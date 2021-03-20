Bowser (D) relaxed indoor restaurant regulations to 25 percent capacity but kept the 10-person cap for indoor events regardless of venue size. Although these new guidelines allow the Washington Nationals to host 5,000 fans outside for its opening game April 1, outdoor events like weddings will stay limited to 50 people.

“I’ve been crying nonstop,” Foster, 29, said. “It’s hard seeing other things opening so quickly and knowing that I still can’t have my closest people with me on my wedding day.”

Foster is not alone in her frustration. Ever since regional leaders began to lift coronavirus restrictions, groups of local business owners have been calling for increased freedom to host large wedding receptions, charity galas, corporate conferences and other events long canceled by the pandemic. They say that large spaces, like hotel ballrooms, should be able to operate like restaurants with in-person limits relative to their size.

Virginia has also limited indoor special events to 10 people and outdoor events to 25 people, with the exception of graduations, which as of Wednesday can include up to 5,000 people outside and 500 people inside.

Maryland, on the other hand, permitted large outdoor and indoor venues to operate at 50 percent capacity beginning March 12.

D.C. Deptuy Mayor John Falcicchio said the city would provide another update on reopening April 5.

“Residents and businesses have been extraordinary throughout the pandemic at abiding by the health restrictions and protocols,” he said in a statement. “Because of their adherence and the continued success on vaccinations, we will begin to dial up societal and economic functions this month.”

Over the next seven to 10 days, the District’s Bridge Fund, which was designed to help the businesses most affected by the pandemic, will award approximately $9.5 million to between 140 and 160 businesses that provide services heavily dependent on large gatherings, said Shayne Wells, a spokesman for the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development.

Marissa Astor, a spokesperson for Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), stressed the public safety importance of keeping special events small.

“Staying apart from friends, loved ones, and family—who may also travel from out of town for a celebratory event like a wedding—goes against our typical instincts, but the science is clear that large numbers of people in proximity significantly increase the risk of spreading covid-19,” she said in a statement. “Which is why social gatherings are limited to 10 people inside and 25 people outside.

In February and again this month, a group of event professionals sent Bowser a letter asking her to permit events of up to 100 people in March and 200 people in April. In Virginia, a wedding venue sued Northam, asserting state restrictions were discriminating against certain businesses in his most recent executive order, which allowed outdoor entertainment venues to increase their capacity to 30 percent with a cap of 1,000 people but kept the 25-person limit for special events.

Northam’s office declined to comment on pending legislation.

Philip Dufour, who runs an event planning company and helps lead the group of event professionals that sent Bowser the letter last week, said his group isn’t asking Bowser to lift capacity limits on all gatherings, only on those in large spaces like hotel ballrooms that already have limits determined by fire codes. He argued that hotels should be able to rent their large rooms out for weddings and galas just as restaurants can host up to 250 guests if they have large enough venues under current rules,

“We’re really angry, because there’s no reason why an event venue like the National Building Museum or the Mellon that are big empty spaces couldn’t create an event that is completely covid safe, that would have all the distancing that people need,” Dufour said.

Industry executives warned that the stringent event restrictions in Virginia and D.C. could gut the local economy by hamstringing an industry that brings billions of dollars in tax revenue each year to D.C. alone. Local event planners say they have already lost the bulk of business for their spring season, which traditionally picks up in early April, because many of their clients decided to move their events to states with looser restrictions.

“We are losing business, and our biggest fear is that our clients won’t come back,” said Roger Whyte, founder and principal of RJ Whyte Event Production.

Whyte stressed that losing big-ticket events affects more than planners and their clients. Hotels, decor companies, caterers and other industry players also suffer when corporate meetings and galas leave the region.

Laura Ritchie, who owns wedding planning company Grit and Grace, had two of her clients move their weddings out of Washington because of the city’s coronavirus restrictions. An April 10 wedding supposed to take place at the National Museum of Women in the Arts moved to Dallas. Another D.C.-based wedding moved across the border to Maryland.

One of her couples, Ashley Mayor and Daniel Barge, decided to have a 35-person wedding ceremony at Meridian House in D.C. on May 18 after they eloped during the pandemic last year.

“Nats stadium can have 5,000 people, and we can’t have 10 people at a wedding. The inconsistencies and lack of equity to so many businesses, professional businesses, is just so deafening,” Ritchie said.

Megan Estrada, chief executive and event consultant for North Shore Weddings and Events and national team advocacy leader for the National Association for Catering and Events (NACE), spent the last year working with local governments to implement reopening guidelines. She said the special event limitations in Virginia and D.C. are among the most restrictive in the nation.

“It’s not fair that one industry is being separated out because there is this notion we can’t control our guests or provide a safe environment,” she said.

In letters to Northam, the Richmond chapter of NACE outlined guidelines they say could allow for safe gatherings of up to 100 people or 30 percent capacity indoors, whichever is less. The guidelines include social distancing requirements, health screening, and contact-tracing and tracking procedures.

Similarly, the D.C. Events Coalition put together a presentation for Bowser’s administration outlining how they can “save the Spring events season” by hiring covid-compliance officers and adapting venue facilities to accommodate reopening guidelines. The coalition advocated for 25 percent capacity or 100 guests starting March 31, before ramping up to 200 guests or 50 percent capacity April 15.

The slow and cautious return to normalcy in the region has forced special event planners and their clients to get creative.

Sara Bauleke, who runs D.C.-based wedding planning company Bella Notte, is working to arrange six weddings for this year. The first, in June, was originally booked at Arena Stage for 170 people inside. She now has four different venue options lined up, so she can adjust based on developing guidance from the District.

Her clients emailed their guest list saying they don’t know who will be invited or where their wedding will take place.

“We need a longer planning horizon,” Bauleke said, emphasizing the difficulties of securing caters, photographers, security and decorative arrangements. “We want guidelines now, even if they will be revised.”

Foster and her fiance, meanwhile, may sacrifice the “feel of a wedding” to finagle room for more guests by taking advantage of looser restaurant regulations that allow for more people indoors. The couple is considering having a “dinner rotation” instead of a reception, making dinner reservations for small groups of their guests over the course of a night.

“We want everything to be safe as possible. We are teachers. But the event quota and the restaurant cap just doesn’t seem consistent,” Foster said.

She will tie the knot in a small ceremony at the courtyard of the Fairmont hotel in Georgetown.