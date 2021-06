District of Columbia

The following information, provided by D.C. police and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 202-727-9099.

Northeast

ASSAULTS

Benning Rd., 4500 block, 9:32 p.m. June 14. With gun.

Bladensburg Rd., 2600 block, 6:12 a.m. June 12. With gun.

Hayes St., 3600-3700 blocks, 1 p.m. June 10.

Hayes St., 3600-3700 blocks, 6:52 p.m. June 15. With gun.

Lincoln Rd., 1700 block, 5:10 a.m. June 15. With gun.

Mt. Olivet Rd., 1100 block, 10:09 p.m. June 15.

New York Ave., 1600-1700 blocks, 7:27 p.m. June 12. With gun.

Penn St., 1100 block, 2:47 p.m. June 12.

Rhode Island Ave., unit-100 blocks, 6:08 a.m. June 13. With knife.

Staples St., 1200 block, 4:31 a.m. June 15. With gun.

4th St., 2300 block, 2:48 a.m. June 10.

50th St., 200 block, 4:36 p.m. June 7. With gun.

ROBBERIES

Chillum Pl., 5500-5600 blocks, 10:05 p.m. June 15. With gun.

Clay St., 4200 block, 3:01 a.m. June 15. With gun.

Gales St., 1900 block, 7:40 a.m. June 10. With gun.

New York Ave., 3700-4000 blocks, 8:13 a.m. June 14. With gun.

R St., 100 block, 2:40 p.m. June 9. With gun.

Summit St., 1100 block, 10:14 p.m. June 14.

V St., 2300-3000 blocks, 8:44 a.m. June 12. With gun.

Varnum St., 100 block, 3:06 p.m. June 9. With gun.

1st St., 1200 block, 7:36 a.m. June 8.

7th St., 2900 block, 4:37 p.m. June 13.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

A St., 300 block, 1:51 a.m. June 9.

Ames St., 3500 block, 8:29 p.m. June 7.

Ames St., 5000 block, 1:09 p.m. June 7. From vehicle.

Benning Rd., 1500-1600 blocks, 1:53 a.m. June 11.

Benning Rd., 1700 block, 10:30 p.m. June 9.

Benning Rd., 1900-2000 blocks, 8:36 a.m. May 25.

Benning Rd., 2400 block, 1:40 a.m. June 14.

Benning Rd., 3400-3700 blocks, 2:02 p.m. June 10.

Benning Rd., 4400 block, 2:31 p.m. June 7.

Benning Rd., 4400 block, 3:50 p.m. June 9.

Benning Rd., 4400 block, 2:49 a.m. June 15.

Bladensburg Rd., 800 block, 4:07 p.m. May 23.

Bladensburg Rd., 800 block, 1:17 p.m. June 11.

Bladensburg Rd., 1000-1100 blocks, 1:35 a.m. June 14.

Bladensburg Rd., 2800 block, 4:25 p.m. May 30.

Blaine St., 4400 block, 9:07 p.m. June 9. From vehicle.

Brentwood Rd., 900 block, 11:29 p.m. June 9.

Brentwood Rd., 1000-1200 blocks, 12:49 a.m. May 22.

Brentwood Rd., 1000-1200 blocks, 9:05 a.m. May 25.

Brooks St., 4700-4800 blocks, 7:17 a.m. June 14.

Bryant St., 1800 block, 11:53 p.m. June 8. From vehicle.

Channing Pl., 800 block, 12:44 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

Chillum Pl., 5500-5600 blocks, 4:16 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

E St., 800 block, 8:31 p.m. May 25.

Emerson St., 1200 block, 4:47 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Evarts St., 300 block, 1:48 a.m. June 13.

Evarts St., 2800-2900 blocks, 3:11 p.m. June 13. From vehicle.

Florida Ave., unit block, 12:05 a.m. June 16.

Florida Ave., 300 block, 12:50 p.m. May 27.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 12:46 a.m. June 15. From vehicle.

Gales St., 1600 block, 12:55 a.m. June 16.

Galloway St., 300-400 blocks, 8 p.m. May 30.

Galloway St., 300-400 blocks, 1:10 a.m. June 12. From vehicle.

Girard St., 1000-1100 blocks, 2:45 p.m. June 11. From vehicle.

H St., 600 block, 2:53 p.m. June 7.

H St., 600 block, 10:44 p.m. June 12.

H St., 600 block, 1:18 a.m. June 15.

H St., 600 block, 4:17 p.m. June 15.

H St., 800 block, 9:34 p.m. June 15.

H St., 2100-2300 blocks, 4:21 p.m. June 8.

Hamilton St., 300 block, 3 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

Hamilton St., 300 block, 4 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

Hamilton St., 300 block, 5:15 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

Hamilton St., 300 block, 5:55 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

Harry Thomas Way, 1500 block, 8:01 p.m. June 9.

Hayes St., 3600-3700 blocks, 3:07 a.m. June 14.

Hayes St., 3600-3700 blocks, 6:29 p.m. June 14. From vehicle.

Hunt Pl., 4400-4500 blocks, 4:48 p.m. June 7.

I St., 200 block, 1:17 p.m. June 9.

I St., 200 block, 6:52 p.m. June 9. From vehicle.

I St., 1200 block, 1:12 p.m. May 27.

Ingraham St., 400 block, 3:52 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

Irving St., 1700 block, 5:25 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

Isherwood St., 1600 block, 3:30 p.m. June 14.

Jackson St., 600 block, 1:37 p.m. June 9. From vehicle.

James Pl., 5300 block, 12:15 p.m. June 14. From vehicle.

Jay St., 5100 block, 3:02 a.m. June 10.

K St., 200 block, 3:27 p.m. June 10.

K St., 1100 block, 3:23 p.m. June 7.

Kearny St., 1200 block, 2:09 p.m. June 11.

Kenilworth Ave., 1300-1400 blocks, 3:38 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

Kramer St., 1600 block, 7:05 p.m. June 5. From vehicle.

L St., 200 block, 11:10 p.m. May 23.

Lawrence St., 1300 block, 9:32 p.m. June 13. From vehicle.

Levis St., 1300 block, 7:18 p.m. June 11. From vehicle.

Market St., 2400 block, 9:40 p.m. June 7.

Maryland Ave., 200 block, 11:56 p.m. June 14. From vehicle.

Maryland Ave., 1600 block, 2:20 a.m. May 24.

Maryland Ave., 1600 block, 2:38 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Maryland Ave., 1600 block, 7:34 p.m. June 15. From vehicle.

Minnesota Ave., 3600-3700 blocks, 1:48 a.m. June 13.

Minnesota Ave., 3800 block, 9:03 p.m. May 30.

Minnesota Ave., 3900 block, 3:10 a.m. June 10.

Minnesota Ave., 3900 block, 5:12 p.m. June 12.

Minnesota Ave., 4000-4100 blocks, 7:31 p.m. June 10.

Monroe St., 700 block, 12:22 a.m. June 16.

Monroe St., 1800-1900 blocks, 1:55 p.m. June 7. From vehicle.

Monroe St., 2000-2100 blocks, 2:13 p.m. June 9.

Montana Ave., 1900 block, 4:18 a.m. May 26.

Montello Ave., 1500 block, 3:44 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Morse St., 1400 block, 5:41 p.m. May 24.

New York Ave., 1600-1700 blocks, 4:48 p.m. June 8. From vehicle.

Oglethorpe St., 300-400 blocks, 2:58 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

Okie St., 1300 block, 9:34 p.m. June 9. From vehicle.

Orleans Pl., 600 block, 4:36 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

Owen Pl., 1200 block, 1:55 a.m. June 15.

Parker St., 200 block, 11:45 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

Q St., 100-200 blocks, 5:33 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

Q St., 100-200 blocks, 6:36 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

Q St., 100-200 blocks, 6:37 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

Q St., 100-200 blocks, 5:12 p.m. June 13. From vehicle.

Q St., 100-200 blocks, 9 p.m. June 14. From vehicle.

Queen St., 1100 block, 8:58 p.m. June 14.

Randolph St., 800 block, 12:52 a.m. June 13. From vehicle.

Randolph St., 2600 block, 11:25 p.m. June 13. From vehicle.

Raum St., 1200 block, 6:52 p.m. June 9.

Rhode Island Ave., 900 block, 8:06 p.m. May 25.

Rhode Island Ave., 900 block, 2:10 p.m. June 9.

Rhode Island Ave., 900 block, 2:10 p.m. June 11.

Rhode Island Ave., 900 block, 12:36 a.m. June 13. From vehicle.

Rhode Island Ave., 1500 block, 3:30 p.m. June 11. From vehicle.

Rhode Island Ave., 3000-3100 blocks, 8:46 p.m. May 25.

Riggs Rd., 300 block, 8:34 p.m. June 7. From vehicle.

Rosedale St., 1600 block, 9:09 p.m. June 14. From vehicle.

Sargent Rd., 5100 block, 11:45 a.m. June 11. From vehicle.

South Dakota Ave., 5100 block, 12:45 p.m. June 7. From vehicle.

Staples St., 1100 block, 2:01 p.m. June 11. From vehicle.

T St., unit-100 blocks, 9 p.m. June 13. From vehicle.

Tennessee Ave., 100 block, 11:39 a.m. June 14. From vehicle.

Trinidad Ave., 1700 block, 11:33 p.m. June 12.

Urell Pl., 1000-1100 blocks, 2:21 p.m. June 15. From vehicle.

V St., 2300-3000 blocks, 8:59 a.m. June 12. From vehicle.

V St., 2300-3000 blocks, 5:11 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

V St., 2300-3000 blocks, 5:26 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

V St., 2300-3000 blocks, 7:23 a.m. June 14. From vehicle.

V St., 3300-3500 blocks, 4:25 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

1st Pl., 4400 block, 3:56 p.m. June 9. From vehicle.

1st Pl., 6100 block, 2:22 p.m. June 14.

2nd St., 700-800 blocks, 5:27 p.m. May 25.

2nd St., 1300 block, 7:22 p.m. June 11.

2nd St., 1900 block, 4:19 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

3rd St., 5200 block, 9:11 p.m. May 25.

4th St., 600 block, 10:18 p.m. June 9.

4th St., 1300 block, 6:41 p.m. June 8. From vehicle.

4th St., 2000 block, 3:01 p.m. June 12.

4th St., 2300 block, 3:15 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

5th St., 400 block, 5:56 p.m. June 7. From vehicle.

5th St., 1000 block, 12:27 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

5th St., 1300 block, 6:19 p.m. May 25.

5th St., 1300 block, 5:01 p.m. June 11. From vehicle.

5th St., 1300 block, 7:52 p.m. June 11. From vehicle.

6th St., 1000 block, 3:32 a.m. June 13.

6th St., 2700 block, 2:35 a.m. June 10.

8th St., 200 block, 8:31 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

10th St., 400 block, 4:53 p.m. June 15. From vehicle.

11th St., 100 block, 1:59 p.m. June 10.

12th St., 900 block, 1:49 a.m. June 11. From vehicle.

12th St., 3600 block, 5:30 p.m. June 13.

12th St., 3700 block, 11:55 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

15th St., unit block, 10:30 p.m. June 3.

16th St., 400-500 blocks, 3:03 p.m. June 9.

16th St., 2200 block, 7:23 p.m. May 30.

19th Pl., 4400 block, 6:52 p.m. June 8. From vehicle.

19th St., 700 block, 6:38 p.m. June 15.

19th St., 4300 block, 5:19 p.m. June 8. From vehicle.

24th Pl., 2100 block, 3:45 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

24th Pl., 2100 block, 2:17 a.m. June 13. From vehicle.

24th St., 3300 block, 3:16 p.m. June 13.

27th St., 2800 block, 2:13 a.m. June 12. From vehicle.

40th St., 300-400 blocks, 7:35 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

45th St., 1100 block, 2:16 a.m. June 13.

46th Pl., unit-100 blocks, 10:39 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

48th St., 1100 block, 8:49 p.m. June 10.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

A St., 700 block, 3:31 p.m. June 13.

A St., 800 block, 12:58 p.m. June 10.

Eastern Ave., 6000 block, 8:50 p.m. June 15.

Evarts St., 2600-2700 blocks, 8:42 p.m. June 14.

H St., 1300 block, 9:57 p.m. June 12.

H St., 1300 block, 8:08 p.m. June 14.

H St., 1400 block, 12:45 a.m. June 14.

Hunt Pl., 5400 block, 2:03 p.m. June 7.

Monroe St., 2800-3100 blocks, 6:15 p.m. June 14.

Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave., 4500 block, 3:26 a.m. June 11.

Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave., 4800 block, 8:51 p.m. June 11.

Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave., 5200-5300 blocks, 2:57 a.m. June 15.

Q St., 100 block, 11 p.m. June 10.

Queens Chapel Rd., 2100-2300 blocks, 2:31 a.m. June 13.

Queens Chapel Rd., 2100-2300 blocks, 6:34 a.m. June 13.

Rittenhouse St., 300 block, 11:28 a.m. June 11.

Todd Pl., unit block, 3:24 a.m. June 11.

Walnut St., 3200 block, 8:21 p.m. June 13.

7th St., 1100 block, 2:38 p.m. June 11.

35th St., 200 block, 8:03 a.m. June 9.

35th St., 200 block, 4:57 p.m. June 12.

42nd St., unit-100 blocks, 6:26 a.m. June 15.

44th St., 300 block, 3:43 p.m. June 9.

44th St., 500 block, 12:32 a.m. June 10.

47th Pl., 1100 block, 6:16 a.m. June 12.

61st St., 300 block, 1:35 a.m. June 10.

Northwest

ASSAULTS

Connecticut Ave., 1300-1600 blocks, 6:53 p.m. June 14. With knife.

Connecticut Ave., 4400 block, 12:52 p.m. June 15.

Flagler Pl., 2200 block, 5:28 p.m. June 14. With knife.

Florida Ave., unit block, 8:40 a.m. June 8.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 8:10 p.m. June 12. With knife.

Georgia Ave., 3000 block, 8 p.m. June 14. With gun.

Georgia Ave., 4100 block, 5:27 a.m. June 12. With gun.

Georgia Ave., 5400 block, 4:18 p.m. June 7. With knife.

H St., 600 block, 8:22 p.m. June 9.

Ogden St., 1400 block, 9:45 p.m. June 12. With gun.

P St., 1400 block, 1:21 a.m. June 12.

Vermont Ave., 1600 block, 4:17 a.m. June 12. With gun.

Wisconsin Ave., 4200 block, 11:33 p.m. June 13.

5th St., 5400 block, 7:41 a.m. June 13. With gun.

16th St., 3700-3800 blocks, 6:11 a.m. June 10. With gun.

18th St., 2200 block, 9:55 p.m. June 11. With gun.

ROBBERIES

Allison St., 1600 block, 3:47 p.m. June 9. With gun.

Brown St., 3300 block, 4:22 p.m. June 15.

Connecticut Ave., 1800 block, 7:40 a.m. June 12.

Crittenden St., 1600 block, 5:06 p.m. June 9. With gun.

Florida Ave., 1200 block, 8:22 a.m. June 12.

Irving St., 400 block, 3:01 p.m. June 9. With gun.

Irving St., 1600-1700 blocks, 8:49 a.m. June 10. With gun.

Kennedy St., 100 block, 4:36 a.m. June 13. With knife.

Monroe St., 1600 block, 5:10 a.m. June 10. With gun.

New York Ave., 500 block, 10:11 a.m. June 12.

Rhode Island Ave., 1400 block, 5:27 p.m. June 13. With knife.

U St., unit block, 9:14 p.m. June 11. With gun.

5th St., 800 block, 2:10 a.m. June 9.

13th St., 2200 block, 3:52 a.m. June 13. With gun.

14th St., 1400 block, 2:33 p.m. May 29.

14th St., 3700 block, 1:51 a.m. June 10.

15th St., 1200 block, 5:25 a.m. June 12. With gun.

20th St., 1700 block, 8:21 a.m. June 12.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Adams Mill Rd., 1800 block, 8:25 p.m. May 21.

Adams Mill Rd., 1800 block, 10:43 p.m. June 15.

Adams Mill Rd., 2700 block, 7:33 p.m. June 9.

Adams St., 100 block, 5:41 p.m. June 7. From vehicle.

Albemarle St., 2900 block, 2:07 p.m. June 15.

Belmont Rd., 2000 block, 4:18 p.m. June 14. From vehicle.

Blues Alley, 3100 block, 4:44 a.m. June 12.

Broad Branch Rd., 6000 block, 10:06 p.m. June 7. From vehicle.

California St., 2100 block, 9:47 p.m. May 25.

California St., 2200 block, 4:02 p.m. June 9.

Carroll St., 100 block, 8:05 p.m. June 8. From vehicle.

Carroll St., 100 block, 3:36 p.m. June 15.

Cathedral Ave., 2300 block, 4:11 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

Cathedral Ave., 2800 block, 8:08 p.m. June 9. From vehicle.

Cathedral Ave., 2800 block, 5:40 p.m. June 14.

Chain Bridge Rd., 2600-3100 blocks, 8:37 p.m. June 14.

Chain Bridge Rd., 2600-3100 blocks, 4:07 p.m. June 15.

Champlain St., 2200 block, 4:12 p.m. June 15.

Champlain St., 2500 block, 8:42 p.m. June 8.

Church St., 1700 block, 4:32 p.m. June 11. From vehicle.

Clifton St., 1200 block, 9:44 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

Clydesdale Pl., 1800 block, 7:05 p.m. June 4.

Columbia Rd., 1600 block, 6:40 p.m. June 10.

Columbia Rd., 1700 block, 12:50 p.m. June 9.

Columbia Rd., 1700 block, 1:38 a.m. June 11.

Columbia Rd., 1700 block, 7:34 p.m. June 11.

Columbia St., 1400 block, 6:22 p.m. June 11. From vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 1100 block, 4:14 p.m. June 11.

Connecticut Ave., 1300-1600 blocks, 2:28 p.m. June 9.

Connecticut Ave., 1800 block, 3:01 p.m. June 15.

Connecticut Ave., 2300 block, 11:33 p.m. June 14.

Connecticut Ave., 2300 block, 6:28 p.m. June 15. From vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 2600 block, 5:20 p.m. June 13. From vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 2600 block, 5:47 p.m. June 13.

Connecticut Ave., 3300-3400 blocks, 10:32 p.m. June 5.

Connecticut Ave., 5300 block, 2:48 p.m. May 21.

Connecticut Ave., 5300 block, 6:35 p.m. June 14. From vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 5400 block, 2:44 p.m. June 14. From vehicle.

Corcoran St., 1700 block, 5:55 p.m. May 30.

Corcoran St., 1700 block, 1:29 p.m. June 7. From vehicle.

Corcoran St., 1700 block, 5:42 p.m. June 12.

E St., 600 block, 6:10 a.m. June 12. From vehicle.

E St., 2100 block, 1:12 a.m. June 12.

Eastern Ave., 6700-6800 blocks, 4:16 p.m. June 11. From vehicle.

Ellicott St., 2800 block, 1:43 p.m. June 7.

Euclid St., 1100-1200 blocks, 3:33 a.m. June 10.

Euclid St., 1700 block, 3:06 a.m. May 24.

Euclid St., 1700 block, 12:20 p.m. June 7. From vehicle.

F St., 800 block, 4:48 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

F St., 900 block, 5:46 p.m. June 8. From vehicle.

F St., 1000 block, 5:25 p.m. May 21.

F St., 1000 block, 8:42 p.m. May 25.

F St., 1000 block, 8:22 p.m. June 12.

F St., 1000 block, 7:51 p.m. June 14.

F St., 1000 block, 9:30 p.m. June 15.

Florida Ave., 700 block, 2:46 a.m. June 16.

Florida Ave., 1400 block, 1:39 p.m. June 7. From vehicle.

Florida Ave., 1700 block, 4:13 p.m. June 9. From vehicle.

Fort Dr., 4500 block, 1:51 p.m. June 10.

G St., 1000 block, 11:14 p.m. June 9. From vehicle.

G St., 1300 block, 4:28 p.m. June 15. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 2000 block, 6:31 a.m. June 14.

Georgia Ave., 2000 block, 1:22 a.m. June 16.

Georgia Ave., 2400-2500 blocks, 4:36 p.m. June 10.

Georgia Ave., 3000 block, 7:14 a.m. June 8.

Georgia Ave., 3400 block, 5:13 p.m. June 14.

Georgia Ave., 3600 block, 12:54 p.m. June 9.

Georgia Ave., 3600 block, 9:15 p.m. June 15.

Georgia Ave., 3800 block, 2:54 a.m. June 10.

Georgia Ave., 3900 block, 7:08 p.m. June 13.

Georgia Ave., 4000 block, 4:31 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 4000 block, 11:35 p.m. June 14.

Georgia Ave., 5200 block, 10:13 p.m. May 23.

Georgia Ave., 5400 block, 4:28 a.m. June 14.

Georgia Ave., 5900 block, 1:18 a.m. June 13.

Georgia Ave., 6500 block, 12:58 p.m. June 7.

Georgia Ave., 6500 block, 2:59 p.m. June 7. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 6500 block, 3:53 p.m. June 7. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 6500 block, 9:31 p.m. June 14.

Georgia Ave., 6500 block, 5:35 p.m. June 15.

Georgia Ave., 7400-7500 blocks, 1:43 a.m. June 11. From vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 7700 block, 3:16 p.m. June 11.

Georgia Ave., 7800 block, 4:32 p.m. June 8. From vehicle.

Glenbrook Rd., 4900 block, 2:17 p.m. June 9. From vehicle.

Glick Ct., 600 block, 2:07 p.m. June 9.

H St., unit block, 12:09 a.m. May 28.

H St., unit block, 2:07 a.m. June 12.

H St., 600 block, 3:38 p.m. June 11. From vehicle.

H St., 900 block, 11:11 a.m. May 31.

Harvard St., 500-600 blocks, 1:15 a.m. June 12. From vehicle.

Hawthorne Pl., 5500 block, 12:27 p.m. June 15.

Highland Ave., 600-700 blocks, 8:19 p.m. June 11. From vehicle.

Hobart Pl., 700-900 blocks, 1:35 p.m. May 27.

Hobart Pl., 700-900 blocks, 10:30 p.m. June 9.

I St., 1300 block, 9:51 p.m. June 14.

Irving St., 1400 block, 8:48 a.m. June 9.

Irving St., 1400 block, 6:25 a.m. June 11.

K St., 500 block, 4:09 p.m. June 13.

K St., 1100 block, 11:43 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

K St., 3000 block, 4:23 p.m. June 13.

Kalorama Rd., 1700 block, 1:59 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Kalorama Rd., 1800 block, 11:41 a.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Kenyon St., 1100-1200 blocks, 6:14 p.m. June 11.

L St., 400 block, 2:31 a.m. June 10. From vehicle.

L St., 1700 block, 3:46 p.m. May 24.

Longfellow St., 1300 block, 11:27 p.m. June 12.

Lowell St., 3600 block, 9:02 p.m. June 9. From vehicle.

M St., 900 block, 9:19 p.m. June 10.

M St., 1300 block, 7:14 p.m. June 15. From vehicle.

M St., 3000 block, 8:25 p.m. May 30.

M St., 3100 block, 2:26 a.m. June 13.

Macomb St., 3000-3200 blocks, 9:10 p.m. June 14. From vehicle.

Macomb St., 3700 block, 3:44 p.m. June 9.

Maple St., 6900 block, 3:34 p.m. June 7. From vehicle.

Massachusetts Ave., 400 block, 4:51 p.m. June 7.

Massachusetts Ave., 400 block, 6:22 a.m. June 8.

Mintwood Pl., 1800 block, 3:37 p.m. June 9.

Mt. Pleasant St., 3300 block, 5:27 p.m. June 10.

N St., unit block, 12:46 p.m. June 10.

N St., 400 block, 4:32 p.m. June 11. From vehicle.

N St., 900 block, 2:16 p.m. June 11.

N St., 1100 block, 3:45 a.m. June 10. From vehicle.

N St., 1300 block, 2:50 a.m. May 24.

N St., 1300 block, 5:51 a.m. May 26.

N St., 1400 block, 5:18 p.m. June 8. From vehicle.

N St., 1400 block, 11:03 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

N St., 3100 block, 4:52 p.m. June 7. From vehicle.

N St., 3100 block, 11:59 p.m. June 9. From vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 800 block, 7:22 a.m. May 27.

New Hampshire Ave., 1100 block, 6:24 p.m. June 10.

New Hampshire Ave., 1200 block, 12:29 a.m. June 10.

New Hampshire Ave., 1900 block, 12:40 a.m. June 10. From vehicle.

New York Ave., 1100 block, 1:11 p.m. May 23.

New York Ave., 1100 block, 7:23 p.m. May 30.

New York Ave., 1200 block, 8:13 a.m. May 28.

Newton St., 1300 block, 4:52 p.m. June 8.

Newton St., 1700 block, 8:29 p.m. June 10.

Newton St., 1800 block, 2:39 p.m. June 10.

North Capitol St., 1200-1400 blocks, 7:49 a.m. June 13.

O and 4th streets, 2:42 a.m. June 11.

O St., 100-200 blocks, 6:44 p.m. June 7. From vehicle.

O St., 900 block, 12:20 p.m. June 8. From vehicle.

Ontario Rd., 2100-2300 blocks, 2:54 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Ontario Rd., 2100-2300 blocks, 9:12 p.m. June 11.

Ontario Rd., 2100-2300 blocks, 9:59 p.m. June 13.

Otis Pl., 1300 block, 6:38 a.m. May 27.

P St., 1400 block, 6:39 a.m. June 15.

P St., 2000 block, 12:19 a.m. June 12.

Park Rd., 1300 block, 5:17 p.m. May 25.

Park Rd., 1600 block, 3:35 a.m. June 11. From vehicle.

Park Rd., 1700 block, 11:57 p.m. June 7.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1900 block, 5:49 p.m. June 11.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1900 block, 6:27 p.m. June 15.

Pennsylvania Ave., 2100 block, 2:45 a.m. June 12. From vehicle.

Pennsylvania Ave., 2100 block, 1:58 p.m. June 15.

Perry Pl., 1300 block, 2:18 p.m. June 8.

Q St., 500 block, 12:43 a.m. June 14. From vehicle.

Q St., 600 block, 11:35 a.m. June 9.

Q St., 800 block, 5:24 p.m. June 13. From vehicle.

Q St., 1400 block, 10:09 p.m. June 11.

Q St., 1700 block, 4:20 p.m. June 14. From vehicle.

Quebec Pl., 600 block, 12:11 a.m. May 24.

R St., 400 block, 7:33 p.m. June 14.

R St., 1800 block, 3:54 p.m. June 11. From vehicle.

R St., 1800 block, 8:30 p.m. June 12.

Rhode Island Ave., 300 block, 4:15 p.m. June 9. From vehicle.

Rhode Island Ave., 300 block, 8:04 p.m. June 15. From vehicle.

Rhode Island Ave., 800 block, 4:40 p.m. June 11. From vehicle.

Ridge St., 400 block, 8:23 p.m. June 10.

Riggs Pl., 1700 block, 8:25 p.m. June 9.

Rock Creek Ford Rd., 1400 block, 7:40 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

S St., 900 block, 1:50 a.m. June 14. From vehicle.

S St., 1200 block, 1:55 p.m. June 11. From vehicle.

S St., 1200 block, 6:38 p.m. June 15. From vehicle.

S St., 1300 block, 2:21 p.m. June 7.

S St., 1400 block, 11:18 p.m. May 23.

S St., 3100 block, 1:26 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Sherman Ave., 2200 block, 10:43 p.m. June 13. From vehicle.

Sherman Ave., 3100 block, 3:10 p.m. June 14. From vehicle.

Swann St., 1700 block, 5:30 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

T St., 1300 block, 2:19 p.m. June 9. From vehicle.

T St., 1300 block, 4:30 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

T St., 1600 block, 1:52 p.m. June 9. From vehicle.

T St., 1600 block, 2:13 a.m. June 11. From vehicle.

T St., 1700 block, 11:36 a.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Taylor St., 1400 block, 9:44 p.m. June 11.

Tennyson St., 3100 block, 5:16 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Tuckerman St., 1400 block, 2:06 a.m. June 9.

Tunlaw Rd., 2100 block, 6:56 p.m. June 13. From vehicle.

U St., 1000 block, 10:03 p.m. May 30.

U St., 1000 block, 4:59 p.m. June 9.

U St., 1000 block, 3:26 p.m. June 13.

U St., 1100 block, 6:25 p.m. June 9.

U St., 1400 block, 1:58 p.m. May 23.

U St., 1400 block, 12:34 a.m. June 14.

Unicorn Lane, 2700 block, 7:42 p.m. May 25.

Upshur St., 200 block, 3:02 p.m. June 12.

V St., 700 block, 11:51 a.m. June 13. From vehicle.

V St., 800 block, 7:11 p.m. June 9. From vehicle.

V St., 800 block, 10:50 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

V St., 1000 block, 3:01 p.m. June 7.

V St., 1400 block, 7:38 p.m. June 15. From vehicle.

Van Ness St., 2900 block, 6:40 p.m. June 15.

Varnum St., 500-600 blocks, 7:26 p.m. June 9.

Virginia Ave., 2500-2600 blocks, 5:17 p.m. June 9. From vehicle.

Virginia Ave., 2500-2600 blocks, 10:31 p.m. May 25.

W St., 1000 block, 11:49 p.m. June 13. From vehicle.

W St., 1200 block, 2:17 p.m. June 9. From vehicle.

W St., 1400 block, 1:10 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Wallach Pl., 1300 block, 1:47 p.m. June 9. From vehicle.

Wallach Pl., 1300 block, 5:54 p.m. June 9. From vehicle.

Warren St., 4700 block, 10:30 p.m. June 13. From vehicle.

Water St., 3400-3500 blocks, 1:59 a.m. June 13.

Webster St., 500-600 blocks, 8:40 p.m. June 11. From vehicle.

Westminster St., 900 block, 7:06 a.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Willow St., 6900 block, 3:55 p.m. June 7. From vehicle.

Wiltberger St., 1800 block, 9:27 p.m. June 13. From vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 1000 block, 3:02 p.m. June 8.

Wisconsin Ave., 1200 block, 8:35 p.m. May 25.

Wisconsin Ave., 1200 block, 4:25 p.m. May 30.

Wisconsin Ave., 1300 block, 7:30 p.m. June 11.

Wisconsin Ave., 3400 block, 10:04 p.m. June 15. From vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 3900-4000 blocks, 11:27 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 4500 block, 12:13 a.m. May 24.

Wisconsin Ave., 5000 block, 11:13 a.m. June 9.

Wisconsin Ave., 5300 block, 3:22 p.m. May 21.

3rd St., 1400 block, 3:51 a.m. May 24.

4th St., 1200 block, 5:26 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

5th St., 1500 block, 11:01 a.m. May 27.

5th St., 3900 block, 10:07 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

6th St., 1600 block, 3:35 a.m. May 28.

7th St., 1900 block, 1:51 p.m. June 8.

8th St., 400 block, 9:30 p.m. June 15.

8th St., 1300 block, 5:24 p.m. June 14. From vehicle.

8th St., 1900 block, 7:35 p.m. June 9.

8th St., 4200 block, 8:56 p.m. June 11.

8th St., 5100 block, 7:46 p.m. June 14.

8th St., 5900 block, 8:47 p.m. June 14.

9th St., 1900 block, 11:31 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

9th St., 2300-2500 blocks, 4:35 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

9th St., 4400 block, 4:01 p.m. June 9. From vehicle.

10th St., 1100 block, 9:48 a.m. May 24.

10th St., 1100 block, 8:59 p.m. June 12.

10th St., 1100 block, 6:19 p.m. June 13.

11th St., 600 block, 3:32 p.m. June 14.

12th St., 500 block, 12:18 a.m. June 15.

12th St., 1200 block, 12:23 p.m. June 11. From vehicle.

12th St., 1300 block, 7:10 p.m. June 6.

12th St., 1300 block, 4:44 a.m. June 13.

13th St., 1200 block, 5:17 p.m. May 25.

13th St., 1800 block, 5:53 p.m. May 30.

13th St., 3200-3300 blocks, 10:06 p.m. June 13.

13th St., 4700 block, 11:39 p.m. June 15.

13th St., 5900 block, 10:34 a.m. June 9. From vehicle.

14th St., 1600 block, 12:06 a.m. May 28.

14th St., 1900 block, 4:21 p.m. June 9. From vehicle.

14th St., 2300 block, 10:54 a.m. May 27.

14th St., 3000 block, 9:15 p.m. May 25.

14th St., 3000 block, 3:17 p.m. June 12.

14th St., 3100-3200 blocks, 3 a.m. June 13.

14th St., 3700-3800 blocks, 1:43 p.m. June 15.

15th St., 2200-2300 blocks, 2:32 a.m. May 24.

15th St., 2600-2700 blocks, 7:01 p.m. May 25.

17th St., 1300 block, 6:14 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

17th St., 4800 block, 4:10 p.m. June 9. From vehicle.

18th St., 1100 block, 4:58 p.m. June 14.

18th St., 2000 block, 11:21 a.m. June 15. From vehicle.

18th St., 2300 block, 9:03 p.m. June 7.

19th St., 2400 block, 11:02 p.m. June 15.

20th St., 1700 block, 11:22 a.m. June 12. From vehicle.

23rd St., 800 block, 4:24 a.m. June 15.

23rd St., 1000 block, 2:37 a.m. June 10.

26th St., 900 block, 5:32 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

27th St., 5400 block, 9:33 p.m. May 30.

29th St., 2700 block, 5:37 p.m. June 15.

32nd St., 4700 block, 12:07 p.m. June 9. From vehicle.

38th St., 4300 block, 8:34 p.m. June 7. From vehicle.

40th Pl., 2200 block, 4:04 p.m. June 14. From vehicle.

40th St., 2200 block, 2:26 p.m. June 8.

45th St., 4100 block, 8:24 p.m. June 15. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Columbia Rd., 1700 block, 9:12 a.m. May 29.

Connecticut Ave., 1300-1600 blocks, 2:22 a.m. June 14.

Florida Ave., 700 block, 8:58 p.m. June 12.

Gallatin St., unit block, 3:42 a.m. June 13.

Georgia Ave., 5000 block, 9:03 p.m. June 8.

Georgia Ave., 6400 block, 10:24 p.m. June 10.

Georgia Ave., 6600-6700 blocks, 4:41 a.m. June 11.

Irving St., 1400 block, 6:36 p.m. June 14.

Jefferson St., 800 block, 4:25 p.m. June 9.

K St., 400 block, 1:01 a.m. June 12.

K St., 1900 block, 12:34 a.m. June 13.

L St., 2000 block, 1:03 a.m. June 10.

Macomb St., 2900-3000 blocks, 4:18 p.m. June 12.

Missouri Ave., 1300 block, 2:18 p.m. June 9.

New York Ave., 900 block, 12:42 a.m. June 16.

Pennsylvania Ave., 2800 block, 2:50 a.m. June 14.

Q St., 1600 block, 12:13 a.m. June 14.

R St., 1800 block, 4:33 a.m. June 13.

S St., 200 block, 4:46 p.m. June 7.

Tennyson St., 3000 block, 1:47 p.m. June 15.

U St., 1200 block, 12:40 a.m. June 15.

U St., 1300 block, 3:41 a.m. June 13.

Wisconsin Ave., 3000-3100 blocks, 12:10 a.m. June 15.

8th St., 400 block, 2:54 a.m. June 15.

9th St., 1900 block, 11:11 p.m. June 15.

10th St., 1100 block, 10:02 p.m. June 15.

11th St., 1200 block, 11:04 p.m. June 2.

11th St., 3000 block, 6:07 p.m. June 12.

12th St., 1500 block, 3:01 p.m. June 10.

13th St., 3200 block, 2:39 a.m. June 10.

14th St., 1300 block, 7:23 p.m. June 8.

14th St., 1300 block, 1:43 a.m. June 12.

14th St., 1800 block, 12:28 a.m. June 11.

16th St., 3100 block, 6:27 p.m. June 8.

23rd St., 1200 block, 2:03 p.m. June 9.

24th St., 700 block, 7:14 p.m. June 8.

Southeast

ASSAULTS

Barnaby St., 800 block, 12:21 a.m. June 14. With gun.

Bellevue St., 800-1000 blocks, 3:43 a.m. June 10. With gun.

D St., 1900 block, 2:20 a.m. June 4. With knife.

Elvans Rd., 2400-2500 blocks, 2:46 a.m. June 15. With gun.

Good Hope Rd., 1300 block, 1:39 p.m. June 9.

Good Hope Rd., 2300 block, 9:40 p.m. June 10. With gun.

Green St., 2300 block, 7:56 p.m. June 12. With gun.

Halley Pl., unit-100 blocks, 12:56 a.m. June 12. With gun.

Savannah St., 1300 block, 3:58 a.m. June 15. With gun.

Savannah St., 2200 block, 6:24 p.m. June 13. With gun.

Southern Ave., 100-400 blocks, 2:52 p.m. June 13.

3rd St., 4000-4300 blocks, 10:56 p.m. June 12. With gun.

53rd St., unit block, 4:46 p.m. June 10. With gun.

ROBBERIES

Alabama Ave., 1100 block, 10:38 p.m. June 11.

Morris Rd., 1300 block, 5:21 a.m. June 12. With gun.

Morris Rd., 1400-1500 blocks, 10:52 a.m. June 9. With gun.

S St., 1400-1500 blocks, 7:20 p.m. June 12.

Shannon Pl., 2400 block, 5:52 p.m. June 13. With gun.

Southern Ave., 2500-2900 blocks, 2:36 p.m. June 14. With gun.

Tobias Dr., 1500 block, 2:52 a.m. June 10. With gun.

V St., 1500 block, 11:11 a.m. June 8.

Varney St., 900 block, 3:23 p.m. June 14. With gun.

5th St., 3300 block, 11:04 p.m. June 9.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

A St., 300 block, 5:38 p.m. June 14.

A St., 5600 block, 4:02 a.m. June 12. From vehicle.

Alabama Ave., 1500-1600 blocks, 4:09 p.m. June 9.

Alabama Ave., 3000-3100 blocks, 11:30 a.m. June 11. From vehicle.

Alabama Ave., 3800 block, 7:40 a.m. June 8.

Bay St., 1700 block, 7:54 p.m. June 12.

Browns Courts, unit-600 blocks, 12:15 p.m. May 27.

Cedar St., 1400 block, 4:22 a.m. June 14.

D St., 3700-3800 blocks, 2:57 p.m. June 12.

D St., 5000 block, 9:55 a.m. June 8.

Douglass Rd., 2600 block, 1:46 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

E St., 800 block, 2:12 p.m. June 9. From vehicle.

E St., 1600 block, 6:47 p.m. June 15.

F St., 4300 block, 6:40 p.m. May 30.

Gainesville St., 1600-1700 blocks, 12:52 a.m. June 14.

Good Hope Rd., 1300 block, 6:13 p.m. June 14.

Good Hope Rd., 2300 block, 5:40 p.m. June 13.

Good Hope Rd., 2300 block, 3:39 p.m. June 15.

Good Hope Rd., 2700-2800 blocks, 6:17 a.m. June 9.

Hilltop Terr., 700 block, 10:17 p.m. June 10.

I St., unit block, 9:30 a.m. June 1.

I St., unit block, 9:24 p.m. June 12.

I St., 1200 block, 11:27 p.m. June 12.

K St., unit block, 5:19 a.m. June 11. From vehicle.

K St., unit block, 1:12 p.m. June 15.

K St., 1100 block, 5:08 p.m. June 13. From vehicle.

Livingston Terr., 300 block, 10:44 a.m. June 12.

M St., 300 block, 1:50 a.m. June 10.

M St., 700 block, 12:41 p.m. June 9.

Marjorie Ct., 800 block, 4:20 p.m. June 11. From vehicle.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 2000-2100 blocks, 3:40 p.m. May 21.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 2200 block, 6:53 p.m. June 15. From vehicle.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 3600 block, 9:21 a.m. June 13.

Massachusetts Ave., 1600 block, 9:20 p.m. June 9. From vehicle.

Minnesota Ave., 1800 block, 9:05 p.m. June 7. From vehicle.

Minnesota Ave., 3400-3500 blocks, 2:44 p.m. June 9. From vehicle.

Naylor Rd., 1900 block, 5:29 p.m. June 13.

Naylor Rd., 2500 block, 1:58 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

Naylor Rd., 3000-3100 blocks, 6:10 p.m. June 8. From vehicle.

Nelson Pl., 2900 block, 6:26 a.m. June 10.

Nelson Pl., 3000 block, 6:39 p.m. June 10.

New Jersey Ave., 1100 block, 12:09 a.m. May 24.

New Jersey Ave., 1100 block, 5:43 p.m. May 25.

New Jersey Ave., 1100 block, 12:59 p.m. May 27.

New Jersey Ave., 1100 block, 4:26 p.m. May 27.

New Jersey Ave., 1100 block, 6:02 p.m. June 8.

New Jersey Ave., 1100 block, 1:58 p.m. June 9.

New Jersey Ave., 1100 block, 3:41 p.m. June 9.

New Jersey Ave., 1100 block, 7:02 p.m. June 9.

New Jersey Ave., 1100 block, 10:04 p.m. June 14.

Oakwood St., 200-300 blocks, 5:11 p.m. June 12.

Pennsylvania Ave., 3200 block, 7:13 p.m. June 8.

Pennsylvania Ave., 3200 block, 12:13 a.m. June 10.

Potomac Ave., 1300 block, 10:23 p.m. June 9.

South Capitol St., 1300 block, 1:03 a.m. June 7.

South Capitol St., 1500 block, 8:38 p.m. June 9.

Southern Ave., 1300-1800 blocks, 5:09 a.m. June 11. From vehicle.

Southern Ave., 4700-4900 blocks, 8:54 p.m. June 15.

T St., 1700 block, 6:28 p.m. June 8. From vehicle.

W St., 1300 block, 10:49 p.m. May 23.

W St., 1300 block, 3:50 p.m. June 9.

W St., 1600-1800 blocks, 4:33 p.m. May 24.

Wheeler Hill Dr., 700-800 blocks, 5:10 a.m. June 13.

Wheeler Rd., 3300 block, 7:41 p.m. June 9. From vehicle.

Wilmington Pl., 100 block, 11:40 a.m. June 14.

Young St., 2100 block, 7:28 p.m. June 15. From vehicle.

Yuma St., 800 block, 4:56 a.m. June 9.

1st St., 3900 block, 1:42 a.m. June 14.

2nd St., 2800 block, 3:16 a.m. June 14.

3rd St., 600 block, 12:33 a.m. June 9.

4th St., 3900 block, 6:46 p.m. June 5. From vehicle.

9th St., 3700-3800 blocks, 1:54 a.m. June 15.

9th St., 3800-3900 blocks, 4:30 p.m. June 15.

10th Pl., 3300 block, 6:35 p.m. June 10.

10th St., 700 block, 12:59 a.m. June 11.

13th St., 3400-3500 blocks, 2:27 a.m. June 15.

13th St., 3900 block, 3:42 p.m. June 12. From vehicle.

15th St., 500 block, 1:20 p.m. June 8.

15th St., 1000 block, 10:08 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

19th St., 1600 block, 7:36 p.m. June 11. From vehicle.

28th St., 2800 block, 6:50 p.m. June 9. From vehicle.

31st St., 2800 block, 6:47 p.m. June 8. From vehicle.

31st St., 2800 block, 6:25 a.m. June 11. From vehicle.

38th St., 2000-2100 blocks, 5:06 p.m. June 15. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Ainger Pl., 2300 block, 3:12 a.m. June 12.

Alabama Ave., 3800 block, 9:47 a.m. June 14.

Barnaby Rd., 700-4300 blocks, 6:14 p.m. June 10.

Burns St., 1000 block, 5:52 a.m. June 10.

Eaton Rd., 1100-1200 blocks, 3:37 a.m. June 16.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 3600-3700 blocks, 7:39 p.m. June 10.

Massachusetts Ave., 1700 block, 3:27 p.m. June 5.

Queens Stroll Pl., 5000 block, 11:19 p.m. June 11.

Stanton Rd., 2900 block, 4:17 p.m. June 10.

T St., 1300 block, 2:02 a.m. June 15.

16th St., 2000 block, 10:07 p.m. June 13.

Southwest

ROBBERY

M St., 400 block, 5:05 a.m. June 12. With gun.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

C St., 400-500 blocks, 9:27 a.m. May 26.

Galveston St., unit-100 blocks, 4:46 p.m. May 22.

Galveston St., unit-100 blocks, 1:44 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

L’Enfant Plaza, 400-900 blocks, 5:47 p.m. June 8.

L’Enfant Plaza, 400-900 blocks, 1:31 a.m. June 13. From vehicle.

M St., 200 block, 1:22 a.m. June 9.

M St., 400 block, 4:02 p.m. June 7. From vehicle.

Maine Ave., 700-800 blocks, 2:47 a.m. May 24.

O St., 200 block, 11:09 a.m. June 14. From vehicle.

School St., 400-500 blocks, 9:59 p.m. June 10.

3rd St., 400 block, 12:51 p.m. June 12.

4th St., 700-900 blocks, 4:34 p.m. June 10.

4th St., 1200 block, 12:20 a.m. June 15. From vehicle.