D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser noted Tuesday that “there will be heavy rain, flooding and possible power outages” in the region because of Hurricane Florence. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Officials in the District declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, following Maryland and Virginia, as the region braces for Hurricane Florence, a Category 4 storm that is expected to hit later this week.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser, along with several leaders in the D.C. police and fire, transportation, public works and other city agencies, held a news conference and laid out how authorities are preparing.

[Category 4 Hurricane Florence drawing closer to Carolinas and threatens ‘catastrophic’ flooding]

“We are, of course, preparing for Hurricane Florence,” Bowser said. She said the state of emergency is effective immediately.

In January 2016, the city declared a similar state of emergency in preparation of a large snowstorm.

At this point, D.C. officials said they believe — based on weather forecasts — that the city will mainly see periods of heavy rains, starting Thursday night and into Friday.

“We will see torrential rain for at least three to four days,” said David Rodriguez, director of the D.C. homeland security and emergency management office.

Officials at D.C. Water said they, too, are making plans for the hurricane. They have crews on standby to help clear clogged water drains. They are also putting up sea walls at its Blue Plains treatment center in case the storm surge affects the facility.

Crews are working overtime this week to clear drains along streets in anticipation of debris from the storm. Roughly 500 DC Water employees are prepared to go to “hot spots,” areas that are known to typically flood in heavy storms, officials said.

Pepco said crews are prepared to address power outages and have 600 workers ready to work on power lines and an other 150 employees to deal with downed trees. They’re also working to bring in personnel to help from Chicago and Philadelphia, according to David Velazquez, Pepco’s president and chief executive.

At Metro, officials said they have more than 50 pumps underground that can help deal with flooding at stations. Their biggest concern is the potential high winds and what that can mean for trains and buses running on a normal schedule and for customer safety.

For now, the rail system expects to operate normally but officials warned they may need to make changes as the storm unfolds. If winds are above 45 mph, there are likely going to be changes to the rail and bus systems’ schedules. Customers who use the MetroAccess ride service are advised to cancel their trips for Thursday and Friday.

“They’re some of our most vulnerable customers and we want to make sure they remain safe,” said Paul J. Wiedefeld, Metro’s general manager.

Bowser said her staff is continuing to watch the forecasts and “we know there will be flooding, heavy rains and wind,” Bowser said.

She said residents should get to the grocery store ahead of time and ensure they have their medications, as well as flashlights and batteries, on hand. She also encouraged residents to use 311 to report flooding and other nonemergency needs.

She said some events, including Fiesta DC and the H Street Festival, will have to be rescheduled because of the weather.

Virginia declared a similar state of emergency over the weekend, and Maryland did the same on Monday.