Ames St., 5029-Federal National Mortgage Association to Vanessa Roy, $287,000.
Bryant St., 318-Emily Hueber Stoetzer to Elizabeth and Jorge Silva, $622,000.
Capitol St. E., 1612-Dilan Investment Corp. to Rodrigo A. Briceno and Hillary B. Yale, $990,000.
Constitution Ave., 629, No. 305-Beatrice C. Fink and Alan Fink to Richard J. and Virginia B. Martin, $725,000.
D St., 901, No. 1-Jerry W. and Edith W. Lanum to Jacquelyn Joey Pilch, $499,000.
Downing St., 1525-Aaron Smith to Deborah A. Smith, $350,000.
G St., 724-Kevin Roberts to Scott and Diana Keohane, $851,555.
Holbrook Terr., 1230, No. 104-Paul Vincent Sneed to Eliza K. Chard, $300,000.
Lancaster St., 613-Robyn and Alan Genicoff to Tiffany Fletcher, $925,000.
Lee St., 5136-Federal National Mortgage Association to Marcus and Daneen Weeks, $438,500.
Massachusetts Ave., 641-Eric J. Bernhard and Janice L. Hinkle to Traci L. Clever Beaumont and Danielle A. Clever Beaumont, $1.25 million.
Monroe St., 1823-3400 15th St. NE Corp. to Kathryn A. Taylor and Christopher H. Fisher, $455,000.
Oneida St., 233-Arthur L. Stephens and Renee L. Williams to Jacqueline Herrera, $375,000.
Owen Pl., 1149, No. 2-Rebecca Neuburger to Jaime L. Michel, $304,000.
V St., 116-John Mabry to Eli Adam Feiman, $700,000.
Fourth St., 1918, No. 1-Sophia S. Lallinger to Aravind Muthukrishnan and Katie Fullenkamp, $428,500.
Eighth St., 608-Chan Bamboo Green Corp. to Christopher Hauser, $450,000.
12th St., 810-Samuel A. and Vickie J. Johnson to Rahul Sood, $550,000.
13th St., 2225-Annie E. Barnes and Dellas Wilson to Adrian Deveny and Shahrzad Rezvani, $380,000.
15th St., 36-Douglas Hatfield to Darshan Patel, $369,000.
18th Pl., 329-Howard N. Bierman and Jacob Geesing to Mekong Paul, $427,000.
52nd St., 857-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Rhonisha Franklin, $152,000.
63rd St., 308-Albion Gate Series 101 Corp. to Tyneosha and Tyrell Beard, $330,000.
Alaska Ave., 7541-Gina K. Abercrombie-Winstanley and Gerard A. Winstanley to Suzanne Ehlers and Laurent Abelin, $945,000.
Ashby St., 4922-Sharon A. and Charles J. Houy to Charles Buckley and Kathleen Debenedictis, $1.25 million.
Belmont St., 1414, No. 108-Jeremy J. Gelb to Arnaldo Quinones, $299,555.
Bryant St., 61-Armand and Caroline Eliassen to Pam Bloch and Michael Aaron Mendelson, $1.5 million.
Butternut St., 921, No. 303-Cecilia A. De Robertis to Fahad Mujib Siddiqui and Mariam Ullah Shaikh, $394,000.
California St., 2122-Courtney M. Stamm to Catherine and Eileen Merino, $292,000.
Cathedral Ave., 2816-Dilan Investment Corp. to Alessandra J. Iorio and Kenneth G. Lay, $1.85 million.
Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 820W-Agnes G. Smith to Sonya R. Archibald, $290,000.
Chapin St., 1470, No. 1-Daniel J. and Jillian Letvinchuk Cohen to Sean Dainese, $604,000.
Church St., 1444, No. 206-Carl E. and Barbara A. Mitchell to Aleksandr Haskin, $475,000.
Connecticut Ave., 3616, No. 300-Quinn C. Marlow and Cary T. Jones to Tebsy Paul and Christopher Thomas, $371,800.
Connecticut Ave., 4701, No. 500-Minnie Lee Hicks and Lars Etzkorn to Aaron and Elena Bodin, $629,000.
D St., 631, No. 526-Andrew C. Taylor to Hollick Rupert and Breanne Simone Rajkumar, $581,000.
Decatur St., 509-Thomas J. Mitchell and Jeffrey B. Hiott to David Craig and Alexandra Michelle Weisbrot, $909,000.
Dumbarton St., 2806-Carlos Francisco and Alexandra Genevieve Espinel to Bradley Alan Ireland and Darren Patrick Milligan, $910,000.
Elm St., 439-Eric A. Fidler to Mark Peter Gaber, $602,000.
Euclid St., 1324, No. 402-Daniel P. and Lisa F. Umpa to John and Ellen Herbert, $453,000.
Fairmont St., 1116-Stacy E. and Matthew S. Frazier to Molly Murphy and Sean Dryden, $1.05 million.
Farragut St., 208-Cedric Kristopher Dark to Devlon Jackson, $155,000.
Florida Ave., 1827, No. 404-Dana D. Litowitz and Nathaniel L. Stokoe to Desha Mercedes Girod, $590,000.
Fulton St., 3921, No. 1-Jeremy Scott Wiesner and Taylor Leigh Ann Wiesner to Mitra Assadi-Schahir, $374,500.
Girard St., 760, No. 101-Michael A. James to Andrew C. Ambrogi and Dylan G. Comstock, $540,000.
Hertford Pl., 3548-Lawrence Stephen Woocher and Natanya Alon to Michael C. and Skyler Heimark Potter, $762,000.
Iowa Ave., 4409-Kelvin D. and Roosevelt Keith Nickens to Gregory J. Koch, $665,000.
Kansas Ave., 4604-Jason and Katherine Yanushonis to Elizabeth I. and Brian Alan Kretovic, $810,000.
Kilbourne Pl., 1818-Cherry J. White-Anderson to Welf Christopher Dixon, $1 million.
Lamont St., 1939-Jorge Carlos Gustavo Blanco and Claudia Lis Martin to Mathieu David and Laurene Dobrowolski, $1.05 million.
M St., 910, No. 316-Kimberly L. Kuhn and Brian T. Kaplan to Abigail Laura Davids, $691,222.
Massachusetts Ave., 1711, No. 624-Demetri Koutrouvelis and Vassiliki Tsilas to Kristin Maruszewski, $259,500.
Massachusetts Ave., 4301, No. A212-Margaret E. and Bejmin K. Bell-Walker to James R. and Barbara J. Cory, $399,000.
Mount Pleasant St., 3314, No. 24-Erin M. Stuckey to Edward Francis and Antonia Victoria Meagher, $475,000.
N St., 1300, No. 4-Aisha Pittman to William Thomas Rouquie, $408,000.
Powhatan Pl., 611-Joseph D. Cronin and Meghan Gallery to James Christian and Julia Lingham Tanton, $500,000.
R St., 1210, No. 303-Lisa M. Edwards and Melissa M. Goodwin to Jennifer Linker, $1.04 million.
Ridge St., 447, No. 2-Eren Gryskiewicz to Jay B. Desjardins Jr., $767,000.
Roxanna Rd., 1536-Frances A. Armstrong to Nathanael S. Dayes, $900,000.
S St., 1632, No. 21-David J. Scouras and Michelle J. Neuman to Christina Lynn Frey, $975,000.
Sherier Pl., 5620-Roger A. and Katherine L. Kranenburg to Ranjit Singh and Mary L. Swoboda, $1.93 million.
Swann St., 1617, No. 11-Emily Tisch Sussman to Daniel Karchem and Francine Raizes, $975,000.
Tennyson St., 2926-Russell H. and Stefanie Conroy Wallach to Joshua Fay Hurvitz and Maureen Elizabeth Miesmer, $1.25 million.
Van Ness St., 2939, No. 1007-Velta A. Melenbrencis and Karen Erikson to Karen Kingsley, $500,000.
Vermont Ave., 1337-Geoffrey B. Alexander Dyer and Maria Angelica Wiederhecker Moreyra to Ellen K. Konar and Steve Goldband, $1.48 million.
W St., 1443-Eric Charles West to William D. Ross and David McCormack, $1.15 million.
Warren St., 4646-William R. and Caitlin Wheeler to David A. Lewis and Kelly Mastracchio, $975,000.
Wisconsin Ave., 3100, No. 205-Menelaos M. Kotsis to Matthew Curtis Naugle, $268,000.
Second St., 1850-Daniel Kevin Stein to Gavriel Kullman and Leslie Karp-Kullman, $828,000.
Third St., 4211-Gladys Primrose to Cleon and Veronica Wheeler Long, $534,850.
Fourth St., 1811-Taraneh Bastani to Ryan Thomas and Lauren Dewerd, $836,500.
Fifth St., 3915-3915 5th Street Corp. to Rebecca K. Peters, $715,000.
Sixth St., 1616-Logan Triangle Corp. to David Anthony Horton and Connor Josef Ahearn, $980,000.
Ninth St., 6307-Jerry Friedman to Michelle Deslauriers and Lauren Campbell, $540,000.
10th St., 3600, No. B-Scott E. Culley and Joshua C. Haynes to Brian C. Errell and Tara M. Good, $724,000.
12th St., 2020, No. 709-Nikos D. Singelis to Celine and Ilya Bourtman, $815,000.
13th St., 1311, No. 106-Logan13 Corp. to Matthew Meyer, $115,800.
13th St., 5505-Tamara D. Terry to Eoin O’Driscoll and Roxanne Mauck, $715,000.
14th St., 5307-Jamie Leeds to Alexander Freundel Levey and Katherine Anne Eyster, $799,000.
15th St., 1822, No. B7-Daniel P. Searcy and Lawrence Wachtel to Kevin Thibodeaux, $210,000.
16th St., 1750, No. 73-Robert Alan Dahl to Edgar Acton and Lusette Lopata Smith, $1.51 million.
16th St., 8024-Arthur Henderson and William L. Smalley to Thaddeus and Jocelyn Malesa, $720,000.
17th St., 2200, No. 109-Carrie L. Hoffman to Matthew J. Hamel, $525,000.
18th St., 1601, No. 811-Paul C. Aanonsen to Natalya and Dmitry Savransky, $246,000.
21st St., 1280, No. 606-John L. Peel to Nancy Laverda, $410,000.
24th St., 922, No. 502-Kirit and Hina Panchamia to Mikael Naygauz, $245,500.
25th St., 1111, No. 703-Steven Allen Miller to James Jesus Sifuentes, $415,000.
32nd St., 5400-Joseph and Christopher Hardee to Bella and Nathan Speight, $975,000.
38th St., 3680, No. C243-Louise Teubner-Rhodes and William W. Rhodes Jr. to Rania Abdulhussain, $236,000.
39th St., 3541, No. E509-Vsevolod O. Horodyskyj and Monika Siulyte to Natalie M. Shoults and Christopher M. Woods, $489,000.
42nd St., 4231-Jerry and Carol L. Weiss to Sarah and Jeremiah Williams, $2.2 million.
46th St., 4324-Allen M. Rodriguez and Laurie A. Strayer to Andrew S. Dumm and Hillary L. Downs, $850,000.
C St., 1818, No. 2-Deven C. McGraw to Lauren E. Bryan, $655,000.
Carolina Ave. N., 116, No. 401-Scott Sullivan and Setra Yappi to Emily Crerand, $350,000.
E St., 1371-Jeffrey A. Capizzano and Arrow Augerot to Timothy S. and Patricia F. Kolb, $889,000.
Gorman St., 4225-Quentin P. Henderson to Carlas Groom, $292,000.
Halley Terr., 4302-4302 Halley SE NJDC Corp. to Ahmez Hammock-El, $515,000.
Howard Rd., 1415-Next Loran Corp. to Taylor L. Paul, $424,000.
Kentucky Ave., 212-Yvonne D. Coates and Yvete Morris to Nicholas S. and Meredith P. Martin, $635,000.
Savannah Pl., 1210-Aloha R. and Lloyd Lee to Yodit Assefa, $345,000.
Sayles Pl., 2500, No. 7-Cody J. Griffith to Jenna M. Zigman, $464,000.
T St., 1718-Robert Ness and Anton Popov to Gavin Henry Glarke and Naomi Cooney, $731,000.
Texas Ave., 3535-Virginia P. Mitchell and Emerson Sanborn to Jeremy James Ackerman, $439,000.
Valley Ave., 431-Nathaniel Joy to Aliyah Glenn, $360,000.
15th St., 1019-Gregory C. Frank to Luke J. and Kathryn L. Archer, $649,000.
33rd St., 2612-Rupa Bellord to Aaron Michael and Rebecca Taylor Ackerman, $549,900.
M St., 292-Dorothea K. Malone to Douglas H. Cleary, $605,000.
Fourth St., 800, No. S416-William Louis Sissamis to Aisha Ozoya, $317,000.
Seventh St., 700, No. 515-Daphane Martinez to Gloria S. Anez, $320,000.