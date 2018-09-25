THE DISTRICT

Case of Legionnaires' disease is confirmed

One case of Legionnaires’ disease has been confirmed at a retirement home in upper Northwest Washington, the D.C. health department said Monday.

According to the department, the disease is serious but can be treated successfully with antibiotics. No information about the victim’s condition was available, and the victim was not identified.

The case was confirmed at the Ingleside at Rock Creek retirement community, on Military Road NW, the health department said.

It described the disease as a type of bacterial pneumonia, caused by breathing in a mist or vapor containing Legionella bacteria. The elderly may be at higher risk of infection, the department said.

It said the health department and staff at the retirement home were working with D.C. Water and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate how the infection occurred. D.C. Health said it had advised Ingleside to implement full water restrictions until filters are installed on sink faucets and showers as a precaution so that residents can continue to use the water safely.

In general, the department said, the disease does not spread by person-to-person contact.

— Martin Weil

Bicyclist dies in hit-and-run along Mall

A 64-year-old bicyclist from Arlington, Va., was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday on Constitution Avenue along the Mall, D.C. police said.

Authorities said the driver of a dark-colored sedan went through a red light and did not stop after the crash. Police said they are looking for the vehicle. The victim was identified as Thomas H. Hollowell.

The crash occurred about 7:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Constitution Avenue NW, between the Smithsonian Museum of American History and the National Museum of Natural History.

Police said Hollowell was riding his bicycle east on Constitution Avenue and was crossing 12th Street when he was hit. Police said the driver of the dark sedan went through a red traffic light and struck the bicyclist at a high speed.

The driver headed north on 12th Street NW, police said.

Monday’s crash occurred three days after a Montgomery County man was killed while riding an electric scooter at Dupont Circle, the first time someone using the shared scooter service has been killed in the area. That incident remains under investigation.

Police have recorded 27 traffic-related fatalities this year, a slight increase over this time in 2017. Four were bicyclists. Ten were pedestrians, including the man killed on the scooter. Five were motorcyclists, seven were in cars and one was riding an ATV.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Man struck by car dies two days later

A man struck by a car while crossing the street over the weekend died two days after the accident, according to Prince George’s County police.

Domingo Hernandez-Vasquez, 43, of no fixed address was in or near a crosswalk in the 7900 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Langley Park, Md., shortly before 10 p.m. on Sept. 22 when he was struck by a car, police said.

Hernandez-Vasquez was walking against the pedestrian signal, police said. The driver who struck him remained at the scene.

Hernandez-Vasquez was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died Monday, police said.

— Lynh Bui

D.C. man is arrested in fatal shooting

A Northwest Washington man was arrested in a fatal shooting that occurred this month in Suitland, Md.

Tyrone Smith Jr., 38, has been charged with first-degree murder and other related charges in the slaying of Anthony Burress, 50, of District Heights, Prince George’s County police said.

Burress was found suffering from gunshot wounds around 11 p.m. on Sept. 2 in the 3600 block of Silver Park Drive, police said. He died Sept. 14 because of complications from the shooting, police said.

Police said the shooting was the result of a dispute.

Smith is in county jail and being held without bond.

— Lynh Bui