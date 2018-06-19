District of Columbia

These sales data recorded by the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Northeast

Ames St., 5029-Federal National Mortgage Association to Vanessa Roy, $287,000.

Bryant St., 318-Emily Hueber Stoetzer to Elizabeth and Jorge Silva, $622,000.

Capitol St. E., 1612-Dilan Investment Corp. to Rodrigo A. Briceno and Hillary B. Yale, $990,000.

Constitution Ave., 629, No. 305-Beatrice C. Fink and Alan Fink to Richard J. and Virginia B. Martin, $725,000.

D St., 901, No. 1-Jerry W. and Edith W. Lanum to Jacquelyn Joey Pilch, $499,000.

Downing St., 1525-Aaron Smith to Deborah A. Smith, $350,000.

G St., 724-Kevin Roberts to Scott and Diana Keohane, $851,555.

Holbrook Terr., 1230, No. 104-Paul Vincent Sneed to Eliza K. Chard, $300,000.

Lancaster St., 613-Robyn and Alan Genicoff to Tiffany Fletcher, $925,000.

Lee St., 5136-Federal National Mortgage Association to Marcus and Daneen Weeks, $438,500.

Massachusetts Ave., 641-Eric J. Bernhard and Janice L. Hinkle to Traci L. Clever Beaumont and Danielle A. Clever Beaumont, $1.25 million.

Monroe St., 1823-3400 15th St. NE Corp. to Kathryn A. Taylor and Christopher H. Fisher, $455,000.

Oneida St., 233-Arthur L. Stephens and Renee L. Williams to Jacqueline Herrera, $375,000.

Owen Pl., 1149, No. 2-Rebecca Neuburger to Jaime L. Michel, $304,000.

V St., 116-John Mabry to Eli Adam Feiman, $700,000.

Fourth St., 1918, No. 1-Sophia S. Lallinger to Aravind Muthukrishnan and Katie Fullenkamp, $428,500.

Eighth St., 608-Chan Bamboo Green Corp. to Christopher Hauser, $450,000.

12th St., 810-Samuel A. and Vickie J. Johnson to Rahul Sood, $550,000.

13th St., 2225-Annie E. Barnes and Dellas Wilson to Adrian Deveny and Shahrzad Rezvani, $380,000.

15th St., 36-Douglas Hatfield to Darshan Patel, $369,000.

18th Pl., 329-Howard N. Bierman and Jacob Geesing to Mekong Paul, $427,000.

52nd St., 857-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Rhonisha Franklin, $152,000.

63rd St., 308-Albion Gate Series 101 Corp. to Tyneosha and Tyrell Beard, $330,000.

Northwest

Alaska Ave., 7541-Gina K. Abercrombie-Winstanley and Gerard A. Winstanley to Suzanne Ehlers and Laurent Abelin, $945,000.

Ashby St., 4922-Sharon A. and Charles J. Houy to Charles Buckley and Kathleen Debenedictis, $1.25 million.

Belmont St., 1414, No. 108-Jeremy J. Gelb to Arnaldo Quinones, $299,555.

Bryant St., 61-Armand and Caroline Eliassen to Pam Bloch and Michael Aaron Mendelson, $1.5 million.

Butternut St., 921, No. 303-Cecilia A. De Robertis to Fahad Mujib Siddiqui and Mariam Ullah Shaikh, $394,000.

California St., 2122-Courtney M. Stamm to Catherine and Eileen Merino, $292,000.

Cathedral Ave., 2816-Dilan Investment Corp. to Alessandra J. Iorio and Kenneth G. Lay, $1.85 million.

Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 820W-Agnes G. Smith to Sonya R. Archibald, $290,000.

Chapin St., 1470, No. 1-Daniel J. and Jillian Letvinchuk Cohen to Sean Dainese, $604,000.

Church St., 1444, No. 206-Carl E. and Barbara A. Mitchell to Aleksandr Haskin, $475,000.

Connecticut Ave., 3616, No. 300-Quinn C. Marlow and Cary T. Jones to Tebsy Paul and Christopher Thomas, $371,800.

Connecticut Ave., 4701, No. 500-Minnie Lee Hicks and Lars Etzkorn to Aaron and Elena Bodin, $629,000.

D St., 631, No. 526-Andrew C. Taylor to Hollick Rupert and Breanne Simone Rajkumar, $581,000.

Decatur St., 509-Thomas J. Mitchell and Jeffrey B. Hiott to David Craig and Alexandra Michelle Weisbrot, $909,000.

Dumbarton St., 2806-Carlos Francisco and Alexandra Genevieve Espinel to Bradley Alan Ireland and Darren Patrick Milligan, $910,000.

Elm St., 439-Eric A. Fidler to Mark Peter Gaber, $602,000.

Euclid St., 1324, No. 402-Daniel P. and Lisa F. Umpa to John and Ellen Herbert, $453,000.

Fairmont St., 1116-Stacy E. and Matthew S. Frazier to Molly Murphy and Sean Dryden, $1.05 million.

Farragut St., 208-Cedric Kristopher Dark to Devlon Jackson, $155,000.

Florida Ave., 1827, No. 404-Dana D. Litowitz and Nathaniel L. Stokoe to Desha Mercedes Girod, $590,000.

Fulton St., 3921, No. 1-Jeremy Scott Wiesner and Taylor Leigh Ann Wiesner to Mitra Assadi-Schahir, $374,500.

Girard St., 760, No. 101-Michael A. James to Andrew C. Ambrogi and Dylan G. Comstock, $540,000.

Hertford Pl., 3548-Lawrence Stephen Woocher and Natanya Alon to Michael C. and Skyler Heimark Potter, $762,000.

Iowa Ave., 4409-Kelvin D. and Roosevelt Keith Nickens to Gregory J. Koch, $665,000.

Kansas Ave., 4604-Jason and Katherine Yanushonis to Elizabeth I. and Brian Alan Kretovic, $810,000.

Kilbourne Pl., 1818-Cherry J. White-Anderson to Welf Christopher Dixon, $1 million.

Lamont St., 1939-Jorge Carlos Gustavo Blanco and Claudia Lis Martin to Mathieu David and Laurene Dobrowolski, $1.05 million.

M St., 910, No. 316-Kimberly L. Kuhn and Brian T. Kaplan to Abigail Laura Davids, $691,222.

Massachusetts Ave., 1711, No. 624-Demetri Koutrouvelis and Vassiliki Tsilas to Kristin Maruszewski, $259,500.

Massachusetts Ave., 4301, No. A212-Margaret E. and Bejmin K. Bell-Walker to James R. and Barbara J. Cory, $399,000.

Mount Pleasant St., 3314, No. 24-Erin M. Stuckey to Edward Francis and Antonia Victoria Meagher, $475,000.

N St., 1300, No. 4-Aisha Pittman to William Thomas Rouquie, $408,000.

Powhatan Pl., 611-Joseph D. Cronin and Meghan Gallery to James Christian and Julia Lingham Tanton, $500,000.

R St., 1210, No. 303-Lisa M. Edwards and Melissa M. Goodwin to Jennifer Linker, $1.04 million.

Ridge St., 447, No. 2-Eren Gryskiewicz to Jay B. Desjardins Jr., $767,000.

Roxanna Rd., 1536-Frances A. Armstrong to Nathanael S. Dayes, $900,000.

S St., 1632, No. 21-David J. Scouras and Michelle J. Neuman to Christina Lynn Frey, $975,000.

Sherier Pl., 5620-Roger A. and Katherine L. Kranenburg to Ranjit Singh and Mary L. Swoboda, $1.93 million.

Swann St., 1617, No. 11-Emily Tisch Sussman to Daniel Karchem and Francine Raizes, $975,000.

Tennyson St., 2926-Russell H. and Stefanie Conroy Wallach to Joshua Fay Hurvitz and Maureen Elizabeth Miesmer, $1.25 million.

Van Ness St., 2939, No. 1007-Velta A. Melenbrencis and Karen Erikson to Karen Kingsley, $500,000.

Vermont Ave., 1337-Geoffrey B. Alexander Dyer and Maria Angelica Wiederhecker Moreyra to Ellen K. Konar and Steve Goldband, $1.48 million.

W St., 1443-Eric Charles West to William D. Ross and David McCormack, $1.15 million.

Warren St., 4646-William R. and Caitlin Wheeler to David A. Lewis and Kelly Mastracchio, $975,000.

Wisconsin Ave., 3100, No. 205-Menelaos M. Kotsis to Matthew Curtis Naugle, $268,000.

Second St., 1850-Daniel Kevin Stein to Gavriel Kullman and Leslie Karp-Kullman, $828,000.

Third St., 4211-Gladys Primrose to Cleon and Veronica Wheeler Long, $534,850.

Fourth St., 1811-Taraneh Bastani to Ryan Thomas and Lauren Dewerd, $836,500.

Fifth St., 3915-3915 5th Street Corp. to Rebecca K. Peters, $715,000.

Sixth St., 1616-Logan Triangle Corp. to David Anthony Horton and Connor Josef Ahearn, $980,000.

Ninth St., 6307-Jerry Friedman to Michelle Deslauriers and Lauren Campbell, $540,000.

10th St., 3600, No. B-Scott E. Culley and Joshua C. Haynes to Brian C. Errell and Tara M. Good, $724,000.

12th St., 2020, No. 709-Nikos D. Singelis to Celine and Ilya Bourtman, $815,000.

13th St., 1311, No. 106-Logan13 Corp. to Matthew Meyer, $115,800.

13th St., 5505-Tamara D. Terry to Eoin O’Driscoll and Roxanne Mauck, $715,000.

14th St., 5307-Jamie Leeds to Alexander Freundel Levey and Katherine Anne Eyster, $799,000.

15th St., 1822, No. B7-Daniel P. Searcy and Lawrence Wachtel to Kevin Thibodeaux, $210,000.

16th St., 1750, No. 73-Robert Alan Dahl to Edgar Acton and Lusette Lopata Smith, $1.51 million.

16th St., 8024-Arthur Henderson and William L. Smalley to Thaddeus and Jocelyn Malesa, $720,000.

17th St., 2200, No. 109-Carrie L. Hoffman to Matthew J. Hamel, $525,000.

18th St., 1601, No. 811-Paul C. Aanonsen to Natalya and Dmitry Savransky, $246,000.

21st St., 1280, No. 606-John L. Peel to Nancy Laverda, $410,000.

24th St., 922, No. 502-Kirit and Hina Panchamia to Mikael Naygauz, $245,500.

25th St., 1111, No. 703-Steven Allen Miller to James Jesus Sifuentes, $415,000.

32nd St., 5400-Joseph and Christopher Hardee to Bella and Nathan Speight, $975,000.

38th St., 3680, No. C243-Louise Teubner-Rhodes and William W. Rhodes Jr. to Rania Abdulhussain, $236,000.

39th St., 3541, No. E509-Vsevolod O. Horodyskyj and Monika Siulyte to Natalie M. Shoults and Christopher M. Woods, $489,000.

42nd St., 4231-Jerry and Carol L. Weiss to Sarah and Jeremiah Williams, $2.2 million.

46th St., 4324-Allen M. Rodriguez and Laurie A. Strayer to Andrew S. Dumm and Hillary L. Downs, $850,000.

Southeast

C St., 1818, No. 2-Deven C. McGraw to Lauren E. Bryan, $655,000.

Carolina Ave. N., 116, No. 401-Scott Sullivan and Setra Yappi to Emily Crerand, $350,000.

E St., 1371-Jeffrey A. Capizzano and Arrow Augerot to Timothy S. and Patricia F. Kolb, $889,000.

Gorman St., 4225-Quentin P. Henderson to Carlas Groom, $292,000.

Halley Terr., 4302-4302 Halley SE NJDC Corp. to Ahmez Hammock-El, $515,000.

Howard Rd., 1415-Next Loran Corp. to Taylor L. Paul, $424,000.

Kentucky Ave., 212-Yvonne D. Coates and Yvete Morris to Nicholas S. and Meredith P. Martin, $635,000.

Savannah Pl., 1210-Aloha R. and Lloyd Lee to Yodit Assefa, $345,000.

Sayles Pl., 2500, No. 7-Cody J. Griffith to Jenna M. Zigman, $464,000.

T St., 1718-Robert Ness and Anton Popov to Gavin Henry Glarke and Naomi Cooney, $731,000.

Texas Ave., 3535-Virginia P. Mitchell and Emerson Sanborn to Jeremy James Ackerman, $439,000.

Valley Ave., 431-Nathaniel Joy to Aliyah Glenn, $360,000.

15th St., 1019-Gregory C. Frank to Luke J. and Kathryn L. Archer, $649,000.

33rd St., 2612-Rupa Bellord to Aaron Michael and Rebecca Taylor Ackerman, $549,900.

Southwest

M St., 292-Dorothea K. Malone to Douglas H. Cleary, $605,000.

Fourth St., 800, No. S416-William Louis Sissamis to Aisha Ozoya, $317,000.

Seventh St., 700, No. 515-Daphane Martinez to Gloria S. Anez, $320,000.