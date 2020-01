Eads St., 5200 block, 5:41 p.m. Dec. 11. With gun.

Florida Ave., Unit block, 6:09 p.m. Dec. 13.

Girard St., 1700 block, 7:19 a.m. Dec. 17. With knife.

Hawaii Ave., 300 block, 2:27 p.m. Dec. 12. With gun.

Irving St., 1400 block, 9:41 a.m. Dec. 10. With knife.

AD

Maryland Ave., 2100 block, 7:06 a.m. Dec. 21.

Michigan Ave., 400-599 blocks, 6:54 a.m. Dec. 10. With knife.

Queens Chapel Rd., 2100-2399 blocks, 11:32 p.m. Dec. 10. With gun.

AD

Ralph Ellison Way, 2500 block, 12:02 a.m. Dec. 21. With knife.

Sheriff Rd., 4400 block, 4:54 p.m. Dec. 24. With gun.

W St., 400 block, 4:50 p.m. Dec. 16. With gun.

W St., 1500 block, 4:30 a.m. Dec. 18. With gun.

16th St., 700 block, 4:19 p.m. Dec. 20. With knife.

21st St., 900 block, 3:01 p.m. Dec. 16. With gun.

51st St., 200 block, 10:10 p.m. Dec. 13.

62nd St., 200 block, 7:35 p.m. Dec. 20. With knife.

ROBBERIES

Duncan St., 1400 block, 6:20 p.m. Dec. 11. With knife.

Hunt Pl., 4600-4799 blocks, 10 p.m. Dec. 12. With gun.

AD

K St., 1600 block, 9:11 a.m. Dec. 18.

Market St., 2400 block, 10:07 p.m. Dec. 12.

Minnesota Ave., 4100 block, 11:01 p.m. Dec. 11.

Montana Ave., 1500-1699 blocks, 4:40 a.m. Dec. 10. With gun.

Montello Ave., 1700 block, 12:48 p.m. Dec. 11.

Morris Pl., 600 block, 12:40 p.m. Dec. 11.

Newton St., 1800-1999 blocks, 4:18 p.m. Dec. 24. With knife.

AD

Staples St., 1100 block, 9:50 a.m. Dec. 13. With gun.

West Virginia Ave., 800 block, 7:03 p.m. Dec. 12.

Second St., 4400 block, 12:31 p.m. Dec. 19.

Third St., 900 block, 7:54 a.m. Dec. 19.

Fourth St., 2100 block, 4:28 p.m. Dec. 20. With gun.

16th St., 300 block, 8:14 a.m. Dec. 17.

17th St., 400 block, 8:04 p.m. Dec. 19. With gun.

AD

47th St., 300 block, 2:48 p.m. Dec. 20. With gun.

51st St., 300-599 blocks, 6:53 p.m. Dec. 12. With gun.

51st St., 300-599 blocks, 5:36 a.m. Dec. 18.

61st St., 1-199 blocks, 3 p.m. Dec. 23.

BREAK-INS

Benning Rd., 1500-1699 blocks, 12:02 a.m. Dec. 23.

Bladensburg Rd., 800 block, 3:13 p.m. Dec. 23.

Bladensburg Rd., 2800-3200 blocks, 11:46 p.m. Dec. 19.

Bladensburg Rd., 2800-3200 blocks, 3:17 a.m. Dec. 24.

M St., 2100 block, 8:38 a.m. Dec. 21.

Minnesota Ave., 4000-4121 blocks, 10:10 a.m. Dec. 20.

AD

Penn St., 1200 block, 6:30 a.m. Dec. 16.

South Dakota Ave., 3600 block, 11:35 a.m. Dec. 13.

Third St., 1900 block, 3:33 p.m. Dec. 23.

Eighth St., 400 block, 4:53 a.m. Dec. 11.

AD

11th St., 600 block, 2:25 p.m. Dec. 18.

19th Pl., 4400 block, 11:56 a.m. Dec. 13.

THEFTS

A St., 600 block, 4:50 p.m. Dec. 19.

Baldwin Cres., 2400-2599 blocks, 4:41 a.m. Dec. 16. From vehicle.

Baldwin Cres., 2400-2599 blocks, 4:02 a.m. Dec. 17.

Bennett Pl., 1900-2099 blocks, 7:47 a.m. Dec. 10.

Benning Rd., 1500 block, 5:07 a.m. Dec. 23.

Benning Rd., 1500-1699 blocks, 11:01 a.m. Dec. 16.

Benning Rd., 1500-1699 blocks, 8:27 a.m. Dec. 23.

Benning Rd., 1800 block, 7:41 a.m. Dec. 21.

Benning Rd., 1900-2099 blocks, 1:19 p.m. Dec. 12.

Benning Rd., 2500 block, 8:34 a.m. Dec. 14.

Benning Rd., 3000-3399 blocks, 7:02 a.m. Dec. 23. From vehicle.

Benning Rd., 3400-3799 blocks, 5:25 a.m. Dec. 18.

AD

AD

Benning Rd., 3900 block, 5:48 p.m. Dec. 23. From vehicle.

Benning Rd., 4200 block, 6:04 a.m. Dec. 13.

Benning Rd., 4400 block, 9:55 p.m. Dec. 13.

Benning Rd., 4400 block, 12:28 a.m. Dec. 15.

Benning Rd., 4400 block, 6:20 a.m. Dec. 15.

Benning Rd., 4400 block, 4:57 a.m. Dec. 16.

Benning Rd., 4400 block, 5:59 p.m. Dec. 18.

Benning Rd., 4400 block, 5:46 p.m. Dec. 21.

Benning Rd., 4400 block, 11:45 p.m. Dec. 21.

Bladensburg Rd., 800 block, 10:31 a.m. Dec. 14.

Bladensburg Rd., 800 block, 7:10 a.m. Dec. 16.

Bladensburg Rd., 800 block, 6:41 p.m. Dec. 21.

Bladensburg Rd., 800 block, 3:26 p.m. Dec. 24.

Bladensburg Rd., 900 block, 7:16 p.m. Dec. 11.

Bladensburg Rd., 900 block, 1:20 p.m. Dec. 21.

AD

Bladensburg Rd., 1100 block, 9:15 a.m. Dec. 20. From vehicle.

Bladensburg Rd., 1200 block, 3:43 a.m. Dec. 7.

Bladensburg Rd., 1700 block, 10:53 a.m. Dec. 16.

AD

Bladensburg Rd., 1700 block, noon Dec. 23.

Bladensburg Rd., 2100-2299 blocks, 9:03 a.m. Dec. 15.

Bladensburg Rd., 2100-2299 blocks, 10:21 p.m. Dec. 21. From vehicle.

Bladensburg Rd., 2500 block, 11:47 p.m. Dec. 21. From vehicle.

Bladensburg Rd., 2600 block, 2:22 a.m. Dec. 17. From vehicle.

Bladensburg Rd., 2800 block, 10:11 p.m. Dec. 16. From vehicle.

Blaine St., 4600 block, 1:10 a.m. Dec. 15. From vehicle.

Brentwood Pkwy., 1400 block, 7:37 p.m. Dec. 16. From vehicle.

Brentwood Rd., 1000-1249 blocks, 5:35 p.m. Dec. 11.

AD

Brentwood Rd., 1000-1249 blocks, 5:50 p.m. Dec. 13.

Brentwood Rd., 1000-1249 blocks, 11:03 a.m. Dec. 18. From vehicle.

Brentwood Rd., 1000-1249 blocks, 6:13 p.m. Dec. 21.

Bryant St., 200 block, 7:50 a.m. Dec. 12.

Central Ave., 2700 block, 12:56 p.m. Dec. 21.

Channing Pl., 800 block, 5:38 p.m. Dec. 19.

AD

Clay Pl., 4000 block, 9:43 p.m. Dec. 12. From vehicle.

Coleman Lane, 2600 block, 10:50 p.m. Dec. 13. From vehicle.

Constitution Ave., 1100 block, 12:09 p.m. Dec. 9.

Constitution Ave., 1100 block, 2:25 p.m. Dec. 12. From vehicle.

Constitution Ave., 1300 block, 6:40 p.m. Dec. 5.

Constitution Ave., 1300 block, 5:24 p.m. Dec. 13. From vehicle.

Douglas St., 2000-2199 blocks, 11:28 a.m. Dec. 14. From vehicle.

AD

Douglas St., 2800 block, 11:18 p.m. Dec. 14. From vehicle.

E St., 800 block, 6:33 a.m. Dec. 10.

E St., 1300 block, 2:36 p.m. Dec. 20.

E St., 1600 block, 3:41 a.m. Dec. 23.

E St., 1700-1817 blocks, 11 a.m. Dec. 14.

E St., 2400 block, 2:44 a.m. Dec. 24. From vehicle.

Eads Pl., 4900 block, 6:01 p.m. Dec. 17.

Eads St., 4200-4399 blocks, 6:45 a.m. Dec. 13. From vehicle.

Eastern Ave., 400 block, 7:45 p.m. Dec. 6.

AD

Eastern Ave., 900-1099 blocks, 6:36 a.m. Dec. 10.

Eastern Ave., 900-1099 blocks, 5:15 p.m. Dec. 12.

Eastern Ave., 900-1099 blocks, 5:25 p.m. Dec. 12.

Eastern Ave., 900-1099 blocks, 6:37 p.m. Dec. 14.

Eastern Ave., 900-1099 blocks, 6:12 p.m. Dec. 16.

Eastern Ave., 900-1099 blocks, 5:22 p.m. Dec. 19.

Eastern Ave., 900-1099 blocks, 4:53 p.m. Dec. 23.

Eastern Ave., 1000 block, 11:38 p.m. Dec. 19.

Eastern Ave., 4800 block, 3:48 a.m. Dec. 11. From vehicle.

Eastern Ave., 5500 block, 5:13 a.m. Dec. 14. From vehicle.

Eastern Ave., 5800 block, 2:28 a.m. Dec. 22. From vehicle.

F St., 100 block, 2:17 a.m. Dec. 18. From vehicle.

F St., 1100 block, 4:35 a.m. Dec. 17. From vehicle.

F St., 1100 block, 8:41 p.m. Dec. 19.

F St., 1300 block, 9:16 a.m. Dec. 18. From vehicle.

F St., 1500 block, 2:55 p.m. Dec. 24. From vehicle.

AD

F St., 1700 block, 12:50 p.m. Dec. 19. From vehicle.

Florida Ave., 300 block, 8 a.m. Dec. 12.

Florida Ave., 300 block, 7:17 a.m. Dec. 22.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 10:14 a.m. Dec. 13. From vehicle.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 9:31 a.m. Dec. 19.

Florida Ave., 1100 block, 3:32 p.m. Dec. 22. From vehicle.

Florida Ave., 1200 block, 3:21 p.m. Dec. 23. From vehicle.

Florida Ave., Unit block, 7:07 p.m. Dec. 21.

Fort Lincoln Dr., 3200-3499 blocks, 6:17 a.m. Dec. 17. From vehicle.

Franklin D. Roosevelt Pl., 3700 block, 4:32 p.m. Dec. 10. From vehicle.

G St., 300 block, 9:52 a.m. Dec. 18.

G St., 600 block, 11:27 a.m. Dec. 13. From vehicle.

G St., 700 block, 6:55 p.m. Dec. 15. From vehicle.

Gallatin St., 100 block, 7:49 a.m. Dec. 21.

H St., 300 block, 12:52 p.m. Dec. 24.

H St., 600 block, 3:27 a.m. Dec. 10.

H St., 600 block, 6:22 p.m. Dec. 20.

H St., 600 block, 6:28 a.m. Dec. 13.

H St., 800 block, 5:14 p.m. Dec. 14.

H St., 900 block, 5:04 a.m. Dec. 23.

H St., 1300 block, 8:43 p.m. Dec. 23.

Hamilton St., 900-1099 blocks, 4:40 a.m. Dec. 22. From vehicle.

Hamilton St., 1100 block, 5:24 a.m. Dec. 22. From vehicle.

Hawaii Ave., Unit block, 11:49 p.m. Dec. 10. From vehicle.

Hayes St., 3500-3752 blocks, 5:21 p.m. Dec. 14. From vehicle.

Holbrook Terr., 1200 block, 6:02 a.m. Dec. 24. From vehicle.

Hunt Pl., 4100 block, 8:15 a.m. Dec. 21. From vehicle.

Hunt Pl., 4400-4599 blocks, 6:28 a.m. Dec. 22. From vehicle.

I St., 200 block, 3:33 a.m. Dec. 10. From vehicle.

I St., 200 block, 10:26 p.m. Dec. 13. From vehicle.

I St., 300 block, 12:37 p.m. Dec. 10. From vehicle.

I St., 700 block, 6:57 a.m. Dec. 18. From vehicle.

I St., 700 block, 8:10 a.m. Dec. 22. From vehicle.

I St., 1200 block, 9 a.m. Dec. 14. From vehicle.

I St., 1900-2099 blocks, 12:03 p.m. Dec. 24.

Jackson St., 1500 block, 9:06 a.m. Dec. 10. From vehicle.

Jamison St., 3600-3799 blocks, 9:23 a.m. Dec. 22. From vehicle.

Jay St., 3500-3899 blocks, 8:23 a.m. Dec. 15. From vehicle.

Jay St., 3500-3899 blocks, 12:23 p.m. Dec. 23.

Jay St., 4900-5067 blocks, 3:04 p.m. Dec. 13.

K St., Unit block, 11:05 a.m. Dec. 16. From vehicle.

K St., 200 block, 12:40 p.m. Dec. 22.

K St., 600 block, 5:18 p.m. Dec. 20.

K St., 1600 block, 7:16 a.m. Dec. 18. From vehicle.

Kansas Ave., 6300 block, 6:56 p.m. Dec. 14.

Kearny St., 1700 block, 1:55 p.m. Dec. 24. From vehicle.

Kendall St., 1800 block, 6:54 p.m. Dec. 21.

Kenilworth Ave., 700-899 blocks, 7:11 a.m. Dec. 20. From vehicle.

Kenilworth Ave., 700-899 blocks, 6:59 p.m. Dec. 21. From vehicle.

Kenilworth Ave., 1100-1299 blocks, 11:36 a.m. Dec. 14.

Kenilworth Ave., 1100-1299 blocks, 5:29 p.m. Dec. 19. From vehicle.

Kenilworth Ave., 1300-1499 blocks, 4:36 p.m. Dec. 16. From vehicle.

Kenilworth Ave., 1500 block, 4:56 a.m. Dec. 17. From vehicle.

Kenilworth Terr., 600 block, 6:29 a.m. Dec. 13. From vehicle.

Kenilworth Terr., 600 block, 6:50 a.m. Dec. 13. From vehicle.

Kennedy St., Unit block, 4:24 a.m. Dec. 11. From vehicle.

L St., Unit block, 2:54 a.m. Nov. 28. From vehicle.

L St., 1700 block, 7:30 a.m. Dec. 16.

L St., 1800 block, 11:04 a.m. Dec. 17. From vehicle.

Lawrence St., 1500 block, 5:48 p.m. Dec. 17. From vehicle.

Market St., 2400 block, 9:25 p.m. Dec. 9. From vehicle.

Market St., 2400 block, 6:42 a.m. Dec. 12. From vehicle.

Market St., 2400 block, 7:14 a.m. Dec. 12.

Market St., 2400 block, 6:27 p.m. Dec. 13.

Market St., 2400 block, 2:21 p.m. Dec. 16. From vehicle.

Market St., 2400 block, 6:42 p.m. Dec. 16. From vehicle.

Market St., 2400 block, 12:35 p.m. Dec. 17. From vehicle.

Market St., 2400 block, 9:28 a.m. Dec. 20.

Market St., 2400 block, 6:44 a.m. Dec. 22.

Market St., 2400 block, 8:24 a.m. Dec. 22. From vehicle.

Market St., 2400 block, 9:04 a.m. Dec. 22. From vehicle.

Market St., 2400 block, 8:31 a.m. Dec. 24.

Market St., 2400 block, 12:29 p.m. Dec. 24.

Maryland Ave., 1500 block, 8:38 a.m. Dec. 17.

Maryland Ave., 1600 block, 7:22 a.m. Dec. 22.

Maryland Ave., 1600 block, 11:59 a.m. Dec. 23.

Maryland Ave., 2100 block, 1:27 p.m. Dec. 10.

Massachusetts Ave., 900 block, 9:05 a.m. Dec. 19. From vehicle.

Meade St., 4800 block, 8:09 a.m. Dec. 19.

Michigan Ave., 1000 block, 12:32 p.m. Dec. 20. From vehicle.

Minnesota Ave., 3600-3701 blocks, 2:34 p.m. Dec. 10.

Minnesota Ave., 3600-3701 blocks, 4:08 p.m. Dec. 10.

Minnesota Ave., 3600-3701 blocks, 3:31 p.m. Dec. 11.

Minnesota Ave., 3700 block, 5:11 p.m. Dec. 14.

Minnesota Ave., 3900 block, 6:15 p.m. Dec. 12.

Minnesota Ave., 4000-4121 blocks, 1:38 p.m. Dec. 11. From vehicle.

Minnesota Ave., 4000-4121 blocks, 11:39 a.m. Dec. 16.

Minnesota Ave., 4100 block, 3:29 a.m. Dec. 19.

Monroe St., 600 block, 7:09 a.m. Dec. 24.

Monroe St., 2400 block, 4:26 p.m. Dec. 22.

Montana Ave., 1900 block, 11:53 p.m. Dec. 21. From vehicle.

Montello Ave., 1300 block, 4:19 a.m. Dec. 9. From vehicle.

Morse St., 500 block, 6:57 p.m. Dec. 20.

Morse St., 1100 block, 2:17 p.m. Dec. 21.

Mount Olivet Rd., 1300-1499 blocks, 4:45 p.m. Dec. 20.

N St., Unit block, 9:02 a.m. Dec. 10.

N St., Unit block, 3:42 p.m. Dec. 23.

Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave., 4200-4399 blocks, 10:49 p.m. Dec. 19.

Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave., 4800 block, 5:35 a.m. Dec. 14.

Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave., 4800 block, 8:15 p.m. Dec. 18.

Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave., 4800 block, 8:54 a.m. Dec. 19.

Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave., 4800 block, 5:18 a.m. Dec. 22.

Nash St., 4900 block, 7:47 a.m. Dec. 19.

New Hampshire Ave., 5900 block, 12:22 p.m. Dec. 19. From vehicle.

New York Ave., Unit block, 3:12 a.m. Dec. 24.

New York Ave., 400-1229 blocks, 6:53 a.m. Dec. 15. From vehicle.

New York Ave., 1400 block, 12:41 p.m. Dec. 14.

New York Ave., 1400 block, 11:40 a.m. Dec. 17. From vehicle.

New York Ave., 1500 block, 5:54 p.m. Dec. 22.

New York Ave., 1500 block, 8:27 a.m. Dec. 23.

New York Ave., 1800-2299 blocks, 2:26 p.m. Dec. 11.

New York Ave., 1800-2299 blocks, 2:06 a.m. Dec. 12. From vehicle.

New York Ave., 1800-2299 blocks, 4:41 p.m. Dec. 15.

Oates St., 1200 block, 5:06 a.m. Dec. 22. From vehicle.

Okie St., 1100 block, 4:34 p.m. Dec. 12. From vehicle.

Okie St., 1100 block, 5:01 p.m. Dec. 12. From vehicle.

Okie St., 1300 block, 1:55 p.m. Dec. 19. From vehicle.

Okie St., 1300 block, 5:49 a.m. Dec. 21.

Okie St., 1400 block, 7:15 a.m. Dec. 10. From vehicle.

Okie St., 1400 block, 7:35 a.m. Dec. 16. From vehicle.

Okie St., 1400-1599 blocks, 2:06 p.m. Dec. 13. From vehicle.

Owen Pl., 1200 block, 10:21 p.m. Dec. 13.

Park St., 1100 block, 5:28 a.m. Dec. 15.

Parker St., 200 block, 1:51 p.m. Dec. 22. From vehicle.

Parkside Pl., 600 block, 5:37 p.m. Dec. 19.

Quackenbos St., 300-499 blocks, 9:26 a.m. Dec. 20. From vehicle.

Queen St., 1200 block, 3:10 p.m. Dec. 16.

Quincy St., 1300 block, 11:15 a.m. Dec. 19. From vehicle.

R St., Unit block, 12:17 p.m. Dec. 24.

Ralph Ellison Way, 2500 block, 1:54 a.m. Dec. 17. From vehicle.

Randolph St., 2200-2399 blocks, 4:28 a.m. Dec. 14. From vehicle.

Raum St., 1200 block, 8:41 a.m. Dec. 20. From vehicle.

Rhode Island Ave., 500-799 blocks, 9:58 a.m. Dec. 10.

Rhode Island Ave., 500-799 blocks, 9:39 a.m. Dec. 20.

Rhode Island Ave., 500-799 blocks, 3:40 p.m. Dec. 20.

Rhode Island Ave., 500-799 blocks, 10:55 a.m. Dec. 23. From vehicle.

Rhode Island Ave., 900 block, 9:10 a.m. Dec. 11. From vehicle.

Rhode Island Ave., 900 block, noon Dec. 18.

Rhode Island Ave., 900 block, 8:17 a.m. Dec. 21.

Rhode Island Ave., 900 block, 5:25 p.m. Dec. 21.

Rhode Island Ave., 1800-1999 blocks, 3:24 a.m. Dec. 13. From vehicle.

Rhode Island Ave., 1800-1999 blocks, 9:04 p.m. Dec. 13.

Rhode Island Ave., 1800 block, 1:46 a.m. Dec. 14. From vehicle.

Rhode Island Ave., 2000 block, 11:44 a.m. Dec. 17.

Rhode Island Ave., 2200-2399 blocks, 1:04 p.m. Dec. 10.

Rhode Island Ave., 2800-3099 blocks, 7:39 p.m. Dec. 16. From vehicle.

Riggs Rd., 300 block, 11:28 a.m. Dec. 16.

Riggs Rd., 300 block, 4:47 p.m. Dec. 21.

Riggs Rd., 300 block, 10:21 a.m. Dec. 23.

Riggs Rd., 400 block, 8:44 a.m. Dec. 23.

Robert Clifton Weaver Way, 3200 block, 10:50 a.m. Dec. 15. From vehicle.

Rosedale St., 1600 block, 4:31 a.m. Dec. 12. From vehicle.

Rosedale St., 1800 block, 11:39 a.m. Dec. 15.

South Dakota Ave., 4900 block, 4:34 p.m. Dec. 15.

South Dakota Ave., 4900 block, 4:18 a.m. Dec. 18. From vehicle.

South Dakota Ave., 5400 block, 7:46 a.m. Dec. 18. From vehicle.

South Dakota Ave., 5500 block, 5:12 p.m. Dec. 9.

South Dakota Ave., 5500 block, 1:15 p.m. Dec. 13.

Southern Ave., 6300 block, 5:06 p.m. Dec. 10.

T St., 200 block, 3:22 p.m. Dec. 24. From vehicle.

Taylor St., 800-999 blocks, 10:08 a.m. Dec. 11.

Todd Pl., 300 block, 7:32 a.m. Dec. 24.

Todd Pl., Unit block, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 23.

Trinidad Ave., 1200 block, 10:27 p.m. Dec. 11.

Trinidad Ave., 1400 block, 9:05 p.m. Dec. 19. From vehicle.

Upshur St., 1000-1199 blocks, 7:01 p.m. Dec. 20. From vehicle.

V St., 100 block, 5:02 a.m. Dec. 17. From vehicle.

V St., 2300-3099 blocks, 8:22 p.m. Dec. 21. From vehicle.

V St., 2300-3099 blocks, 10:42 p.m. Dec. 21. From vehicle.

V St., 2300-3099 blocks, 10:47 p.m. Dec. 21. From vehicle.

Varnum St., 100 block, 4:23 p.m. Dec. 13. From vehicle.

Varnum St., 1000-1199 blocks, 12:20 p.m. Dec. 23. From vehicle.

Washington Pl., 2300-2499 blocks, 9:29 p.m. Dec. 11. From vehicle.

Washington Pl., 2300-2499 blocks, 11:12 a.m. Dec. 15.

Washington Pl., 2300-2499 blocks, 9:17 a.m. Dec. 16.

Washington Pl., 2300-2499 blocks, 3:10 p.m. Dec. 18.

Washington Pl., 2300-2499 blocks, 4 p.m. Dec. 23.

Webster St., Unit block, 2:39 a.m. Dec. 11. From vehicle.

West Virginia Ave., 1700 block, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 13. From vehicle.

West Virginia Ave., 2000 block, 7:43 a.m. Dec. 20. From vehicle.

Wylie St., 1200 block, 3:12 a.m. Dec. 16. From vehicle.

First St., 1100 block, 7:54 p.m. Dec. 12. From vehicle.

First St., 1200 block, 8:14 p.m. Dec. 12.

First St., 1200 block, 11:13 a.m. Dec. 13.

First St., 1200 block, 10:49 a.m. Dec. 15.

First St., 1200 block, 6:01 a.m. Dec. 17.

First St., 1200 block, 9:13 a.m. Dec. 24.

Second St., 1300 block, 8:24 p.m. Dec. 14.

Second St., 1300 block, 3:13 p.m. Dec. 24.

Second St., 1900 block, 5:56 p.m. Dec. 20. From vehicle.

Second St., 2100 block, 9:34 a.m. Dec. 17.

Third St., 100 block, 1:09 a.m. Dec. 7.

Third St., 100 block, 9:38 a.m. Dec. 15. From vehicle.

Third St., 5500-5679 blocks, 12:18 p.m. Dec. 19. From vehicle.

Third St., 5600 block, 1:31 p.m. Dec. 11. From vehicle.

Fourth St., 400 block, 4:55 p.m. Dec. 17.

Fourth St., 800 block, 9:13 p.m. Dec. 12. From vehicle.

Fourth St., 1200 block, 5:19 a.m. Dec. 16. From vehicle.

Fourth St., 1300 block, 12:13 p.m. Dec. 19.

Fourth St., 1300 block, 11:51 a.m. Dec. 21.

Fourth St., 5200 block, 3:13 p.m. Dec. 18.

Fifth St., 1300 block, 7:07 p.m. Dec. 6.

Fifth St., 1300 block, 12:23 p.m. Dec. 18. From vehicle.

Sixth St., 700 block, 5:02 p.m. Dec. 15.

Seventh St., 200 block, 8:34 a.m. Dec. 24.

Seventh St., 3200 block, 5:40 p.m. Dec. 18. From vehicle.

Eighth St., 300 block, 5:19 a.m. Dec. 18.

Eighth St., 400 block, 12:49 p.m. Dec. 17.

Eighth St., 900 block, 1:48 p.m. Dec. 20.

Eighth St., 2700-2999 blocks, 3:52 p.m. Dec. 11.

Eighth St., 3000 block, 7:42 a.m. Dec. 23.

10th St., 4300 block, 4:05 a.m. Dec. 18. From vehicle.

11th St., 700 block, 3:16 p.m. Dec. 18. From vehicle.

11th St., 900 block, 12:41 p.m. Dec. 16.

12th St., 3100 block, 10:45 a.m. Dec. 19. From vehicle.

12th St., 3600 block, 3:36 a.m. Dec. 10.

12th St., 3600 block, 2:57 p.m. Dec. 16.

12th St., 3700 block, 10:58 a.m. Dec. 12. From vehicle.

12th St., 3700 block, 4:36 a.m. Dec. 18. From vehicle.

12th St., 3800 block, 1:56 p.m. Dec. 22.

12th St., 3900 block, 10:07 a.m. Dec. 14.

12th St., 3900 block, 1:51 p.m. Dec. 17.

13th St., 700 block, 4:38 p.m. Dec. 17.

14th St., 300 block, 5:36 p.m. Dec. 12.

15th St., 700 block, 7:40 a.m. Dec. 16.

16th St., 300 block, 2:06 p.m. Dec. 13.

16th St., 1100 block, 4:01 a.m. Dec. 17.

17th St., 200 block, 4:20 a.m. Dec. 20. From vehicle.

17th St., 1200 block, 10:37 a.m. Dec. 21.

17th St., 3500 block, 11:51 a.m. Dec. 11. From vehicle.

18th St., 1200 block, 9:18 a.m. Dec. 24.

19th St., 200 block, 4:06 p.m. Dec. 16. From vehicle.

21st St., 400 block, 8:45 a.m. Dec. 16.

21st St., 600 block, 4:54 p.m. Dec. 24. From vehicle.

22nd St., Unit block, 11:33 a.m. Dec. 18. From vehicle.

24th Pl., 2100 block, 9:38 a.m. Dec. 13. From vehicle.

24th St., 1800 block, 9:49 a.m. Dec. 16.

25th Pl., 2200 block, 9:57 p.m. Dec. 13. From vehicle.

25th Pl., 2200 block, 12:19 a.m. Dec. 15. From vehicle.

25th Pl., 2200 block, 9:53 p.m. Dec. 15. From vehicle.

30th St., 2400 block, 12:28 a.m. Dec. 15. From vehicle.

31st St., 2500 block, 12:45 p.m. Dec. 12. From vehicle.

35th St., 200 block, 12:50 p.m. Dec. 12.

40th St., 300-499 blocks, 11:14 p.m. Dec. 10.

40th St., 300-499 blocks, 5:57 p.m. Dec. 11.

40th St., 300-499 blocks, 4:38 p.m. Dec. 12.

40th St., 300-499 blocks, 3:29 a.m. Dec. 21.

40th St., 300-499 blocks, 6:04 p.m. Dec. 22.

47th St., 300 block, 5:08 p.m. Dec. 10. From vehicle.

48th St., 1000 block, 9:10 p.m. Dec. 16.

50th St., 100 block, 12:26 p.m. Dec. 24.

51st St., 200 block, 10:20 a.m. Dec. 17.

52nd St., 900 block, 4:54 p.m. Dec. 15.

55th St., 300 block, 8:33 a.m. Dec. 12.

55th St., 500 block, 6:06 p.m. Dec. 17.

61st St., 400 block, 5:02 p.m. Dec. 13.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Barnes St., 600 block, 6:32 p.m. Dec. 17.

Benning Rd., 3400-3799 blocks, 12:16 a.m. Dec. 22.

Bladensburg Rd., 2800-3200 blocks, 9:08 a.m. Dec. 22.

Bladensburg Rd., 2800 block, 9:16 a.m. Dec. 19.

Dix St., 4200-4399 blocks, 12:02 a.m. Dec. 20.

Eastern Ave., 1200 block, 9:07 a.m. Dec. 10.

Eastern Ave., 5000 block, 8:23 p.m. Dec. 19.

Elliott St., 600 block, 3:49 p.m. Dec. 14.

F St., 1500 block, 10:58 a.m. Dec. 20.

F St., 1600 block, 3:44 a.m. Dec. 23.

Foote St., 5800 block, 4:27 p.m. Dec. 21.

Holbrook St., 1100 block, 8:55 a.m. Dec. 18.

Jackson St., 1300 block, 9:13 a.m. Dec. 24.

K St., Unit block, 8:01 a.m. Dec. 13.

M St., 400 block, 2:26 p.m. Dec. 10.

Maryland Ave., 1300 block, 4:55 a.m. Dec. 23.

Massachusetts Ave., Unit block, 6:41 a.m. Dec. 15.

Meigs Pl., 1200 block, 5:42 p.m. Dec. 14.

Monroe St., 2600-2799 blocks, 7:02 p.m. Dec. 14.

Mount Olivet Rd., 1200 block, 6:33 p.m. Dec. 10.

North Carolina Ave., 1500 block, 3:52 p.m. Dec. 12.

Q St., 100-299 blocks, 7:57 a.m. Dec. 18.

Queen St., 1100 block, 4:26 p.m. Dec. 15.

R St., Unit block, 2:21 p.m. Dec. 21.

Rand Pl., 2400 block, 12:28 p.m. Dec. 11.

Randolph St., 2600 block, 12:42 p.m. Dec. 22.

Raum St., 1200 block, 6:13 a.m. Dec. 13.

Rhode Island Ave., 2800-3099 blocks, 6:04 a.m. Dec. 17.

Sheriff Rd., 5100-5299 blocks, 10:03 a.m. Dec. 11.

W St., 1300 block, 5:51 a.m. Dec. 22.

23rd Pl., 400 block, 7:51 a.m. Dec. 22.

24th Pl., 2100 block, 3:45 a.m. Dec. 21.

34th St., 400 block, 2:41 a.m. Dec. 23.

Northwest

ASSAULTS

Connecticut Ave., 5300 block, 1:11 p.m. Dec. 24.

Georgia Ave., 3500 block, 7:59 p.m. Dec. 14. With knife.

Georgia Ave., 5900 block, 10:15 p.m. Dec. 13. With gun.

H St., Unit block, 4:02 p.m. Dec. 17. With knife.

I St., 1400 block, 12:28 a.m. Dec. 22.

M St., Unit block, 7:49 p.m. Dec. 16.

Morton St., 600 block, 12:27 a.m. Dec. 11. With knife.

O St., 800 block, 1:11 p.m. Dec. 14. With gun.

O St., Unit block, 9:58 p.m. Dec. 16. With knife.

Park Rd., 1300 block, 11:22 a.m. Dec. 15. With knife.

Quebec Pl., 700 block, 4:51 a.m. Dec. 23. With knife.

Quincy St., 1300 block, 5:45 p.m. Dec. 22. With gun.

Rhode Island Ave., 1400 block, 8:57 a.m. Dec. 17.

U St., 1400 block, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19. With gun.

Wisconsin Ave., 5300 block, 4:12 a.m. Dec. 24. With knife.

22nd St., 1500 block, 9:49 p.m. Dec. 17.

ROBBERIES

Brown St., 3400 block, 11:13 p.m. Dec. 14. With gun.

Columbia Rd., 1400 block, 4:22 p.m. Dec. 20.

Columbia Rd., 1600 block, 12:22 p.m. Dec. 20.

Euclid St., 700-898 blocks, 11:48 p.m. Dec. 14. With gun.

Euclid St., 1100-1299 blocks, 12:18 a.m. Dec. 15. With gun.

Florida Ave., 100-208 blocks, 6:33 a.m. Dec. 11.

Florida Ave., 300-414 blocks, 2:34 p.m. Dec. 11.

Florida Ave., 700 block, 9:37 p.m. Dec. 21.

Florida Ave., 1000 block, 5:56 p.m. Dec. 11.

Georgia Ave., 3600 block, 1:25 p.m. Dec. 17.

Georgia Ave., 4400 block, 10:37 a.m. Dec. 17. With gun.

Girard St., 600 block, 11:35 p.m. Dec. 14.

H St., 200 block, 7:21 p.m. Dec. 15.

Ingomar St., 3800 block, 1:24 p.m. Dec. 17.

Irving St., 1300 block, 6:41 p.m. Dec. 24. With gun.

K St., 600 block, 2:11 p.m. Dec. 21.

Kansas Ave., 3800 block, 2:07 p.m. Dec. 14. With gun.

Kenyon St., 1700 block, 4:32 p.m. Dec. 17. With gun.

Lamont St., 600 block, 8:50 a.m. Dec. 19. With knife.

Lamont St., 1100-1299 blocks, 11:42 p.m. Dec. 9. With gun.

Lamont St., 1700 block, 6:58 p.m. Dec. 12. With gun.

Longfellow St., 1200 block, 10:27 a.m. Dec. 17. With gun.

M St., 2900 block, 3:05 a.m. Dec. 15.

MacArthur Blvd., 5400 block, 8:01 a.m. Dec. 12.

New York Ave., 200 block, 3:08 p.m. Dec. 17. With gun.

New York Ave., 1100 block, 7:29 a.m. Dec. 20. With gun.

Q St., 700 block, 9:44 p.m. Dec. 19. With gun.

Sherman Ave., 3300 block, 11:41 a.m. Dec. 14.

T St., 600 block, 4:33 p.m. Dec. 12.

U St., 900 block, 10:21 p.m. Dec. 21.

U St., Unit block, 6:42 p.m. Dec. 23. With gun.

Vermont Ave., 2100 block, 11:48 p.m. Dec. 20. With gun.

Warren St., 3600 block, 9:33 p.m. Dec. 9. With gun.

Webster St., 900 block, 2:14 p.m. Dec. 12.

Wisconsin Ave., 4100 block, 8:25 a.m. Dec. 20.

Yuma St., 4300 block, 12:21 p.m. Dec. 24.

Fourth St., 1900 block, 4:04 p.m. Dec. 20. With gun.

Fifth St., 1100 block, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 18. With gun.

Fifth St., 1200 block, 10:43 p.m. Dec. 19. With gun.

10th St., 1500 block, 3:39 p.m. Dec. 23. With gun.

13th St., 2100 block, 8:51 p.m. Dec. 13. With gun.

14th St., 2000 block, 12:05 a.m. Dec. 22.

14th St., 3000 block, 9:55 a.m. Dec. 21.

14th St., 3100-3299 blocks, 11:53 a.m. Dec. 14.

14th St., 4100 block, 12:15 a.m. Dec. 19. With gun.

18th St., 2400 block, 10:13 p.m. Dec. 14.

BREAK-INS

Connecticut Ave., 3000-3199 blocks, 4:09 p.m. Dec. 10.

Connecticut Ave., 4800 block, 7:02 p.m. Dec. 12.

Connecticut Ave., 5000 block, 12:13 a.m. Dec. 14.

North Capitol St., 1800-2199 blocks, 8:56 p.m. Dec. 15.

F St., 1900 block, 1:41 a.m. Dec. 22.

Florida Ave., 2000 block, 11:38 p.m. Dec. 21.

Mount Pleasant St., 3200 block, 8:50 a.m. Dec. 22.

P St., 1700 block, 1:21 p.m. Dec. 18.

River Rd., 4300 block, 2:51 a.m. Dec. 24.

Van Ness St., 2900 block, 4:10 p.m. Dec. 19.

Van Ness St., 2900 block, 5:54 p.m. Dec. 20.

W St., 4800 block, 10:05 a.m. Dec. 21.

Wisconsin Ave., 1600 block, 5:51 a.m. Dec. 15.

Wisconsin Ave., 3500 block, 2:52 p.m. Dec. 23.

Wisconsin Ave., 5300 block, 8:51 a.m. Dec. 19.

Yuma St., 3500 block, 6:33 p.m. Dec. 16.

Ninth St., 800 block, 1:18 p.m. Dec. 11.

10th St., 3500 block, 8:05 a.m. Dec. 17.

14th St., 2000 block, 3:37 p.m. Dec. 12.

14th St., 3500 block, 10:08 p.m. Dec. 16.

17th St., 800 block, 12:02 p.m. Dec. 23.

26th St., 1000 block, 9:05 a.m. Dec. 17.

THEFTS

Adams Mill Rd., 1800 block, 11:33 a.m. Dec. 24.

Alaska Ave., 7800 block, 12:16 p.m. Dec. 23.

Albemarle St., 4100 block, 5:47 p.m. Dec. 11. From vehicle.

Albemarle St., 4100 block, 4:24 p.m. Dec. 21. From vehicle.

Allison St., 800 block, 3:07 a.m. Dec. 11.

Alton Pl., 4600 block, 2:04 p.m. Dec. 10. From vehicle.

Argyle Terr., 4300 block, 10:04 a.m. Dec. 13.

Aspen St., 600 block, 8:40 p.m. Dec. 13.

Beecher St., 3800 block, 2:17 p.m. Dec. 12. From vehicle.

Belmont Rd., 1800 block, 4:54 p.m. Dec. 14.

Belmont Rd., 1900 block, 1:13 p.m. Dec. 17. From vehicle.

Belmont St., 1400 block, 7:52 a.m. Dec. 17.

Birch Dr., 1800 block, 12:58 p.m. Dec. 19. From vehicle.

Broad Branch Rd., 5700 block, 4:43 p.m. Dec. 21. From vehicle.

Brown St., 3400 block, 4:25 a.m. Dec. 14.

California St., 2100 block, 4:13 a.m. Dec. 22.

Caroline St., 1500 block, 10:12 a.m. Dec. 11. From vehicle.

Carroll St., 100 block, 3:38 p.m. Dec. 10.

Carroll St., 100 block, 2:42 p.m. Dec. 12.

Carroll St., 100 block, 3:03 a.m. Dec. 13. From vehicle.

Carroll St., 100 block, 12:22 p.m. Dec. 16. From vehicle.

Carroll St., 100 block, 6:11 a.m. Dec. 18.

Carroll St., 100 block, 3:02 a.m. Dec. 19.

Carroll St., 100 block, 3:03 p.m. Dec. 22.

Champlain St., 2200 block, 9:16 a.m. Dec. 22.

Champlain St., 2300-2499 blocks, 11:52 p.m. Dec. 12. From vehicle.

Champlain St., 2300-2499 blocks, 4:47 a.m. Dec. 14. From vehicle.

Chapin St., 1400 block, 10 a.m. Dec. 8.

Chapin St., 1400 block, 8:16 a.m. Dec. 12.

Chevy Chase Pkwy., 5500 block, 6:15 a.m. Dec. 15. From vehicle.

Church St., 1400 block, 11:12 p.m. Dec. 22. From vehicle.

Colorado Ave., 5200 block, 4:56 p.m. Dec. 23. From vehicle.

Colorado Ave., 5200-5499 blocks, 7:54 a.m. Dec. 12.

Colorado Ave., 5200-5499 blocks, 1:42 p.m. Dec. 24. From vehicle.

Colorado Ave., 5500 block, 5:19 a.m. Dec. 21.

Colorado Ave., 5600 block, 5:09 p.m. Dec. 13.

Columbia Rd., 1700 block, 4:41 p.m. Dec. 10.

Columbia Rd., 1100-1299 blocks, 11:39 a.m. Dec. 15.

Columbia Rd., 1700 block, 2:19 p.m. Dec. 16.

Columbia Rd., 1700 block, 4:29 p.m. Dec. 17.

Columbia Rd., 1700 block, 10:16 a.m. Dec. 20.

Columbia Rd., 1700 block, 11:21 a.m. Dec. 22.

Connecticut Ave., 1000 block, 7:52 a.m. Dec. 10.

Connecticut Ave., 1000 block, 4:50 p.m. Dec. 12.

Connecticut Ave., 1000 block, 7:04 p.m. Dec. 12.

Connecticut Ave., 1000 block, 2:51 p.m. Dec. 14.

Connecticut Ave., 1000 block, 8:24 a.m. Dec. 15.

Connecticut Ave., 1100 block, 5:40 p.m. Dec. 10.

Connecticut Ave., 1100 block, 2:51 p.m. Dec. 11.

Connecticut Ave., 1100 block, 4:21 p.m. Dec. 13.

Connecticut Ave., 1000 block, 2:25 p.m. Dec. 19.

Connecticut Ave., 1100 block, 2:50 p.m. Dec. 19.

Connecticut Ave., 1100 block, 11:59 a.m. Dec. 20.

Connecticut Ave., 1100 block, 12:27 p.m. Dec. 21.

Connecticut Ave., 1200 block, 8:44 p.m. Dec. 10. From vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 1300-1699 blocks, 10:19 p.m. Dec. 10. From vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 1300-1699 blocks, 8:50 a.m. Dec. 16.

Connecticut Ave., 1300-1699 blocks, 10:59 p.m. Dec. 16.

Connecticut Ave., 1300-1699 blocks, 12:11 a.m. Dec. 18.

Connecticut Ave., 1300-1699 blocks, 7:59 a.m. Dec. 21.

Connecticut Ave., 1300-1699 blocks, 8:46 p.m. Dec. 22. From vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 1300-1699 blocks, 2:53 p.m. Dec. 24. From vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 1800 block, 2:39 p.m. Dec. 22.

Connecticut Ave., 1900 block, 4:04 p.m. Dec. 21.

Connecticut Ave., 2600 block, 2:07 a.m. Dec. 11. From vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 2600 block, 12:38 p.m. Dec. 11.

Connecticut Ave., 2600 block, 10:57 a.m. Dec. 20.

Connecticut Ave., 2600 block, 8:34 a.m. Dec. 21.

Connecticut Ave., 3300-3499 blocks, 11:08 a.m. Dec. 15.

Connecticut Ave., 3300-3499 blocks, 2:19 p.m. Dec. 15.

Connecticut Ave., 3300-3499 blocks, 2:33 p.m. Dec. 15.

Connecticut Ave., 3300-3499 blocks, 7:45 a.m. Dec. 22.

Connecticut Ave., 3300-3499 blocks, 5:41 p.m. Dec. 22.

Connecticut Ave., 3500 block, 11:55 a.m. Dec. 11.

Connecticut Ave., 3500 block, 2:23 p.m. Dec. 20.

Connecticut Ave., 3600 block, 4:14 p.m. Dec. 11. From vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 4200-4399 blocks, 11:09 a.m. Dec. 21.

Connecticut Ave., 4200-4399 blocks, 5:21 a.m. Dec. 24.

Connecticut Ave., 4400 block, 12:33 p.m. Dec. 13.

Connecticut Ave., 4400 block, 4:07 p.m. Dec. 18.

Connecticut Ave., 4600 block, 6:20 a.m. Dec. 10. From vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 5500 block, 5:11 p.m. Dec. 17.

Connecticut Ave., 5500 block, 12:34 p.m. Dec. 23.

Constitution Ave., 1400 block, 11:44 a.m. Dec. 23.

Corcoran St., 1500 block, 11:18 a.m. Dec. 16.

Corcoran St., 1600 block, 6:22 a.m. Dec. 18.

Decatur St., 800 block, 1:01 p.m. Dec. 16.

Dupont Cir., Unit block, 6:47 p.m. Dec. 13.

Dupont Cir., Unit block, 8:03 p.m. Dec. 13.

Dupont Cir., Unit block, 2:41 p.m. Dec. 14.

Dupont Cir., Unit block, 9 a.m. Dec. 15.

Dupont Cir., Unit block, 11:24 a.m. Dec. 20.

E St., 600 block, 9:04 p.m. Dec. 10. From vehicle.

E St., 600 block, 6:44 a.m. Dec. 13.

E St., 700 block, 5:26 p.m. Dec. 17. From vehicle.

Eastern Ave., 6700-6859 blocks, 12:36 p.m. Dec. 11. From vehicle.

Eastern Ave., 6700-6899 blocks, 2:46 p.m. Dec. 14. From vehicle.

Eastern Ave., 6700-6899 blocks, 7:39 a.m. Dec. 16. From vehicle.

Eastern Ave., 6700-6899 blocks, 5:27 p.m. Dec. 23. From vehicle.

Elm St., 200 block, 3:27 p.m. Dec. 13.

Emerson St., 400 block, 5:51 p.m. Dec. 10.

Emerson St., 400 block, 7:13 p.m. Dec. 10.

Emerson St., 800 block, 6:18 p.m. Dec. 1. From vehicle.

Euclid St., 1300 block, 5:13 p.m. Dec. 19.

Euclid St., 1300 block, 4:50 p.m. Dec. 20.

Euclid St., 1400 block, 2:14 p.m. Dec. 24.

Euclid St., 1700 block, 12:08 p.m. Dec. 23.

F St., 900 block, 4:10 p.m. Dec. 10.

F St., 900 block, 3:42 p.m. Dec. 12.

F St., 1000 block, 3:21 p.m. Dec. 10.

F St., 1000 block, 2:40 p.m. Dec. 14.

F St., 1000 block, 7:05 a.m. Dec. 20.

F St., 1000 block, 3:24 p.m. Dec. 22.

F St., 1200 block, 5:23 p.m. Dec. 20.

F St., 1300 block, 5:52 a.m. Dec. 10. From vehicle.

Fairmont St., 700 block, 11:55 a.m. Dec. 13.

Fairmont St., 700 block, 6:56 a.m. Dec. 14.

Fairmont St., 1000 block, 6:35 a.m. Dec. 13. From vehicle.

Farragut Pl., Unit block, 10:21 a.m. Dec. 18.

Farragut St., 400 block, 9:53 a.m. Dec. 20.

Florida Ave., 900 block, 6:10 a.m. Dec. 14.

Fort Dr., 4500 block, 2:48 p.m. Dec. 11. From vehicle.

Fort Dr., 4500 block, 10:09 a.m. Dec. 19.

French St., 900 block, 10:44 a.m. Dec. 23.

Fulton St., 5000 block, 9:59 a.m. Dec. 21.

G St., 900 block, 6:15 a.m. Dec. 13. From vehicle.

G St., 1200 block, 1:04 p.m. Dec. 23.

G St., 1200 block, 1:42 p.m. Dec. 24.

G St., 1800 block, 11:37 a.m. Dec. 16.

Georgia Ave., 2300 block, 1:55 a.m. Dec. 18.

Georgia Ave., 3200 block, 4:01 a.m. Dec. 18.

Georgia Ave., 3200 block, 1:50 p.m. Dec. 23. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 3400 block, 6:59 p.m. Dec. 19.

Georgia Ave., 3500 block, 7:31 p.m. Dec. 21.

Georgia Ave., 3700 block, 9:14 a.m. Dec. 11.

Georgia Ave., 3700 block, 12:28 p.m. Dec. 22.

Georgia Ave., 3700 block, 7:44 a.m. Dec. 24. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 3800 block, 9:08 a.m. Dec. 12. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 3800 block, 8:10 a.m. Dec. 18. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 3800 block, 1:58 p.m. Dec. 18.

Georgia Ave., 4000 block, 9:48 p.m. Dec. 12.

Georgia Ave., 4000 block, 6:29 p.m. Dec. 13.

Georgia Ave., 4000 block, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 20.

Georgia Ave., 4100 block, 11:02 a.m. Dec. 13. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 4100 block, 12:43 p.m. Dec. 13.

Georgia Ave., 4100 block, 1:22 p.m. Dec. 23.

Georgia Ave., 4600 block, 3:50 p.m. Dec. 19.

Georgia Ave., 5000 block, 7:19 a.m. Dec. 13. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 5300 block, 7:28 p.m. Dec. 10.

Georgia Ave., 5500 block, 11:55 a.m. Dec. 17.

Georgia Ave., 5900 block, 8:12 a.m. Dec. 10.

Georgia Ave., 5900 block, 12:13 p.m. Dec. 18.

Georgia Ave., 5900 block, 6:18 p.m. Dec. 21.

Georgia Ave., 6100 block, 9:01 a.m. Dec. 10.

Georgia Ave., 6100 block, 9:37 a.m. Dec. 18. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 6300 block, 7:09 a.m. Dec. 16.

Georgia Ave., 6500 block, 9:15 p.m. Dec. 9.

Georgia Ave., 6500 block, 8:34 a.m. Dec. 16.

Georgia Ave., 6500 block, 10:33 a.m. Dec. 18.

Georgia Ave., 6500 block, 5:11 a.m. Dec. 19.

Georgia Ave., 6500 block, 1:28 p.m. Dec. 24.

Georgia Ave., 7400-7599 blocks, 8:54 a.m. Dec. 16. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 7500-7603 blocks, 9:48 a.m. Dec. 12. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 7800 block, 7:49 a.m. Dec. 16. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 7800 block, 10:16 a.m. Dec. 18. From vehicle.

Girard St., 1100-1299 blocks, 9:01 p.m. Dec. 9.

Grant Cir., Unit block, 5:16 p.m. Dec. 20. From vehicle.

Gresham Pl., 500-699 blocks, 4:15 p.m. Dec. 20. From vehicle.

H St., Unit block, 8:42 a.m. Dec. 14. From vehicle.

H St., Unit block, 2:25 p.m. Dec. 18.

H St., 600 block, 2:31 p.m. Dec. 20.

H St., 1000 block, 9:46 a.m. Dec. 22.

H St., 2100 block, 9:13 a.m. Dec. 16. From vehicle.

Hamilton St., 500-699 blocks, 9:27 a.m. Dec. 11.

Hertford Pl., 3500 block, 12:32 p.m. Dec. 21. From vehicle.

Hillyer Pl., 2000 block, 1:13 p.m. Dec. 11. From vehicle.

Hobart St., 1600-1899 blocks, 5 p.m. Dec. 10.

Hobart St., 1600-1899 blocks, 7:53 a.m. Dec. 14. From vehicle.

Hobart St., 1600-1899 blocks, 7:26 a.m. Dec. 24.

I St., Unit block, 9:17 a.m. Dec. 12.

I St., 400 block, 11:40 a.m. Dec. 22.

I St., 600 block, 3:19 p.m. Dec. 12. From vehicle.

I St., 1400 block, 3:13 a.m. Dec. 10.

I St., 2500 block, 5:01 a.m. Dec. 11. From vehicle.

Ingraham St., 700 block, 12:19 p.m. Dec. 24.

Ingraham St., 1300 block, 11:50 a.m. Dec. 16. From vehicle.

Irving St., 100 block, 3:46 a.m. Dec. 11. From vehicle.

Irving St., 1300 block, 3:20 p.m. Dec. 13. From vehicle.

Irving St., 1400 block, 9:10 a.m. Dec. 14.

Jefferson St., 500-699 blocks, 9:37 a.m. Dec. 15.

Johnson Ave., 1700 block, 7:28 a.m. Dec. 11. From vehicle.

Johnson Ave., 1700 block, 5:10 p.m. Dec. 15. From vehicle.

Jonquil St., 1300 block, 11:52 a.m. Dec. 19. From vehicle.

Jonquil St., 1400-1599 blocks, 11:21 p.m. Dec. 17. From vehicle.

Jonquil St., 1600 block, 11:26 a.m. Dec. 17. From vehicle.

K St., Unit block, 4:36 p.m. Dec. 18. From vehicle.

K St., 400 block, 7:35 p.m. Dec. 23. From vehicle.

K St., 500 block, 10:27 p.m. Dec. 22. From vehicle.

K St., 600 block, 7:26 p.m. Dec. 16.

K St., 700-899 blocks, 5:41 p.m. Dec. 18. From vehicle.

K St., 1200 block, 3:47 p.m. Dec. 18.

K St., 1200 block, 8:03 p.m. Dec. 22. From vehicle.

K St., 1300 block, 2:06 a.m. Dec. 12. From vehicle.

K St., 1800 block, 9:11 a.m. Dec. 10. From vehicle.

K St., 2000 block, 3:19 a.m. Dec. 17. From vehicle.

K St., 2500-2699 blocks, 8:07 a.m. Dec. 13.

K St., 3100 block, 4:45 p.m. Dec. 20. From vehicle.

K St., 3100 block, 1:47 p.m. Dec. 22.

Kalorama Rd., 1800 block, 5:22 a.m. Dec. 21. From vehicle.

Kalorama Rd., 1800 block, 5:03 p.m. Dec. 21. From vehicle.

Kennedy St., 500-699 blocks, 7:57 p.m. Dec. 17.

Kennedy St., 1300 block, 10:17 a.m. Dec. 19.

Kenyon St., 1300 block, 3:10 p.m. Dec. 18.

Kingman Pl., 1500 block, 4:57 p.m. Dec. 15. From vehicle.

Kingman Pl., 1500 block, 9:19 a.m. Dec. 20. From vehicle.

L St., 400 block, 9:46 a.m. Dec. 15.

L St., 500 block, 7:40 a.m. Dec. 22. From vehicle.

L St., 600 block, 9:05 p.m. Dec. 14. From vehicle.

L St., 900 block, 4:58 a.m. Dec. 22.

L St., 1800 block, 9:14 a.m. Dec. 10.

L St., 1800 block, 10:46 a.m. Dec. 10.

L St., 1800 block, 5:06 a.m. Dec. 12.

Lamont St., 1800 block, 12:45 p.m. Dec. 21.

Lanier Pl., 1700 block, 5:25 p.m. Dec. 15.

Laurel St., 6800 block, 1:21 p.m. Dec. 17. From vehicle.

Laurel St., 6800 block, 12:51 p.m. Dec. 23. From vehicle.

Leegate Rd., 1400-1599 blocks, 9:40 a.m. Dec. 16. From vehicle.

Linnean Terr., 5100 block, 7:50 a.m. Dec. 18. From vehicle.

Locust Rd., 1300 block, 3:49 p.m. Dec. 23.

Luzon Ave., 6600 block, 1:52 p.m. Dec. 20.

M St., 1400 block, 9:01 a.m. Dec. 10.

M St., 1800 block, 12:27 a.m. Dec. 16.

M St., 1900 block, 8:54 a.m. Dec. 16.

M St., 2200 block, 11:27 a.m. Dec. 18.

M St., 2200 block, 3 p.m. Dec. 19.

M St., 2800 block, 9:05 a.m. Dec. 13.

M St., 3000 block, 2:26 p.m. Dec. 11.

M St., 3000 block, 3:13 p.m. Dec. 11.

M St., 3000 block, 1:36 p.m. Dec. 14.

M St., 3000 block, 9:13 a.m. Dec. 20.

M St., 3100 block, 2:07 p.m. Dec. 12.

M St., 3100 block, 2:09 p.m. Dec. 12.

M St., 3100 block, 1:34 p.m. Dec. 14.

M St., 3100 block, 8:16 a.m. Dec. 21.

M St., 3200 block, 2:35 p.m. Dec. 13.

M St., 3200 block, 2:05 p.m. Dec. 14.

M St., 3200 block, 2:23 p.m. Dec. 14.

M St., 3200 block, 4:10 p.m. Dec. 17.

M St., 3200 block, 12:40 p.m. Dec. 19.

M St., 3200 block, 11:05 a.m. Dec. 22.

M St., 3400 block, 10:43 a.m. Dec. 16.

MacArthur Blvd., 4800 block, 11:53 a.m. Dec. 20. From vehicle.

Madison St., 900 block, 5:56 a.m. Dec. 15.

Madison St., 1400-1599 blocks, 9:05 a.m. Dec. 20.

Maple St., 6900 block, 2:48 p.m. Dec. 16. From vehicle.

Massachusetts Ave., 400 block, 9:40 a.m. Dec. 22.

Massachusetts Ave., 400 block, 10:18 a.m. Dec. 22.

Massachusetts Ave., 600 block, 11:36 a.m. Dec. 20. From vehicle.

Massachusetts Ave., 600 block, 4:17 p.m. Dec. 22. From vehicle.

Massachusetts Ave., 1600 block, 3:42 p.m. Dec. 12.

Massachusetts Ave., 4400 block, 12:54 p.m. Dec. 13.

Massachusetts Ave., 4800 block, 7:04 p.m. Dec. 13.

McKinley St., 3300 block, 4:27 p.m. Dec. 19.

Mount Pleasant St., 3100 block, 3:56 p.m. Dec. 20. From vehicle.

Mount Pleasant St., 3100 block, 4:23 p.m. Dec. 20. From vehicle.

N St., 100 block, 6:06 a.m. Dec. 21.

N St., 800 block, 4:59 p.m. Dec. 13. From vehicle.

N St., 800 block, 5:08 p.m. Dec. 14. From vehicle.

N St., 1000 block, 9:32 a.m. Dec. 11.

N St., 1400 block, 2:05 p.m. Dec. 16.

N St., 1700 block, 10:09 p.m. Dec. 10. From vehicle.

N St., 1900 block, 7:09 p.m. Dec. 19. From vehicle.

N St., 3100 block, 4:32 p.m. Dec. 16. From vehicle.

N St., 3300 block, 4:24 p.m. Dec. 12. From vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 900 block, 11:28 a.m. Dec. 17.

New Hampshire Ave., 1100 block, 6:37 a.m. Dec. 21.

New Hampshire Ave., 4100 block, 9:51 a.m. Dec. 21.

New Jersey Ave., 900 block, 12:24 p.m. Dec. 14. From vehicle.

New Jersey Ave., 1100 block, 2:08 p.m. Dec. 18. From vehicle.

New Jersey Ave., 1600 block, 12:58 p.m. Dec. 15.

New Jersey Ave., 1600 block, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 20.

New Jersey Ave., 1700 block, 7:28 p.m. Dec. 20.

New York Ave., 1100 block, 2:21 p.m. Dec. 10.

New York Ave., 1100 block, 10:27 a.m. Dec. 11.

New York Ave., 1100 block, 2:20 p.m. Dec. 13.

New York Ave., 1100 block, 2:43 a.m. Dec. 16.

New York Ave., 1100 block, 11:33 a.m. Dec. 16.

New York Ave., 1100 block, 8:06 a.m. Dec. 17.

New York Ave., 1100 block, 6:10 a.m. Dec. 19.

New York Ave., 1100 block, 11:24 a.m. Dec. 19.

New York Ave., 1100 block, 6:57 a.m. Dec. 24.

New York Ave., 1100 block, 1:45 p.m. Dec. 24.

New York Ave., 1300 block, 11:19 a.m. Dec. 11.

New York Ave., 1400 block, 5:04 a.m. Dec. 13.

Newton Pl., 500 block, 4:22 a.m. Dec. 15.

Newton St., 1400-1599 blocks, 11:45 p.m. Dec. 14. From vehicle.

Nicholson St., 1600 block, 7:25 a.m. Dec. 24. From vehicle.

North Capitol St., 1200-1499 blocks, 9:34 a.m. Dec. 20.

North Capitol St., 1800-2199 blocks, 8 a.m. Dec. 19. From vehicle.

North Dakota Ave., 6100 block, 6:35 p.m. Dec. 19. From vehicle.

O St., Unit block, 5:09 a.m. Dec. 10.

O St., Unit block, 9:43 a.m. Dec. 13.

O St., Unit block, 1:44 p.m. Nov. 28.

O St., Unit block, 8:50 a.m. Dec. 23.

O St., 3500 block, 11:54 a.m. Dec. 12. From vehicle.

Oak St., 1400 block, 6:01 p.m. Dec. 10.

Oglethorpe St., 400 block, 2:43 p.m. Dec. 16. From vehicle.

Ontario Pl., 1800 block, 9:48 a.m. Dec. 6. From vehicle.

Ontario Rd., 2100-2323 blocks, 7:32 a.m. Dec. 12. From vehicle.

Ontario Rd., 2300-2499 blocks, 5:07 p.m. Dec. 20. From vehicle.

Otis Pl., 800 block, 2:35 p.m. Dec. 17.

Otis Pl., 1000 block, 6:06 a.m. Dec. 16.

P St., 1300 block, 9:03 a.m. Dec. 14.

P St., 1400 block, 11:49 p.m. Dec. 10.

P St., 1500 block, 5:40 p.m. Dec. 23.

P St., 2100 block, 6:08 p.m. Dec. 15. From vehicle.

P St., 2100 block, 4:48 p.m. Dec. 20.

P St., 3500 block, 11:01 p.m. Dec. 13.

Palmer Aly., 1000 block, 11:43 a.m. Dec. 20.

Palmer Aly., 1000 block, 10:30 p.m. Dec. 21.

Park Rd., 1600 block, 7:49 a.m. Dec. 13.

Park Rd., 1700 block, 6:17 a.m. Dec. 18.

Parkside Lane, 8000 block, 1:08 p.m. Dec. 17. From vehicle.

Peabody St., Unit block, 12:53 p.m. Dec. 15.

Peabody St., Unit block, 9:29 p.m. Dec. 20.

Peabody St., 1300 block, 4:38 a.m. Dec. 20. From vehicle.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1200 block, 1:01 a.m. Dec. 10.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1200 block, 11:43 p.m. Dec. 11.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1200 block, 8:46 a.m. Dec. 12.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1200 block, 10:19 p.m. Dec. 13.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1200 block, 1:18 a.m. Dec. 16.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1200 block, 11:25 p.m. Dec. 23.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1300 block, 7:50 a.m. Dec. 12.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1700 block, 10:29 a.m. Dec. 13.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1700 block, 8:52 a.m. Dec. 20.

Pennsylvania Ave., 2000 block, 10:37 a.m. Dec. 11.

Pennsylvania Ave., 2000 block, 2:31 p.m. Dec. 13.

Pennsylvania Ave., 2000 block, 9:58 p.m. Dec. 16.

Pennsylvania Ave., 2000 block, 10 a.m. Dec. 19.

Pennsylvania Ave., 2100 block, 9:28 a.m. Dec. 10.

Pennsylvania Ave., 2200 block, 8:42 a.m. Dec. 19.

Perry Pl., 1400 block, 10:19 a.m. Dec. 10.

Perry Pl., 1400 block, 5:29 p.m. Dec. 23.

Piney Branch Rd., 6200 block, 6:02 p.m. Dec. 23. From vehicle.

Piney Branch Rd., 6500 block, 2 p.m. Dec. 11.

Piney Branch Rd., 6500 block, 2:47 a.m. Dec. 13. From vehicle.

Piney Branch Rd., 6500 block, 4:55 a.m. Dec. 13. From vehicle.

Piney Branch Rd., 6500 block, 2:44 p.m. Dec. 16. From vehicle.

Piney Branch Rd., 6500 block, 2:46 a.m. Dec. 17. From vehicle.

Piney Branch Rd., 6900 block, 11:02 a.m. Dec. 11.

Plymouth St., 1800 block, 9:51 a.m. Dec. 16. From vehicle.

Poplar Lane, 1700 block, 9:21 a.m. Dec. 16. From vehicle.

Porter St., 3000-3399 blocks, 12:22 p.m. Dec. 24. From vehicle.

Q St., 700 block, 12:56 p.m. Dec. 8. From vehicle.

Q St., 700 block, 7:15 a.m. Dec. 10. From vehicle.

Q St., 1400 block, 5:57 p.m. Dec. 11.

Quackenbos St., 500-699 blocks, 9:49 a.m. Dec. 13. From vehicle.

Quincy St., 500-699 blocks, 7:10 p.m. Dec. 19.

Quincy St., 800 block, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 10. From vehicle.

Quincy St., 800 block, 8:31 a.m. Dec. 16.

Quincy St., 900 block, 7:45 a.m. Dec. 14.

Quincy St., 900 block, 2:06 p.m. Dec. 15.

Quincy St., 1300 block, 12:07 p.m. Dec. 2.

Quincy St., 1400 block, 5:01 a.m. Dec. 19. From vehicle.

R St., 3500 block, 12:25 p.m. Dec. 11.

Randolph St., 800 block, 11:50 p.m. Dec. 21. From vehicle.

Rhode Island Ave., 800 block, 3:40 a.m. Dec. 12.

Rhode Island Ave., 1400 block, 11:42 a.m. Dec. 15.

Rhode Island Ave., 1400 block, 12:14 p.m. Dec. 15.

Rhode Island Ave., 1600 block, 9:51 a.m. Dec. 10.

Rhode Island Ave., 1600 block, 8:53 p.m. Dec. 23. From vehicle.

Rhode Island Ave., 1600 block, 9:13 p.m. Dec. 23. From vehicle.

Rhode Island Ave., 1700 block, 7:36 p.m. Dec. 22. From vehicle.

Rhode Island Ave., 1700 block, 10:02 p.m. Dec. 22. From vehicle.

Rhode Island Ave., 1700 block, 10:15 p.m. Dec. 22. From vehicle.

Ridge St., 400 block, 4:37 p.m. Dec. 22. From vehicle.

Rodman St., 3100-3399 blocks, 10:51 a.m. Dec. 17. From vehicle.

S St., 600 block, 2:50 p.m. Dec. 14. From vehicle.

S St., 800 block, 10:08 p.m. Dec. 22. From vehicle.

S St., 1400 block, 9:39 a.m. Dec. 15. From vehicle.

S St., 3500 block, 6:42 a.m. Dec. 18.

Sedgwick St., 3000 block, 4:40 p.m. Dec. 19. From vehicle.

Sedgwick St., 4800 block, 1:30 p.m. Dec. 20. From vehicle.

Shepherd St., 900 block, 12:50 p.m. Dec. 17. From vehicle.

Shepherd St., 1300 block, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 10.

Shepherd St., 1300 block, 8:09 a.m. Dec. 16.

Sherier Pl., 5500 block, 10:47 a.m. Dec. 24.

Sherman Ave., 2300-2599 blocks, 11:10 p.m. Dec. 14. From vehicle.

Sherman Ave., 2300-2599 blocks, 4:37 p.m. Dec. 15. From vehicle.

Sherman Ave., 2800 block, 10:10 a.m. Dec. 17.

Sherman Ave., 3300 block, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 23.

Spruce Dr., 1900 block, 11:21 a.m. Dec. 11. From vehicle.

Spruce Dr., 1900 block, 10:25 a.m. Dec. 19. From vehicle.

Summit Pl., 1700 block, 6:15 p.m. Dec. 20. From vehicle.

Swann St., 1400 block, 9:48 a.m. Dec. 14. From vehicle.

Swann St., 1700 block, 3:57 p.m. Dec. 17.

T St., Unit block, 3:02 p.m. Dec. 13. From vehicle.

T St., 200 block, 2:26 p.m. Dec. 12. From vehicle.

T St., 800 block, 4:45 p.m. Dec. 21. From vehicle.

T St., 900 block, 4:50 p.m. Dec. 14.

T St., 1300 block, 4:19 p.m. Dec. 20.

Tewkesbury Pl., 600 block, 12:50 p.m. Dec. 12.

Tewkesbury Pl., 700 block, 4:54 p.m. Dec. 10.

Tilden St., 4900 block, 10:24 a.m. Dec. 20. From vehicle.

Tuckerman St., 700 block, 1:07 p.m. Dec. 23.

Tuckerman St., 1200 block, 8:50 a.m. Dec. 18. From vehicle.

U St., Unit block, 10:39 a.m. Dec. 19. From vehicle.

U St., 100 block, 9:13 a.m. Dec. 11.

U St., 100 block, 9:33 a.m. Dec. 11.

U St., 100 block, 9:46 a.m. Dec. 11.

U St., 300 block, 5:57 p.m. Dec. 10.

U St., 500 block, 5:21 p.m. Dec. 16.

U St., 900 block, 6:29 p.m. Dec. 13.

U St., 1000 block, 2:55 p.m. Dec. 13.

U St., 1000 block, 9:09 a.m. Dec. 14.

U St., 1000 block, 6:24 a.m. Dec. 16.

U St., 1000 block, 5:27 p.m. Dec. 16.

U St., 1000 block, 5:56 p.m. Dec. 17.

U St., 1000 block, 5:49 a.m. Dec. 18.

U St., 1000 block, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18.

U St., 1100 block, 7:32 p.m. Dec. 19.

U St., 1200 block, 9:02 p.m. Dec. 23. From vehicle.

Upshur St., 1700 block, 4:17 p.m. Dec. 20.

V St., 1000 block, 10:37 p.m. Dec. 13. From vehicle.

V St., 1100 block, 12:41 p.m. Dec. 24. From vehicle.

V St., 1200 block, 7:04 p.m. Dec. 17. From vehicle.

V St., 1200 block, 1:59 a.m. Dec. 22. From vehicle.

V St., 1300 block, 10:53 p.m. Dec. 21. From vehicle.

V St., 1300 block, 12:55 a.m. Dec. 22. From vehicle.

V St., 1400 block, 9:24 p.m. Dec. 12.

Van Buren St., 300 block, 1 p.m. Dec. 15. From vehicle.

Van Buren St., 1300 block, 2:22 p.m. Dec. 21.

Van Buren St., 1300 block, 2:05 p.m. Dec. 23. From vehicle.

Van Buren St., Unit block, 11:49 a.m. Dec. 23. From vehicle.

Varnum St., 1500 block, 11:37 a.m. Dec. 23. From vehicle.

Varnum St., 1700 block, 10:53 a.m. Dec. 23.

Varnum St., 1700 block, 11:01 a.m. Dec. 24. From vehicle.

Verbena St., 1700 block, 10:41 a.m. Dec. 16. From vehicle.

Vermont Ave., 1200 block, 8:42 p.m. Dec. 14. From vehicle.

Vermont Ave., 1900 block, 3:28 p.m. Dec. 9.

Vermont Ave., 2000 block, 12:38 a.m. Dec. 17. From vehicle.

Vermont Ave., 2000 block, 9:42 p.m. Dec. 22. From vehicle.

Vernon St., 1800 block, 12:10 a.m. Dec. 21.

W St., 100 block, 11:46 a.m. Dec. 21.

W St., 200-399 blocks, 9:24 p.m. Dec. 20.

W St., 1100 block, 7:26 p.m. Dec. 21. From vehicle.

W St., 1300 block, 6:07 a.m. Dec. 21.

W St., 1400 block, 12:05 p.m. Dec. 15.

W St., 4100 block, 12:27 p.m. Dec. 19. From vehicle.

Wallach Pl., 1300 block, 2:40 p.m. Dec. 14. From vehicle.

Warder St., 3500 block, 5:44 a.m. Dec. 13. From vehicle.

Warren St., 3600 block, 9:27 a.m. Dec. 19.

Warren St., 4600 block, 2:43 a.m. Dec. 23. From vehicle.

Water St., 3300 block, 5:06 p.m. Dec. 20. From vehicle.

Webster St., 1-199 blocks, 3:06 a.m. Dec. 11. From vehicle.

Webster St., 1600 block, 4 p.m. Dec. 23.

Whitehaven Pkwy., 3500 block, 4:20 p.m. Dec. 11.

Willow St., 6900 block, 4:51 p.m. Dec. 13.

Wisconsin Ave., 1000 block, 8:47 a.m. Dec. 20.

Wisconsin Ave., 1200 block, 1:15 p.m. Dec. 10.

Wisconsin Ave., 1200 block, 2:28 p.m. Dec. 14.

Wisconsin Ave., 1200 block, 12:48 p.m. Dec. 17.

Wisconsin Ave., 1200 block, 3:21 p.m. Dec. 18.

Wisconsin Ave., 1200 block, 9:22 a.m. Dec. 21.

Wisconsin Ave., 1300 block, 3:39 p.m. Dec. 17.

Wisconsin Ave., 1300 block, 1:39 p.m. Dec. 18.

Wisconsin Ave., 1400 block, 1:41 p.m. Dec. 22.

Wisconsin Ave., 1500-1609 blocks, 4:03 p.m. Dec. 20. From vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 1700-1898 blocks, 3:19 p.m. Dec. 13.

Wisconsin Ave., 1800-2008 blocks, 4:15 p.m. Dec. 23.

Wisconsin Ave., 2100 block, 4:03 p.m. Dec. 17.

Wisconsin Ave., 2200 block, 10:28 a.m. Dec. 22.

Wisconsin Ave., 2300-2499 blocks, 6:42 p.m. Dec. 10.

Wisconsin Ave., 2500 block, 11:43 a.m. Dec. 17. From vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 2600 block, 8:54 a.m. Dec. 23.

Wisconsin Ave., 4500 block, 1:15 p.m. Dec. 12.

Wisconsin Ave., 4500 block, 1:47 p.m. Dec. 15.

Wisconsin Ave., 4500 block, 3:45 a.m. Dec. 16.

Wisconsin Ave., 4500 block, 10:56 p.m. Dec. 22.

Wisconsin Ave., 4500 block, 11:38 a.m. Dec. 23.

Wisconsin Ave., 4500 block, 6:10 a.m. Dec. 24.

Wisconsin Ave., 5200 block, 5:03 p.m. Dec. 21.

Wisconsin Ave., 5300 block, 7:57 a.m. Dec. 11.

Wisconsin Ave., 5300 block, 10:43 a.m. Dec. 11.

Wisconsin Ave., 5300 block, 1:54 p.m. Dec. 11.

Wisconsin Ave., 5300 block, 6:43 a.m. Dec. 12.

Wisconsin Ave., 5300 block, 9:24 a.m. Dec. 13.

Wisconsin Ave., 5300 block, 4:17 p.m. Dec. 14.

Wisconsin Ave., 5300 block, 3:47 p.m. Dec. 16.

Wisconsin Ave., 5300 block, 9:26 a.m. Dec. 18.

Wisconsin Ave., 5300 block, 9:08 a.m. Dec. 19.

Wisconsin Ave., 5300 block, 6:49 p.m. Dec. 21.

Wisconsin Ave., 5300 block, 3:38 a.m. Dec. 23.

Wisconsin Ave., 5300 block, 3:27 p.m. Dec. 23.

Woodley Pl., 2700 block, 8:45 a.m. Dec. 15. From vehicle.

Yuma St., 4000-4199 blocks, 2:13 p.m. Dec. 24. From vehicle.

First Pl., 5400 block, 11:57 a.m. Dec. 11.

First St., 2300 block, 2:27 p.m. Dec. 16. From vehicle.

First St., 2300 block, 4:47 a.m. Dec. 21.

First St., 6600 block, 5:47 a.m. Dec. 23. From vehicle.

Second St., 1700 block, 8:38 a.m. Dec. 23. From vehicle.

Second St., 5000 block, 1:54 p.m. Dec. 18.

Third St., 500 block, 1:15 p.m. Dec. 16.

Third St., 4100 block, 11:03 a.m. Dec. 21.

Third St., 4300 block, 5:39 p.m. Dec. 12.

Third Pl., 4700 block, 9:43 p.m. Dec. 20. From vehicle.

Third St., 4800 block, 10:46 a.m. Dec. 13.

Fourth St., 800 block, 4:08 p.m. Dec. 16.

Fifth St., 1600 block, 2:05 p.m. Dec. 14. From vehicle.

Fifth St., 1900 block, 9:14 a.m. Dec. 18. From vehicle.

Fifth St., 1900 block, 11:35 a.m. Dec. 23. From vehicle.

Fifth St., 4400 block, 7:17 p.m. Dec. 11.

Sixth St., 900 block, 9:03 p.m. Dec. 13.

Sixth St., 1600 block, 3:30 p.m. Dec. 15.

Sixth St., 1700 block, 9:25 a.m. Dec. 22. From vehicle.

Sixth St., 1800 block, 12:57 p.m. Dec. 5.

Sixth St., 6600 block, 4:07 p.m. Dec. 13. From vehicle.

Seventh St., 300 block, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 15. From vehicle.

Seventh St., 500 block, 5:22 p.m. Dec. 17. From vehicle.

Seventh St., 500 block, 3:45 p.m. Dec. 20. From vehicle.

Seventh St., 700 block, 4:24 a.m. Dec. 13.

Seventh St., 700 block, 9:57 a.m. Dec. 14.

Seventh St., 700 block, 12:08 p.m. Dec. 16.

Seventh St., 700 block, 4:07 p.m. Dec. 16.

Seventh St., 800 block, 2:53 p.m. Dec. 15.

Seventh St., 800 block, 11:08 a.m. Dec. 18. From vehicle.

Seventh St., 900 block, 11:22 a.m. Dec. 16.

Seventh St., 1100 block, 9:23 a.m. Dec. 11. From vehicle.

Seventh St., 1100 block, 10:40 p.m. Dec. 13. From vehicle.

Seventh St., 1700 block, 6:06 p.m. Dec. 17.

Seventh St., 1800 block, 1:29 p.m. Dec. 20.

Seventh St., 1900 block, 3:50 a.m. Dec. 13.

Seventh St., 1900 block, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 16.

Seventh St., 1900 block, 4:36 a.m. Dec. 19.

Seventh St., 1900 block, 10:01 a.m. Dec. 22.

Seventh St., 7200 block, 12:33 p.m. Dec. 17. From vehicle.

Eighth St., 400 block, 6:12 p.m. Dec. 11.

Eighth St., 400 block, 3:40 p.m. Dec. 18. From vehicle.

Eighth St., 400 block, 5:48 a.m. Dec. 23.

Eighth St., 800 block, 12:10 p.m. Dec. 12. From vehicle.

Eighth St., 1300 block, 7:33 p.m. Dec. 8.

Eighth St., 1800 block, 12:56 a.m. Dec. 23. From vehicle.

Eighth St., 1900 block, 4:19 p.m. Dec. 17.

Eighth St., 2100-2299 blocks, 9:22 p.m. Dec. 14. From vehicle.

Eighth St., 2100-2299 blocks, 11:58 a.m. Dec. 15. From vehicle.

Ninth St., 900 block, 5:19 a.m. Dec. 18.

Ninth St., 1200 block, 2:22 p.m. Dec. 13. From vehicle.

Ninth St., 1200 block, 5:54 a.m. Dec. 21.

Ninth St., 1500 block, 7:03 p.m. Dec. 23. From vehicle.

Ninth St., 1700 block, 5:50 p.m. Dec. 22. From vehicle.

Ninth St., 1800 block, 9:06 p.m. Dec. 11. From vehicle.

Ninth St., 1800 block, 8:24 a.m. Dec. 12. From vehicle.

Ninth St., 1800 block, 10:13 p.m. Dec. 22. From vehicle.

Ninth St., 1800 block, 10:55 p.m. Dec. 22. From vehicle.

Ninth St., 1900 block, 7:32 p.m. Dec. 14. From vehicle.

Ninth St., 4400 block, 1:19 p.m. Dec. 19.

10th St., 500 block, 5:47 p.m. Dec. 24. From vehicle.

10th St., 1100 block, 1:56 p.m. Dec. 13.

10th St., 2000 block, 8:17 a.m. Dec. 22. From vehicle.

10th St., 2000 block, 3:18 p.m. Dec. 22. From vehicle.

11th St., 400 block, 10:55 a.m. Dec. 11.

11th St., 500 block, 9:35 a.m. Dec. 22.

11th St., 900 block, 10:27 p.m. Dec. 11. From vehicle.

11th St., 1000 block, 4:47 p.m. Dec. 18.

11th St., 1100 block, 8:27 a.m. Dec. 12. From vehicle.

11th St., 1300 block, 12:36 p.m. Dec. 16. From vehicle.

11th St., 1300 block, 9:03 a.m. Dec. 22. From vehicle.

11th St., 1500 block, 8:42 a.m. Dec. 15.

11th St., 2300-2499 blocks, 5:58 a.m. Dec. 13. From vehicle.

11th St., 2500 block, 5:11 p.m. Dec. 15. From vehicle.

11th St., 3100 block, 7:45 a.m. Dec. 15.

12th St., 500 block, 8:45 a.m. Dec. 14.

12th St., 500 block, 1:08 p.m. Dec. 14.

12th St., 500 block, 2:28 p.m. Dec. 24.

12th St., 1200 block, 10:12 a.m. Dec. 11. From vehicle.

12th St., 1900 block, 9:42 a.m. Dec. 11. From vehicle.

13th St., 600 block, 7:55 a.m. Dec. 12.

13th St., 600 block, 8:11 a.m. Dec. 24.

13th St., 1700 block, 1:42 p.m. Dec. 20. From vehicle.

13th St., 2000 block, 11:58 p.m. Dec. 13. From vehicle.

13th St., 2000 block, 2:47 p.m. Dec. 22. From vehicle.

13th St., 2000 block, 5:09 p.m. Dec. 24. From vehicle.

13th St., 2300-2499 blocks, 10:17 a.m. Dec. 15.

13th St., 3100 block, 8:04 a.m. Dec. 22. From vehicle.

13th St., 3500 block, 3:27 p.m. Dec. 13.

13th St., 3500 block, 6:01 a.m. Dec. 18. From vehicle.

13th St., 5600 block, 6:37 a.m. Dec. 15.

13th St., 6000 block, 12:41 p.m. Dec. 13. From vehicle.

13th St., 7400 block, 4:48 p.m. Dec. 12. From vehicle.

14th St., 500 block, 6:12 a.m. Dec. 17.

14th St., 500 block, 7:17 a.m. Dec. 23.

14th St., 700 block, 7:19 a.m. Dec. 17.

14th St., 900 block, 7:55 p.m. Dec. 19.

14th St., 1000 block, 7:39 a.m. Dec. 20. From vehicle.

14th St., 1400 block, 3:05 p.m. Dec. 13. From vehicle.

14th St., 1400 block, 7:23 a.m. Dec. 15.

14th St., 1600 block, 11:15 a.m. Dec. 16. From vehicle.

14th St., 1600 block, 12:28 p.m. Dec. 17.

14th St., 1800 block, 4:56 p.m. Dec. 12.

14th St., 1800 block, 4:24 p.m. Dec. 18.

14th St., 1800 block, 8:36 a.m. Dec. 20. From vehicle.

14th St., 1800 block, 10:06 p.m. Dec. 20.

14th St., 1800 block, 10:30 p.m. Dec. 20.

14th St., 1900 block, 6:49 a.m. Dec. 14.

14th St., 2300 block, 12:13 a.m. Dec. 24.

14th St., 2700 block, 2:52 p.m. Dec. 19.

14th St., 3100-3299 blocks, 2:22 p.m. Dec. 19.

14th St., 3100-3299 blocks, 1:06 p.m. Dec. 23.

14th St., 3000 block, 11:23 a.m. Dec. 13.

14th St., 3100-3299 blocks, 8:42 a.m. Dec. 10.

14th St., 3100-3299 blocks, 3:19 p.m. Dec. 14.

14th St., 3400 block, 3:08 p.m. Dec. 14. From vehicle.

14th St., 3700 block, 1:50 p.m. Dec. 14.

14th St., 4300 block, 4:15 p.m. Dec. 17.

14th St., 5900 block, 6:44 a.m. Dec. 14. From vehicle.

15th St., 1100 block, 4:39 p.m. Dec. 13.

15th St., 1100 block, 10:22 a.m. Dec. 16.

15th St., 1800 block, 4:19 a.m. Dec. 11. From vehicle.

15th St., 1900 block, 1:59 p.m. Dec. 18.

15th St., 1900 block, 4:41 p.m. Dec. 18.

15th St., 1900 block, 7:40 a.m. Dec. 23. From vehicle.

15th St., 2400-2537 blocks, 5:20 a.m. Dec. 21. From vehicle.

16th St., 1000 block, 12:39 p.m. Dec. 11.

16th St., 1900 block, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 10.

16th St., 3100 block, 2:56 p.m. Dec. 24.

16th St., 3500-3648 blocks, 4:03 p.m. Dec. 20.

16th St., 4100 block, 5:06 a.m. Dec. 24.

16th St., 5500 block, 9:54 a.m. Dec. 13. From vehicle.

17th St., 800 block, 6:45 p.m. Dec. 18.

17th St., 800 block, 2:35 p.m. Dec. 24. From vehicle.

17th St., 900 block, 11:26 p.m. Dec. 14.

17th St., 1100 block, 12:41 p.m. Dec. 19.

18th St., 1100 block, 7:40 p.m. Dec. 22. From vehicle.

18th St., 1100 block, 8:56 p.m. Dec. 22. From vehicle.

18th St., 1100 block, 11:02 p.m. Dec. 22. From vehicle.

18th St., 1200 block, 4:59 p.m. Dec. 15.

18th St., 1300 block, 11:17 p.m. Dec. 13. From vehicle.

18th St., 1300 block, 9:12 p.m. Dec. 22. From vehicle.

18th St., 1500 block, 11:14 a.m. Dec. 22. From vehicle.

18th St., 2400 block, 4:39 p.m. Dec. 12.

18th St., 3900 block, 5:41 p.m. Dec. 13. From vehicle.

18th St., 4100 block, 1:27 p.m. Dec. 22. From vehicle.

18th St., 4300 block, 3:41 p.m. Dec. 16. From vehicle.

19th St., 3100 block, 7:58 a.m. Dec. 23. From vehicle.

20th St., 1200 block, 11:45 p.m. Dec. 13. From vehicle.

22nd St., 1000 block, 7:54 a.m. Dec. 9. From vehicle.

24th St., 700 block, 4:46 p.m. Dec. 13.

24th St., 1000 block, 6:49 p.m. Dec. 16. From vehicle.

29th St., 1200 block, 9:03 p.m. Dec. 16. From vehicle.

31st St., 1000 block, 8:59 a.m. Dec. 16.

31st St., 1000 block, 9:04 a.m. Dec. 16.

31st St., 1600 block, 8:36 a.m. Dec. 23.

33rd St., 1200 block, 3:34 p.m. Dec. 12. From vehicle.

34th Pl., 3400 block, 8:54 a.m. Dec. 14. From vehicle.

34th St., 1500 block, 5:46 a.m. Dec. 16.

34th St., 3100 block, 11:40 a.m. Dec. 10.

36th St., 4300 block, 3:59 p.m. Dec. 17.

37th St., 3600 block, 12:32 a.m. Dec. 24. From vehicle.

40th St., 4500 block, 2:48 p.m. Dec. 20. From vehicle.

41st St., 5300 block, 4:19 p.m. Dec. 14. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Cathedral Ave., 2000-2199 blocks, 7:02 a.m. Dec. 14.

Clifton St., 1200 block, 1:20 p.m. Dec. 15.

Connecticut Ave., 3900 block, 7:11 a.m. Dec. 24.

E St., 1800 block, 9 a.m. Dec. 13.

Fern St., 1200 block, 7:20 a.m. Dec. 12.

G St., 500 block, 2:42 p.m. Dec. 12.

Georgia Ave., 3400 block, 7:29 a.m. Dec. 23.

H St., 600 block, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14.

Holmead Pl., 3400 block, 7:46 a.m. Dec. 18.

M St., 2300 block, 7:48 a.m. Dec. 11.

Macomb St., 5400 block, 4:40 a.m. Dec. 11.

Massachusetts Ave., Unit block, 5:07 p.m. Dec. 23.

Massachusetts Ave., 400 block, 1:14 p.m. Dec. 17.

Morton St., 700 block, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 19.

N St., 200 block, 1:38 a.m. Dec. 21.

N St., 1300 block, 12:46 p.m. Dec. 18.

N St., 1700 block, 8:39 a.m. Dec. 22.

P St., 1500 block, 2:17 p.m. Dec. 15.

Quincy St., 1300 block, 4:13 p.m. Dec. 16.

U St., 400 block, 10:30 a.m. Nov. 26.

Vermont Ave., 1000 block, 3:31 p.m. Dec. 10.

Wisconsin Ave., 1000 block, 11:34 a.m. Dec. 11.

Wisconsin Ave., 1700-1898 blocks, 9:32 a.m. Dec. 20.

Wyoming Ave., 1800 block, 1:21 p.m. Dec. 14.

Fifth St., 1400 block, 3:52 p.m. Dec. 17.

Fifth St., 5400 block, 6:24 p.m. Dec. 12.

Sixth St., 500 block, 9:46 p.m. Dec. 13.

Seventh St., 400 block, 6:04 p.m. Dec. 24.

Eighth St., 6300 block, 4:51 a.m. Dec. 18.

11th St., 1900 block, 1:30 a.m. Dec. 15.

13th St., 400 block, 6:11 p.m. Dec. 23.

13th St., 3600 block, 8:26 a.m. Dec. 17.

18th St., 1700 block, 3:17 p.m. Dec. 18.

18th St., 4300 block, 3:59 p.m. Dec. 20.

24th St., 1000 block, 10:27 a.m. Dec. 15.

28th St., 1300 block, 3:39 p.m. Dec. 14.

29th St., 4400 block, 10:56 p.m. Dec. 20.

Southeast

HOMICIDE

Fourth St., 4200 block, 7 p.m. Dec. 23. With gun.

ASSAULTS

B St., 3400 block, 12:16 p.m. Dec. 16. With gun.

Benning Rd., 4500-4612 blocks, 12:18 p.m. Dec. 23. With gun.

Congress St., 1300 block, 4:41 a.m. Dec. 12. With gun.

D St., 1900 block, 2:47 p.m. Dec. 10. With knife.

D St., 1900 block, 10:35 a.m. Dec. 24.

East Capitol St., 2300-3955 blocks, 12:07 a.m. Dec. 15.

East Capitol St., 4700-4898 blocks, 2:13 a.m. Dec. 22. With knife.

Fairlawn Ave., 2200 block, 10:17 p.m. Dec. 14. With gun.

Interstate 295 Southbound and Ramp to Suitland Parkway Southbound, 5:07 p.m. Dec. 20. With gun.

Irving St., 2300 block, 5:59 p.m. Dec. 19.

Livingston Rd., 4100-4530 blocks, 4:01 p.m. Dec. 14. With gun.

Malcolm X Ave., 200 block, 3:20 p.m. Dec. 10. With gun.

Mellon St., 400 block, 1:39 p.m. Dec. 19. With gun.

Ridge Rd., 100-399 blocks, 7:46 p.m. Dec. 12. With knife.

Ridgecrest Ct., 1900-2199 blocks, 4:46 p.m. Dec. 13. With gun.

Savannah St., 1900 block, 9:12 p.m. Dec. 22. With gun.

Seventh St., 2900 block, 12:25 a.m. Dec. 15. With knife.

Stanton Rd., 3500 block, 4:38 p.m. Dec. 24. With gun.

Wheeler Rd., 3500-3703 blocks, 10:22 a.m. Dec. 24. With gun.

13th St., 3200 block, 4:34 p.m. Dec. 11. With gun.

22nd St., 3400-3683 blocks, 8:40 a.m. Dec. 19. With gun.

30th St., 2600 block, 4:23 p.m. Dec. 16.

30th St., 2900 block, 11:11 a.m. Dec. 22. With gun.

37th St., 200-499 blocks, 7:53 a.m. Dec. 21. With gun.

ROBBERIES

Alabama Ave., 1200-1408 blocks, 2:20 p.m. Dec. 8.

Benning Rd., 4700-4809 blocks, 4:33 p.m. Dec. 10. With gun.

Benning Rd., 5000 block, 1:11 p.m. Dec. 22. With gun.

Chester St., 2300 block, 8:41 p.m. Dec. 9.

Congress St., 1300 block, 4:31 p.m. Dec. 21. With knife.

F St., 5100-5299 blocks, 5:54 a.m. Dec. 13. With gun.

Hartford St., 2700-2899 blocks, 6:55 p.m. Dec. 17. With gun.

Minnesota Ave., 2500 block, 10:01 a.m. Dec. 21. With gun.

Morris Rd., 1300 block, 6:01 p.m. Dec. 18. With knife.

N St., 2500 block, 10:40 a.m. Dec. 17.

Parkland Pl., 300-599 blocks, 11:09 p.m. Dec. 13. With gun.

Pennsylvania Ave., 2200-2305 blocks, 11:40 a.m. Dec. 24.

R St., 2200-2315 blocks, 5:01 p.m. Dec. 22. With gun.

Savannah St., 500 block, 7:37 a.m. Dec. 12.

Talbert St., 1200 block, 2:22 p.m. Dec. 13.

Tubman Rd., 1500 block, 7:49 a.m. Dec. 12. With gun.

Young St., 2100 block, 9:15 a.m. Dec. 19.

14th St., 100 block, 12:51 p.m. Dec. 12.

14th St., 400 block, 9:40 p.m. Dec. 11.

19th St., Unit block, 11:41 a.m. Dec. 12.

53rd St., 300 block, 4:49 p.m. Dec. 21. With gun.

55th St., Unit block, 6:57 p.m. Dec. 11. With gun.

BREAK-INS

Alabama Ave., 2000-2248 blocks, 5:26 a.m. Dec. 20.

Bruce Pl., 1800 block, 4:36 a.m. Dec. 21.

Dubois Pl., 3300 block, 1:04 a.m. Dec. 22.

East Capitol St., 1500 block, 3:37 a.m. Dec. 24.

East Capitol St., 4500 block, 1:03 a.m. Dec. 11.

New Jersey Ave., 1100 block, 4:11 a.m. Dec. 21.

Potomac Ave., Unit block, 5:11 a.m. Dec. 14.

S St., 2200-2399 blocks, 3:01 a.m. Dec. 11.

Suitland Rd., 3700 block, 6:17 a.m. Dec. 10.

41st Pl., 1700-1899 blocks, 7:34 a.m. Dec. 11.

THEFTS

A St., 4400 block, 9:48 a.m. Dec. 17.

Alabama Ave., 1500-1699 blocks, 10:34 a.m. Dec. 16.

Alabama Ave., 1500-1699 blocks, 7:25 a.m. Dec. 22.

Alabama Ave., 2800-2999 blocks, 6:22 a.m. Dec. 12.

Alabama Ave., 2800-2999 blocks, 4:32 p.m. Dec. 12.

Alabama Ave., 2800-2999 blocks, 4:58 p.m. Dec. 16.

Alabama Ave., 2800-2999 blocks, 8:01 p.m. Dec. 23.

Anacostia Rd., 200-499 blocks, 5:10 a.m. Dec. 11. From vehicle.

Anacostia Rd., 200-499 blocks, 5:18 p.m. Dec. 22.

Ayers Pl., 5100 block, 3:58 p.m. Dec. 22.

Bass Pl., 5400-5599 blocks, 2:20 p.m. Dec. 11.

Benning Rd., 4500 block, 11:19 a.m. Dec. 24.

Benning Rd., 4500 block, 1 p.m. Dec. 24.

Benning Rd., 5000 block, 9:09 a.m. Dec. 11.

Benning Rd., 5000 block, 6:47 a.m. Dec. 14.

Benning Rd., 5000 block, 11:19 a.m. Dec. 14.

Bowen Rd., 2600 block, 6:01 p.m. Dec. 13.

Brandywine St., 600-898 blocks, 4:04 p.m. Dec. 16.

Burns Ct., 3900 block, 2:12 a.m. Dec. 17. From vehicle.

Call Pl., 5400-5599 blocks, 6:20 p.m. Dec. 14.

Central Ave., 5500-5698 blocks, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 16.

Chaplin St., 400 block, 4:24 a.m. Dec. 13. From vehicle.

Chesapeake St., 600-718 blocks, 1:08 p.m. Dec. 16.

Croffut Pl., 3300 block, 6:10 p.m. Dec. 20. From vehicle.

D St., 400 block, 4:35 p.m. Dec. 17. From vehicle.

D St., 600 block, 11:38 a.m. Dec. 15. From vehicle.

D St., 800 block, 3:33 a.m. Dec. 10. From vehicle.

D St., 1200 block, 4:44 p.m. Dec. 18.

E St., 600 block, 4:43 a.m. Dec. 18. From vehicle.

E St., 1300 block, 1:20 a.m. Dec. 14. From vehicle.

E St., 5300 block, 5:43 a.m. Dec. 15.

East Capitol St., 300 block, 11:02 a.m. Dec. 21. From vehicle.

East Capitol St., 1800 block, 2:07 p.m. Dec. 11.

East Capitol St., 2300-3955 blocks, 8:39 a.m. Dec. 15.

Elmira St., Unit block, 11:58 a.m. Dec. 17. From vehicle.

Elvans Rd., 2400-2599 blocks, 8:02 a.m. Dec. 16.

Fitch St., 5100-5298 blocks, 10:27 p.m. Dec. 22.

G St., 1100 block, 4:20 p.m. Dec. 10.

G St., 1100 block, 6:26 a.m. Dec. 17. From vehicle.

G St., 3200 block, 8:19 p.m. Dec. 11. From vehicle.

Gainesville St., 1800 block, 5:44 a.m. Dec. 14. From vehicle.

Good Hope Rd., 1200 block, 11:20 a.m. Dec. 22. From vehicle.

Good Hope Rd., 2300 block, 9:05 a.m. Dec. 16. From vehicle.

H St., 5000 block, 8:24 a.m. Dec. 23. From vehicle.

H R Dr., 800 block, 8:43 p.m. Dec. 17.

H R Dr., 800 block, 4:13 p.m. Dec. 16.

Hanna Pl., 5000 block, 9:46 p.m. Dec. 12.

Howard Rd., 1400 block, 8:06 a.m. Dec. 11.

I St., Unit block, 3:54 a.m. Dec. 23. From vehicle.

I St., Unit block, 7:34 p.m. Dec. 23.

I St., Unit block, 4:49 a.m. Dec. 24. From vehicle.

I St., 1-101 blocks, 8:42 a.m. Dec. 10. From vehicle.

Independence Ave., 300 block, 1:59 p.m. Dec. 12. From vehicle.

Independence Ave., 1100 block, 8:58 a.m. Dec. 17.

Independence Ave., 1800 block, 10:17 a.m. Dec. 18. From vehicle.

K St., Unit block, 6:46 p.m. Dec. 16. From vehicle.

K St., 200 block, 4:21 p.m. Dec. 18. From vehicle.

Kentucky Ave., 300 block, 5:40 a.m. Dec. 14.

Livingston Rd., 4600 block, 6:59 a.m. Dec. 17.

M St., Unit block, 9:15 a.m. Dec. 10.

M St., Unit block, 4:48 a.m. Dec. 19.

M St., 200 block, 2:58 p.m. Dec. 12.

M St., 400 block, 7:55 a.m. Dec. 10.

M St., 400 block, 12:16 p.m. Dec. 12.

M St., 400 block, 8:51 a.m. Dec. 21.

Maple View Pl., 1200 block, 3:06 p.m. Dec. 16.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 2000 block, 7:43 p.m. Dec. 19. From vehicle.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 2900 block, 6:01 a.m. Dec. 11.

Mellon St., 500-699 blocks, 6:49 p.m. Dec. 11.

Minnesota Ave., 2200 block, 7:32 a.m. Dec. 13. From vehicle.

Minnesota Ave., 2200 block, 6:06 a.m. Dec. 18.

Minnesota Ave., 2200 block, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 21.

Minnesota Ave., 2400 block, 2:11 p.m. Dec. 21.

Minnesota Ave., 3600 block, 6:23 p.m. Dec. 20.

Morris Rd., 1300 block, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 20.

N St., 100 block, 11:49 a.m. Dec. 15. From vehicle.

Nash Pl., 2900 block, 6:04 p.m. Dec. 12.

Nash Pl., 2900 block, 9:35 a.m. Dec. 19.

Naylor Rd., 2500 block, 5:35 p.m. Dec. 24. From vehicle.

Naylor Rd., 2500-2649 blocks, 4:50 p.m. Dec. 12.

Naylor Rd., 3000-3199 blocks, 4:23 a.m. Dec. 10.

Naylor Rd., 3000-3199 blocks, 5:52 a.m. Dec. 12.

Naylor Rd., 3000-3199 blocks, 6:22 a.m. Dec. 17. From vehicle.

Naylor Rd., 3000-3199 blocks, 10:45 a.m. Dec. 17. From vehicle.

Naylor Rd., 3000-3199 blocks, 12:23 a.m. Dec. 18.

Naylor Rd., 3000-3199 blocks, 2:28 a.m. Dec. 23.

New Jersey Ave., 1100 block, 5:45 a.m. Dec. 20. From vehicle.

Newcomb St., 200-399 blocks, 3:03 a.m. Dec. 17.

Nicholson St., 2200 block, 3:38 p.m. Dec. 11. From vehicle.

North Carolina Ave., 300 block, 6:22 p.m. Dec. 20.

P St., 3000-3199 blocks, 9:49 a.m. Dec. 16.

Pennsylvania Ave., 300 block, 2:19 p.m. Dec. 22. From vehicle.

Pennsylvania Ave., 600 block, 11:40 a.m. Dec. 21.

Pennsylvania Ave., 600 block, 11:42 a.m. Dec. 22.

Pennsylvania Ave., 600 block, 11:45 p.m. Dec. 22.

Pennsylvania Ave., 600 block, 8:53 a.m. Dec. 23.

Pennsylvania Ave., 800 block, 7:44 a.m. Dec. 14. From vehicle.

Pennsylvania Ave., 900 block, 6:42 a.m. Dec. 11.

Pennsylvania Ave., 900 block, 10:21 p.m. Dec. 20. From vehicle.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1100 block, 3:33 a.m. Dec. 12. From vehicle.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1300 block, 4:58 p.m. Dec. 13.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1400 block, 5:23 a.m. Dec. 23.

Pennsylvania Ave., 2200-2305 blocks, 11:21 p.m. Dec. 11.

Pennsylvania Ave., 2500 block, 6:15 p.m. Dec. 20.

Pennsylvania Ave., 3800-3938 blocks, 3:51 p.m. Dec. 20.

Pennsylvania Ave., 3800-3938 blocks, 12:16 p.m. Dec. 23.

Pennsylvania Ave., 3900 block, 9:22 a.m. Dec. 10.

Pennsylvania Ave., 3900 block, 2:28 p.m. Dec. 20.

Potomac Ave., Unit block, 5:20 p.m. Dec. 22. From vehicle.

Potomac Ave., 800 block, 6:09 p.m. Dec. 10.

Potomac Ave., 1300 block, 6:22 a.m. Dec. 11.

Potomac Ave., 1300 block, 4:24 a.m. Dec. 16.

Potomac Ave., Unit block, 8:06 p.m. Dec. 9. From vehicle.

Q St., 1700 block, 10:18 a.m. Dec. 21. From vehicle.

R St., 1600 block, 12:13 a.m. Dec. 14. From vehicle.

R St., 1600 block, 8:02 a.m. Dec. 24. From vehicle.

Raleigh St., 100 block, 8:14 a.m. Dec. 24. From vehicle.

Raleigh St., 300-523 blocks, 8:19 a.m. Dec. 22.

Ridgecrest Ct., 1900-2199 blocks, 11:08 a.m. Dec. 21.

S St., 1300 block, 3:07 a.m. Dec. 24. From vehicle.

S St., 1800 block, 4:43 a.m. Dec. 13. From vehicle.

Savannah St., 1800 block, 11:02 p.m. Dec. 11.

Savannah Terr., 1900-2199 blocks, 6:14 p.m. Dec. 13.

Shannon Pl., 2000 block, 9:31 a.m. Dec. 15.

Southern Ave., 1300-1899 blocks, 10:25 p.m. Dec. 11. From vehicle.

Southern Ave., 4400 block, 5:42 p.m. Dec. 18.

Southern Ave., 4600 block, Dec. 21.

Southern Ave., 5800-5998 blocks, 10:21 a.m. Dec. 19.

Stanton Rd., 3000 block, 2:25 p.m. Dec. 24. From vehicle.

Sumner Rd., 1100-1237 blocks, 6:44 a.m. Dec. 11. From vehicle.

Talbert St., 1200 block, 11:51 p.m. Dec. 21. From vehicle.

Terrace Rd., 2700-2899 blocks, 4:05 a.m. Dec. 23.

Texas Ave., 4500 block, 4:43 p.m. Dec. 15. From vehicle.

Trenton Pl., 1100 block, 2:33 p.m. Dec. 17.

Upsal St., 100 block, 8:17 p.m. Dec. 17.

Valley Terr., 1900 block, 5:26 p.m. Dec. 11.

Valley Terr., 1900 block, 5:26 p.m. Dec. 11.

W St., 1500 block, 9:23 a.m. Dec. 10. From vehicle.

Young St., 2100 block, 12:05 p.m. Dec. 18.

First St., 1200 block, 11:24 a.m. Dec. 11.

First St., 3700 block, 9:25 a.m. Dec. 9.

Fourth St., Unit block, 4:52 p.m. Dec. 10.

Fourth St., 800 block, 7:35 a.m. Dec. 17. From vehicle.

Fourth St., 1300 block, 1:30 p.m. Dec. 3.

Fourth St., 4200 block, 4:58 p.m. Dec. 20. From vehicle.

Fifth St., 200 block, 4 p.m. Dec. 15. From vehicle.

Sixth St., 400 block, 3:28 a.m. Dec. 18. From vehicle.

Sixth St., 500 block, 7:58 a.m. Dec. 21.

Sixth St., 3300-3699 blocks, 8:22 a.m. Dec. 12. From vehicle.

Sixth St., 3300-3699 blocks, 6:59 a.m. Dec. 20.

Seventh St., 200 block, 6:39 a.m. Dec. 24.

Seventh St., 400 block, 6:25 a.m. Dec. 7.

Seventh St., 4200-4399 blocks, 6:47 a.m. Nov. 25.

Seventh St., 4200-4399 blocks, 8:32 a.m. Dec. 16.

Eighth St., 200 block, 8:19 a.m. Dec. 19.

Eighth St., 400 block, 4:20 p.m. Dec. 11.

Eighth St., 500-699 blocks, 7:59 a.m. Dec. 14.

Eighth St., 700 block, 9 p.m. Dec. 13. From vehicle.

Ninth St., 400 block, 6:47 p.m. Dec. 12. From vehicle.

Ninth St., 400 block, 4:16 p.m. Dec. 21. From vehicle.

Ninth St., 500-699 blocks, 9:11 a.m. Dec. 14. From vehicle.

Ninth St., 700 block, 7:22 p.m. Dec. 11.

Ninth St., 3700-3851 blocks, 8:19 a.m. Dec. 13. From vehicle.

Ninth St., 3700-3851 blocks, 2:32 a.m. Dec. 23.

10th Pl., 3400 block, 2:09 p.m. Dec. 13.

10th Pl., 3400 block, 3:58 p.m. Dec. 22.

10th St., 200 block, 10:01 a.m. Dec. 18. From vehicle.

10th St., 700 block, 6:44 a.m. Dec. 21.

11th St., 600-799 blocks, 1:21 p.m. Dec. 19.

12th St., 500 block, 2:03 p.m. Dec. 10.

12th St., 500 block, 4:22 a.m. Dec. 14.

12th St., 500 block, 6:14 p.m. Dec. 16.

12th St., 3200 block, 10:59 a.m. Dec. 13.

12th St., 500 block, 9:15 a.m. Dec. 21.

13th St., 400 block, 1:24 p.m. Dec. 12.

13th St., 500 block, 3:45 a.m. Dec. 13. From vehicle.

13th St., 500 block, 8:10 a.m. Dec. 14.

13th St., 2100 block, 4:41 p.m. Dec. 16. From vehicle.

13th Pl., 3400 block, 4:44 p.m. Dec. 19.

14th St., 900 block, 6:11 p.m. Dec. 18. From vehicle.

16th St., 2100 block, 7:17 a.m. Dec. 11. From vehicle.

17th St., 1700 block, 8:25 a.m. Dec. 22.

17th St., 1800 block, 4:29 p.m. Dec. 15. From vehicle.

23rd St., 1800-1911 blocks, 4:47 p.m. Dec. 16. From vehicle.

30th St., 1200 block, 12:18 p.m. Dec. 12.

30th St., 2900-3031 blocks, 11:21 a.m. Dec. 21.

34th St., 200 block, 9:41 p.m. Dec. 19.

37th St., 200-499 blocks, 11 a.m. Dec. 15. From vehicle.

44th Pl., 1100 block, 11:25 a.m. Dec. 19.

51st St., 200 block, 6:35 p.m. Dec. 13.

51st St., 700 block, 5:01 p.m. Dec. 18.

51st St., 800 block, 1:58 a.m. Dec. 18.

54th St., 100 block, 3:07 a.m. Dec. 19.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

A St., 300 block, 4:25 a.m. Dec. 24.

A St., 3500 block, 7:17 p.m. Dec. 10.

A St., 3500 block, 9:38 a.m. Dec. 17.

Anacostia Rd., 200-499 blocks, 4:37 p.m. Dec. 21.

Barker St., 4300 block, 12:10 a.m. Dec. 21.

Bruce Pl., 1800 block, 2:47 p.m. Dec. 23.

East Capitol St., 4100-4276 blocks, 2:15 p.m. Dec. 13.

Fort Dupont Terr., 4200 block, 10:57 p.m. Dec. 14.

Good Hope Rd., 1300 block, 11:51 a.m. Dec. 11.

Good Hope Rd., 2300 block, 10:02 a.m. Dec. 20.

Hartford St., 2700-2899 blocks, 9:13 a.m. Dec. 22.

Independence Ave., 600 block, 7:08 a.m. Dec. 17.

K St., 1100 block, 1:55 p.m. Dec. 20.

Kimi Gray Ct., 5000 block, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18.

Livingston Rd., 4600 block, 5:31 p.m. Dec. 12.

Malcolm X Ave., 600 block, 4:05 p.m. Dec. 11.

Minnesota Ave., 1800 block, 9:52 a.m. Dec. 19.

Minnesota Ave., 2200 block, 10:57 p.m. Dec. 12.

Minnesota Ave., 3400-3513 blocks, 4:15 a.m. Dec. 23.

Potomac Ave., 1300 block, 4:24 p.m. Dec. 24.

Q St., 2800 block, 1:38 p.m. Dec. 10.

T St., 1600 block, 5:44 p.m. Dec. 14.

Tubman Rd., 1800 block, 9:50 a.m. Dec. 18.

Upsal St., 700 block, 10:28 a.m. Dec. 3.

Xenia St., 800 block, 5:44 p.m. Dec. 23.

Young St., 2100 block, 4:23 p.m. Dec. 19.

Sixth St., 4200 block, 5:36 p.m. Dec. 12.

23rd St., 3200 block, 8:24 p.m. Dec. 9.

31st St., 2800 block, 10:42 a.m. Dec. 15.

37th St., 200-499 blocks, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 19.

46th Pl., 600 block, 4:33 a.m. Dec. 10.

Southwest

ASSAULTS

Galveston St., 1-199 blocks, 9:08 p.m. Dec. 15.

M St., 200-399 blocks, 6:14 p.m. Dec. 23.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 4600 block, 3:44 p.m. Dec. 12. With gun.

P St., Unit block, 8:57 p.m. Dec. 7. With gun.

South Capitol St., 4600-4799 blocks, 5:40 p.m. Dec. 13. With gun.

ROBBERIES

Irvington St., 100 block, 9:46 a.m. Dec. 14. With gun.

First St., 4700 block, 3:34 p.m. Dec. 17. With gun.

Fourth St., 900-1199 blocks, 3:05 p.m. Dec. 17.

THEFTS

C St., 400-599 blocks, 6:18 a.m. Dec. 20.

C St., 400-599 blocks, 5:46 a.m. Dec. 21.

Darrington St., 1-199 blocks, 6:33 a.m. Dec. 14.

E St., 600 block, 10:20 a.m. Dec. 19. From vehicle.

G St., 300 block, 5:16 a.m. Dec. 23. From vehicle.

Howison Pl., 1200 block, 3:46 p.m. Dec. 18.

I St., 400 block, 1:52 p.m. Dec. 19. From vehicle.

Maine Ave., 700-899 blocks, 10:19 a.m. Dec. 12.

Maine Ave., 700-899 blocks, 4:58 a.m. Dec. 14.

Maine Ave., 700-899 blocks, 9:13 a.m. Dec. 14.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 4400 block, 2:46 p.m. Dec. 24. From vehicle.

Maryland Ave., 600 block, 2:44 a.m. Dec. 15. From vehicle.

Maryland Ave., 600 block, 3:13 a.m. Dec. 15.

South Capitol St., 1300 block, 10:37 p.m. Dec. 20. From vehicle.

South Capitol St., 4600-4799 blocks, 11 p.m. Dec. 18.

Fourth St., 900-1199 blocks, 4:24 p.m. Dec. 13.

Seventh St., 800 block, 5:08 a.m. Dec. 23.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Chesapeake St., 1-196 blocks, 3:08 a.m. Dec. 16.