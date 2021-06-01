“The feeling of freedom being lost by the coronavirus has triggered my nail-biting habit as a result of stress,” she wrote. “However, the coronavirus pandemic is not the only thing I have to worry about — it is also being a young black woman in America. I am also concerned about the other pandemic that has been going on for centuries. Racism. COVID-19 has helped put emphasis on this and my response is to continue to fight against the abysmal treatment of black people that has plagued our community for over 400 years.”