 1500-1699 blocks, 5:14 p.m. Sept. 25.

Alabama Ave., 2400 block, 1:44 a.m. Sept. 23.

Alabama Ave., 2800-2999 blocks, 12:02 p.m. Sept. 19.

Alabama Ave., 2800-2999 blocks, 3:44 p.m. Sept. 20.

Alabama Ave., 2800-2999 blocks, 9:49 a.m. Sept. 21.

Alabama Ave., 2800-2999 blocks, 6:58 a.m. Sept. 23.

Alabama Ave., 2800-2999 blocks, 7:42 p.m. Sept. 24.

Bangor St., 3600-3709 blocks, 8:38 p.m. Sept. 20. From vehicle.

Benning Rd., 5000 block, 7:46 a.m. Sept. 18.

Benning Rd., 5000 block, 3:30 p.m. Sept. 22.

Bowen Rd., 4300 block, 5:14 p.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

Brothers Pl., 3200 block, 3:14 a.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

C St., 3300 block, 10:33 a.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

C St., 4100-4309 blocks, 5:03 p.m. Sept. 19.

C St., 5100-5299 blocks, 7:01 a.m. Sept. 20.

Cedar St., 1400 block, 5:53 a.m. Sept. 20.

Central Ave., 5400-5598 blocks, 5:29 p.m. Sept. 19.

Chesapeake St., 600-718 blocks, 3:54 p.m. Sept. 19.

Chesapeake St., 600-718 blocks, 1:15 p.m. Sept. 24.

D St., 600 block, 11:34 a.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

D St., 1700 block, 3:19 a.m. Sept. 20. From vehicle.

Duddington Pl., 100 block, 4:22 p.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

E St., 3200 block, 7:21 a.m. Sept. 20. From vehicle.

E St., 5300 block, 4:21 p.m. Sept. 21. From vehicle.

East Capitol St., 4100-4276 blocks, 4:07 a.m. Sept. 18. From vehicle.

East Capitol St., 4100-4276 blocks, 11:46 a.m. Sept. 18. From vehicle.

Eaton Rd., 1500 block, 11:17 a.m. Sept. 19.

F Street Terr., 500 block, 11:10 a.m. Sept. 18. From vehicle.

Fitch St., 5100-5298 blocks, 6:56 a.m. Sept. 24.

Good Hope Rd., 1400-1518 blocks, 9:10 a.m. Sept. 18.

Hartford St., 2300-2499 blocks, 10:11 p.m. Sept. 17.

High St., 2300 block, 10:10 a.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

Hillside Rd., 4600 block, 10:24 p.m. Sept. 20. From vehicle.

Independence Ave., 800 block, 9:16 p.m. Sept. 18. From vehicle.

Independence Ave., 1500 block, 11:47 p.m. Sept. 18.

Independence Ave., 1500 block, 6:44 p.m. Sept. 21.

Independence Ave., 1500 block, 8:21 p.m. Sept. 22.

Jasper St., 2000 block, 1:38 a.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

L St., 100 block, 10:39 a.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

L St., 500-699 blocks, 6:47 a.m. Sept. 22.

L St., 500-699 blocks, 2:05 p.m. Sept. 24.

L St., 700 block, 2:51 a.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

Livingston Rd., 4000 block, 5:54 p.m. Sept. 25. From vehicle.

Lyndale Pl., 3100 block, 6:29 p.m. Sept. 22.

M Pl., 3000 block, 2:03 a.m. Sept. 20. From vehicle.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 2000-2100 blocks, 7:25 a.m. Sept. 18.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 2400 block, 11:55 a.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 2700-2899 blocks, 9:27 a.m. Sept. 19. From vehicle.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 2700-2899 blocks, 12:33 p.m. Sept. 22.

Massachusetts Ave., 3000 block, 2:07 a.m. Sept. 23. From vehicle.

N St., 2500 block, 5:52 p.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

Naylor Rd., 2500-2600 blocks, 5:57 a.m. Sept. 23. From vehicle.

Naylor Rd., 2700 block, 10:22 a.m. Sept. 25.

Naylor Rd., 3000-3199 blocks, 2:17 p.m. Sept. 25.

Nelson Pl., 2900 block, 6:47 a.m. Sept. 20. From vehicle.

North Carolina Ave., 600 block, 2:33 a.m. Sept. 22.

Pennsylvania Ave., 600 block, 6:57 p.m. Sept. 20.

Pennsylvania Ave., 600 block, 5:59 p.m. Sept. 23.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1300 block, 12:42 p.m. Sept. 25. From vehicle.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1500 block, 4:54 p.m. Sept. 25.

Pennsylvania Ave., 2200-2305 blocks, 11:59 p.m. Sept. 17.

Pennsylvania Ave., 2300 block, 9:12 a.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

Raleigh St., 300-449 blocks, 8:57 a.m. Sept. 21.

Robinson Pl., 2700-2899 blocks, 4:23 p.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

Savannah St., 1900-2011 blocks, 4:37 a.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

Smith Pl., 1400 block, 7:53 a.m. Sept. 21.

Southern Ave., 1300-1899 blocks, 9:08 a.m. Sept. 21. From vehicle.

T St., 1500 block, 4:10 p.m. Sept. 24.

Upsal St., 100 block, 1:24 p.m. Sept. 19.

V St., 1700 block, 6:35 p.m. Sept. 23.

Valley Ave., 400-763 blocks, 7:48 a.m. Sept. 21. From vehicle.

W St., 1300 block, 7:52 a.m. Sept. 25.

Wahler Pl., 900 block, 10:25 a.m. Sept. 25.

Xenia St., 100 block, 8:11 p.m. Sept. 19.

First St., 400 block, 2:34 p.m. Sept. 18.

First St., 3700 block, 4:29 a.m. Sept. 18. From vehicle.

Third St., 300 block, 7:09 p.m. Sept. 20. From vehicle.

Third St., 500 block, 10:47 a.m. Sept. 21. From vehicle.

Third St., 4400-4599 blocks, 7:29 a.m. Sept. 20. From vehicle.

Fifth St., 1100 block, 4:19 a.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

Fifth St., 1100 block, 4:33 a.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

Sixth St., 4600 block, 3:44 a.m. Sept. 25.

10th St., 700 block, 5:31 a.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

11th St., 100 block, 8:44 a.m. Sept. 15.

12th St., 500 block, 7:36 p.m. Sept. 23.

12th St., 500 block, 8:29 a.m. Sept. 25.

12th St., 500 block, 5:52 p.m. Sept. 25.

13th St., 400 block, 4:04 p.m. Sept. 5.

16th St., 1700 block, 8:53 a.m. Sept. 19. From vehicle.

19th St., 1500 block, 7:08 p.m. Sept. 20.

23rd St., 3400 block, 2:35 p.m. Sept. 25.

29th St., 2600 block, 1:52 p.m. Sept. 21. From vehicle.

37th St., 200-499 blocks, 3:09 a.m. Sept. 18.

37th St., 200-499 blocks, 4:24 a.m. Sept. 20. From vehicle.

57th St., 100 block, 10:49 p.m. Sept. 19.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Atlantic St., 200 block, 12:36 a.m. Sept. 19.

Barnaby Rd., 700-4375 blocks, 6:29 p.m. Sept. 19.

Benning Rd., 5000 block, 4:13 a.m. Sept. 20.

Benning Rd., 5000 block, 1:32 p.m. Sept. 24.

Burns St., 600 block, 6:05 a.m. Sept. 24.

Fairlawn Ave., 1900-2099 blocks, 8:07 a.m. Sept. 21.

Fort Dupont St., 1500-1699 blocks, 4:22 p.m. Sept. 23.

Good Hope Rd., 2200 block, 1:44 p.m. Sept. 18.

Kimi Gray Ct., 5000 block, 11:13 p.m. Sept. 20.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 2600 block, 8:25 a.m. Sept. 21.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 2900 block, 1:57 a.m. Sept. 20.

Minnesota Ave., 3500 block, 5:46 p.m. Sept. 23.

Shannon Pl., 2300 block, 1:40 p.m. Sept. 22.

Texas Ave., 4300 block, 5:49 p.m. Sept. 23.

W St., 1600-1899 blocks, 7:39 a.m. Sept. 20.

Seventh St., 4200-4399 blocks, 2:37 p.m. Sept. 20.

41st St., 1500 block, 9:18 p.m. Sept. 21.

Southwest

HOMICIDE

Third St., 900 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 20. With gun.

ASSAULTS

I St., 200 block, 6:42 p.m. Sept. 23. With knife.

I St., Unit block, 7:24 p.m. Sept. 20.

ROBBERIES

Canal St., 1200 block, 3:24 p.m. Sept. 18.

Joliet St., 100 block, 2:23 p.m. Sept. 18.

BREAK-IN

South Capitol Terr., 4700 block, 6:33 p.m. Sept. 18.

THEFTS

Galveston St., 1-199 blocks, 9:42 a.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

I St., 500 block, 7:27 a.m. Sept. 22. From vehicle.

Independence Ave., 600 block, 3:15 p.m. Sept. 21. From vehicle.

Independence Ave., 600 block, 5:23 p.m. Sept. 21.

Independence Ave., 1200-1400 blocks, 2:23 p.m. Sept. 22.

Joliet St., 100 block, 9:54 a.m. Sept. 23. From vehicle.

M St., 400 block, 10:01 a.m. Sept. 25.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 3900 block, 10:36 p.m. Sept. 22.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 3900 block, 6:56 a.m. Sept. 25.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 4600 block, 1:22 p.m. Sept. 21.

Maryland Ave., 600 block, 6:11 p.m. Sept. 18. From vehicle.

South Capitol St., 1000-1299 blocks, 4:58 p.m. Sept. 23.

South Capitol St., 4500 block, 7:46 a.m. Sept. 21.

South Capitol St., 4600 block, 8:44 a.m. Sept. 20.

South Capitol Terr., 4700 block, 6:05 p.m. Sept. 23.

Third St., 1100 block, 3:15 p.m. Sept. 21.

Fourth St., 900-1199 blocks, 9:18 a.m. Sept. 18.

Seventh St., 900 block, 11:23 a.m. Sept. 23.

Ninth St., 600 block, 3:23 p.m. Sept. 18.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

G St., 300 block, 8:32 a.m. Sept. 25.

Seventh St., 700 block, 8:41 p.m. Sept. 18.