Florida Ave., Unit block, 10:47 a.m. May 25.

Lee St., 4400 block, 12:41 p.m. May 26. With knife.

Mount Olivet Rd., 1200 block, 2:06 a.m. May 20.

New York Ave., 1-199 blocks, 11:33 a.m. May 21. With knife.

Okie St., 1300 block, 9:01 p.m. May 22. With knife.

Staples St., 1200 block, 10:40 a.m. May 21.

13th St., 2200 block, 5:56 p.m. May 20.

21st St., 700 block, 2:14 a.m. May 27. With knife.

21st St., 1100 block, 8:16 p.m. May 24. With gun.

ARSON

Morse St., 1400 block, 6:34 a.m. May 13.

ROBBERIES

Gales Pl., 1700 block, 9:31 p.m. May 24. With knife.

New York Ave., 400-1229 blocks, 11:07 p.m. May 27.

Q St., 100-299 blocks, 12:06 a.m. May 20. With gun.

Riggs Rd., Unit block, 6:17 p.m. May 19. With knife.

Washington Pl., 2300-2499 blocks, 11:20 p.m. May 23.

51st St., 200 block, 7:56 p.m. May 20. With gun.

57th St., 200-399 blocks, 2:08 a.m. May 22. With gun.

BREAK-INS

Benning Rd., 1500 block, 11:53 a.m. May 26.

Franklin D Roosevelt Pl., 3700 block, 4:53 p.m. May 23.

H St., 900 block, 11:04 p.m. May 19.

Nicholson St., 300 block, 12:56 p.m. May 26.

Rhode Island Ave., 2800-3099 blocks, 4:48 a.m. May 26.

15th St., 2200-2399 blocks, 11:58 a.m. May 19.

THEFTS

A St., 600 block, 5:31 p.m. May 16. From vehicle.

Beacon Pl., 200 block, 6:04 p.m. May 24. From vehicle.

Benning Rd., 2400 block, 4:49 a.m. May 20. From vehicle.

Benning Rd., 2500 block, 8:30 p.m. May 21.

Benning Rd., 4200 block, 11:01 p.m. May 26. From vehicle.

Bladensburg Rd., 900 block, 11:52 a.m. May 20.

Bladensburg Rd., 900 block, 9:07 p.m. May 22.

Bladensburg Rd., 900 block, 2:07 a.m. May 26.

Bladensburg Rd., 1200 block, 10:06 a.m. May 22. From vehicle.

Bladensburg Rd., 2800-3200 blocks, 9:51 a.m. May 19. From vehicle.

Bladensburg Rd., 2800-3200 blocks, 12:28 a.m. May 23.

Brooks St., 4700-4899 blocks, 9:23 a.m. May 24. From vehicle.

C St., 800 block, 10:39 a.m. May 24.

C St., 1200 block, 12:38 p.m. May 27.

Commodore Joshua Barney Dr., 3800 block, 1:05 p.m. May 26.

D St., 1600 block, 6:02 a.m. May 20. From vehicle.

Division Ave., 800 block, 9:48 p.m. May 24. From vehicle.

Dix St., 6200 block, 10:19 a.m. May 16.

Duncan St., 1400 block, 10:59 a.m. May 25.

E St., 400 block, 3:56 a.m. May 24.

E St., 600 block, 8:55 a.m. May 27. From vehicle.

E St., 2500 block, 5:32 p.m. May 20.

Eastern Ave., 900-1099 blocks, 12:32 a.m. May 20.

Eastern Ave., 900-1099 blocks, 2:41 p.m. May 21.

Eastern Ave., 900-1099 blocks, 12:02 a.m. May 22.

Eastern Ave., 900-1099 blocks, 11:30 a.m. May 22.

Eastern Ave., 900-1099 blocks, 5:01 p.m. May 23.

Eastern Ave., 900-1099 blocks, 10:39 p.m. May 23.

Eastern Ave., 900-1099 blocks, 11:19 a.m. May 24.

Eckington Pl., 1600 block, 6:04 p.m. May 21.

Edgewood St., 500 block, 7:06 p.m. May 24.

F St., 1300 block, 1:38 p.m. May 26. From vehicle.

Fenwick St., 1800 block, 7:51 a.m. May 20.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 10:37 p.m. May 23.

Foote St., 5900 block, 8:57 p.m. May 21.

Fort Totten Dr., 4800-4999 blocks, 3:52 a.m. May 26.

Franklin St., 100-299 blocks, 6:44 a.m. May 25.

Gault Pl., 4000-4199 blocks, 1:19 p.m. May 25.

H St., 600 block, 10:49 p.m. May 20.

H St., 600 block, 10:35 p.m. May 21.

H St., 700 block, 6:38 p.m. May 24.

H St., 1000 block, 3:37 p.m. May 23.

H St., 1200 block, 3:52 p.m. May 22.

H St., 1300 block, 2:37 p.m. May 20. From vehicle.

Hayes St., 3500-3752 blocks, 1:36 p.m. May 25. From vehicle.

Hayes St., 3600-3764 blocks, 8:58 p.m. May 21. From vehicle.

Hayes St., 3600-3764 blocks, 3:37 p.m. May 22.

Hayes St., 4400 block, 8:29 p.m. May 26.

Hayes St., 4800 block, 10:27 a.m. May 19. From vehicle.

Hayes St., 5300 block, 3:36 p.m. May 19. From vehicle.

I St., 300 block, 4:16 p.m. May 26.

I St., 300 block, 9:18 a.m. May 27.

Jackson St., 700 block, 12:41 p.m. May 19. From vehicle.

Jay St., 3500-3899 blocks, 7:53 a.m. May 27. From vehicle.

K St., 900 block, 6:05 p.m. May 19.

Kansas Ave., 6300 block, 8:11 a.m. May 27. From vehicle.

Kenilworth Ave., 1500 block, 9:53 a.m. May 26. From vehicle.

L St., 700 block, 4:26 a.m. May 19.

Lane Pl., 4000-4199 blocks, 11:17 a.m. May 26. From vehicle.

M St., 400 block, 2:11 p.m. May 19. From vehicle.

Market St., 2400 block, 11:06 a.m. May 25.

Maryland Ave., 1600 block, 3:21 p.m. May 21.

Massachusetts Ave., 300 block, 2:14 p.m. May 24.

Meade St., 4200 block, 2:15 p.m. May 20.

Michigan Ave., 1800 block, 7:21 a.m. May 16.

Michigan Ave., Unit block, 8:41 p.m. May 24. From vehicle.

Mount Olivet Rd., 1100 block, 10:04 p.m. May 20.

Oates St., 1100 block, 11:20 p.m. May 27. From vehicle.

Oglethorpe St., 300-499 blocks, 2:41 a.m. May 20. From vehicle.

Oklahoma Ave., 200 block, 11:49 a.m. May 25.

Oklahoma Ave., 500 block, 10:50 a.m. May 27. From vehicle.

Perry Pl., 900 block, 1:14 a.m. May 20.

Perry St., 1200 block, 10:05 a.m. May 20. From vehicle.

Pierce St., Unit block, 10:35 p.m. May 25. From vehicle.

Q St., 100-299 blocks, 7:51 a.m. May 26. From vehicle.

Quarles St., 4400 block, 3:14 a.m. May 25.

Rhode Island Ave., 900 block, 5:46 p.m. May 27.

Rhode Island Ave., 900 block, 10:10 p.m. May 27.

Rhode Island Ave., 1800-1999 blocks, 11:40 a.m. May 21.

Rhode Island Ave., 2200-2399 blocks, 3:36 p.m. May 22.

Rhode Island Ave., 3000-3133 blocks, 2:44 p.m. May 25.

Sheridan St., Unit block, 1:12 p.m. May 23. From vehicle.

Sheridan St., Unit block, 5:34 a.m. May 24. From vehicle.

Taussig Pl., 1000-1199 blocks, 8:35 a.m. May 19. From vehicle.

U St., Unit block, 7:40 p.m. May 22. From vehicle.

V St., 100 block, 8:36 a.m. May 25. From vehicle.

V St., 300 block, 9:46 a.m. May 20. From vehicle.

Washington Pl., 2300-2499 blocks, 9:39 a.m. May 20.

Washington Pl., 2300-2499 blocks, 8:40 a.m. May 22.

Third St., 2400 block, 6:27 p.m. May 25. From vehicle.

Fourth St., 1200 block, 2:21 p.m. May 26. From vehicle.

Fourth St., 2000 block, 4:08 p.m. May 24.

Fourth St., 2300 block, 7:08 p.m. May 25.

Sixth St., 1200 block, 6:21 a.m. May 20. From vehicle.

Seventh St., 3000 block, 10:57 a.m. May 21.

Eighth St., 400 block, 7:19 p.m. May 27. From vehicle.

Ninth St., 500 block, 8:17 a.m. May 21. From vehicle.

12th St., 3600 block, 7:48 p.m. May 20.

12th St., 3600 block, 12:12 p.m. May 26.

12th St., 3600 block, 1:47 p.m. May 27.

12th St., 3800 block, 10:42 a.m. May 26. From vehicle.

16th St., 300 block, 8:50 p.m. May 27. From vehicle.

17th St., 900 block, 6:59 a.m. May 20.

17th St., 3700-3999 blocks, 12:56 a.m. May 26. From vehicle.

20th St., 200 block, 5:45 p.m. May 19. From vehicle.

24th St., 500 block, 9:59 a.m. May 25. From vehicle.

24th St., 3700 block, 1:34 p.m. May 26.

36th St., 300 block, 10:18 p.m. May 21. From vehicle.

42nd St., 1-199 blocks, 9:21 p.m. May 23. From vehicle.

42nd St., 1-199 blocks, 3:33 p.m. May 25. From vehicle.

49th Pl., 700 block, 9:08 p.m. May 23. From vehicle.

55th St., 300 block, 11:45 p.m. May 27.

56th St., 200-399 blocks, 1:22 a.m. May 20. From vehicle.

61st St., 300 block, 4:07 a.m. May 25. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Benning Rd., 1500 block, 7:09 p.m. May 20.

Benning Rd., 4000 block, 2:53 p.m. May 23.

Channing St., 2200-2399 blocks, 1:02 a.m. May 20.

Constitution Ave., 600 block, 7:11 p.m. May 27.

Eastern Ave., 900-1099 blocks, 1:33 p.m. May 22.

Grant St., 4000-4199 blocks, 7:56 p.m. May 20.

Irving St., 1000-1199 blocks, 8:46 a.m. May 26.

Jay St., 3500-3899 blocks, 4:42 p.m. May 21.

Jay St., 3500-3899 blocks, 2:36 p.m. May 25.

Levis St., 1500 block, 4:43 p.m. May 19.

M St., 2100 block, 11:50 a.m. May 22.

M St., Unit block, 6:54 p.m. May 25.

Maryland Ave., 1900-2099 blocks, 7:33 a.m. May 26.

Minnesota Ave., 3800 block, 10:17 p.m. May 19.

Montana Ave., 1400 block, 3:18 p.m. May 26.

Okie St., 1300 block, 1:25 p.m. May 19.

Ponds St., 4300-4499 blocks, 9:34 p.m. May 26.

Riggs Rd., 300 block, 6:21 p.m. May 22.

Sheriff Rd., 4300 block, 11:58 a.m. May 21.

Uhland Terr., 100 block, 6:07 p.m. May 19.

West Virginia Ave., 1800 block, 10:54 p.m. May 18.

Fifth St., 1200 block, 1:43 p.m. May 27.

Seventh St., 3000 block, 9:49 p.m. May 25.

Eighth St., 3000 block, 9 p.m. May 19.

12th St., 700 block, 11:01 p.m. May 20.

14th St., 3500 block, 11:03 p.m. May 27.

28th St., 2600 block, 9:53 a.m. May 21.

49th St., 800 block, 9:43 p.m. May 19.

Northwest

HOMICIDE

Fairmont St., 1400 block, May 26. With gun.

ASSAULTS

Columbia Rd., 1300 block, 10:26 p.m. May 20. With gun.

Fairmont St., 700 block, 2:42 p.m. May 22. With gun.

Florida Ave., 600 block, 11:59 p.m. May 23. With gun.

Georgia Ave., 3200 block, 10:27 a.m. May 27. With knife.

I St., 600 block, 1:09 a.m. May 23. With gun.

K St., 300 block, 3:18 a.m. May 27. With gun.

K St., 2700-2899 blocks, 4:04 a.m. May 19. With gun.

Perry Pl., 1400 block, 8:41 a.m. May 23. With knife.

Riggs St., 1300 block, 9:17 p.m. May 24. With knife.

Wisconsin Ave., 5200 block, 7:48 p.m. May 23.

14th St., 3000 block, 11:02 p.m. May 25.

14th St., 4000 block, 9:35 p.m. May 19.

ROBBERIES

Connecticut Ave., 4500 block, 1:19 a.m. May 20.

Davenport St., 3600 block, 1:11 a.m. May 20.

Fessenden St., 3600 block, 10:19 a.m. May 19. With gun.

New York Ave., 1300 block, 12:48 p.m. May 19.

North Capitol St., 1200-1499 blocks, 6:55 p.m. May 24. With gun.

North Capitol St., 4700-4931 blocks, 5:51 a.m. May 25. With gun.

Tewkesbury Pl., 800 block, 12:33 a.m. May 22.

Upshur St., 1400-1599 blocks, 3:08 a.m. May 25. With gun.

Wisconsin Ave., 2100 block, 6:50 p.m. May 26.

16th St., 3500-3648 blocks, 1:43 a.m. May 27.

BREAK-INS

Connecticut Ave., 1800 block, 1:31 p.m. May 24.

Connecticut Ave., 5500 block, 12:05 p.m. May 24.

P St., 2000 block, 11:39 a.m. May 23.

T St., 600 block, 2:17 p.m. May 20.

Wisconsin Ave., 4200 block, 5:09 p.m. May 20.

Second St., 5100 block, 10:01 p.m. May 25.

14th St., 4500 block, 4:53 a.m. May 23.

THEFTS

Alton Pl., 3900 block, 4:09 p.m. May 26. From vehicle.

Buchanan St., 1400 block, 12:35 p.m. May 27. From vehicle.

California St., 1800 block, 6:41 p.m. May 16.

California St., 2100 block, 7:05 p.m. May 15.

Carroll St., 100 block, 9:37 a.m. May 20. From vehicle.

Carroll St., 100 block, 10:48 a.m. May 20. From vehicle.

Cedar St., 400 block, 9:11 a.m. May 19.

Champlain St., 2300-2499 blocks, 2:45 a.m. May 21. From vehicle.

Clifton St., 1300 block, 10:54 a.m. May 20.

Colorado Ave., 5800 block, 12:10 p.m. May 20.

Columbia Rd., 1400 block, 7:05 a.m. May 20. From vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 1000 block, 3:08 p.m. May 27.

Connecticut Ave., 1300-1699 blocks, 9:10 a.m. May 21.

Connecticut Ave., 2700 block, 6:30 p.m. May 21.

Connecticut Ave., 3500 block, 2:14 a.m. May 23.

Connecticut Ave., 3500 block, 1:40 p.m. May 24.

Connecticut Ave., 4200-4399 blocks, 11:24 a.m. May 23.

Connecticut Ave., 4400 block, 10:06 p.m. May 20. From vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 5500 block, 3:18 p.m. May 21.

Crittenden St., 500 block, 11:09 a.m. May 19.

D St., 600 block, 5:16 a.m. May 25. From vehicle.

Dupont Cir., Unit block, 8:57 a.m. May 20.

Dupont Cir., Unit block, 2:36 p.m. May 20.

Dupont Cir., Unit block, 12:07 p.m. May 23.

Elder St., 800 block, 2:04 p.m. May 20. From vehicle.

Everett St., 3600 block, 4:18 p.m. May 20.

Fairmont St., 1000 block, 9:43 a.m. May 27. From vehicle.

Florida Ave., 900 block, 9:16 p.m. May 19.

Florida Ave., Unit block, 9:16 a.m. May 20.

Fuller St., 1600 block, 1:54 a.m. May 27. From vehicle.

G St., 1400 block, 12:10 a.m. May 21. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 2300 block, 12:26 p.m. May 23. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 2900 block, 9:13 p.m. May 23. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 4000 block, 6:40 p.m. May 21. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 4100 block, 8:26 p.m. May 19.

Georgia Ave., 5200 block, 2:58 p.m. May 19.

Georgia Ave., 5900 block, 9:07 a.m. May 25. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 6500 block, 11:31 a.m. May 19. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 6500 block, 11:09 a.m. May 26.

Georgia Ave., 6600 block, 8:05 p.m. May 21.

Gresham Pl., 500-699 blocks, 6 p.m. May 24.

H St., 600 block, 1:42 a.m. May 22.

Highland Ave., 600-799 blocks, 3:46 p.m. May 19.

Holmead Pl., 3400 block, 6:41 a.m. May 20.

I St., 400 block, 9:14 a.m. May 19. From vehicle.

Irving St., 1600-1799 blocks, 3:37 p.m. May 22.

K St., 300 block, 7:06 p.m. May 20.

K St., 1900 block, 11:02 p.m. May 23.

K St., Unit block, 2:08 p.m. May 24. From vehicle.

Kalorama Rd., 1800 block, 6:39 a.m. May 27. From vehicle.

Kennedy St., 100 block, 7:48 p.m. May 22.

Kennedy St., 900 block, 5:56 p.m. May 22.

Kingman Pl., 1500 block, 2:43 p.m. May 22. From vehicle.

Kirby St., 1200 block, 6:50 p.m. May 19. From vehicle.

Lamont St., 1000 block, 3:39 a.m. May 26.

Lanier Pl., 1600-1741 blocks, 4:10 p.m. May 25.

Longfellow St., 700 block, 7:30 a.m. May 23.

M St., 2300 block, 3:17 p.m. May 26. From vehicle.

Macomb St., 2900-3029 blocks, 10:23 a.m. May 24. From vehicle.

Massachusetts Ave., 400 block, 8:13 p.m. May 19.

Massachusetts Ave., 400 block, 2:29 p.m. May 23.

Massachusetts Ave., 4900 block, 5:38 p.m. May 20.

McGill Terr., 2800 block, 1:28 p.m. May 25.

Meridian Pl., 1400-1509 blocks, 8:41 p.m. May 17.

Meridian Pl., 1400-1509 blocks, 8:12 p.m. May 22. From vehicle.

Missouri Ave., 1300 block, 10:27 p.m. May 20. From vehicle.

Monroe St., 1000 block, 3:32 p.m. May 26.

Mount Pleasant St., 3100 block, 4:08 a.m. May 19.

Mount Pleasant St., 3100 block, 5:40 p.m. May 20. From vehicle.

Mount Pleasant St., 3100 block, 11:57 p.m. May 21.

Mount Pleasant St., 3100 block, 7:48 p.m. May 23.

Mount Pleasant St., 3100 block, 8:01 a.m. May 24.

Mount Pleasant St., 3200 block, 4:23 p.m. May 20.

Nebraska Ave., 6200 block, 2:13 p.m. May 26. From vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 900 block, 2:02 a.m. May 22.

New Hampshire Ave., 1700 block, 4:51 a.m. May 23.

New Hampshire Ave., 3500 block, 8:33 a.m. May 22.

New Hampshire Ave., 5000 block, 3:56 p.m. May 21. From vehicle.

New Jersey Ave., 1100 block, 1:27 p.m. May 22.

New York Ave., 1100 block, 7:03 p.m. May 22.

New York Ave., 1100 block, 7:18 p.m. May 24.

New York Ave., 1400 block, 3:23 p.m. May 21. From vehicle.

Northampton St., 3700 block, 4:32 p.m. May 20. From vehicle.

O St., 2000 block, 6:39 a.m. May 24. From vehicle.

Otis Pl., 700 block, 9:44 p.m. May 21.

P St., 1600 block, 7:25 p.m. May 20.

Park Rd., 1300 block, 6:48 a.m. May 27.

Park Rd., 1700 block, 2:25 p.m. May 27. From vehicle.

Porter St., 2500-2880 blocks, 12:45 p.m. May 24. From vehicle.

Porter St., 2500-2880 blocks, 1 p.m. May 24. From vehicle.

Quebec Pl., 1000-1299 blocks, 12:17 a.m. May 21. From vehicle.

Quesada St., 3600 block, 1:24 p.m. May 19.

Quesada St., 3600 block, 4:52 p.m. May 20. From vehicle.

Quincy St., 700 block, 7:24 p.m. May 23.

Quincy St., 1200 block, 7:03 a.m. May 22.

R St., 1600 block, 12:59 a.m. May 26.

Randolph St., 400 block, 7:37 p.m. May 27.

Rhode Island Ave., 500 block, 10:24 a.m. May 27.

Ridge St., 400 block, 10:51 a.m. May 22. From vehicle.

River Rd., 4100 block, 10:54 a.m. May 21. From vehicle.

Rock Creek Church Rd., 3500-3699 blocks, 3:04 a.m. May 27.

S St., 600 block, 9:23 a.m. May 26.

Shepherd St., 1400 block, 3:29 a.m. May 25. From vehicle.

T St., 1800 block, 1:43 p.m. May 18.

Thomas Jefferson St., 1000 block, 12:29 p.m. May 19. From vehicle.

Tunlaw Rd., 3900-4099 blocks, 9:18 p.m. May 27. From vehicle.

U St., 1000 block, 12:33 p.m. May 21.

U St., 1000 block, 9:10 p.m. May 25.

U St., 1300 block, 5:36 a.m. May 23.

U St., Unit block, 9:52 a.m. May 21.

University Pl., 2500 block, 12:09 a.m. May 24.

Upshur St., 200 block, 8:11 a.m. May 20. From vehicle.

Upton St., 5000-5101 blocks, 4:16 p.m. May 26. From vehicle.

Upton St., 5000-5101 blocks, 10:58 a.m. May 27. From vehicle.

V St., 1200 block, 8:07 p.m. May 22. From vehicle.

V St., 5000 block, 7:39 p.m. May 21. From vehicle.

Van Ness St., 2900 block, 1:15 p.m. May 19.

Varnum St., 1800 block, 2:19 p.m. May 21. From vehicle.

Vermont Ave., 1100 block, 12:50 p.m. May 21.

Vermont Ave., 1900 block, 1:33 p.m. May 20. From vehicle.

W St., 4100 block, 12:57 p.m. May 19.

Webster St., 300 block, 6:23 a.m. May 21.

Webster St., 700 block, 10:34 a.m. May 20. From vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 1000 block, 10:35 p.m. May 22. From vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 1200 block, 9:25 p.m. May 25.

Wisconsin Ave., 1500-1609 blocks, 9:52 a.m. May 24.

Wisconsin Ave., 2000-2112 blocks, 2:56 p.m. May 27.

Wisconsin Ave., 2200 block, 2:17 a.m. May 19.

Wisconsin Ave., 2700 block, 1:44 a.m. May 22.

Wisconsin Ave., 3200 block, 2:04 p.m. May 22.

Wisconsin Ave., 3300 block, 4:52 p.m. May 27.

Wisconsin Ave., 4500 block, 5 p.m. May 21.

Wisconsin Ave., 4600 block, 8:36 p.m. May 21.

Wisconsin Ave., 5300 block, 9:28 a.m. May 19.

Woodley Pl., 2700 block, 9:08 p.m. May 19.

Second St., 2100-2215 blocks, 7:26 a.m. May 20.

Second St., 2100-2215 blocks, 6:25 p.m. May 27.

Third St., 5100 block, 6:13 a.m. May 21. From vehicle.

Fourth St., 4600 block, 2:02 a.m. May 27.

Fourth St., 6800 block, 1:46 p.m. May 8. From vehicle.

Fifth St., 2000 block, 11:05 a.m. May 23. From vehicle.

Sixth St., 1800 block, 5:57 p.m. May 25.

Sixth St., 3500 block, 11:44 a.m. May 18. From vehicle.

Seventh St., 4800 block, 10:42 a.m. May 24.

Eighth St., 1800 block, 3:52 a.m. May 27.

Eighth St., 1900 block, 11:13 p.m. May 27.

Ninth St., 1200 block, 8:45 p.m. May 27.

Ninth St., 3700 block, 10:39 p.m. May 27. From vehicle.

10th St., 700 block, 11:34 p.m. May 23.

10th St., 1100 block, 10:46 a.m. May 20.

10th St., 1100 block, 9:24 a.m. May 21.

10th St., 3700 block, 6:43 p.m. May 26. From vehicle.

11th St., 1100 block, 4:08 a.m. May 26.

11th St., 3600 block, 11:22 p.m. May 20. From vehicle.

13th St., 2600 block, 7:46 a.m. May 27.

13th St., 3500 block, 4:21 p.m. May 21. From vehicle.

13th St., 4000 block, 10:24 p.m. May 21.

13th St., 5600 block, 7:03 p.m. May 22. From vehicle.

14th St., 1800 block, 11:50 a.m. May 27.

14th St., 2100 block, 11:24 a.m. May 22. From vehicle.

14th St., 3100-3299 blocks, 9:08 p.m. May 19.

14th St., 3100-3299 blocks, 11:48 p.m. May 20.

14th St., 3100-3299 blocks, 6:47 p.m. May 26.

14th St., 6400 block, 6:49 p.m. May 20.

15th St., 1500 block, 10:53 a.m. May 24.

15th St., 2300 block, 4:10 a.m. May 20.

15th St., 2800 block, 1:53 a.m. May 20.

16th St., 1500 block, 7:52 a.m. May 20.

16th St., 2400-2599 blocks, 11:31 p.m. May 24.

16th St., 2400 block, 4:20 p.m. May 20.

16th St., 2400 block, 3:59 p.m. May 23.

16th St., 2900 block, 7:25 p.m. May 19.

16th St., 3500-3648 blocks, 8:30 p.m. May 3. From vehicle.

17th St., 1600 block, 5:56 p.m. May 25.

18th St., 2400 block, 6:32 p.m. May 26.

19th St., 1000 block, 11:47 a.m. May 27.

19th St., 1200 block, 12:52 p.m. May 21. From vehicle.

19th St., 1700 block, 8:22 a.m. May 20.

21st St., 1400 block, 4:04 p.m. May 22.

24th St., 2600 block, 8:14 p.m. May 21.

27th St., 1200 block, 7:42 p.m. May 19.

30th Pl., 5400 block, 12:59 p.m. May 22.

30th Pl., 5400 block, 1:02 p.m. May 22.

30th St., 1200 block, 10:51 a.m. May 22. From vehicle.

37th St., 1900 block, 8:10 p.m. May 13.

37th St., 2300-2499 blocks, 6:46 p.m. May 22. From vehicle.

45th St., 3300 block, 8:33 a.m. May 23. From vehicle.

47th St., 4200 block, 5:23 p.m. May 26. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Clifton St., 1400 block, 2:11 a.m. May 27.

Columbia Rd., 1700 block, 9:08 a.m. May 21.

Connecticut Ave., 1300-1699 blocks, 9:28 p.m. May 27.

Florida Ave., 200 block, 7:43 p.m. May 24.

Florida Ave., Unit block, 4:04 a.m. May 21.

Georgia Ave., 3500 block, 10:29 p.m. May 22.

I St., 400 block, 9:10 p.m. May 20.

Ingraham St., 1200 block, 12:50 a.m. May 26.

Kirby St., 1200 block, 11:01 a.m. May 23.

M St., 2200 block, 3:36 p.m. May 27.

Madison St., 100 block, 10:55 a.m. May 22.

Massachusetts Ave., 1300-1499 blocks, 4:09 p.m. May 26.

Nebraska Ave., 5500 block, 11:36 p.m. May 23.

Nevada Ave., 5500 block, 2:14 p.m. May 27.

North Capitol St., 500 block, 12:21 a.m. May 24.

Potomac Ave., 4500 block, 8 a.m. May 22.

W St., Unit block, 12:38 a.m. May 20.

Third St., 1900 block, 7:54 p.m. May 20.

Ninth St., 5700 block, 9:37 p.m. May 26.

14th St., 2600 block, 10:45 a.m. May 25.

15th St., 1300 block, 4:11 p.m. May 24.

16th St., 1400 block, 5:20 p.m. May 19.

17th St., 2400 block, 5:42 a.m. May 19.

29th St., 5300 block, 7:37 p.m. May 27.

41st St., 2300 block, 4:28 p.m. May 23.

47th St., 4200 block, 6:34 p.m. May 25.

52nd Ct., 5100 block, 9:57 a.m. May 27.

Southeast

HOMICIDES

Gainesville St., 1800 block, May 24. With gun.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 2400 block, May 19. With gun.

Savannah St., 1600 block, May 23. With gun.

ASSAULTS

Alabama Ave., 600 block, 9:20 p.m. May 24.

Anacostia Rd., 200-499 blocks, 11:37 p.m. May 20. With gun.

Benning Rd., 4600 block, 3:04 a.m. May 22. With gun.

Butler St., 1500-1625 blocks, 8:18 p.m. May 21. With knife.

Condon Terr., 400 block, 4:27 a.m. May 26. With gun.

Congress St., 1300 block, 10:57 p.m. May 23. With gun.

Falls Terr., 4400 block, 5:34 a.m. May 24. With gun.

Fitch St., 5100-5298 blocks, 5:17 a.m. May 24. With gun.

Frederick Douglass Pl., 1800 block, 11:51 p.m. May 23. With gun.

Good Hope Rd., 1600 block, 9:44 p.m. May 23. With knife.

Langston Pl., 2700-2899 blocks, 6:54 p.m. May 22.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 2600 block, 3:59 p.m. May 20. With knife.

Mellon St., 400 block, 2:39 p.m. May 20.

Minnesota Ave., 2200 block, 8:05 p.m. May 27. With gun.

Newcomb St., 500 block, 4:04 a.m. May 24. With knife.

Pennsylvania Ave., 2300 block, 7:13 p.m. May 27. With knife.

Raynolds Pl., 2300 block, 2:03 a.m. May 26. With knife.

Sumner Rd., 1100-1237 blocks, 10:33 p.m. May 27. With gun.

18th St., 2000 block, 11:16 a.m. May 26. With gun.

30th St., 2900-3031 blocks, 11:09 p.m. May 26. With gun.

ROBBERIES

Alabama Ave., 600 block, 12:57 a.m. May 19. With gun.

Alabama Ave., 700 block, 11:34 p.m. May 19. With gun.

Alabama Ave., 1400 block, 9:13 p.m. May 26.

Alabama Ave., 2800-2999 blocks, 12:58 p.m. May 25.

B St., 3400 block, 3:59 a.m. May 21.

Bowen Rd., 2600 block, 4:53 p.m. May 23. With gun.

C St., 4700-4899 blocks, 2:16 p.m. May 25. With gun.

Livingston Rd., 4600 block, 8:23 a.m. May 25. With gun.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 2600-2701 blocks, 1 a.m. May 22.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 3000 block, 3:41 p.m. May 23. With gun.

N St., 1000 block, 4:32 a.m. May 26.

Payne Terr., 2200-2399 blocks, 12:32 a.m. May 23.

Q St., 2300-2499 blocks, 2:20 a.m. May 24. With gun.

Raleigh St., 300-449 blocks, 4:10 a.m. May 23. With gun.

Shannon Pl., 2400 block, 9:48 p.m. May 19.

Southern Ave., 5000 block, 2:20 a.m. May 21.

V St., 1200 block, 9:51 p.m. May 27. With gun.

V St., 3800 block, 7:12 p.m. May 21. With gun.

19th St., 200 block, 11:58 a.m. May 26.

BREAK-INS

Lebaum St., 500 block, 7:08 a.m. May 25.

Naylor Rd., 3000-3199 blocks, 7:24 a.m. May 25.

Shipley Terr., 2800 block, 3:05 p.m. May 22.

Talbert St., 1200 block, 9:33 p.m. May 19.

Wayne Pl., 100 block, 2:48 a.m. May 26.

West St., 2500 block, 7:36 p.m. May 22.

Eighth St., 3000 block, 11:12 a.m. May 25.

THEFTS

A St., 5100-5299 blocks, 2:30 a.m. May 23.

Alabama Ave., 3000-3150 blocks, 4:20 p.m. May 27.

Atlantic St., Unit block, 8:12 a.m. May 19. From vehicle.

B St., 4500 block, 6 p.m. May 21. From vehicle.

Branch Ave., 1100 block, 4:31 a.m. May 21. From vehicle.

Bruce Pl., 3100 block, 6:42 p.m. May 24. From vehicle.

Burns St., 600 block, 3:37 a.m. May 21.

Burns St., 800 block, 9:13 a.m. May 19. From vehicle.

Burns St., 1000 block, 12:19 a.m. May 21. From vehicle.

C St., 1400 block, 10:41 a.m. May 19. From vehicle.

C St., 1600 block, 1:51 a.m. May 27. From vehicle.

C St., 4400-4599 blocks, 10:52 a.m. May 21. From vehicle.

C St., 4400-4599 blocks, 6:27 p.m. May 21. From vehicle.

Curtis Ct., 1900 block, 11:21 a.m. May 23. From vehicle.

D St., 1400 block, 9:42 p.m. May 23.

D St., 1500 block, 6:40 p.m. May 27.

Douglass Rd., 2600 block, 9:17 p.m. May 20.

Douglass Rd., 2600 block, 10:04 a.m. May 22. From vehicle.

East Capitol St., 4600 block, 11:57 a.m. May 21.

East Capitol St., 4700-4898 blocks, 3:33 p.m. May 24.

East Capitol St., 4700-4898 blocks, 4:25 p.m. May 26. From vehicle.

East Capitol St., 5600-5729 blocks, 2:47 p.m. May 27. From vehicle.

Fort Davis St., 2000-2199 blocks, 9:54 p.m. May 22.

G St., 900 block, 11:19 p.m. May 20.

Good Hope Ct., 2300 block, 9:49 p.m. May 20.

Good Hope Rd., 1600-1799 blocks, 1:54 p.m. May 20.

Hanna Pl., 5000 block, 7:43 p.m. May 26.

Hilltop Terr., 700 block, 7:32 a.m. May 19. From vehicle.

Hilltop Terr., 700 block, 4:22 a.m. May 21.

Jasper St., 2600-2799 blocks, 6:40 p.m. May 20. From vehicle.

K St., 1300 block, 1:38 a.m. May 26.

L St., 1300 block, 12:48 p.m. May 21.

M St., 400 block, 3:47 p.m. May 20.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 2600-2701 blocks, 3:36 a.m. May 22.

Minnesota Ave., 1900-2099 blocks, 10:29 a.m. May 23. From vehicle.

Minnesota Ave., 2900 block, 12:08 p.m. May 20.

Mississippi Ave., 1000-1299 blocks, 11:05 p.m. May 19.

Naylor Rd., 2500 block, 3:12 p.m. May 23. From vehicle.

Naylor Rd., 3000-3199 blocks, 11:32 p.m. May 25.

Nicholson St., 2200 block, 11:18 a.m. May 25. From vehicle.

Orange St., 200-398 blocks, 5:51 p.m. May 18.

Pennsylvania Ave., 600 block, 5:14 a.m. May 26.

Pomeroy Rd., 2400-2699 blocks, 12:12 p.m. May 20.

Potomac Ave., 1300 block, 8:51 p.m. May 19.

Potomac Ave., 1300 block, 8:04 a.m. May 21.

Ridge Pl., 1300 block, 8:51 p.m. May 26.

Ridgecrest Ct., 1900-2199 blocks, 5:57 p.m. May 27.

Sheridan Rd., 2500 block, 6:05 p.m. May 20. From vehicle.

Southern Ave., 700-855 blocks, 1:49 a.m. May 27. From vehicle.

Southern Ave., 800 block, 1:35 a.m. May 22. From vehicle.

Southern Ave., 800 block, 2:01 a.m. May 22. From vehicle.

Southern Ave., 2500-2999 blocks, 4:21 p.m. May 27.

Southern Ave., 4000 block, 12:26 p.m. May 20. From vehicle.

Stanton Rd., 3500 block, 5:27 a.m. May 19.

T St., 1400 block, 1:10 p.m. May 20.

Texas Ave., 4700 block, 3:06 p.m. May 22. From vehicle.

Texas Ave., 4800 block, 2:07 a.m. May 20. From vehicle.

Tubman Rd., 1500 block, 3:45 a.m. May 25.

V St., 1400 block, 1:05 p.m. May 25.

V St., 1600 block, 2:43 p.m. May 27. From vehicle.

Valley Ave., 900-1299 blocks, 4:40 p.m. May 26.

W St., 1500 block, 8:06 a.m. May 27.

W St., 1600-1899 blocks, 4:28 a.m. May 21.

Yuma St., 500-799 blocks, 8:20 p.m. May 22.

Second St., 3700 block, 10 p.m. May 19.

Third St., 4400-4599 blocks, 8:01 p.m. May 27.

Fourth St., 1300 block, 2:43 a.m. May 27.

Fourth St., 4000 block, 8:51 p.m. May 27.

Sixth St., 3300-3699 blocks, 2:07 a.m. May 27.

Eighth St., 700 block, 11:50 p.m. May 27.

10th St., 200 block, 6:13 p.m. May 18.

14th St., 1900 block, 8:09 a.m. May 25.

16th St., 1700 block, 1:44 a.m. May 20. From vehicle.

17th St., 1500 block, 11:55 a.m. May 26. From vehicle.

18th St., 1600 block, 10:12 a.m. May 26. From vehicle.

25th St., 3400 block, 7:31 p.m. May 22. From vehicle.

30th St., 3000 block, 2:06 a.m. May 26.

33rd St., 200-317 blocks, 11:20 a.m. May 19. From vehicle.

34th St., 300 block, 9:22 p.m. May 21.

37th Pl., 300 block, 11:12 a.m. May 25.

41st St., 1400 block, 7:18 a.m. May 26.

51st St., 200 block, 7:21 a.m. May 22. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Ainger Pl., 2300 block, 11:08 a.m. May 21.

Anacostia Rd., 200-499 blocks, 4:07 p.m. May 23.

Atlantic St., 100 block, 6:52 p.m. May 23.

Bass Pl., 4600 block, 9:59 p.m. May 26.

Bruce Pl., 3100 block, 8:52 p.m. May 23.

D St., 1700 block, 8:02 p.m. May 19.

D St., 1700 block, 7:36 a.m. May 23.

D St., 3200 block, 11:40 p.m. May 23.

E St., 1300 block, 3:03 p.m. May 23.

Ely Pl., 3500-3699 blocks, 1:21 p.m. May 25.

Ely Pl., 3500-3699 blocks, 9:56 p.m. May 27.

G St., 600 block, 2:15 p.m. May 22.

Half St., 1000 block, 12:41 a.m. May 24.

I St., 1100 block, 10:13 p.m. May 19.

K St., 1300 block, 1:27 p.m. May 21.

L St., Unit block, 5:54 p.m. May 22.

Orange St., 300-499 blocks, 11:20 a.m. May 22.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1300 block, 10:10 p.m. May 26.

Ridgecrest Ct., 1900-2199 blocks, 5:39 p.m. May 24.

Talbert St., 1200 block, 6:43 a.m. May 25.

Terrace Rd., 2700-2899 blocks, 12:25 p.m. May 19.

Van St., 1200 block, 11:59 p.m. May 23.

First St., 900 block, 5:23 p.m. May 26.

First St., 900 block, 5:29 p.m. May 27.

First St., 1100 block, 9:13 p.m. May 19.

Fourth St., 3300 block, 8:51 a.m. May 20.

Southwest

ASSAULTS

K St., 200 block, 5:41 p.m. May 19. With gun.

N St., 100-299 blocks, 11:33 p.m. May 22. With gun.

THEFTS

Atlantic St., Unit block, 10:01 p.m. May 25.

Forrester St., 1-199 blocks, 6:54 p.m. May 27.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 4600 block, 11:10 a.m. May 19. From vehicle.

South Capitol St., 1000-1299 blocks, 6:30 p.m. May 26.

South Capitol St., 4400 block, 1:29 a.m. May 27. From vehicle.

Sixth St., 1000-1199 blocks, 5:21 p.m. May 20.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Canal St., 1300 block, 7:16 p.m. May 26.

Q St., 100 block, 9:10 p.m. May 27.