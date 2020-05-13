A mayoral task force is scheduled to submit a report next week on how to safely reopen different sectors of the city, from restaurants to recreation. Bowser said the decision on when to reopen the District will still be driven by public health experts.

“The number of new daily cases of COVID-19 diagnoses has yet to fall and the number of daily deaths has failed to decline,” Bowser’s new order says. “It is therefore necessary to maintain our vigilance, to avoid a rapid increase in the occurrence of new cases and a spike in the number of fatalities, and to protect the public health, safety, and welfare of District residents.”

The mayor said she might lift restrictions before June 8 if the spread of the virus slows quicker than expected — but also could extend them again if needed.

“Hopefully we won’t have to,” Bowser said.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) was expected to announce reopening plans at a 5 p.m. news conference. Leaders of Maryland’s largest counties and Baltimore City said Tuesday that they’d been assured by the governor that they could stay closed even as he eases restrictions elsewhere.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) this week extended the Northern Virginia shutdown until at least May 28. Starting Friday, he is expected to allow the rest of the state to resume indoor worship services of more than 10 people, outdoor dining at restaurants, outdoor exercise classes and shopping at nonessential stops — all with strict cleaning and social distancing measures in place.

Hospitals across the D.C. area have avoided the kind of surge in cases that crippled medical facilities in New York City, which local leaders point to as evidence that social distancing works.

But officials have been hesitant to reopen the Washington area — which has seen a disproportionately high number of cases compared to further-out parts of Virginia and Maryland — out of fear of another wave of infections for which the health care system may not be prepared.

The covid-19 death toll in the District, Maryland and Virginia passed 3,000 on Wednesday after government health departments reported 103 new fatalities.

The deaths include 14 in the District and three dozen in Virginia, including nine in Fairfax County, seven in Prince William County and three in Arlington. Maryland disclosed 53 fatalities, with Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties reporting 15 and 16 new deaths, respectively.

Known infections in Prince George’s passed 10,000, the most of any jurisdiction in the greater Washington area.

Maryland also reported that the number of covid-related deaths among residents and employees at nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and group homes has risen to 995, up from 804 the week before.

According to a Washington Post analysis, 50 percent of the 372 fatalities reported by the state since last Wednesday involve residents or staff at long-term care facilities. In Montgomery County, the state’s most populous jurisdiction, 294 deaths — or nearly 70 percent of its total — are linked to long-term care facilities. This is significantly higher than neighboring Prince George’s County, where about 37 percent of covid-19 deaths are linked to nursing homes.

“Our fatalities are skewed toward the older population,” Montgomery’s health officer Travis Gayles said at a news conference Wednesday. “Our nursing homes and other facilities [have] been the biggest driver for our fatality numbers.”

Throughout the greater Washington region, there are more optimistic signs in hospital data.

The number of covid-19 patients in intensive care units in Maryland declined for the third consecutive day, to 572.

The District, which started disclosing daily hospitalization figures this week, has 423 patients currently admitted. Hospitalizations have been in the low 400s this month.

Virginia has also seen stable hospitalization levels over the last week, with more than 1,500 currently admitted and 374 in intensive care units.

At a Wednesday briefing, Northam said he was confident that Virginia can handle a potential spike in cases after restrictions are eased.

“We’re in a position to enter phase one because we have the hospital capacity, because we have [personal protective equipment], because we have the testing capabilities,” he said.

D.C. officials said Wednesday they were shifting away from watching for a two-week decline in new cases to a more complicated metric: looking for a sustained decline in community transmission of coronavirus.

LaQuandra Nesbitt, the director of the D.C. Health department, said the city is measuring community transmission by focusing on when people started developing symptoms — since test results lag behind when people were infected — and excluding new infections at group facilities such as nursing homes.

The city has seen four days of declining community transmission, but wants to see that decline persist for two weeks before reopening.

The District has met other metrics for reopening, such as hospitals running below 80 percent of capacity for seven days in a row and the ability to test high-risk groups.

Although Bowser is extending the closure of nonessential businesses, the mayor said she will ease restrictions for educational retail establishments — such as bookstores and music shops — under a new program. Starting Friday, such stores can apply for waivers to offer curbside and front door pickup sales if they provide the city government with detailed data about their hours and whether they have enough protective equipment.

The mayor also ordered all residents and visitors to wear face coverings when they are near other people for essential business and travel, including on public transportation. Officials previously said they did not mandate face coverings because they don’t want people to believe masks are a substitute for social distancing.

The face covering requirement, which takes effect Saturday, does not apply to children under the age of 9, homeless people, people with disabilities and joggers and others exercising or walking, provided they stay at least six feet away from others.

Bowser also directed her administration to consider reopening some dog parks and recreational fields, citing the risk for outdoor crowding when people have limited places to exercise.

Essential businesses are now required to provide masks to workers and to bar customers who are not covering their face. Before, the mayor had limited such requirements to hotels, grocery stores and ride hailing companies.

Bowser has been in touch with state and suburban leaders in Maryland and Virginia about their reopening plans, given the ease with which people can cross from city to suburb and back.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D), whose county canceled public summer camp programs on Wednesday, said that regional coordination is essential.

“We recognize that we depend on each other. Our borders are way too fluid,” Elrich said. “There is no value in reopening if it plunges us back into this crisis again.”

At Northam’s briefing in Richmond, Northern Virginia leaders praised the governor for delaying their reopening until at least May 28.

“We thank Governor Northam for his willingness to listen and act on our behalf, and for recognizing one size does not fit all when it comes to the complex work of saving lives and livelihoods,” said Falls Church Mayor David Tartar.