District of Columbia

These were among incidents reported by D.C. police. For information, call 202-727-9099.

Northeast

ASSAULTS

Anacostia Ave., 1500 block, 8:03 p.m. March 5.

Benning Rd., 2500-2699 blocks, 11:04 a.m. March 9.

Brentwood Rd., 1000-1249 blocks, 3:59 p.m. March 5.

Newton St., 2000-2175 blocks, 6:05 p.m. March 9. With gun.

17th St., 900 block, 10:03 a.m. March 10. With gun.

35th St., Unit block, 1:37 p.m. March 9. With gun.

ROBBERIES

Benning Rd., 1900 block, 4:32 p.m. March 8.

Clay St., 4200 block, 6:44 p.m. March 12.

Hayes St., 5200 block, 6:10 p.m. March 9.

R St., 300 block, 8:18 p.m. March 9. With gun.

Rhode Island Ave., 3000-3133 blocks, 9:42 p.m. March 10. With gun.

South Dakota Ave., 5500 block, 12:38 p.m. March 7.

Seventh St., 800 block, 6:48 p.m. March 11.

11th St., 800 block, 8:26 p.m. March 9. With gun.

21st St., 700 block, 7:28 p.m. March 6. With gun.

BREAK-INS

Michigan Ave., 600 block, 8:27 a.m. March 7.

Monroe St., 600 block, 8:02 a.m. March 6.

Monroe St., 600 block, 11:38 a.m. March 6.

Morse St., 1200 block, 6:11 p.m. March 9.

Rosedale St., 1900 block, 6:39 p.m. March 11.

Trinidad Ave., 1200 block, 4:53 a.m. March 9.

Fifth St., 1000 block, 3:05 p.m. March 10.

10th St., 900 block, 2:13 p.m. March 6.

12th St., 3700 block, 8:29 a.m. March 6.

21st St., 700 block, 10:39 a.m. March 8.

33rd St., Unit block, 5:12 p.m. March 12.

THEFTS

Benning Rd., 1500-1699 blocks, 9:31 a.m. March 7.

Benning Rd., 1800 block, 1:12 p.m. March 8.

Benning Rd., 3900 block, 12:10 a.m. March 5.

Benning Rd., 4500 block, 12:13 a.m. March 8.

Bladensburg Rd., 900 block, 6:58 p.m. March 11.

Bladensburg Rd., 1200 block, 8:43 a.m. March 12.

Blaine St., 4400 block, 7:31 p.m. March 7. From vehicle.

Blaine St., 4900 block, 6:01 a.m. March 12. From vehicle.

Brooks St., 4700-4899 blocks, 7:28 a.m. March 9. From vehicle.

Channing St., 2200-2399 blocks, 12:07 a.m. March 9.

Channing St., 2800-2999 blocks, 7:46 p.m. March 11. From vehicle.

Commodore Joshua Barney Dr., 3400-3599 blocks, 7:31 a.m. March 9. From vehicle.

Constitution Ave., 1500 block, 4:28 a.m. March 6. From vehicle.

Corcoran St., 1800 block, 6:13 p.m. March 6.

Corcoran St., 1800 block, 9:53 a.m. March 9. From vehicle.

Dix St., 4200-4399 blocks, 3:13 a.m. March 5.

Eastern Ave., 400 block, 11:58 a.m. March 8. From vehicle.

Evarts St., 400-599 blocks, 3:15 a.m. March 9. From vehicle.

Evarts St., 400-599 blocks, 4:59 a.m. March 12. From vehicle.

Evarts St., 2400 block, 5:48 a.m. March 11.

F St., 200 block, 9:28 a.m. March 11.

Fort Lincoln Dr., 3200-3499 blocks, 8:11 a.m. March 9. From vehicle.

Fort Totten Dr., 4500 block, 4:36 p.m. March 7.

Franklin St., 100-299 blocks, 9:13 p.m. March 11.

G St., 300 block, 8:12 a.m. March 11.

H St., 500 block, 1:54 p.m. March 8. From vehicle.

H St., 600 block, 7:50 a.m. March 10.

H St., 700 block, 5:05 p.m. March 11.

H St., 1100 block, 9:42 a.m. March 9.

H St., 1300 block, 9:46 a.m. March 11. From vehicle.

Hamlin St., 1300 block, 9:45 a.m. March 10.

Hawaii Ave., 200 block, 11:38 a.m. March 11.

Hayes St., 3600-3764 blocks, 2:45 p.m. March 11.

Holbrook St., 1600 block, 6:48 p.m. March 9.

I St., 500 block, 7:38 a.m. March 11. From vehicle.

Jay St., 3500-3899 blocks, 4:49 a.m. March 5. From vehicle.

Jay St., 3500-3899 blocks, 9:53 a.m. March 5.

Just St., 4900-5199 blocks, 9:34 a.m. March 9. From vehicle.

K St., 100 block, 7:34 p.m. March 10.

K St., 200 block, 2:27 p.m. March 5.

Kearny St., 1000-1199 blocks, 9:51 a.m. March 8. From vehicle.

Kenilworth Ave., 700-899 blocks, 12:10 a.m. March 6. From vehicle.

Lyman Pl., 1600 block, 1:22 p.m. March 5.

M St., Unit block, 8:36 a.m. March 12.

M St., Unit block, 3:44 p.m. March 12.

Market St., 2400 block, 1:04 p.m. March 5.

Market St., 2400 block, 6:13 p.m. March 7.

Maryland Ave., 1600 block, 11:43 a.m. March 5.

Meade St., 4200 block, 8:57 p.m. March 4.

Meigs Pl., 1200 block, 3:33 p.m. March 9.

Michigan Ave., 600 block, 8:48 a.m. March 8.

Michigan Ave., 1600 block, 10:56 a.m. March 11. From vehicle.

Minnesota Ave., 4000-4121 blocks, 9:04 a.m. March 10.

Morse St., 1100 block, 6:47 a.m. March 6.

Neal St., 1200 block, 12:14 p.m. March 7. From vehicle.

New York Ave., 400-1229 blocks, 3:07 p.m. March 10. From vehicle.

New York Ave., 1200-1399 blocks, 2:50 p.m. March 12. From vehicle.

New York Ave., 1500 block, 8:11 p.m. March 11.

New York Ave., 1500 block, 5:05 a.m. March 12.

New York Ave., 1800-2299 blocks, 10:26 p.m. March 9.

Newton St., 1800-1999 blocks, 2:24 p.m. Feb. 27.

Newton St., 1800-1999 blocks, 7:37 p.m. March 7.

North Carolina Ave., 1300 block, 1:01 p.m. March 7. From vehicle.

Oakview Terr., 3700 block, 7:32 a.m. March 5. From vehicle.

Orren St., 1100 block, 8:11 p.m. March 11. From vehicle.

Otis St., 2000-2199 blocks, 8:34 a.m. March 8. From vehicle.

R St., 200 block, 6:01 p.m. March 12.

R St., Unit block, 5:07 p.m. March 8.

Rhode Island Ave., 900 block, 2:46 p.m. March 5.

Rhode Island Ave., 900 block, 9:08 a.m. March 9.

Rhode Island Ave., 900 block, 7:04 a.m. March 12. From vehicle.

Rhode Island Ave., 900 block, 4:16 p.m. March 12.

Rhode Island Ave., 900 block, 4:27 p.m. March 12.

Riggs Rd., 300 block, 2:32 p.m. March 10.

Riggs Rd., 300 block, 7:52 p.m. March 12.

Sargent Rd., 5000 block, 4 p.m. March 6.

Sheriff Rd., 5000-5139 blocks, 3:49 p.m. March 9.

Taylor St., 1800 block, 5:33 a.m. March 12. From vehicle.

Trinidad Ave., 1600 block, 5:59 a.m. March 8.

V St., 2300-3099 blocks, 12:53 a.m. March 10. From vehicle.

V St., 2300-3099 blocks, 1:19 a.m. March 10. From vehicle.

Vista St., 3000 block, 3:39 a.m. March 9. From vehicle.

Washington Pl., 2300-2499 blocks, 6:57 a.m. March 11.

West Virginia Ave., 2000 block, 12:23 p.m. March 12. From vehicle.

First St., 1200 block, 5:05 p.m. March 7.

First St., 1200 block, 12:03 p.m. March 9.

First St., 1200 block, 4:38 p.m. March 9.

First St., 1200 block, 12:38 p.m. March 10.

Second St., 1300 block, 7:50 a.m. March 8.

Third St., 1000 block, 3:13 p.m. March 9. From vehicle.

Fourth St., 100 block, 9:48 a.m. March 7. From vehicle.

Fourth St., 5500 block, 4:30 a.m. March 11. From vehicle.

Seventh St., 200 block, 5:34 p.m. March 11.

Seventh St., 3900 block, 11:24 a.m. March 11. From vehicle.

Eighth St., 3400 block, 7:32 p.m. March 11.

Ninth St., Unit block, 10:18 a.m. March 6. From vehicle.

10th St., 1000 block, 12:14 p.m. March 7.

11th St., 400 block, 8:45 a.m. March 11.

12th St., 4700 block, 8:07 a.m. March 11.

17th St., 600 block, 1:51 p.m. March 12.

17th St., 1100 block, 6:22 a.m. March 11.

21st St., 500 block, 3:08 p.m. March 4.

22nd St., 4000 block, 8:45 a.m. March 11. From vehicle.

47th St., 200 block, 9:10 a.m. March 6.

50th Pl., 1200 block, 7:23 p.m. March 7.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Capitol Ave., 1900 block, noon March 8.

Channing St., 2200-2399 blocks, 6:46 p.m. March 6.

Eads St., 4500-4699 blocks, 7:48 p.m. March 4.

Foote St., 5900 block, 1:37 a.m. March 8.

Fort Lincoln Dr., 3200-3499 blocks, 7:50 p.m. March 9.

H St., 400 block, 10:08 a.m. March 10.

Holbrook St., 1200 block, 7:31 p.m. March 8.

Jefferson St., 400-599 blocks, 2:48 p.m. March 7.

Kenilworth Ave., 100 block, 1:25 p.m. March 11.

Newton St., 2600-2799 blocks, 1:47 p.m. March 6.

Regent Pl., 500 block, 9:16 a.m. March 7.

Trinidad Ave., 1400 block, 4:17 p.m. March 11.

V St., 2300-3099 blocks, 1:30 a.m. March 10.

Yost Pl., 3000 block, 7:23 p.m. March 12.

Fifth St., 2200 block, 9:29 a.m. March 11.

15th St., 3200 block, 6:15 a.m. March 6.

Northwest

ASSAULTS

Elm St., 400 block, 6:29 p.m. March 5.

Massachusetts Ave., Unit block, 8:43 p.m. March 6.

Rhode Island Ave., 400 block, 5:41 p.m. March 6. With knife.

Fourth St., 500 block, 11:49 p.m. March 7. With knife.

Ninth St., 1900 block, 11:28 a.m. March 12. With gun.

Ninth St., 5400 block, 8:51 p.m. March 8. With gun.

14th St., 1300 block, 10:27 a.m. March 5. With knife.

14th St., 2100 block, 8:14 a.m. March 5. With knife.

14th St., 2900 block, 1:34 a.m. March 10. With knife.

14th St., 3000 block, 5:41 a.m. March 5. With knife.

ROBBERIES

Connecticut Ave., 4200-4399 blocks, 5:37 p.m. March 6.

Fairmont St., 700 block, 10:08 a.m. March 5.

Florida Ave., 300-414 blocks, 2:13 p.m. March 10. With gun.

Georgia Ave., 7400-7599 blocks, 12:54 p.m. Feb. 19. With gun.

Girard St., 1400 block, 4:03 a.m. March 11.

Hawthorne St., 4400 block, 1 p.m. March 7.

N St., 100 block, 3:03 p.m. March 10.

Princeton Pl., 700 block, 6:30 a.m. March 6. With gun.

Seaton Pl., Unit block, 5:50 p.m. March 11.

Vermont Ave., 1100 block, 12:45 a.m. March 9.

Fifth St., 1800 block, 7:08 p.m. March 8. With gun.

Fifth St., 4900 block, 7:55 p.m. March 8.

BREAK-INS

Albemarle St., 4000 block, 7:31 a.m. March 5.

Delafield Pl., 300 block, 3:59 p.m. March 7.

Nevada Ave., 5300 block, 4:34 a.m. March 12.

New Hampshire Ave., 4000 block, 9:34 a.m. March 12.

P St., 2000 block, 12:02 a.m. March 10.

Perry Pl., 1400 block, 9:17 p.m. March 5.

Wisconsin Ave., 5000 block, 3:02 a.m. March 8.

Fourth St., 4700 block, 11:55 p.m. March 5.

13th St., 3600 block, 11:52 p.m. March 11.

16th St., 800 block, 4:09 a.m. March 5.

17th St., 1500 block, 6:28 a.m. March 5.

THEFTS

Allison St., 200 block, 3:29 a.m. March 7. From vehicle.

Allison St., 200 block, 3:29 a.m. March 7. From vehicle.

Allison St., 400 block, 4:22 a.m. March 9. From vehicle.

Arkansas Ave., 4500 block, 3:47 a.m. March 6. From vehicle.

Belt Rd., 4900 block, 3:31 p.m. March 6. From vehicle.

Blagden Ave., 4200 block, 1:42 p.m. March 6. From vehicle.

Carroll St., 200-399 blocks, 5:08 p.m. March 5.

Chain Bridge Rd., 2600-3199 blocks, 12:01 p.m. March 12. From vehicle.

Clifton St., 1200 block, 7:09 p.m. March 11.

Columbia Rd., 1700 block, 7:53 a.m. March 11.

Columbia Rd., 1800 block, 12:31 p.m. March 9.

Connecticut Ave., 1000 block, 11:04 p.m. March 6.

Connecticut Ave., 1000 block, 1:44 p.m. March 8.

Connecticut Ave., 1100 block, 7:22 a.m. March 12.

Connecticut Ave., 1100 block, 5:37 p.m. March 12.

Connecticut Ave., 1200 block, 11:57 a.m. March 5.

Connecticut Ave., 1200 block, 2:31 p.m. March 11.

Connecticut Ave., 1300-1699 blocks, 10:53 a.m. March 8.

Connecticut Ave., 2600 block, 6:30 a.m. March 12.

Connecticut Ave., 4200-4399 blocks, 4:51 p.m. March 10.

Connecticut Ave., 4200-4399 blocks, 5:59 p.m. March 11.

Connecticut Ave., 4700 block, 5:40 p.m. March 11. From vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 5000 block, 2:56 p.m. March 9.

Connecticut Ave., 5500 block, 11:07 a.m. March 7.

Corcoran St., 1700 block, 1:52 p.m. March 10.

Corcoran St., 1800 block, 1:30 p.m. March 7. From vehicle.

Crescent Pl., 1600 block, 9:21 a.m. March 9. From vehicle.

Dent Pl., 3300 block, 11:48 a.m. March 8.

Euclid St., 1400 block, 5:59 a.m. March 4.

Euclid St., 1400 block, 4:22 p.m. March 12.

F St., 1000 block, 7:10 p.m. March 10.

F St., 1100 block, 1:18 p.m. March 6.

F St., 1100 block, 8:43 a.m. March 10.

F St., 1100 block, 1:48 p.m. March 10.

F St., 1100 block, 6:02 p.m. March 12.

F St., 1200 block, noon March 6.

F St., 1800 block, 11:04 a.m. March 9. From vehicle.

Floral St., 1400 block, 2:28 p.m. March 9. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 2200 block, 2:21 p.m. March 11.

Georgia Ave., 2400-2599 blocks, 7:58 p.m. March 12.

Georgia Ave., 3200 block, 4:08 p.m. March 10. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 3300 block, 1:24 p.m. March 11.

Georgia Ave., 3400-3501 blocks, 4:58 a.m. March 8.

Georgia Ave., 3800 block, 9:17 a.m. March 10.

Georgia Ave., 3900 block, 5:14 a.m. March 5. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 3900 block, 7:30 a.m. March 11.

Georgia Ave., 5900 block, 3:19 a.m. March 6.

Georgia Ave., 5900 block, 3:42 p.m. March 6.

Georgia Ave., 5900 block, 5:51 p.m. March 6.

Georgia Ave., 5900 block, 2:45 p.m. March 7.

Georgia Ave., 5900 block, 3:52 p.m. March 7.

Georgia Ave., 5900 block, 3:14 p.m. March 8.

Georgia Ave., 5900 block, 2:14 p.m. March 11.

Georgia Ave., 5900 block, 6:12 p.m. March 12.

Georgia Ave., 6500 block, 5:50 p.m. March 10.

Georgia Ave., 7400-7599 blocks, 12:21 a.m. March 5. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 7700 block, 9:46 a.m. March 12. From vehicle.

Girard St., 700-999 blocks, 5:08 a.m. March 9.

Girard St., 1400 block, 5:30 p.m. March 5. From vehicle.

H St., 600 block, 5:39 a.m. March 8.

H St., Unit block, 9:28 a.m. March 5.

Hamilton St., 1400 block, 8:17 a.m. March 8. From vehicle.

Harvard St., 1600-1798 blocks, 7:02 a.m. March 6.

Hawthorne Lane, 4600 block, 12:39 p.m. March 5. From vehicle.

Hawthorne St., 4400 block, 9:40 a.m. March 12. From vehicle.

Hoban Rd., 4500 block, 4:49 a.m. March 10. From vehicle.

Hobart St., 1600-1899 blocks, 6:45 a.m. March 9.

I St., 700 block, 6:30 p.m. March 9. From vehicle.

I St., 1400 block, 12:53 p.m. March 8.

I St., 2100 block, 11:27 a.m. March 7. From vehicle.

Irving St., 1100-1299 blocks, 3:04 p.m. Feb. 21. From vehicle.

Irving St., 1400 block, 9:32 p.m. March 4.

Irving St., Unit block, 8:41 a.m. March 6.

K St., 300 block, 7:04 a.m. March 10. From vehicle.

K St., 400 block, 5:20 p.m. March 5. From vehicle.

K St., 700-899 blocks, 3:35 a.m. March 6.

K St., 2000 block, 6:21 p.m. March 7. From vehicle.

Kalorama Rd., 1600 block, 12:56 a.m. March 7.

Kennedy St., 1300 block, 5:58 p.m. March 6. From vehicle.

L St., 400 block, 7:22 a.m. March 9.

L St., 1400 block, 8:27 a.m. March 5.

L St., 1700 block, 4:26 p.m. March 7.

L St., 1800 block, 3:29 p.m. March 12.

Lanier Pl., 1700 block, 3:59 a.m. Feb. 16. From vehicle.

Laurel St., 6800 block, 4:39 p.m. March 5. From vehicle.

Leroy Pl., 2100 block, 12:10 p.m. March 11.

Livingston St., 3200 block, 10:34 a.m. March 7. From vehicle.

Longfellow St., 1200 block, 2:25 a.m. March 6. From vehicle.

M St., 2200 block, 10:27 p.m. March 6.

M St., 2400 block, 1:54 p.m. March 9.

M St., 2400 block, 5:55 p.m. March 9.

M St., 2800 block, 6 p.m. March 10.

M St., 3000 block, 2:38 p.m. March 7.

M St., 3000 block, 4:43 p.m. March 11.

M St., 3000 block, 8:44 a.m. March 12.

M St., 3100 block, 2:57 p.m. March 10.

M St., 3200 block, 2:47 p.m. March 5.

M St., 3200 block, 11:10 a.m. March 7.

M St., 3200 block, 12:45 p.m. March 8.

M St., 3200 block, 1:22 p.m. March 8.

M St., 3200 block, 12:57 p.m. March 9.

M St., 3200 block, 12:15 p.m. March 11.

M St., 3200 block, 12:51 p.m. March 12.

M St., 3200 block, 4:56 p.m. March 12.

M St., 3300 block, 1:44 p.m. March 9.

Macarthur Blvd., 4800-4997 blocks, 2:38 p.m. March 12. From vehicle.

Macomb St., 2700-2899 blocks, 4:16 p.m. March 7.

Macomb St., 5100 block, 10:48 a.m. March 6. From vehicle.

Macomb St., 5100 block, 1:50 p.m. March 6. From vehicle.

Macomb St., 5300 block, 3:52 p.m. March 6. From vehicle.

Madison Dr., 1200-1399 blocks, 1:36 p.m. March 7. From vehicle.

Madison St., Unit block, 2:13 p.m. March 11. From vehicle.

Massachusetts Ave., 400 block, 4:19 a.m. March 5.

Massachusetts Ave., 400 block, 5:56 a.m. March 8.

Massachusetts Ave., 400 block, 7:03 p.m. March 10.

Massachusetts Ave., 1000 block, 4:38 a.m. March 8.

Massachusetts Ave., 1000 block, 1:47 p.m. March 8.

Massachusetts Ave., 1300-1499 blocks, 5:33 p.m. March 10. From vehicle.

Michigan Ave., 100-299 blocks, 2:09 p.m. March 5. From vehicle.

Michigan Ave., 100-299 blocks, 3:22 p.m. March 5. From vehicle.

Milmarson Pl., Unit block, 9:55 a.m. March 9.

Monroe St., 1300 block, 4:45 p.m. March 7.

Morgan St., 200 block, 4:35 a.m. March 5.

N St., 800 block, 5:34 p.m. March 7. From vehicle.

N St., 1200 block, 4:28 p.m. March 5.

N St., 2100 block, 2:08 p.m. March 10. From vehicle.

N St., 3100 block, 1:47 p.m. March 6. From vehicle.

Nevada Ave., 5400 block, 8:44 a.m. March 7. From vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 1100 block, 8:29 a.m. March 5. From vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 3500 block, 7:47 a.m. March 9.

New Hampshire Ave., 5400 block, 8:26 a.m. March 9. From vehicle.

New York Ave., 1100 block, 5:14 p.m. March 8.

New York Ave., 1100 block, 9:28 a.m. March 11.

New York Ave., 1100 block, 5:38 p.m. March 11.

New York Ave., 1100 block, 6:27 p.m. March 12.

New York Ave., 1200 block, 5:45 p.m. March 8.

Newton St., 1400-1599 blocks, 12:05 p.m. March 9.

Northampton St., 3400-3599 blocks, 8:20 a.m. March 5.

O St., Unit block, 4:04 a.m. March 7.

Oliver St., 3000 block, 7:44 a.m. March 6. From vehicle.

Ontario Rd., 3000 block, 4:48 a.m. March 6. From vehicle.

Ordway St., 2700 block, 2:40 p.m. March 8. From vehicle.

P St., 700 block, 10:51 a.m. March 8.

P St., 1400 block, 6:58 p.m. March 6.

Palmer Aly., 900 block, 2:36 p.m. March 10.

Park Rd., 1800 block, 11:23 a.m. March 12. From vehicle.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1200 block, 5:56 a.m. March 12.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1200 block, 3:41 p.m. March 12.

Pennsylvania Ave., 2100 block, 10:46 a.m. March 6.

Pennsylvania Ave., 2600-2799 blocks, 9:42 a.m. March 10. From vehicle.

Phelps Pl., 2100 block, 8:41 p.m. March 9. From vehicle.

Poplar Lane, 1700 block, 7:49 a.m. March 6. From vehicle.

Potomac Ave., 5700 block, noon March 12. From vehicle.

Potomac St., 1000 block, 6:02 p.m. March 9. From vehicle.

Princeton Pl., 700 block, 6:52 a.m. March 10. From vehicle.

Quebec St., 4800 block, 2:01 p.m. March 8.

Randolph Pl., Unit block, 8:49 a.m. March 9. From vehicle.

Rhode Island Ave., 600 block, 8:29 a.m. March 9. From vehicle.

Rhode Island Ave., 900 block, 8:34 a.m. March 6.

Rhode Island Ave., 1700 block, 4:24 p.m. March 8. From vehicle.

Rittenhouse St., 2700-2809 blocks, 12:39 p.m. March 12. From vehicle.

Rock Creek Church Rd., 500-699 blocks, 5 p.m. March 4.

Roxboro Pl., 500-699 blocks, 5:39 p.m. March 9.

Runnymede Pl., 3300 block, 9:13 a.m. March 6. From vehicle.

South St., 3100 block, 1:48 p.m. March 8. From vehicle.

Spring Rd., 1300 block, 8:01 a.m. March 5. From vehicle.

Swann St., 1700 block, 6:07 a.m. March 8. From vehicle.

T St., 600 block, 10:55 p.m. March 9.

T St., 800 block, 6:42 p.m. March 6. From vehicle.

T St., 1000 block, 5:39 p.m. March 6. From vehicle.

T St., 1000 block, 6:44 p.m. March 7. From vehicle.

T St., 1300 block, 1:32 p.m. March 8. From vehicle.

T St., 1400 block, 4:28 a.m. March 5.

T St., 1400 block, 3:19 a.m. March 8. From vehicle.

Taylor St., 300 block, 4:03 p.m. March 6.

Taylor St., 1400 block, 7:42 a.m. March 6.

Tennyson St., 2800-2909 blocks, 4:34 p.m. March 6. From vehicle.

Tunlaw Rd., 2100-2299 blocks, 10:17 a.m. March 9. From vehicle.

Tunlaw Rd., 2400 block, 12:28 p.m. March 8.

U St., 900 block, 5:35 p.m. March 9.

U St., 1000 block, 7:43 a.m. March 6.

U St., 1100 block, 3:41 p.m. March 5.

U St., 1100 block, 7:18 a.m. March 12. From vehicle.

U St., 1300 block, 2:32 p.m. March 10.

U St., Unit block, 5:26 p.m. March 8.

Upland Terr., 3100 block, 8:46 a.m. March 6. From vehicle.

V St., 1300 block, 4:51 p.m. March 6. From vehicle.

V St., 1400 block, 5:22 p.m. March 11.

Van Ness St., 4100 block, 6:21 a.m. March 1.

Varnum St., 800 block, 11:54 a.m. March 7.

Vermont Ave., 1100 block, 11:57 p.m. March 8.

Vermont Ave., 1100 block, 12:47 p.m. March 11.

Vermont Ave., 1200 block, 11:57 a.m. March 11. From vehicle.

Vermont Ave., 1300 block, 2:17 p.m. March 9. From vehicle.

Virginia Ave., 2400 block, 5:02 p.m. March 8. From vehicle.

W St., 1300 block, 9:45 a.m. March 8.

Warder St., 3200 block, 1:55 a.m. March 5.

Warder St., 3600 block, 4:11 a.m. March 5. From vehicle.

Warner St., 400 block, 4:19 a.m. March 8.

Warren St., 3600 block, 1:52 p.m. March 6. From vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 1000 block, 8:11 a.m. March 6.

Wisconsin Ave., 1200 block, 10:50 a.m. March 10.

Wisconsin Ave., 1400 block, 8:40 p.m. March 7.

Wisconsin Ave., 1800-2008 blocks, 10:16 a.m. March 7.

Wisconsin Ave., 1800-2008 blocks, 3:18 p.m. March 7.

Wisconsin Ave., 2200-2318 blocks, 8:50 a.m. March 6.

Wisconsin Ave., 3200 block, 10:57 a.m. March 7. From vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 4200 block, 9:43 a.m. March 12.

Wisconsin Ave., 4500 block, 4:29 p.m. March 12.

Wisconsin Ave., 5200 block, 4:14 a.m. March 6.

Wisconsin Ave., 5300 block, 11:19 p.m. March 10.

Worthington St., 3200 block, 9:23 a.m. March 6. From vehicle.

Worthington St., 3200 block, 10:03 a.m. March 6. From vehicle.

Yuma St., 3500 block, 7:47 a.m. March 12.

First St., 1500 block, 6:34 a.m. March 11. From vehicle.

First St., 1700 block, 10:50 a.m. March 12.

First St., 5700 block, 4:33 a.m. March 8.

First St., 6500 block, 8:49 a.m. March 6. From vehicle.

Second St., 500-721 blocks, 1:47 p.m. March 5.

Second St., 5200 block, 6:52 a.m. March 6.

Fourth St., 800 block, 4:01 p.m. March 10. From vehicle.

Fourth St., 1000 block, 4:40 p.m. March 6. From vehicle.

Fifth St., 1200 block, 2:58 p.m. March 8.

Sixth St., 1000 block, 8:34 p.m. March 11. From vehicle.

Sixth St., 1800 block, 9:15 p.m. March 7. From vehicle.

Sixth St., 1800 block, 5:13 p.m. March 12. From vehicle.

Seventh St., 300 block, 5:55 a.m. March 9. From vehicle.

Seventh St., 500 block, 9 a.m. March 8. From vehicle.

Seventh St., 700 block, 12:38 p.m. March 5.

Seventh St., 700 block, 8:55 a.m. March 8.

Seventh St., 800 block, 2:43 p.m. March 10.

Seventh St., 800 block, 6:15 p.m. March 11.

Seventh St., 1400 block, 10:26 a.m. March 10.

Seventh St., 1700 block, 10:44 a.m. March 6.

Eighth St., 400 block, 6:34 p.m. March 4.

Eighth St., 400 block, 2:45 p.m. March 6.

Eighth St., 400 block, 5:22 p.m. March 12.

Eighth St., 1800 block, 6:37 p.m. March 12. From vehicle.

Eighth St., 1900 block, 9:28 a.m. March 12. From vehicle.

Ninth St., 1200 block, 11:18 a.m. March 7. From vehicle.

Ninth St., 1200 block, 7:58 p.m. March 7. From vehicle.

Ninth St., 1300 block, 8:11 p.m. March 6. From vehicle.

Ninth St., 1300 block, 11:03 p.m. March 6.

Ninth St., 1800 block, 7:52 a.m. March 10.

Ninth St., 2300-2599 blocks, 5:07 p.m. March 8. From vehicle.

10th St., 2200 block, 10 a.m. March 5.

10th St., 2200 block, 2:54 p.m. March 8.

11th St., 500 block, 3:13 p.m. March 8.

11th St., 500 block, 9:38 p.m. March 11.

11th St., 1100 block, 8:42 p.m. March 9.

11th St., 1200 block, 7:34 a.m. March 9. From vehicle.

11th St., 2200 block, 7:31 a.m. March 11.

11th St., 2200 block, 8:59 a.m. March 11. From vehicle.

12th St., 500 block, 7:54 a.m. March 11.

12th St., 500 block, 2:42 p.m. March 11.

12th St., 500 block, 6:18 p.m. March 12.

13th St., 600 block, 12:20 p.m. March 6.

13th St., 2500 block, 5:31 a.m. March 5. From vehicle.

13th St., 2900 block, 8:19 p.m. March 11.

14th St., 900 block, 1:13 p.m. March 5.

14th St., 1300 block, 11:17 a.m. March 6.

14th St., 1600 block, 8:16 p.m. March 10.

14th St., 1800 block, 12:40 p.m. March 7.

14th St., 1800 block, 3:34 p.m. March 9.

14th St., 1900 block, 12:36 p.m. March 7. From vehicle.

14th St., 2000 block, 6:28 p.m. March 5.

14th St., 2000 block, 1:35 p.m. March 7.

14th St., 2000 block, 3:12 p.m. March 8.

14th St., 2100 block, 5:03 a.m. March 11.

14th St., 2300 block, 7 p.m. March 8.

14th St., 2300 block, 5:28 p.m. March 10.

14th St., 2400 block, 4:41 a.m. March 6.

14th St., 2400 block, 6:08 a.m. March 11.

14th St., 3000 block, 7:16 p.m. March 5.

14th St., 3000 block, 12:27 a.m. March 9.

14th St., 3000 block, 3:18 a.m. March 9.

14th St., 3100-3299 blocks, 2:02 p.m. March 10.

14th St., 3100-3299 blocks, 5:55 p.m. March 10.

14th St., 3100-3299 blocks, 5:40 p.m. March 12.

14th St., 3400 block, 8:04 p.m. March 11.

14th St., 5900 block, 9:47 a.m. March 7. From vehicle.

14th St., 7400 block, 9:37 a.m. March 6. From vehicle.

15th St., 800 block, 7:54 p.m. March 9. From vehicle.

15th St., 1500 block, 7:55 p.m. March 5.

15th St., 1500 block, 7:46 a.m. March 12.

15th St., 1700 block, 12:32 p.m. March 7.

15th St., 1800 block, 5:40 p.m. March 7. From vehicle.

16th St., 1400 block, 8:30 p.m. March 8. From vehicle.

16th St., 1600 block, 10:30 a.m. March 10. From vehicle.

16th St., 1800 block, 8:09 p.m. March 8.

17th St., 1600 block, 12:10 a.m. March 9.

18th St., 800 block, 8:13 a.m. March 12.

18th St., 2400 block, 7:20 p.m. March 9.

18th St., 4100 block, 2:48 p.m. March 5. From vehicle.

19th St., 1300 block, 5:39 a.m. March 6.

19th St., 1700 block, 7:40 p.m. March 7. From vehicle.

20th St., 500 block, 12:24 p.m. March 12.

21st St., 800 block, 2:06 p.m. March 7. From vehicle.

22nd St., 1100 block, 9:20 p.m. March 6.

22nd St., 1400 block, 10:27 a.m. March 8. From vehicle.

25th St., 1100 block, 4:11 p.m. March 12.

30th St., 1000-1199 blocks, 2:55 p.m. March 8. From vehicle.

30th St., 1000-1199 blocks, 5:58 p.m. March 9. From vehicle.

30th St., 1200 block, 3:12 p.m. March 7. From vehicle.

31st St., 1000 block, 3:50 p.m. March 7. From vehicle.

33rd St., 1400 block, 2:40 p.m. March 9. From vehicle.

33rd St., 6200 block, 8:19 a.m. March 6. From vehicle.

35th St., 1200 block, 6:09 p.m. March 11.

36th St., 1600 block, 1:09 p.m. March 6.

37th St., 2300-2499 blocks, 10:19 a.m. March 12. From vehicle.

38th St., 2200-2399 blocks, 8:18 a.m. March 10. From vehicle.

42nd St., 5400 block, 8:05 a.m. March 12. From vehicle.

43rd St., 5300 block, 8:31 p.m. March 8. From vehicle.

44th St., 1600 block, 8:02 p.m. March 12.

44th St., 1600 block, 8:14 p.m. March 12.

44th St., 1600 block, 8:21 p.m. March 12.

48th St., 4800 block, 9:11 a.m. March 7. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Flagler Pl., 2200 block, 7:26 a.m. March 8.

Hiatt Pl., 3200 block, 9:26 p.m. March 4.

Kennedy St., 1300 block, 10:28 a.m. March 11.

M St., 1300 block, 5:19 a.m. March 9.

R St., 1900 block, 4:11 p.m. March 11.

S St., 1500 block, 6:17 p.m. Feb. 25.

T St., 1400 block, 11:12 a.m. March 5.

First St., 1700 block, 3:53 a.m. March 5.

Eighth St., 5300 block, 4:20 a.m. March 12.

Ninth St., 5100 block, 8:52 a.m. March 5.

11th St., 2000 block, 12:07 p.m. March 7.

30th St., 1300 block, 8:52 a.m. March 9.

Southeast

HOMICIDES

D St., 5000 block, 7 p.m. March 5.

Halley Pl., 1-101 blocks, 7 p.m. March 6. With gun.

ASSAULTS

A St., 3400 block, 7:23 p.m. March 9. With knife.

Alabama Ave., 2300-2435 blocks, 11:22 p.m. March 10. With knife.

B St., 3400 block, 10:17 p.m. March 7. With gun.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 3600 block, 5:25 p.m. March 9.

Valley Ave., 900-1299 blocks, 10:40 a.m. March 11. With gun.

Third St., 4000-4399 blocks, 6:24 p.m. March 11. With gun.

10th Pl., 3300 block, 12:12 a.m. March 12. With knife.

ROBBERIES

Alabama Ave., 2800-2999 blocks, 10:48 a.m. March 6.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 2000 block, 8:22 a.m. March 5.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 2900 block, 8:06 a.m. March 10.

Pennsylvania Ave., 700 block, 12:07 p.m. March 11.

Southern Ave., 4200 block, 10:29 a.m. March 7. With gun.

10th Pl., 3300 block, 9:23 p.m. March 6. With gun.

BREAK-INS

A St., 4900 block, 7:43 p.m. March 11.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 2900 block, 8:41 a.m. March 12.

THEFTS

Alabama Ave., 1100 block, 4:23 a.m. March 6.

Alabama Ave., 1400-1529 blocks, 11:39 a.m. March 12.

Bellevue St., 1100 block, 11:55 a.m. March 11. From vehicle.

Benning Rd., 5000 block, 9:37 a.m. March 7.

D St., 400 block, 7:49 a.m. March 5. From vehicle.

D St., 5000 block, 7:57 p.m. March 8.

Douglass Pl., 2600 block, 3:15 p.m. March 8.

E St., 1000 block, 6 p.m. March 7.

East Capitol St., 4100-4276 blocks, 7:16 a.m. March 9.

East Capitol St., 4100-4276 blocks, 11:16 p.m. March 10. From vehicle.

Elvans Rd., 2400-2599 blocks, 7:08 a.m. March 5.

Fairlawn Ave., 1900-2099 blocks, 9:56 a.m. Feb. 28.

Falls Terr., 4400 block, 11:07 a.m. March 9.

G St., 500 block, 9:04 a.m. March 10. From vehicle.

G St., 700 block, 4 a.m. March 8. From vehicle.

Good Hope Rd., 2300 block, 5:56 a.m. March 8.

Good Hope Rd., 2300 block, 4:36 p.m. March 9.

Good Hope Rd., 2500-2708 blocks, 1:23 p.m. March 10.

Hartford St., 2700-2899 blocks, 2:03 p.m. March 12.

Horner Pl., 3600 block, 4:56 a.m. March 6. From vehicle.

I St., 600 block, 4:55 p.m. March 9. From vehicle.

K St., 1300 block, 3:34 a.m. March 7. From vehicle.

L St., 200 block, 2:34 p.m. March 8. From vehicle.

Langston Pl., 2700-2899 blocks, 10:59 a.m. March 5.

Lebaum St., 400 block, 6:28 a.m. March 12.

M St., 400 block, 6:59 p.m. March 6.

M St., 400 block, 12:58 p.m. March 7.

M St., Unit block, 5:47 p.m. March 11.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 2000-2100 blocks, 10:22 a.m. March 5. From vehicle.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 3300 block, 8:28 a.m. March 9.

Minnesota Ave., 2400 block, 10:43 a.m. March 11.

Naylor Rd., 2700 block, 5:27 p.m. March 12.

Naylor Rd., 2800-2913 blocks, 1:45 a.m. March 12. From vehicle.

New Jersey Ave., 1100 block, 4:38 p.m. March 5.

Orange St., 300-499 blocks, 12:38 p.m. March 10.

Pennsylvania Ave., 600 block, 1:18 p.m. March 10.

Pennsylvania Ave., 600 block, 1:14 p.m. March 11.

Pennsylvania Ave., 600 block, 6:17 p.m. March 12.

Pennsylvania Ave., 800 block, 1:18 a.m. March 11.

Pennsylvania Ave., 2200-2305 blocks, 9:28 p.m. March 10.

Pennsylvania Ave., 2800 block, 8:20 a.m. March 5.

Potomac Ave., 1300 block, 12:39 p.m. March 5.

Potomac Ave., 1300 block, 4:40 p.m. March 5.

Potomac Ave., 1300 block, 11:29 a.m. March 10.

Potomac Ave., 1300 block, 4:38 p.m. March 10.

Potomac Ave., 1300 block, 11:12 a.m. March 11.

Ridge Pl., 1300 block, 8:36 p.m. March 4.

Ridge Pl., 1900-2199 blocks, 7:04 a.m. March 6. From vehicle.

Savannah St., 1600 block, 1:56 p.m. March 7.

Seward Sq., 400 block, 8:05 a.m. March 11.

Southern Ave., 1300-1899 blocks, 10:52 p.m. March 7.

Tobias Dr., 1800 block, 8:14 a.m. March 5. From vehicle.

Seventh St., 100 block, 9 a.m. March 5. From vehicle.

Eighth St., 300 block, 12:40 a.m. March 6. From vehicle.

Ninth St., 4000-4299 blocks, 12:17 p.m. March 10.

12th St., 400 block, 6:02 a.m. March 6.

12th St., 500 block, 4:34 p.m. March 6.

13th St., 1000 block, 5:30 p.m. March 7. From vehicle.

14th St., 1900 block, 12:04 p.m. March 6.

14th St., 1900 block, 1:05 a.m. March 8.

16th St., 1800 block, 1:54 a.m. March 6.

17th Pl., 1600 block, 10:58 a.m. March 11.

18th St., 1800 block, 10:07 a.m. March 6. From vehicle.

19th Pl., 1900-2099 blocks, 6:52 p.m. March 6. From vehicle.

19th Pl., 1900-2099 blocks, 7:01 a.m. March 7.

22nd St., 1400 block, 2:34 p.m. Feb. 24. From vehicle.

25th St., 2400-2501 blocks, 11:02 a.m. March 12.

28th St., 2800 block, 9:06 a.m. March 6.

57th Pl., Unit block, 11:46 p.m. March 8. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

B St., 3500 block, 11:22 p.m. March 9.

Bowen Rd., 2600 block, 3:01 a.m. March 8.

D St., 5000 block, 4:16 a.m. March 6.

Pennsylvania Ave., 3100 block, 11:33 a.m. March 10.

13th St., 2000 block, 3:37 a.m. March 10.

15th Pl., 2400 block, 7:43 a.m. March 8.

Southwest

ROBBERY

C St., 400-599 blocks, 7:56 p.m. March 7.

BREAK-INS

Galveston St., 1-199 blocks, 5:25 a.m. March 5.

South Capitol St., 3800-3999 blocks, 5:49 a.m. March 7.

South Capitol St., 4000 block, 9:56 p.m. March 4.

THEFTS

Carrollsburg Pl., 1200 block, 3:57 a.m. March 7. From vehicle.

Carrollsburg Pl., 1200 block, 10:16 a.m. March 11. From vehicle.

Delaware Ave., 1200-1399 blocks, 10:19 a.m. March 11. From vehicle.

G St., 400 block, 10:44 a.m. March 12. From vehicle.

H St., 500 block, 3:31 p.m. March 9. From vehicle.

L'Enfant Plaza, 400-999 blocks, 5:45 a.m. March 5. From vehicle.

L'Enfant Plaza, 400-999 blocks, 10:41 a.m. March 11. From vehicle.

L'Enfant Plaza, 400-999 blocks, 8:31 a.m. March 12. From vehicle.

M St., 200-399 blocks, 7:12 a.m. March 12. From vehicle.

O St., 100 block, 4:30 p.m. March 11. From vehicle.

O St., 300 block, 9:28 a.m. March 11. From vehicle.

O St., Unit block, 5 a.m. March 8. From vehicle.

P St., Unit block, 5:52 a.m. March 6. From vehicle.

Q St., 100 block, 6:46 p.m. March 11. From vehicle.

South Capitol St., 3800-3999 blocks, 10:52 a.m. March 11.

South Capitol St., 4600 block, 4:03 p.m. March 5.

Fourth St., 500-699 blocks, 2:28 a.m. March 7.

Fourth St., 1300 block, 4:36 p.m. March 11. From vehicle.

Seventh St., 400 block, 5:31 p.m. March 8. From vehicle.

Seventh St., 700 block, 10:45 a.m. March 6. From vehicle.

Seventh St., 700 block, 12:24 p.m. March 6. From vehicle.

Seventh St., 700 block, 6:39 p.m. March 12. From vehicle.

12th St., 300 block, 4:45 a.m. March 5. From vehicle.

12th St., 300 block, 1:57 p.m. March 10. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

South Capitol St., 4000 block, 2:54 p.m. March 8.