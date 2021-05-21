Peter Bonnell of Urban Investment Partners, a management firm that oversees about 3,000 apartments, cited an example from his own portfolio, saying that in a building of 300 units, nine people have refused to participate in the Stay D.C. program, despite being told by the company that it would cover any back rent owed. Bonnell asked the council to create incentives to encourage tenants to cooperate and to increase public awareness about what Stay D.C. does — and does not — do.