District of Columbia

These sales data recorded by the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Northeast

A St., 214-Judy Ziewacz and Timothy S. Merrill to Jonthan D. Schmidt, $1.19 million.

Blaine St., 3358-Dianne Hampton to Natalia Carbone, $350,000.

C St., 1127-C&S Development to Robert J. Filey and Anita Samarth, $2.19 million.

Chillum Pl., 5336-Emily and Dennis Vilorio to Elliot Signorelli and Anne Callaway, $500,000.

Eads St., 3416-1742 W Street Corp. to Rosa E. Flores Portillo, $384,000.

Franklin St., 1202-Victoria C. Glaros and Marianne Kyriakos to Ryan K. Nelson, $642,744.

Gault Pl., 4234-Clarence Dwight Pearson to Amha H. Derres and Selamawit A. Goitom, $312,000.

Hayes St., 5052-Jack Spicer Properties Corp. to Michael Howard, $320,000.

Kansas Ave., 6325-Abel Jembere to Samrawit Aragie, $600,000.

Maryland Ave., 1308-Jeremy L. and Edith Mae Kittrell to Diego P. Macedo and Robby J. Reynolds, $1.3 million.

Montello Ave., 1323-Selamawit H. Gossa and Sean Hurst to Robert D. Clarke and Chelsea A. Moore, $650,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 5609-Diane Knizer to Natalie June and Rene Munoz, $750,000.

Oglethorpe St., 323-Carolyn V. Darden-Stutely to Jeremy and Justin Kittrell, $280,000.

Owen Pl., 1281-Malcolm G. Andrews to Natalie Holder, $685,000.

Perry St., 1210, No. 102-Thomas H. and Mary Ann Yancey to Shachenka M. Alave Nogales, $379,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 329, No. 104-Jonathan David Powers to Vincent John Calabresa and Fiona Athie, $368,000.

Simms Pl., 1274-GPD Corp. to Cormac John Molloy, $329,000.

Todd Pl., 19-Agnes H. Simmons to John Lichtefeld, $850,000.

Upshur St., 2007-J. Collis and Sharon T. Jones to Robert B. and Jennifer Zahradnik, $535,000.

Webster St., 138-Luwana Corp. to Peter Nhat-Huy and Hoang A. Bui, $326,400.

Seventh St., 4025-4025 7th St. Corp. to Bolormaa Enkhbat, $433,500.

Ninth St., 930-Cameron Properties of DC Inc. to Stephanie Kay and Luis Alfredo Almanza, $759,900.

12th St., 4914-Willco Properties Corp. to Caleb J. Stevens and Madaleine D. Weber, $564,950.

16th St., 317-Dilan Investment Corp. to Katherine Lindsay Cassling and Alexander Joshua Fishman, $869,000.

16th St., 3131-Don and Lydia Briscoe to Michael Briscoe, $385,000.

36th St., 120-Nanilee H. Powell and William Boyd to Daniel T. Meresa, $265,000.

Northwest

Bates St., 124-Scott Groutca and Caitlin Fox to Anjali Gupta and Christophe Hiroki Locussol, $735,000.

Cathedral Ave., 4100, No. 803-Lewis Martial to Margaret Feldman-Piltch and Stuart Piltch, $730,000.

Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. T6E-Renee M. Payne to Jennifer A. Vasquez, $200,000.

Church St., 1723-Arleen J. Richter to Jacob Lebowitz and Rachel Glickman, $1.1 million.

Connecticut Ave., 2311, No. 407-Esther K. Ticktin and Ruth D. Ticktin to Regina Monticone and Steven Bloom, $997,500.

D St., 631, No. 735-Francis P. McKenna Jr. to Ryan and Rachel Carlock, $430,000.

Delafield Pl., 620-David and Anderozzi Muir to Kristen and Dorian Carloni, $829,900.

Dumbarton St., 2730-Michele P. Camden to John Zecca, $1.57 million.

Euclid St., 1439, No. 107-Raffi Yousefian to Darlene I. Quinteros, $328,000.

Euclid St., 1717-1717 Euclid St. NW Corp. to Rebecca Helm, $616,000.

Harvard St., 1613, No. 514-Britney Sutton to Eric Christensen and Benjamin Hampton, $445,000.

Ingraham St., 115-Sandy D. Jones to Sam P. Collins and Tyisha L. Jones, $390,000.

Kansas Ave., 4825-Susan M. Salek to Wanda Wheeler, $780,000.

Macarthur Blvd., 4545, No. 209-Fereidoon Fred R. Vaziri to Kevin P. Kingston, $249,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 1010, No. 703-Brian D. O’Toole to Randall C. O’Toole, $564,000.

Military Rd., 4301, No. 607-Andrew E. Kossow to Jan Preston, $1.25 million.

Morningside Dr., 7800-Theophilus Corp. to Rebekah H. and Nagesh N. Borse, $1.25 million.

N St., 3333, No. 6-Jeremy P. Bolton and Ami M. Gates to Julie Frank, $620,000.

New York Ave., 66, No. 204-Aaron Huertas to Jeremie Cohen-Setton and Yasmine Abdillahi, $295,000.

Newlands St., 2713-Mike House and Ivy Lang to Thomas Hawkins and Stephanie Li-Ning Houh, $600,000.

Oregon Ave., 6704-Michael Angelakis to Frances Elizabeth and Justin Micah Faircloth, $1.47 million.

P St., 1718, No. 614-Ted Caldwell Milligan to Emily Gentile-Vargas and Israel Vargas, $299,000.

Pennsylvania Ave., 801, No. 1209-Diane K. Troum to Jessica Champion, $515,000.

Q St., 1615, No. 701-Lynn D. Gorton to Caitlin C. Shaw, $368,000.

Quebec Pl., 625-Sylvia D. Coleman to James L. Sampson Jr., $575,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 1304, No. 3-Dwayne Herman Van Wieren and Sarah Lynn Van Wieren to Nicole Callan, $794,000.

River Rd., 4220-Thomas A. and Martha L. Vecchiolla to Melody Djam and Ali Moghtaderi, $1.25 million.

Rodman St., 3018-Hertha M. Aldama and Surya Jandhyala to Libbie A. Buchele and Eric M. Hoy, $1.18 million.

S St., 1915-Carolyn L. Willson to Ryann Marie and Norman D. Collins, $1.75 million.

Swann St., 1538-Jaroslav Mika to R. Bruce and Thelma Kazue Macgregor, $1.6 million.

T St., 1741, No. 102-Tal Alter to Daniel Mark and Kerri Conroy Voit, $495,000.

V St., 1390, No. 203-Genevieve Beaulac to Patsy Crysal Wilson, $457,500.

Verbena St., 1732-Verbena Ventures Corp. to Robert S. and Rebecca R. Hammond, $1.04 million.

Warder St., 3630-Edward Lamont and Barbara Ann Blackwood to Clayton E. and Alexandra R. Gerber, $620,000.

Westover Pl., 4306-Cecily A. Storch to German A. Vegarra Bocanegra and Carmen Cecilla Gutierrez, $920,000.

Wisconsin Ave., 2111, No. 207-Alison B. Bates to Shirin and Shahnaz Zamani, $503,012.

Wisconsin Ave., 3601, No. 805-Gilda Del Signor to Cheryl Avivia Amitay, $311,000.

Second St., 1700, No. 2-Nathan M. and Kyle Ward-Dahl to Zhen Liu, $264,000.

Third St., 5410-5410 3rd Street NW Corp. to Melissa Isabel Varnado, $388,000.

Sixth St., 715, No. 1204-Juan Jose Tijero and Luisa E. Gabriela Neyra Tijero to Alison E. Bodenheimer, $500,000.

Eighth St., 5103-5103 8th St. Corp. to Kevin M. and Gail C. Hogan, $635,000.

10th St., 1117, No. 508-Robby James Reynolds to Thomas Keating, $513,500.

11th St., 1125, No. 302-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to William Jason Dubois, $360,000.

12th St., 2020, No. 102-Edward Robert Hangliter III and Jason E. Kelley to Joseph A. Mendiola, $510,000.

13th St., 5518-Jorge Delgado to Michael A. Hudson, $700,000.

14th St., 6425, No. 303-Chloe L. Wood to Jonathan M. Gutierrez and Skarleth D. Vasquez Gutierrez, $276,000.

16th St., 1901, No. 14-Ulgene M. Belendir to P. Stephen and Macrena V. Sailor, $188,500.

16th St., 4015-Mark W. and Janine L. Chambers to Shilpa and Rudra C. Nadhan, $775,000.

18th St., 1325, No. 412-House Buyers of America Inc. to Tara Fawn Goldberg, $414,900.

20th St., 1733, No. 106-Lawrence B. Rivers III to Brendan and Cristine Thurman Reilly, $359,900.

27th St., 1304-Anthony Lanier to Hulya Ulku, $935,000.

30th St., 5534-Stanley Sienkiewicz and Eleanor P.H. Sienkiewicz to John F. Solit and Simone C. Garreau, $850,000.

38th St., 3124-George and Nora O. Stavropoulos to Matthew Herrington and Shannon Hawkins, $3.55 million.

Southeast

B St., 3315-Angie Michaelman to Chanel M. Neal and Michael S. Cooper Jr., $395,500.

Bangor St., 3723-Dominique Brown Corp. to Toni M. Jackson, $564,900.

Bass Pl., 5549-Bellux Investments Inc. to Ina Coleman, $335,000.

Chaplin St., 1200-Sarah N. McLean to Wildin Simon, $285,000.

F St., 4861-Kiesha Smith to Diary Rogelia and Roger Antonio Sanchez, $355,000.

Malcolm X Ave., 214-Joyce R. Williams and Martin H. Schreiber II to Ronald F. Bryant, $235,000.

Mount View Pl., 2248-2248 Mount View PL SE Corp. to Sandra Escobar and Michael L. Artz, $442,500.

New Jersey Ave., 406-Eugene Michael and Kathryn McGregor Gaietto to Zachary N. Somers and Robert Brandt Branand, $1.3 million.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1500, No. 210-Goldstar 1500 Penn Corp. to Hilda Yanira Funes, $450,000.

Skyland Terr., 2357-Norval V. Lacey to Anthony W. Marsh II, $257,000.

Suitland Terr., 2102, No. 102-Shamrock Corp. to Arsiema Yeibo, $125,000.

W St., 1616-Anikka L. McLoy to Aklilu Berhe, $290,000.

Third St., 926-William D. Shively to Michael Anthony Rizzo, $1.3 million.

11th St., 131-Hilary Mac Austin and Nancy M. Austin to Jeffrey J. Keil, $2.34 million.

16th St., 420, No. 105-Anthony C. and Paula M. Vaught to Priya Punatar, $399,999.

19th St., 1431-Bing Kai and Yi Yu Chen to Kamisha K. Holmes, $260,000.

28th St., 1318-Miami Properties No. 3 Corp. and Lula Pearson to Ricky Gresholm, $540,000.

37th St., 2007, No. 101-John K. and Jena O. Jolley to Howard Cornelius Ashmon, $105,000.

Southwest

Carrollsburg Pl., 1257-Mary C. Williams to John Paul Gassner, $780,000.

I St., 355, No. 119-Margaret Leann Webster to Jaclyn Nicole and John D. Whittaker, $394,000.

Fourth St., 1250, No. W105-William H. Kraiger to Sean M. Brown, $280,000.