A St., 214-Judy Ziewacz and Timothy S. Merrill to Jonthan D. Schmidt, $1.19 million.
Blaine St., 3358-Dianne Hampton to Natalia Carbone, $350,000.
C St., 1127-C&S Development to Robert J. Filey and Anita Samarth, $2.19 million.
Chillum Pl., 5336-Emily and Dennis Vilorio to Elliot Signorelli and Anne Callaway, $500,000.
Eads St., 3416-1742 W Street Corp. to Rosa E. Flores Portillo, $384,000.
Franklin St., 1202-Victoria C. Glaros and Marianne Kyriakos to Ryan K. Nelson, $642,744.
Gault Pl., 4234-Clarence Dwight Pearson to Amha H. Derres and Selamawit A. Goitom, $312,000.
Hayes St., 5052-Jack Spicer Properties Corp. to Michael Howard, $320,000.
Kansas Ave., 6325-Abel Jembere to Samrawit Aragie, $600,000.
Maryland Ave., 1308-Jeremy L. and Edith Mae Kittrell to Diego P. Macedo and Robby J. Reynolds, $1.3 million.
Montello Ave., 1323-Selamawit H. Gossa and Sean Hurst to Robert D. Clarke and Chelsea A. Moore, $650,000.
New Hampshire Ave., 5609-Diane Knizer to Natalie June and Rene Munoz, $750,000.
Oglethorpe St., 323-Carolyn V. Darden-Stutely to Jeremy and Justin Kittrell, $280,000.
Owen Pl., 1281-Malcolm G. Andrews to Natalie Holder, $685,000.
Perry St., 1210, No. 102-Thomas H. and Mary Ann Yancey to Shachenka M. Alave Nogales, $379,000.
Rhode Island Ave., 329, No. 104-Jonathan David Powers to Vincent John Calabresa and Fiona Athie, $368,000.
Simms Pl., 1274-GPD Corp. to Cormac John Molloy, $329,000.
Todd Pl., 19-Agnes H. Simmons to John Lichtefeld, $850,000.
Upshur St., 2007-J. Collis and Sharon T. Jones to Robert B. and Jennifer Zahradnik, $535,000.
Webster St., 138-Luwana Corp. to Peter Nhat-Huy and Hoang A. Bui, $326,400.
Seventh St., 4025-4025 7th St. Corp. to Bolormaa Enkhbat, $433,500.
Ninth St., 930-Cameron Properties of DC Inc. to Stephanie Kay and Luis Alfredo Almanza, $759,900.
12th St., 4914-Willco Properties Corp. to Caleb J. Stevens and Madaleine D. Weber, $564,950.
16th St., 317-Dilan Investment Corp. to Katherine Lindsay Cassling and Alexander Joshua Fishman, $869,000.
16th St., 3131-Don and Lydia Briscoe to Michael Briscoe, $385,000.
36th St., 120-Nanilee H. Powell and William Boyd to Daniel T. Meresa, $265,000.
Bates St., 124-Scott Groutca and Caitlin Fox to Anjali Gupta and Christophe Hiroki Locussol, $735,000.
Cathedral Ave., 4100, No. 803-Lewis Martial to Margaret Feldman-Piltch and Stuart Piltch, $730,000.
Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. T6E-Renee M. Payne to Jennifer A. Vasquez, $200,000.
Church St., 1723-Arleen J. Richter to Jacob Lebowitz and Rachel Glickman, $1.1 million.
Connecticut Ave., 2311, No. 407-Esther K. Ticktin and Ruth D. Ticktin to Regina Monticone and Steven Bloom, $997,500.
D St., 631, No. 735-Francis P. McKenna Jr. to Ryan and Rachel Carlock, $430,000.
Delafield Pl., 620-David and Anderozzi Muir to Kristen and Dorian Carloni, $829,900.
Dumbarton St., 2730-Michele P. Camden to John Zecca, $1.57 million.
Euclid St., 1439, No. 107-Raffi Yousefian to Darlene I. Quinteros, $328,000.
Euclid St., 1717-1717 Euclid St. NW Corp. to Rebecca Helm, $616,000.
Harvard St., 1613, No. 514-Britney Sutton to Eric Christensen and Benjamin Hampton, $445,000.
Ingraham St., 115-Sandy D. Jones to Sam P. Collins and Tyisha L. Jones, $390,000.
Kansas Ave., 4825-Susan M. Salek to Wanda Wheeler, $780,000.
Macarthur Blvd., 4545, No. 209-Fereidoon Fred R. Vaziri to Kevin P. Kingston, $249,000.
Massachusetts Ave., 1010, No. 703-Brian D. O’Toole to Randall C. O’Toole, $564,000.
Military Rd., 4301, No. 607-Andrew E. Kossow to Jan Preston, $1.25 million.
Morningside Dr., 7800-Theophilus Corp. to Rebekah H. and Nagesh N. Borse, $1.25 million.
N St., 3333, No. 6-Jeremy P. Bolton and Ami M. Gates to Julie Frank, $620,000.
New York Ave., 66, No. 204-Aaron Huertas to Jeremie Cohen-Setton and Yasmine Abdillahi, $295,000.
Newlands St., 2713-Mike House and Ivy Lang to Thomas Hawkins and Stephanie Li-Ning Houh, $600,000.
Oregon Ave., 6704-Michael Angelakis to Frances Elizabeth and Justin Micah Faircloth, $1.47 million.
P St., 1718, No. 614-Ted Caldwell Milligan to Emily Gentile-Vargas and Israel Vargas, $299,000.
Pennsylvania Ave., 801, No. 1209-Diane K. Troum to Jessica Champion, $515,000.
Q St., 1615, No. 701-Lynn D. Gorton to Caitlin C. Shaw, $368,000.
Quebec Pl., 625-Sylvia D. Coleman to James L. Sampson Jr., $575,000.
Rhode Island Ave., 1304, No. 3-Dwayne Herman Van Wieren and Sarah Lynn Van Wieren to Nicole Callan, $794,000.
River Rd., 4220-Thomas A. and Martha L. Vecchiolla to Melody Djam and Ali Moghtaderi, $1.25 million.
Rodman St., 3018-Hertha M. Aldama and Surya Jandhyala to Libbie A. Buchele and Eric M. Hoy, $1.18 million.
S St., 1915-Carolyn L. Willson to Ryann Marie and Norman D. Collins, $1.75 million.
Swann St., 1538-Jaroslav Mika to R. Bruce and Thelma Kazue Macgregor, $1.6 million.
T St., 1741, No. 102-Tal Alter to Daniel Mark and Kerri Conroy Voit, $495,000.
V St., 1390, No. 203-Genevieve Beaulac to Patsy Crysal Wilson, $457,500.
Verbena St., 1732-Verbena Ventures Corp. to Robert S. and Rebecca R. Hammond, $1.04 million.
Warder St., 3630-Edward Lamont and Barbara Ann Blackwood to Clayton E. and Alexandra R. Gerber, $620,000.
Westover Pl., 4306-Cecily A. Storch to German A. Vegarra Bocanegra and Carmen Cecilla Gutierrez, $920,000.
Wisconsin Ave., 2111, No. 207-Alison B. Bates to Shirin and Shahnaz Zamani, $503,012.
Wisconsin Ave., 3601, No. 805-Gilda Del Signor to Cheryl Avivia Amitay, $311,000.
Second St., 1700, No. 2-Nathan M. and Kyle Ward-Dahl to Zhen Liu, $264,000.
Third St., 5410-5410 3rd Street NW Corp. to Melissa Isabel Varnado, $388,000.
Sixth St., 715, No. 1204-Juan Jose Tijero and Luisa E. Gabriela Neyra Tijero to Alison E. Bodenheimer, $500,000.
Eighth St., 5103-5103 8th St. Corp. to Kevin M. and Gail C. Hogan, $635,000.
10th St., 1117, No. 508-Robby James Reynolds to Thomas Keating, $513,500.
11th St., 1125, No. 302-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to William Jason Dubois, $360,000.
12th St., 2020, No. 102-Edward Robert Hangliter III and Jason E. Kelley to Joseph A. Mendiola, $510,000.
13th St., 5518-Jorge Delgado to Michael A. Hudson, $700,000.
14th St., 6425, No. 303-Chloe L. Wood to Jonathan M. Gutierrez and Skarleth D. Vasquez Gutierrez, $276,000.
16th St., 1901, No. 14-Ulgene M. Belendir to P. Stephen and Macrena V. Sailor, $188,500.
16th St., 4015-Mark W. and Janine L. Chambers to Shilpa and Rudra C. Nadhan, $775,000.
18th St., 1325, No. 412-House Buyers of America Inc. to Tara Fawn Goldberg, $414,900.
20th St., 1733, No. 106-Lawrence B. Rivers III to Brendan and Cristine Thurman Reilly, $359,900.
27th St., 1304-Anthony Lanier to Hulya Ulku, $935,000.
30th St., 5534-Stanley Sienkiewicz and Eleanor P.H. Sienkiewicz to John F. Solit and Simone C. Garreau, $850,000.
38th St., 3124-George and Nora O. Stavropoulos to Matthew Herrington and Shannon Hawkins, $3.55 million.
B St., 3315-Angie Michaelman to Chanel M. Neal and Michael S. Cooper Jr., $395,500.
Bangor St., 3723-Dominique Brown Corp. to Toni M. Jackson, $564,900.
Bass Pl., 5549-Bellux Investments Inc. to Ina Coleman, $335,000.
Chaplin St., 1200-Sarah N. McLean to Wildin Simon, $285,000.
F St., 4861-Kiesha Smith to Diary Rogelia and Roger Antonio Sanchez, $355,000.
Malcolm X Ave., 214-Joyce R. Williams and Martin H. Schreiber II to Ronald F. Bryant, $235,000.
Mount View Pl., 2248-2248 Mount View PL SE Corp. to Sandra Escobar and Michael L. Artz, $442,500.
New Jersey Ave., 406-Eugene Michael and Kathryn McGregor Gaietto to Zachary N. Somers and Robert Brandt Branand, $1.3 million.
Pennsylvania Ave., 1500, No. 210-Goldstar 1500 Penn Corp. to Hilda Yanira Funes, $450,000.
Skyland Terr., 2357-Norval V. Lacey to Anthony W. Marsh II, $257,000.
Suitland Terr., 2102, No. 102-Shamrock Corp. to Arsiema Yeibo, $125,000.
W St., 1616-Anikka L. McLoy to Aklilu Berhe, $290,000.
Third St., 926-William D. Shively to Michael Anthony Rizzo, $1.3 million.
11th St., 131-Hilary Mac Austin and Nancy M. Austin to Jeffrey J. Keil, $2.34 million.
16th St., 420, No. 105-Anthony C. and Paula M. Vaught to Priya Punatar, $399,999.
19th St., 1431-Bing Kai and Yi Yu Chen to Kamisha K. Holmes, $260,000.
28th St., 1318-Miami Properties No. 3 Corp. and Lula Pearson to Ricky Gresholm, $540,000.
37th St., 2007, No. 101-John K. and Jena O. Jolley to Howard Cornelius Ashmon, $105,000.
Carrollsburg Pl., 1257-Mary C. Williams to John Paul Gassner, $780,000.
I St., 355, No. 119-Margaret Leann Webster to Jaclyn Nicole and John D. Whittaker, $394,000.
Fourth St., 1250, No. W105-William H. Kraiger to Sean M. Brown, $280,000.