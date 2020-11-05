In D.C., we’re patiently and knowingly smiling at the rest of you, in sweet, naive America. We know better.

Because here on the Potomac, we deal with upheaval every four (or eight) years on a personal, day-to-day level: the street closures, the real estate churning, the school security measures, the different flavors of tourists and demonstrators who will be filling our streets depending on the brand of peccadillos and ideologies y’all across the nation have sent to us.

After the election, the rest of America gets rid of the campaign signs and life largely goes back to normal. But we here in D.C. get to deal up close with the decisions y’all made on Election Day.

AD

AD

This one is hitting us harder than most.

It’s the first time Washingtonians have seen our downtown offices, lunch spots and dry cleaners encased in hurricane-level plywood as the city continues to brace for mayhem over the results.

It’s the first time that we’re a city so disquieted that Washington National Cathedral — closed by the pandemic since March — opened up to a limited number of worshipers for a special prayer vigil on Election Day.

Nervous Washingtonians sat in wooden chairs distanced across the nave, heads bowed as rotating celebrants read soothing psalms for hours.

“It is better to rely on the Lord than to put any trust in flesh. It is better to rely on the Lord than to put any trust in rulers,” the Rev. Sue von Rautenkranz reminded city denizens who have endured many administrations as she read from Psalm 118. “They swarm about me like bees; they blaze like a fire of thorns; in the name of the Lord I will repel them.”

AD

AD

Whew. That’s better.

“It’s a sacred place; it felt comforting. We needed to hear that,” one worshiper told me, after her first return to a service since March.

As the administrations turn over, we put our work shoes back on, sling our ID badges back around our necks, put our heads down and keep working in Washington — working on making the country run with the folks you’ve sent to us.

And, believe us — from the capital city where we’ve become pros at adjusting to life after an election — whenever President Trump is evicted from his rent-free mansion, our nation’s problems are far from over.

Trump did not invent the racism and intolerance that have been his trademark.

AD

This hatred has been part of our nation’s story since the beginning. And though Trump lit the torches to welcome racists out of the shadows and White Americans in denial got a tutorial on how deep the problem is, anyone in the town once known as Chocolate City understands the lingering division, discrimination and inequity that’s always been around.

AD

We saw, up close, when the several thousand threats that President George W. Bush received during his time in office skyrocketed to three times as many when a Black president moved into the same address.

This is and always has been America. And it shouldn’t have taken a rip-roaring, divisive election to know this.

AD

How — you wonder — can we ever go on in a nation so deeply divided?

D.C.’s been doing it for years. Look at the congressional softball and baseball teams, Capitol Hill happy hours, and the unlikely friendships of Ronald Reagan and Tip O’Neill, John A. Boehner and Barack Obama, Joe Biden and John McCain, Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia. It isn’t always pretty, but we make it work.

So here’s my advice to you, fellow Americans. Be more like Washington after the election.

AD

Treat the election the way we treat our holidays — like Christmas or Passover or Eid. Sure, put everything on hold until it passes, but after it does, don’t just go back to the diet program and Netflix and work projects.

AD

Stay angry, stay political, stay involved.

A change in the Oval Office means a change in humans, carpets and draperies. But no occupant has a magic wand that will repair our country.

Don’t stop reading the news or demonstrating or tweeting or voting or caring.

This election had a record turnout this year, and that’s the way it should be. But the America that made you angry and engaged enough to vote in unprecedented numbers will remain largely the same America once our city’s worst temporary occupant leaves town.

After the election? Please don’t return to normal.