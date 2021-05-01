When I read a review of the new book “The Barbizon: The Hotel That Set Women Free,” by Paulina Bren, my mind went to the Evangeline, a residence once located at 1330 L St. NW. The Evangeline was owned by the Salvation Army. In 1953, I graduated from high school in a small, southern Illinois town, and came to Washington at age 17 to work as a clerk-typist for the FBI. I lived at the Evangeline and I walked to work. I would like to know more about its establishment and its demise.