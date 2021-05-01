— Betty Walters, Rockville, Md.
A headline in the Washington Herald of Jan. 16, 1921, announced: “Salvation Army Buys Dewey Hotel As Home for Girls.” The story explained that the hotel would be “turned into a home for working girls in the city, a place where the young woman away from home may live under ideal conditions and at reasonable rates.”
Maj. J.G. McGee, commander of the Salvation Army in the District, said it wouldn’t take much work to convert the Dewey — a five-story, 134-room hotel constructed in 1898 — into accommodations for 200 guests.
Noted the Herald story: “Meals will be served as a part of service, and every convenience for the women will be provided to make the place an ideal home.”
The Salvation Army was founded in England in 1865 by William and Catherine Booth, who believed it was just as important to spread the word of Jesus to the unfortunates in the street as to the pious in the church pew. In 1896 their seventh child, Evangeline Booth, was dispatched to North America. The indefatigable Evangeline was the namesake for the women’s residence and spoke at its dedication on April 16, 1921.
The Evangeline Residence was the first of an eventual 15 similar residential buildings the charity opened nationwide. They were nonsectarian and catered to working women, typically young secretaries. As in much of Washington, the Evangeline was at first whites-only.
Women’s hotels were especially popular during World War II in Washington, when thousands of Government Girls moved to the area to help with the war effort. Something similar had happened during the Great War.
The Evangeline was in a different category from other operations the Salvation Army ran in Washington in the 1920s. Those catered to the needy and included a hostel for African American men at Seventh and P streets NW that housed a soup kitchen, a playground and a salvage operation that repaired furniture, shoes and clothes.
Some residents of the Evangeline stayed just until they found accommodation somewhere else. Others called it home for months or years.
From the start, rules were clear. The main ones concerned suitable dress during dinner and the presence of male visitors — none were allowed beyond the lobby.
Betty Walters — who sent in this question — remembers the lobby had a receptionist and a lounge with a piano. “There was also a TV room, with a tiny-screen television set through which I saw the McCarthy hearings, and a rickety elevator operated by a woman named Daisy,” she wrote.
The TV was slightly bigger in 1973 when Washington Post Style writer Judy Bachrach visited the building. “More than any other area of the Evangeline, the TV room is the focal point of community life,” Bachrach wrote. “It is also the focal point of contention.”
Older residents wanted to watch the news and documentaries. Younger ones preferred football games and movies.
By then, the neighborhood around the Evangeline had changed, with porno theaters and strip clubs just down 14th Street NW. The tenants had changed, too.
“I don’t really wish to comment on that,” said the Evangeline’s manager, Brig. Bertha Rickard, before commenting. “But the girls who come here today, they don’t commence to have the finesse of the girls who used to stay here. They really don’t commence to have it at all.”
Residents were still a mix of young women new to the big city and older ones for whom the city was no longer new. Rates started at $30.50 a week, including two meals a day.
It’s understandable that some residents — entering adulthood in the time of “women’s lib” and the Pill — chafed at the rules. A typed sign posted in the lobby outlined the outfits prohibited in the dining room, a list that included: “jumpsuits, shorts, hot pants, blue jeans, or any type called by some other name, or bare mid-riffs. . . . Also we do not permit sleepwear, house coats, brunch coats, or lounging robes. Terry scuffs and hair curlers are not permitted.”
In January 1974, the Salvation Army left the now-decrepit building for the former Manger-Hamilton Hotel at 14th and K streets NW. But in 1977 the new Evangeline closed for good. The neighborhood had gotten even seedier. Occupancy was down.
Musing on the Evangeline’s 56-year-history, Maj. J.B. Matthews, general secretary of the Salvation Army, said then: “Young ladies coming in now are probably more sophisticated than they were then. Or, at least I think so, because they’re not taking advantage of our services.”
