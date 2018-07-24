District of Columbia

These sales data recorded by the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Northeast

Baker St., 3354-Warrlein Properties Corp. to Santiago Mejia, $390,000.

Blaine St., 4014-Arthur J. Marr and Robert Bunn to Christopher Frederick and Genevieve Marie Targoni, $310,000.

Capitol St. E., 3800-Tunde S. Komolafe to Afolake E. Shokunbi, $200,000.

Dakota Ave. S., 4235-W. Thomas Lavash and Christopher J. Budd to Roberto Tarallo, $1.02 million.

Douglas St., 4400-Carpenters of Georgetown Investment Group to Erika Marette Fields, $380,000.

Eads St., 4400-Noire A. Price and Nia A. Hunter to Ermias Assefa Abebe, $510,000.

Evarts St., 424, No. 3-Jacob Geesing to Yaniv Hadar, $265,000.

Foote St., 4525-Doretta Bray to Manuel D. Martinez and Georgina D. Rodriguez, $343,000.

Gales St., 1514-Residential Value Corp. to Elisabeth Butterfield Whitbeck, $659,900.

Hamlin Pl., 2416-Wendell P. and Debbie A. Rhinehardt to Ari Fingeroth and Tammar Berger, $300,000.

Hurston Lane, 2508, No. 9-Adalis Morales to Isaac W. Connor, $455,000.

Just St., 5105-Sampson E. Gaskins to Bernard L. McKoy, $130,000.

Maryland Ave., 1125, No. 5-Dennis Negron to Claire L. Donze, $295,000.

Maryland Ave., 1350, No. 313-Bryan W. Dalton and Nam A. Nguyen to Noah Samuels, $404,000.

Montello Ave., 1672-Kelley Smith to Matthew Payton Ligon and Anna Votaw Eisenberg, $545,000.

Mount Olivet Rd., 952-Leo Howard to Weynish Abebe Tafesse, $390,000.

Oglethorpe St., 514-Linda B. Howard to Florinda Morillo Nunez and Euclides Martinez, $410,000.

Otis St., 1825-Joy Solo 401(k) Trust to Kali Nicole Wasenko and G. Nagesh Rao, $635,000.

Quincy Pl., 15-Capital Home Buyers Inc. to Daniel and McKenzie Brooker, $682,000.

Terrace Ct., 4-Sean P. Leahy to Karen A. Kitching, $580,000.

Fourth St., 823-Kendra Link and Dale Leong to Christopher Jordan Johnsen, $876,000.

Sixth St., 4945-John B. and Diana W. Read to Cameron James Stokes and Donnarae Vernay Wade, $555,000.

Seventh St., 5137-Leqia G. Jackson to Devita Love, $465,000.

Ninth St., 612-Emily C. Poole and Jacqueline W. Poole to Ali R. and Nima Jadidi, $705,385.

12th St., 2907-Daryl Gayhardt and Azlc Corp. to Marianna T. Papademetriou and Michael G. Facini, $745,000.

18th St., 752-Christopher D. and Carlyn E. Mills to Helen M. Dodson, $445,000.

20th St., 225-225 20th Street Corp. to Robert Maxwell Ziff, $634,001.

47th St., 300-Tommy I. Brown Jr. to Brenda Cristina Rios Valdez, $340,000.

49th St., 1104-Elizabeth Court Investments Corp. to Darrell Smith-Bey, $221,000.

Northwest

Albemarle St., 4101, No. 440-Gina M. Carbonaro to Suzanne Garrett, $520,000.

Belmont St., 1414, No. 304-Melissa Vanouse to Marco Traversa, $560,000.

Blagden Terr., 4603-Richard Caldwell to David M. Gianfernate and John A. Favazzo, $640,000.

Brummel Ct., 574-Louvenia W. Williams to Matthew and Sina James, $435,000.

Capitol St. N., 1812, No. 301-Ashley E. Singletary-Claffee to Santiago Oquendo Toro, $540,000.

Cathedral Ave., 4200, No. 512-Jean Yves Lacascade to Suzanne Chernauskas, $280,000.

Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 807W-Alvin and Jocelyn Hutchinson to Huiyu Zhang, $270,000.

Chancery Ct., 4014-Kenneth D. Jones to Linda A. Baumann, $1.02 million.

Columbia Rd., 1438, No. 301-Suzanne Garner to Carole Chineze Marchand, $449,000.

Connecticut Ave., 2301, No. 1C-Pauline Knight Morrison to Roscoe Edison and Angela Valenti Elkins, $1.1 million.

Corcoran St., 1718, No. 41-Mei-Ling Harris to Michael Kurdyla and Brian I. Hayes, $525,400.

Decatur St., 815-Nantucket Holdings to Anthony Joseph and Lindsay Marie Abate, $796,000.

Devonshire Pl., 2737, No. 123-Juliet G. Six to the Alan Aboud Dweck, $592,000.

Dumbarton St., 3134-Carol S. Blumenthal to Krishna and Chandra Bappanad, $767,000.

Euclid St., 1120, No. 1-Molly K. Murphy and Sean P. Dryden to Jonathan R. Rifkin and Sarah E. Black Rifkin, $599,000.

Fessenden St., 4322-Anne and Patrick Gavin to Matthew and Lisa Skalet, $1.69 million.

Florida Ave., 2129, No. L1-Clifford E. Young to Diane A. Duston and Oscar Martin Rodriguez, $275,000.

G St., 916, No. 802-Elisabth J. Salinas and Maxwell A. Wood to Jana Irina Seidi, $518,000.

Glenbrook Terr., 5033-23 Glenbrook Bond Corp. to Brad and Lily Kosegarten, $2.87 million.

Harvard St., 1707-Yvonne Dale to Nicholas P. Kinni and Eliza M. Van Zoeren, $870,000.

Ingraham St., 414-Michael A. and Nathaniel Randolph to Monica Maxwell Hempton and Rizwan Afzal Chowdhry, $550,000.

Irving St., 782-Katrin Olson to Jack James Van Cleve IV and Matthew Blake Huffman, $556,000.

Kansas Ave., 5527-Patrick M. Skelly to Kyle and Maria Vincent, $676,000.

Kenyon St., 1390, No. 410-Kamal Ali to Thomas and Jennifer Clever, $569,000.

L St., 2425, No. 314-Lynne G. Mueller to Jared O. Blum and Katherine Kiggins, $1.26 million.

Longfellow St., 1400, No. T1-Lori Lipton Ritland to Zachary Fischer, $383,000.

M St., 437, No. 5-Heather Yuhan Koo to Dawn Grandison, $239,000.

Macarthur Blvd., 4570, No. G8-Mahdee Monam to Amelia A. Oliveira, $242,000.

Madison St., 338-Eri D. Russell to Samuel J. Capasso III and Sarah L. Hollender, $568,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 4200, No. 415-Lee T. and Catherine M. Arevian to Jon M. Wiseman and Shelly Bronfman, $889,000.

Military Rd., 3223-Brendan P. O’Shea to Lauren Wollack and Courtney Paul, $885,000.

N St., 515-Pablo Gistau-Cosculluela and Olga Gomez-Garcia to Nahla Rajan, $1.21 million.

N St., 2301, No. 606-Awilda Gonzalez Abaza to Gilles and Candace Hinze Chemtob, $693,500.

New Hampshire Ave., 4002-Justina Ezejiofor to John T. Reilly, $560,000.

New York Ave., 80, No. 101-Brian Misar to Gary Michael Grown, $393,000.

Oak St., 1674, No. 15-Scott M. Honeychurch Jr. and Harold E. Batiste III to Caroline Van Zile and Mark Hobel, $740,000.

P St., 1105-Thomas E. Snoreck to Benjamin and Barbara Hunt, $1.71 million.

P St., 1718, No. 814-Carl Henley to Fatemah Gholamimehrabadi, $370,000.

Palisade Lane, 5126-Peter D. and Kathryn R. Rizik to Scott C. and Rebecca Murphy Thompson, $2.25 million.

Park Rd., 1523, No. 202-Ryan Weber to Jesse Walter, $329,000.

Poplar Lane, 1725-Patrick Wesley and Anika Sanders Cooper to Todd Franklin Braunstein and Melissa Rose Langsam Braunstein, $1.61 million.

Q St., 1401, No. 602-Julian Yap to Dana Chasin, $1.68 million.

Q St., 4649-William Curtis Watts Jr. to Tatsuya Kiguchi, $930,000.

Quincy St., 537, No. 1-Jimmy R. Moye to Nicholas C. Castelli, $360,000.

R St., 1800, No. 403-Edward T. Lis Jr. to Hugo and Liza Yon, $497,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 70, No. 403-Devon Rollins to Samuel Price Loesche, $415,000.

Ridge St., 469, No. 1-Emily and Jason Flory to Anthony B. Allard, $364,000.

Rodman St., 3804, No. 24-James Charles Bailey to Aymeric J. Rabot and Jacquelyn B. De La Parte, $389,000.

S St., 3541-Mario Bravo-Rivera and Brandel France De Bravo to Timothy and Vickie V. Fair, $1.79 million.

Spring Rd., 1437, No. 25-Sarah S. Bruno to Jacob Milo Winowich and Alyson Clements, $419,900.

T St., 1717, No. 11-Anne Scanlon to Eric Heidenberger, $785,000.

Tulip St., 1920-Thomas Charles and Ronald Thomas Hier to Charles T. and Crystal J. Satterfield, $850,000.

U St., 1758, No. 3-Daniel Conston to Thomas W. Dee and Melissa Strang, $660,000.

Van Ness St., 3718-Jeremiah A. Collins and Diana J.L. Collins to James P. and Kathleen M. Gillespie, $965,000.

Vernon St., 1840, No. 307-Elva Bova to Francia Torres, $499,000.

W St., 4100, No. 201-Esteban Gergely to Lydia Polimeni and Zvi Sharabi, $350,000.

Water St., 3303, No. 3H-Neal and Jackwyn L. Nemerov to Amy C. McPherson, $2.41 million.

Wiltberger St., 1813-Kimberly Ann Brickhouse to Ryan J. Brennan, $450,000.

Wisconsin Ave., 3217, No. 6A-Kipp Teamey to Lalique S. Goonewardene, $304,000.

First St., 1706-Babak Djourabchi to Raian Divanbeigi and Begona Fernandez, $685,000.

Second St., 2121, No. 2-Jessica V. Den Houter to Brendan John, $299,999.

Third St., 4307-Adria Tingey to Cecilia A. Winter and Carlos A. Arango, $749,900.

Sixth St., 1809-Marc Steinhardt to Basel N. Alloush, $615,000.

Seventh St., 777, No. 723-Hillary A. Roberts to Michele R. Melhorn, $299,999.

Eighth St., 7201-Janice Lawanda Guinyard and Joel Sebastian Guinyard Sr. to Matthew Thomas Koeppe and Gail McCune Krotky, $490,000.

10th St., 2233-5design Development Corp. to Lucas R. Shuler, $710,000.

13th St., 2535, No. 401-Kenan T. and Rory E. Fikri to Stephanie Vu Maiphuong Nguyen, $525,250.

14th St., 1634, No. 205-Michael C. and Kaitlin E. Forster to Megan A. Raker, $475,000.

14th St., 5011-Arturas Vorobjovas and Aaron C. McGovern to Aaron C. McGovern and Alexandra Davis Londos, $1.5 million.

15th St., 2127-Richard E. Fagan to Martin and Henrike Aline Herz, $895,000.

16th St., 1801, No. 210-Alexandra Earnshaw and Trace O’Neil Williams to Kelsey Sinclair Dean, $633,000.

16th St., 3420, No. 409-Ashley Mills to April Brady, $425,000.

22nd St., 1008-David G. Helfrich to Melissa S. Sims, $1.73 million.

24th St., 1121, No. 407-Dominique S. Szostak-Reynaud to Nima Ossareh and Parisa Malekzadeh, $513,000.

26th St., 1001, No. 401-David S. and Ruby M. Joe to Gustavo Mauricio Bastien Olvera, $299,000.

31st St., 1045, No. 404-Wafik and Irene Mosalli Ramadan to Lucia V. Amiri-Talesh Ramirez, $865,000.

33rd St., 1015, No. 501-Ariturk Properties II Corp. to Ann Frances Humplick and Francois Rene Leautier, $639,000.

36th St., 4526-Jesse B. and Karen H. Strider to Mustafa Zakir and Ellen Chien Hussain, $1.4 million.

38th St., 4203-Jonah Jude Hadary and Sonia Gulati to Bruce Carleton Harris, $1.07 million.

46th St., 4705-Joanne Margaret Bradley to Gregory B. Jaczko and Leigh Ann Caldwell, $1.07 million.

Southeast

A St., 5650-Lajuan McDowney to Cynthia Mackey Poree, $355,000.

Brandywine St., 402-Mildred L. Day and Thomas Day to Luis Alonso Joya, $230,000.

Carolina Ave. N., 101, No. 203-Carmella L. Donahue and Carmen R. Peoples to Daniel Butler, $280,000.

D St., 1234-Peter Petrihos and Sean McCormack to Darryn and Desiree James, $910,000.

Fort Davis St., 1607-Celeste Faltz and Lenora Nadine Tyler-Burns to Ashley Marie Johnson, $291,000.

G St., 1366-Erin R. McKeen and Andrew K. Johnston to Patrick Julian Carey Butler and Kathleen May Marksberry, $780,000.

Kentucky Ave., 827-Willie Ray Hall and Helen Elizabeth Brinson to Cameron Eugene Mahjoubi, $759,000.

Minnesota Ave., 3625-William D. Martin Jr. and William F. Martin to Patricia Simms, $333,000.

Oxon Run Rd., 3320-Hearthstone Development Corp. to Philip and Tmia Raynor, $526,500.

Pennsylvania Ave., 3418-Darren D. and Kelli A. Stallings to Gregory D. Stallings, $220,000.

Southern Ave., 3414-Ruth E. Fulwood to Nathan Flory and Antoinette Flaspeter, $530,000.

Talbert St., 1262, No. 15A-Rivereast at Anacostia Corp. to Robin S. McKinney, $326,193.

Tubman Rd., 1523-Wellie and Melani Tabios to Kevin Milton Guzman, $355,000.

Upsal St., 757-Wake Ventures Corp. to Kevin C. Campbell, $340,000.

Woodcrest Dr., 423-Jennifer and Shaun Miles to Dwayne Pickett, $469,000.

Sixth St., 520-Toby J. Williams and Heidi J. Lyndaker to Anna Katselas and David Groves, $1.26 million.

14th St., 518, No. 2-Patricia A. Budka and Kristofer H. Lafko to Joseph M. Costa and Lina Maria Salazar Ortegon, $835,000.

15th St., 918-David A. Gilmore to Jamie Haag, $470,000.

25th St., 3419-Dennis J. Dyer to Linda E. Parker, $255,900.

46th Pl., 1161-Dap Homes Corp. to Heather L. Dade, $359,900.

Southwest

Elmira St., 134-Uptown Development Corp. to Jerome and Mercedes A. Kearney, $349,170.

I St., 355, No. 620-Todd T. Eltimsahy to Rachel Dowell and Daniel McRae, $399,999.

Martin Luther King Jr Ave., 4314-Capitals Area Properties Corp. to Ashley D. Alloway, $366,000.

Fourth St., 800, No. N320-Nhat T. Nguyen to Wayne Deflaminis and Michael Sean Grant, $470,000.