The move follows similar lawsuits filed by California, New York and North Carolina. Several other states are also investigating Juul, which dominates the U.S. vaping market.

Under intense pressure, Juul has suspended its U.S. advertising and halted sales of all but two of its flavors. Additionally, the company closed its social media accounts and tightened age verification for online sales.

Representatives for Juul did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning.

