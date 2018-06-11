Adams St., 1333, No. 1-Jeffrey M. Carnes to Ashley Nicole Copeland, $260,000.
Capitol St. E., 656-Mark H. and Elizabeth B. Gitenstein to Jared Benjamin and Anna Weaver, $1.93 million.
Channing St., 3116-Bennett Team Properties Corp. to Andrew D. Reiter and Erin Helling, $600,000.
Constitution Ave., 622-Patrick M. Costigan and Julie A. Beecher to Dustin Todd and Andrea Riccio, $1.07 million.
D St., 807-Melissa F. Hatcher and Bradford G. Sargent to Lona Goodman and Philip R. Livingston, $1.02 million.
Douglas St., 2205-Davie Yarborough to Tamara Bevens and Kevin Francis Hiler, $370,000.
Evarts St., 902-Brookland 4 Corp. to Julia C. Hurley, $405,000.
Fort Lincoln Dr., 3620-Melisa J. Baca to Tiffany Dianne Miller, $490,000.
Hamlin St., 1017-Jeffrey David Klingman to Jessica and Kenneth Thurn, $772,500.
Holbrook Terr., 1210, No. 201-Linda Mack to Alicia D. Wang and Michael J. Johnston, $299,999.
Jay St., 5092-Marci Edwards to Tristan Nicole Dyson, $290,000.
Lawrence St., 2223-VBS Community Builders Corp. to Jeffrey Hiott and Thomas Mitchell, $832,400.
Maryland Ave., 1350, No. 406-Thomas J. Gresko to Essence Hales, $399,990.
Otis St., 2228-Luxor Investments Corp. to Thomas P. and Myra H. Oppel, $799,000.
Quackenbos St., 404-Elvina R. Nawaguna to Trevor Anthony Goldsmith and Kathryn Lorraine Graham, $426,000.
Rhode Island Ave., 318, No. 204-Calvin L. Rice to Nils Olson Weinstein, $259,900.
Upshur St., 1913-Derrick A. Walton to Kathryn Detwiler and Michael Talley, $680,000.
W St., 1374-Marcos Hercules to Toni Dach, $390,000.
Sixth St., 116, No. 201-David A. and Stephanie Holmes to Sarah K. Hoyt, $549,000.
Seventh St., 4410-KQVLL Corp. to Elvina R. Nawaguna and David Sloan, $510,000.
10th St., 2732-Marceline V. Billups and Evangeline L. West to Khristian Gaines and Danea Byrd, $550,000.
12th St., 141, No. 12-Ellen B. McPherson to Jason A. Smith, $580,500.
12th St., 3006-Anthony F. Long to Michael A. Cavalier, $795,000.
14th St., 509-Mark Patrick and Nicole Elizabeth Wetijen to Cody J. Elder and Steffanie N. Ohms Elder, $719,500.
20th St., 2410-Cambridge Channing Corp. to Matthew Briner and Nicholas Salerno, $730,000.
34th St., 328-James A. Allen Sr. and C. Hope Brown to Bettie M. Fisher, $225,150.
56th Pl., 253-Dap Homes Corp. to Sheila Thom, $379,900.
Adams Mill Rd., 3121-Steven A. and Rebecca A. Siegel to Peter B. and Lauren Wallace, $1.11 million.
Biltmore St., 1967-P. Gregory Banks and Elizabeth B. Banks to Eric T. Schwartz and Emma B. Arons, $1.85 million.
Buchanan St., 1423-Madhu Bhullar to Luke and Juliet Armerding, $610,000.
California St., 1859-Jeffrey and Jennifer Boone Hayes to Stuary Selis, $2.12 million.
Capitol St. N., 6406-Emilia O. Onuoha to Danthony M. White, $455,000.
Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 606W-Jerry C. Bourbon and Mary Ann Bourbon to Suzanne Chernauskas, $230,000.
Champlain St., 2328, No. 319-Michael M. Zadrozny to Diane Christin Kostroch, $565,500.
Chesapeake St., 4200-John K. Wilkinson to Wesley and Barbara Ellen Sullivan, $972,500.
Columbia Rd., 909-Dulles Custom Homes Corp. to Christina Nyquist and Michael Wolfe, $710,000.
Connecticut Ave., 3100, No. 418-Shoshana Hecker to Cara E. and Richard William Alsterberg, $423,500.
Connecticut Ave., 3883, No. 903-Julie Rosenthal to Katherine V. Moskver, $415,000.
D St., 631, No. 132-Robert and Karen Thompson to Alfreda M. Brewer, $675,000.
Davis Pl., 4114, No. 205-Asa C. and Lin L. Raynolds to Alexandria B. Dibble and Christopher J. Cannova, $292,500.
Devonshire Pl., 2737, No. 217-James W. Mackey to Michael Blackman, $553,000.
E St., 675, No. 350-Mark and Amal Thomas to Glenn Charles Bailey Jr. and Michael Todd Williams, $499,000.
Euclid St., 1208-1208 Euclid Corp. to Robert Bernstein and Richard Hutson, $1.45 million.
Fairmont St., 1104-David R. Jolliffe to Cindy Foye Holleman and Tierra Foye Hatfield, $985,000.
Fairmont St., 1321, No. 305-Seve B. Padilla to Deborah Lynn Solum, $299,900.
Florida Ave., 1349-James D. and Virginia D. Vitarello to Yaniv Barzilai and Kathleen Ellison, $899,950.
French St., 900-Jennifer E. Morris to Daniel Brown, $1.42 million.
I St., 920, No. 811-Gail Susan and David Paul Mixer to James T. and Laura J. King, $1.46 million.
Ingraham St., 1344-KQM Enterprises Corp. to Sean and Sharon Rousseau, $1.21 million.
Kalorama Rd., 1700, No. 204-Lee K. Lahaye and Larry K. Lahaye to Kenneth and Sandra Leiner, $790,000.
Kansas Ave., 5626-Carolyn V. Cones and Frances L. Anthony to Edtience and Charles Tenbrook, $539,000.
Kenyon St., 1390, No. 722-Michelle C. Yau to Neha A. and Aksharkumar B. Patel, $525,500.
Longfellow St., 130-Adam T. and Cynthia D. Stubits to Joanna Vanderveer Ruf, $555,000.
M St., 437, No. 6-Lilian Y. and Heather Yuhan Koo to Hilary Evans, $259,000.
Massachusetts Ave., 400, No. 911-Charles Peter Charpentier and Lindsay Jill Suttenberg to Robert Aaron Imes and Sean Corrigan Finnegan, $775,000.
N St., 936, No. 3-James Robert and Charles Michael Bryden to Jeffrey A. Taylor and Megan E. Policicchio, $699,000.
New Hampshire Ave., 700-Barbara H. and Robert S. Walker to Debra W. Stewart, $550,000.
Park Rd., 1451, No. 511-Travis Behan to Zenia Wilson, $310,000.
Piney Branch Rd., 6527-Brian Baines to Rory E. Adams and Kenan T. Fikri, $855,000.
Q St., 4632-Lorraine H. Capps and Audrey S.H. McKeever to Michele Ann White, $635,000.
Quincy St., 707-Allen L. Toler to Antoine Gerardin and Beza Tesfaye, $630,000.
R St., 1210, No. 215-Omar Younis to John and Talat U. Diamodn, $569,000.
R St., 3723-Paul Eddie Dwyer to Anna Natasha Joukovsky and Michael Jensen McDuffie, $925,000.
Rhode Island Ave., 1441, No. 914-Neda T. Semnani to Naoko Inoue, $373,000.
S St., 1316, No. B-1316 S. Street NW Corp. to Florian Richard and Nadine Pequignot, $975,000.
Sheridan St., 823-John E. and Juanita M. Green to Daniel and Beth Marie Tutt, $440,000.
Swann St., 1402, No. 6-Bryan C. Stolz to Emily Mann Savner, $625,000.
T St., 1621, No. 805-Sally J. Kaplan to Jason Lewis Sotka, $384,100.
Taylor St., 307-307 Taylor Street NW Corp. to Andrew Joseph Aldrian, $615,000.
V St., 150, No. V405-Jennifer Salen to Mary Rose Conroy, $505,000.
Vermont Ave., 1313, No. 17-Kenneth D. White to Patrick Hare, $405,000.
W St., 1215-Gregory B. Jaczko and Leigh Ann Caldwell to Jason and Frederick H. Pack, $993,500.
Warder St., 3601-3601 Warder Street DC Corp. to Elizabeth L. Henthorne and James K. Zeigler, $910,000.
Wisconsin Ave., 2111, No. 710-Bette Blain to Patricia Farish, $470,000.
First St., 5040, No. 102-Denise M. Greene to Brandon Solomon, $271,900.
Third Pl., 5730-Vernell L. and Jerrel L. Catlett to Jacquelyn Martin, $510,000.
Fourth St., 1808-Joshua Gallu and Julia Gallu Grutzner to Sara and Christopher Geurtsen, $799,000.
Fifth St., 1405-Randall Snodgrass and Mark A. Stevens to Madeline Wright Cox and Nicholas Richard Galasso, $1.09 million.
Eighth St., 5510-Sanjay and Danielle Singh to Fredy Mauricio Sanchez Ochoa and Mayra Lorena Barrientos Pineda, $505,000.
10th St., 3513-Congressional 3513 10th Street Corp. to Samuel A. Lipson and Abigail Weiss, $849,900.
12th St., 1825-Ceyda Oner and Kenan Ercel to Matthias Ellenrieder and Emma Dinan, $1.12 million.
13th St., 1300, No. 306-Jennifer Swalwell to Won Tae and Youn Young Kim, $772,000.
13th St., 5319-Lue Jane Lawrence to Anthony Lawrence, $245,000.
14th St., 3902, No. 219-Randolph Towers Cooperative Inc. to David Berlin, $302,000.
15th St., 1822, No. 307-Paul J. and Giorgia L. Ortiz to Vijay Malik, $279,000.
16th St., 1750, No. 61-Glenn Gottselig to Gert Mark Michiels and Rebecca White Rattner, $720,000.
16th St., 3426, No. 603-April Blankfort to William Alexander Davis Jr., $381,250.
17th St., 1916, No. 406-Goffin Corp. to Andrew J. Dilbert and David A. Massa, $410,000.
20th St., 2227, No. 104-Robert J. Damuth and Emily Black to Charles Nocker, $270,000.
23rd St., 1140, No. 702-Timothy R. Schnabel to Saquib and Kaniz F. Ahsan, $546,000.
25th St., 1111, No. 606-Peter and Susana W. Florian to Alexandra Nicole Senyi De Nagy-Unyom, $840,000.
32nd St., 1604-Sally Marcella Buter to Justin Enck and Kimberly Lui, $1.26 million.
38th St., 2716-William T. Ball Jr. and Eve Zartman to Matthew M. and Zoe A. Jantzen, $1.15 million.
39th St., 3500, No. B668-Francis and Marian Masson to Julie Abou Nohra, $530,000.
41st St., 4750, No. 401-Peter J. and Cynthia Cox Roma to Scott E. Franke and Margaret M. Moerchen, $870,000.
45th St., 2923-Murray S. Liebman and Kimberley Anne Kendall to Johann M. Schleier-Smith and Ina Simonovska, $1.9 million.
A St., 4629-Rudolph Alvin Barnes and Barbara Skinner-Barnes to Paulette C. Houston, $246,000.
Astor Pl., 5343-Jag Property Investors Corp. to Shawntel Waller, $345,000.
B St., 5456-Albert L. Washington to Bonita A. Deville, $308,000.
C St., 1509-Michael Beach and Elinor E. Todd to Joseph Heagerty and Regan C. O’Brien, $670,000.
Carolina Ave. N., 101, No. 207-Eileen Mary Wall to Lucia T. and John J. Serra, $245,000.
Congress St., 748-748 Congress Corp. to Allyson Marie Bates, $360,000.
Drake Pl., 5305-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Farid Hassan Fawzi, $140,000.
E St., 647-James A. Walker to John David Stubbs Jr. and Brad Jamison Colley, $817,500.
H St., 4657-Odessa Terry and Richard Caldwell to Lawrence S. and Donna C. Dosik, $215,000.
Independence Ave., 1735-Denson Terry and Keshia Monique White to Denson Terry, $264,505.
Pennsylvania Ave., 1500, No. 201-Goldster 1500 Penn Corp. to Emily Gabriel, $460,000.
Potomac Ave., 1844-William L. Dana to Rajendra and Meena Kumar, $545,000.
Savannah St., 2409-John E. Driscoll III and Yolanda I. Lea to Afolake E. Shokunbi, $150,000.
Talbert St., 1262, No. 8B-Rivereast at Anacostia Corp. to Cedric Ali Hanley II, $326,193.
W St., 3802-Shirley E. Robinson to Donald Hankerson, $100,000.
Second St., 3802-Hook San Eu and Stacey Lay Kean Sim to Latysha Short, $335,000.
Eighth St., 229-Mary R. Wadleigh and B.P. Jayne to Melissa A. English and Sean K. Murphy, $881,229.
16th St., 214-Kelly and Richard W. Kenney to Matthew G. and Laura M. Uvena, $765,000.
19th St., 1510-Daryl J. Glenn and Larita L. Glen to Sheralysta T. Faulkner and Joshua Newby, $257,000.
30th St., 1724-Napoleon and Esthermae Jones to Shannon Mara, $440,000.
53rd St., 18-Karen D. Cox to Khalela Dixon, $265,000.
Joliet St., 139-Herman W. Thomas to Yemane M. and Habeney M. Medhane, $140,000.
Fourth St., 800, No. N509-Bulut Mihmandarli and F. Douglas Hartnett to Jeffrey R. Hollands, $343,000.
Fourth St., 1435, No. B607-Timothy D. Backstrom to Massoud and Mina Maryam Javid, $315,000.