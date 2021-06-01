“During the pandemic, what has been most challenging for me was when my parents, my uncle and I all got Covid, and then my uncle died,” wrote Brayan Rubio, a fifth-grader at Bruce-Monroe Elementary School at Park View. “Since then, I have learned a lot about myself and others, and what is important in life.”
Nile Grant Williams, a fifth-grader at Washington Yu Ying Public Charter School in the Fort Totten neighborhood, wrote: “Dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic is hard enough in itself. However, the injustice to black people has continued to be its own pandemic. Seeing the news and my mom and dad’s upset reaction watching the news was painful. This pain deeply concerned me because I saw myself in those people being killed. It could be me with a police officer’s knee on my neck. It could be me screaming for my mother saying, ‘I Can’t Breathe.’ ”
The “Celebration of Youth” essay contest has been held each year since 1988 and is organized by Dorothea and Jim Brady, stress management specialists who run the D.C.-based nonprofit Global Harmony Through Personal Excellence.
Dorothea Brady said they focused on fourth- through ninth-graders because few writing contests are held for that age group — roughly 9 to 15 years old. “That’s when values and life perspectives are being formed,” she said. “So we ask the youngsters questions such as, ‘What does personal integrity mean to you?’ and ‘What is a challenge and how did you handle it?’ It would be something they couldn’t research, something they would have to look within for the answers.”
Added Jim Brady: “We believe in self-reflection. Who are you becoming? What do you stand for?”
Yaritza Chavez-Ulloa, a fourth-grader at Barnard Elementary School in Petworth, wrote about her family coming together to overcome financial challenges after her father lost his job on a construction site amid cutbacks during the pandemic. Her mother, whom she’d been spending quality time with since stay-at-home orders were put in place, had to take a job cleaning a school and could no longer be home as much. One of her sisters got a job babysitting and dog walking; another got money for her quinceañera and shared it with the family.
“I also got money for my birthday and shared it,” Yaritza wrote. “The money we saved up as a family would go for buying food. We got used to our new routine, but I still missed seeing my mother like I used to.”
Samiya Williams, a ninth-grader at D.C. International School at the old Walter Reed Army Medical Center, is the sister of Nile Grant Williams. She also wrote about the pandemic and race.
“The feeling of freedom being lost by the coronavirus has triggered my nail-biting habit as a result of stress,” she wrote. “However, the coronavirus pandemic is not the only thing I have to worry about — it is also being a young black woman in America. I am also concerned about the other pandemic that has been going on for centuries. Racism. COVID-19 has helped put emphasis on this and my response is to continue to fight against the abysmal treatment of black people that has plagued our community for over 400 years.”
Amy Eugene, a fourth-grader at Barnard Elementary School, found the bright side of the pandemic that had taken her out of school and away from her friends.
“Staying home has some benefits, such as getting my mom’s delicious food every single day for lunch and hanging out together,” she wrote. “Every morning I wake up, I am super excited for class and ready to learn new things.”
This year’s judges were Sam Ford, a veteran reporter with WJLA-TV; Hanna Rosin, a former colleague at The Washington Post who is now with New York Magazine; and me. Helene Krauthamer, head of the English department at the University of the District of Columbia, served as a volunteer tutor for students, and each student was sponsored by a teacher at their school.
The Bradys said they were inspired by the essays, as usual, but not surprised by the maturity of the young writers.
“Year after year, I’m impressed with how in very difficult circumstances many of them find their way, refusing to give up,” Dorothea Brady said. “This is about more than resilience; the strength of character is what comes through.”
There were 124 essays from students at 32 schools in this year’s contest. More than 60 students, including the ones I’ve mentioned, received modest monetary awards and certificates.
I was uplifted by all of them, although I wish none had to suffer through this awful pandemic and ongoing racial strife. Among the winners, I thought Brayan best captured the heartbreak of the pandemic.
The fifth-grader’s account of the pandemic sweeping through his family was compelling — losing his sense of taste and smell to covid-19, watching his mother in agony as she served him herbal teas and onion soups, and then seeing his father rush his uncle to the hospital, struggling for breath.
“Just two hours later, the phone rang with the terrible news that my uncle had died,” Brayan wrote. “We all broke into tears. Our ride was now to the funeral home.”
He had a message for his readers, a lesson he’d learned from the loss. “Everyone should shower love on one’s family,” he wrote. And he ended with an expression of hope: “If I win any prize money I would like to use it to help place a nicer headstone on my uncle’s gravesite.”
He got my vote.
And the Bradys my gratitude for more than three decades of a job well done.
To read previous columns, go to washingtonpost.com/milloy.