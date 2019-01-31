THE DISTRICT

Firefighters retrieve deer from icy water

ed a deer that had gotten into the icy water of the Tidal Basin on Thursday, but it did not survive.

A video shows rescuers from the D.C. fire department rowing in a small red boat to save the deer. It is not known how the deer got into the water.

Officials said on Twitter that the deer’s death is a “reminder that no ice is safe ice.”

The deer is not the only animal firefighters have retrieved from icy water this year.

In Prince George’s County on Jan. 16, Maryland firefighters saved a 100-pound Doberman named Buddy after he fell into an ice-covered pond. He was cold but well and was turned over to his owners.

In Montgomery County on Tuesday, a dog named Jodie jumped into an icy pond in Gaithersburg while chasing geese. The owners could not reach the dog, so firefighters stepped in to rescue her.

— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

Police identify victims in double shooting

Police identified the two men killed in a shooting Wednesday evening in Bladensburg as Jonathan Contreras, 23, and Varney Batener Jr., 24.

Officers called to the 5000 block of 57th Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. found the two men outside with gunshot wounds, Prince George’s County police said. Both were taken to a hospital, where they died.

Police said they are still trying to determine a suspect and motive in the case.

— Lynh Bui

Hyattsville man is arrested in killing

Joseph Deloatch, 49, of Hyattsville, was charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of an acquaintance, Prince George’s County police said.

Deloatch is in county jail and being held without bond.

The shooting occurred about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday in a house on the 3700 block of Hamilton Street in Hyattsville, police said. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not yet named the victim, who they said was shot during an argument.

— Lynh Bui

VIRGINIA

University sued over gender discrimination

The University of Richmond is being sued by a former associate dean who says she was discriminated against because of her gender.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the lawsuit was filed last week by Della Dumbaugh, who has taught at the school as a mathematics professor since 1994. The lawsuit was first reported by the Collegian, the school’s student newspaper. The lawsuit accuses Patrice Rankine, dean for the university’s School of Arts and Sciences, of “systematically” humiliating Dumbaugh.

University spokeswoman Cynthia Price says the school is reviewing the complaint.

— Associated Press

