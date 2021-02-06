Brady’s owner thought the dog had been in the drain for several hours before the fire department was notified about 7:40 p.m., Maggiolo said. The site is near the Wesley Heights area and Glover-Archbold Park.

The drain was about 100 yards into the woods, according to the spokesman. He said the dog could be heard in the drain.

The barking apparently disclosed the dog’s whereabouts. But Brady did not come out.

After the fire department was finally called, Owen was selected to get the dog as “the thinnest guy in the rescue squad,” Maggiolo said.

The site was dark and muddy. Lights were rigged. Finally, outfitted in protective equipment, including a dry suit, into the pipe the firefighter went. He wore a tether. The air in the pipe had been monitored for adequacy.

Water was flowing in the pipe and Owen crawled about 40 feet into it, Maggiolo said.

But the rescuer’s efforts were met with success. Video posted by the fire department shows Brady splashing out of the pipe, tail wagging.

Eager hands reached toward Brady, apparently those of the dog’s owner.

It was not clear exactly how Owen persuaded Brady to leave the pipe.

“I think the dog was ready to come out,” Maggiolo said.