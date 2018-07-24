Baker St., 3354-Warrlein Properties Corp. to Santiago Mejia, $390,000.
Blaine St., 4014-Arthur J. Marr and Robert Bunn to Christopher Frederick and Genevieve Marie Targoni, $310,000.
Capitol St. E., 3800-Tunde S. Komolafe to Afolake E. Shokunbi, $200,000.
Dakota Ave. S., 4235-W. Thomas Lavash and Christopher J. Budd to Roberto Tarallo, $1.02 million.
Douglas St., 4400-Carpenters of Georgetown Investment Group to Erika Marette Fields, $380,000.
Eads St., 4400-Noire A. Price and Nia A. Hunter to Ermias Assefa Abebe, $510,000.
Evarts St., 424, No. 3-Jacob Geesing to Yaniv Hadar, $265,000.
Foote St., 4525-Doretta Bray to Manuel D. Martinez and Georgina D. Rodriguez, $343,000.
Gales St., 1514-Residential Value Corp. to Elisabeth Butterfield Whitbeck, $659,900.
Hamlin Pl., 2416-Wendell P. and Debbie A. Rhinehardt to Ari Fingeroth and Tammar Berger, $300,000.
Hurston Lane, 2508, No. 9-Adalis Morales to Isaac W. Connor, $455,000.
Just St., 5105-Sampson E. Gaskins to Bernard L. McKoy, $130,000.
Maryland Ave., 1125, No. 5-Dennis Negron to Claire L. Donze, $295,000.
Maryland Ave., 1350, No. 313-Bryan W. Dalton and Nam A. Nguyen to Noah Samuels, $404,000.
Montello Ave., 1672-Kelley Smith to Matthew Payton Ligon and Anna Votaw Eisenberg, $545,000.
Mount Olivet Rd., 952-Leo Howard to Weynish Abebe Tafesse, $390,000.
Oglethorpe St., 514-Linda B. Howard to Florinda Morillo Nunez and Euclides Martinez, $410,000.
Otis St., 1825-Joy Solo 401(k) Trust to Kali Nicole Wasenko and G. Nagesh Rao, $635,000.
Quincy Pl., 15-Capital Home Buyers Inc. to Daniel and McKenzie Brooker, $682,000.
Terrace Ct., 4-Sean P. Leahy to Karen A. Kitching, $580,000.
Fourth St., 823-Kendra Link and Dale Leong to Christopher Jordan Johnsen, $876,000.
Sixth St., 4945-John B. and Diana W. Read to Cameron James Stokes and Donnarae Vernay Wade, $555,000.
Seventh St., 5137-Leqia G. Jackson to Devita Love, $465,000.
Ninth St., 612-Emily C. Poole and Jacqueline W. Poole to Ali R. and Nima Jadidi, $705,385.
12th St., 2907-Daryl Gayhardt and Azlc Corp. to Marianna T. Papademetriou and Michael G. Facini, $745,000.
18th St., 752-Christopher D. and Carlyn E. Mills to Helen M. Dodson, $445,000.
20th St., 225-225 20th Street Corp. to Robert Maxwell Ziff, $634,001.
47th St., 300-Tommy I. Brown Jr. to Brenda Cristina Rios Valdez, $340,000.
49th St., 1104-Elizabeth Court Investments Corp. to Darrell Smith-Bey, $221,000.
Albemarle St., 4101, No. 440-Gina M. Carbonaro to Suzanne Garrett, $520,000.
Belmont St., 1414, No. 304-Melissa Vanouse to Marco Traversa, $560,000.
Blagden Terr., 4603-Richard Caldwell to David M. Gianfernate and John A. Favazzo, $640,000.
Brummel Ct., 574-Louvenia W. Williams to Matthew and Sina James, $435,000.
Capitol St. N., 1812, No. 301-Ashley E. Singletary-Claffee to Santiago Oquendo Toro, $540,000.
Cathedral Ave., 4200, No. 512-Jean Yves Lacascade to Suzanne Chernauskas, $280,000.
Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 807W-Alvin and Jocelyn Hutchinson to Huiyu Zhang, $270,000.
Chancery Ct., 4014-Kenneth D. Jones to Linda A. Baumann, $1.02 million.
Columbia Rd., 1438, No. 301-Suzanne Garner to Carole Chineze Marchand, $449,000.
Connecticut Ave., 2301, No. 1C-Pauline Knight Morrison to Roscoe Edison and Angela Valenti Elkins, $1.1 million.
Corcoran St., 1718, No. 41-Mei-Ling Harris to Michael Kurdyla and Brian I. Hayes, $525,400.
Decatur St., 815-Nantucket Holdings to Anthony Joseph and Lindsay Marie Abate, $796,000.
Devonshire Pl., 2737, No. 123-Juliet G. Six to the Alan Aboud Dweck, $592,000.
Dumbarton St., 3134-Carol S. Blumenthal to Krishna and Chandra Bappanad, $767,000.
Euclid St., 1120, No. 1-Molly K. Murphy and Sean P. Dryden to Jonathan R. Rifkin and Sarah E. Black Rifkin, $599,000.
Fessenden St., 4322-Anne and Patrick Gavin to Matthew and Lisa Skalet, $1.69 million.
Florida Ave., 2129, No. L1-Clifford E. Young to Diane A. Duston and Oscar Martin Rodriguez, $275,000.
G St., 916, No. 802-Elisabth J. Salinas and Maxwell A. Wood to Jana Irina Seidi, $518,000.
Glenbrook Terr., 5033-23 Glenbrook Bond Corp. to Brad and Lily Kosegarten, $2.87 million.
Harvard St., 1707-Yvonne Dale to Nicholas P. Kinni and Eliza M. Van Zoeren, $870,000.
Ingraham St., 414-Michael A. and Nathaniel Randolph to Monica Maxwell Hempton and Rizwan Afzal Chowdhry, $550,000.
Irving St., 782-Katrin Olson to Jack James Van Cleve IV and Matthew Blake Huffman, $556,000.
Kansas Ave., 5527-Patrick M. Skelly to Kyle and Maria Vincent, $676,000.
Kenyon St., 1390, No. 410-Kamal Ali to Thomas and Jennifer Clever, $569,000.
L St., 2425, No. 314-Lynne G. Mueller to Jared O. Blum and Katherine Kiggins, $1.26 million.
Longfellow St., 1400, No. T1-Lori Lipton Ritland to Zachary Fischer, $383,000.
M St., 437, No. 5-Heather Yuhan Koo to Dawn Grandison, $239,000.
Macarthur Blvd., 4570, No. G8-Mahdee Monam to Amelia A. Oliveira, $242,000.
Madison St., 338-Eri D. Russell to Samuel J. Capasso III and Sarah L. Hollender, $568,000.
Massachusetts Ave., 4200, No. 415-Lee T. and Catherine M. Arevian to Jon M. Wiseman and Shelly Bronfman, $889,000.
Military Rd., 3223-Brendan P. O’Shea to Lauren Wollack and Courtney Paul, $885,000.
N St., 515-Pablo Gistau-Cosculluela and Olga Gomez-Garcia to Nahla Rajan, $1.21 million.
N St., 2301, No. 606-Awilda Gonzalez Abaza to Gilles and Candace Hinze Chemtob, $693,500.
New Hampshire Ave., 4002-Justina Ezejiofor to John T. Reilly, $560,000.
New York Ave., 80, No. 101-Brian Misar to Gary Michael Grown, $393,000.
Oak St., 1674, No. 15-Scott M. Honeychurch Jr. and Harold E. Batiste III to Caroline Van Zile and Mark Hobel, $740,000.
P St., 1105-Thomas E. Snoreck to Benjamin and Barbara Hunt, $1.71 million.
P St., 1718, No. 814-Carl Henley to Fatemah Gholamimehrabadi, $370,000.
Palisade Lane, 5126-Peter D. and Kathryn R. Rizik to Scott C. and Rebecca Murphy Thompson, $2.25 million.
Park Rd., 1523, No. 202-Ryan Weber to Jesse Walter, $329,000.
Poplar Lane, 1725-Patrick Wesley and Anika Sanders Cooper to Todd Franklin Braunstein and Melissa Rose Langsam Braunstein, $1.61 million.
Q St., 1401, No. 602-Julian Yap to Dana Chasin, $1.68 million.
Q St., 4649-William Curtis Watts Jr. to Tatsuya Kiguchi, $930,000.
Quincy St., 537, No. 1-Jimmy R. Moye to Nicholas C. Castelli, $360,000.
R St., 1800, No. 403-Edward T. Lis Jr. to Hugo and Liza Yon, $497,000.
Rhode Island Ave., 70, No. 403-Devon Rollins to Samuel Price Loesche, $415,000.
Ridge St., 469, No. 1-Emily and Jason Flory to Anthony B. Allard, $364,000.
Rodman St., 3804, No. 24-James Charles Bailey to Aymeric J. Rabot and Jacquelyn B. De La Parte, $389,000.
S St., 3541-Mario Bravo-Rivera and Brandel France De Bravo to Timothy and Vickie V. Fair, $1.79 million.
Spring Rd., 1437, No. 25-Sarah S. Bruno to Jacob Milo Winowich and Alyson Clements, $419,900.
T St., 1717, No. 11-Anne Scanlon to Eric Heidenberger, $785,000.
Tulip St., 1920-Thomas Charles and Ronald Thomas Hier to Charles T. and Crystal J. Satterfield, $850,000.
U St., 1758, No. 3-Daniel Conston to Thomas W. Dee and Melissa Strang, $660,000.
Van Ness St., 3718-Jeremiah A. Collins and Diana J.L. Collins to James P. and Kathleen M. Gillespie, $965,000.
Vernon St., 1840, No. 307-Elva Bova to Francia Torres, $499,000.
W St., 4100, No. 201-Esteban Gergely to Lydia Polimeni and Zvi Sharabi, $350,000.
Water St., 3303, No. 3H-Neal and Jackwyn L. Nemerov to Amy C. McPherson, $2.41 million.
Wiltberger St., 1813-Kimberly Ann Brickhouse to Ryan J. Brennan, $450,000.
Wisconsin Ave., 3217, No. 6A-Kipp Teamey to Lalique S. Goonewardene, $304,000.
First St., 1706-Babak Djourabchi to Raian Divanbeigi and Begona Fernandez, $685,000.
Second St., 2121, No. 2-Jessica V. Den Houter to Brendan John, $299,999.
Third St., 4307-Adria Tingey to Cecilia A. Winter and Carlos A. Arango, $749,900.
Sixth St., 1809-Marc Steinhardt to Basel N. Alloush, $615,000.
Seventh St., 777, No. 723-Hillary A. Roberts to Michele R. Melhorn, $299,999.
Eighth St., 7201-Janice Lawanda Guinyard and Joel Sebastian Guinyard Sr. to Matthew Thomas Koeppe and Gail McCune Krotky, $490,000.
10th St., 2233-5design Development Corp. to Lucas R. Shuler, $710,000.
13th St., 2535, No. 401-Kenan T. and Rory E. Fikri to Stephanie Vu Maiphuong Nguyen, $525,250.
14th St., 1634, No. 205-Michael C. and Kaitlin E. Forster to Megan A. Raker, $475,000.
14th St., 5011-Arturas Vorobjovas and Aaron C. McGovern to Aaron C. McGovern and Alexandra Davis Londos, $1.5 million.
15th St., 2127-Richard E. Fagan to Martin and Henrike Aline Herz, $895,000.
16th St., 1801, No. 210-Alexandra Earnshaw and Trace O’Neil Williams to Kelsey Sinclair Dean, $633,000.
16th St., 3420, No. 409-Ashley Mills to April Brady, $425,000.
22nd St., 1008-David G. Helfrich to Melissa S. Sims, $1.73 million.
24th St., 1121, No. 407-Dominique S. Szostak-Reynaud to Nima Ossareh and Parisa Malekzadeh, $513,000.
26th St., 1001, No. 401-David S. and Ruby M. Joe to Gustavo Mauricio Bastien Olvera, $299,000.
31st St., 1045, No. 404-Wafik and Irene Mosalli Ramadan to Lucia V. Amiri-Talesh Ramirez, $865,000.
33rd St., 1015, No. 501-Ariturk Properties II Corp. to Ann Frances Humplick and Francois Rene Leautier, $639,000.
36th St., 4526-Jesse B. and Karen H. Strider to Mustafa Zakir and Ellen Chien Hussain, $1.4 million.
38th St., 4203-Jonah Jude Hadary and Sonia Gulati to Bruce Carleton Harris, $1.07 million.
46th St., 4705-Joanne Margaret Bradley to Gregory B. Jaczko and Leigh Ann Caldwell, $1.07 million.
A St., 5650-Lajuan McDowney to Cynthia Mackey Poree, $355,000.
Brandywine St., 402-Mildred L. Day and Thomas Day to Luis Alonso Joya, $230,000.
Carolina Ave. N., 101, No. 203-Carmella L. Donahue and Carmen R. Peoples to Daniel Butler, $280,000.
D St., 1234-Peter Petrihos and Sean McCormack to Darryn and Desiree James, $910,000.
Fort Davis St., 1607-Celeste Faltz and Lenora Nadine Tyler-Burns to Ashley Marie Johnson, $291,000.
G St., 1366-Erin R. McKeen and Andrew K. Johnston to Patrick Julian Carey Butler and Kathleen May Marksberry, $780,000.
Kentucky Ave., 827-Willie Ray Hall and Helen Elizabeth Brinson to Cameron Eugene Mahjoubi, $759,000.
Minnesota Ave., 3625-William D. Martin Jr. and William F. Martin to Patricia Simms, $333,000.
Oxon Run Rd., 3320-Hearthstone Development Corp. to Philip and Tmia Raynor, $526,500.
Pennsylvania Ave., 3418-Darren D. and Kelli A. Stallings to Gregory D. Stallings, $220,000.
Southern Ave., 3414-Ruth E. Fulwood to Nathan Flory and Antoinette Flaspeter, $530,000.
Talbert St., 1262, No. 15A-Rivereast at Anacostia Corp. to Robin S. McKinney, $326,193.
Tubman Rd., 1523-Wellie and Melani Tabios to Kevin Milton Guzman, $355,000.
Upsal St., 757-Wake Ventures Corp. to Kevin C. Campbell, $340,000.
Woodcrest Dr., 423-Jennifer and Shaun Miles to Dwayne Pickett, $469,000.
Sixth St., 520-Toby J. Williams and Heidi J. Lyndaker to Anna Katselas and David Groves, $1.26 million.
14th St., 518, No. 2-Patricia A. Budka and Kristofer H. Lafko to Joseph M. Costa and Lina Maria Salazar Ortegon, $835,000.
15th St., 918-David A. Gilmore to Jamie Haag, $470,000.
25th St., 3419-Dennis J. Dyer to Linda E. Parker, $255,900.
46th Pl., 1161-Dap Homes Corp. to Heather L. Dade, $359,900.
Elmira St., 134-Uptown Development Corp. to Jerome and Mercedes A. Kearney, $349,170.
I St., 355, No. 620-Todd T. Eltimsahy to Rachel Dowell and Daniel McRae, $399,999.
Martin Luther King Jr Ave., 4314-Capitals Area Properties Corp. to Ashley D. Alloway, $366,000.
Fourth St., 800, No. N320-Nhat T. Nguyen to Wayne Deflaminis and Michael Sean Grant, $470,000.