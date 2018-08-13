Alden Pl., 3328-Vernon and Allison Herald to Jamarla Edwards, $315,999.
Blaine St., 3917-James T. and Bradley J. Sample to David Bruce and Armando Avila, $410,000.
Capitol St. N., 6403-Adeline Robinson and MS Frances M. Hom to Peter and Hoang Bui, $425,000.
Clay Pl., 3351-Columbia Home Development Corp. to Wilson Burgos, $331,140.
Clay St., 4710-Urban Investors Property Management to Jennifer A. Prats, $465,000.
Dakota Ave. S., 3811-Equitable Acquisitions Corp. to Alex and Leigh Barcham, $725,000.
Eastern Ave., 1200-Rupsha 2011 Corp. to Bryan M. and Kristal Q. Hartsfield, $340,000.
Franklin St., 1725-Ernest Banks Jr. to Cara L. Williams, $510,000.
Jefferson St., 943-Honey Bee Real Estate Corp. to David P. Cooper and Leah J. Chavla, $530,000.
Linden Pl., 1203-1203 Linden Place NE Corp. to Harold W. and Danielle W. Bulger, $900,000.
Massachusetts Ave., 1010-Robert Sipe to Jeffrey S. and Diane E. Campbell, $724,000.
Morse St., 1156-Eclectic Properties Corp. to Surayuth Bunyasrie, $870,000.
Newton St., 2823-Joseph Benjamin Smith to Brea Govan, $400,000.
Oklahoma Ave., 414-Praa Investment Corp. to Ololade M. Roz and Emmanuel Egoegonwa, $535,000.
Queen St., 1223-Gregory S. and Belinda E. Nixon to Jamila Mammadova, $581,000.
Sheriff Rd., 4727-East Coast Investment Corp. to Kyra Holland, $260,000.
Summit Ct., 3473-Federal National Mortgage Association to Terri L. Evans, $245,000.
Trinidad Ave., 1418-David L. Klein to Bronwen Rice and Alias Tagami, $598,000.
First St., 1925-Dilan Investment Corp. to Igor and Katherine Anastasia Gindin, $756,500.
Eighth St., 711-Sharon Morrow to Lawrence D. Berberian Jr. and Anne Booth Howard, $820,000.
12th Pl., 4211-1812 Ventures Corp. to Maxwell and Bethany Kannen, $840,000.
17th Pl., 1014-Lorraine Harrison and Hopeton Ahderson to Makoto Jacobs, $507,500.
Adams Mill Rd., 2611, No. 102-Jonathan R. Rifkin to Sharon E. Kelly, $335,000.
Aspen St., 300, No. 201-Butternut Whittier Associates Corp. to Andrew M. Aguilar, $319,900.
Carolina Pl., 5507-Scott C. and Rebecca M. Thompson to Eugene Christopher Ulm and Carolyn Frances Machado, $1.27 million.
Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 101E-Barry R. and Maida Zamoff to Friska Farulian, $350,000.
Chapin St., 1417, No. 208-Alissa R. Swango to Paul Richard Larson, $366,750.
Clifton St., 1420, No. 401-Cartus Financial Corp. to Cammeron Harper Girvin, $475,000.
Connecticut Ave., 4600, No. 109-Mary Ellen McMillen to Catherine E. Gamberoni, $417,000.
E St., 915, No. 1006-Jason Cimpl to Jian Zhou and Ming Wang, $305,000.
Euclid St., 1690, No. B-Michael M. Davidson to Luke Wildy and Katelyn Christine Langs, $641,000.
Euclid St., 1725-Cobra Euclid Street Corp. to Ricardo Nogueira and Diana Rojas, $1.35 million.
Foxhall Cres., 4609-Nithi and Jing S. Vivatrat to Jiaqian Chen and Yuk Ying Jasmine Sze, $1.4 million.
Girard St., 776-PRV International Corp. to Roy K. Lee and Rhett A. Buttle, $850,000.
Idaho Ave., 3051, No. 305-R. Michael Clemmer to Callie A. Courter, $198,000.
L St., 2425, No. 528-Samuel J. Flippo to Yesol Huh and Sung Yeon Hwang, $737,500.
Madison St., 218-Alida Stephens and Alida M. Grymes to Jeanine Joiner, $560,000.
Massachusetts Ave., 2209-Rezross Investment Group Corp. to the Republic of Paraguay, $4.2 million.
Missouri Ave., 1322, No. 303-US Bank NA to Esteban F. Beamon, $179,900.
N St., 1445, No. 306-Justin Erik Tilton to Thomas M. Hart, $430,000.
New Hampshire Ave., 700-Elisabeth S. Porter to Carol Ann Corrado, $1.52 million.
New Mexico Ave., 3101, No. 232-Janet Bjerke Williams to Kathy R. Fitzpatrick, $442,500.
New York Ave., 437, No. 1008-Nicolas A. Toso to Francesco Spadafora, $495,000.
Newton St., 1821-1821 Newton Property Corp. to James Wallace, $520,000.
Oglethorpe St., 1400, No. 5-Terri L. Evans to Joel S. North, $283,000.
P St., 1015-Richard Cecil Miller III and Sherry C. Feagans to Zachary A. Kidd, $1.4 million.
Perry Pl., 1409-Perygreen Corp. to Jenna M. Godfrey, $990,000.
Q St., 2500, No. 542-Clarlyn-542 Corp. to Benjamin Vetter, $375,000.
Quincy St., 1305-David K. Owens to Kenneth F. and Katrina Owens, $700,000.
Rock Creek Church Rd., 3602, No. 3-Terri A. and Stephen D. Confair to David Hubbell Wacker, $337,000.
Rodman St., 3831, No. C27-Elizabeth A. Roach to Amelia L. Milberger, $375,000.
Scott Cir., 1, No. 214-Cynthia M. Streb to Ekaterina V. Ursul, $205,000.
Spring Rd., 1337, No. 3-David Rosenbaum and Miri Cypres to Elias Saroufim and Taylor Sitare Sevin, $630,000.
Van Buren St., 1364-Alvie Paschall to Mohamed and Melissa A. Fatni, $735,000.
Vermont Ave., 1239, No. 708-Vaishali Udupa to Cameron Quinn, $474,500.
Watson St., 5100-Bradley Anthony Jones and Amelia Hawke to Charles Michael Zweiback and Marisa Zarate-Zweiback, $1.73 million.
Whittier St., 737-Property Preservation Specialists Corp. to Michael Thomas Barone and Aubrey Scarborough, $820,000.
Wisconsin Ave., 2320, No. 315-Katherine Seton McNerney to Nariman Dash and Haleh Rajaee, $410,000.
Yuma St., 3901-Nicholas M. Gardner to Henry S. Hoyle and Laura H. Shen, $1.05 million.
Third St., 1512-John F. Solit and Simone Garreau to Douglas C. Rennie, $706,000.
Fourth St., 1547-Lesley Miranda to Anna Morris, $711,500.
Fourth St., 6827, No. 117-Eleanor T. Whitman to Elise Jimenez and Krissi Jimroglou, $540,000.
Ninth St., 1815-Rodney A. and Crystal Lorraine Lynch to Zachary H. Levey, $781,219.
10th St., 1215, No. 1-August Camden Walker to Michael T. Turner, $245,000.
13th St., 1245, No. 1008-Wayne L. Johnson and Faye E. Mickelson to Howard T. Lenz III, $347,000.
13th St., 3912-Ivan Katz to Blake Ramsey, $845,000.
14th St., 2750, No. PH5-Mohamed and Melissa A. Fatni to Anisha Gupta, $624,900.
15th St., 2639, No. B2-Brian and Michael T. Parker to Sundeep Vikraman, $285,000.
17th St., 4116-Vincent A. Thomy Jr. to Joseph Sill and Jenny Schuetz, $1.11 million.
18th St., 1601, No. 1009-Michael H. and Elizabeth Jablin to Javier A. Revilla, $272,500.
21st St., 1514, No. 5-Kevin P. and Martha H. Phillips to Amanda Brings, $790,000.
39th St., 2603, No. 4-Matthew Ryan Hanson and Jennifer Priscilla Hughes to Terry J. and Nicole Rae Adams, $270,000.
47th St., 4302-Timothy F. Brown to Jason Michael and Maria Sabin Crawford, $1.32 million.
Alabama Ave., 3035-Theodora R. Proctor to Saqib J. Akram and Lauren A. Digby, $413,000.
Barnaby Terr., 1100-Ocean Wealth Corp. to Nika Phillips, $310,000.
E St., 515-Jacqueline Carlan Harvey and Shelly Renee Belton to Joshua R. and Renee K. Christensen, $930,000.
Fort Davis St., 1639-Fo to Domenic P. Walker Jr. and Rafael Johnson, $390,000.
Hartford St., 2808-Edward O. and Helen W. Briggs to Anthony D. and Lenora Roberts, $500,000.
K St., 1106-Donald and Carol B. Day to J. Robert Picardo and Jennifer Braley Murphy, $675,000.
Massachusetts Ave., 1724-Deborah A. and Timothy W. Powers to Angela J. Tang and Damen O. Hofheinz, $845,000.
Naylor Rd., 3101, No. 203-Eugene F. Russellroach to Ronald Cabico, $75,000.
Oakwood St., 501-Ahmet Yusufhanoglu and Suri Investment Corp. to Kristin L. and Chet Cornell Young, $380,000.
Pope St., 3249-DC Southwest Development Corp. to Cornelia Garner, $475,000.
T St., 1916-Dorothy M. Morgan to Julie Wilson, $286,000.
Fifth St., 725, No. 32-Francesca E. Scarito to Peep C.H. Matheson and Peter Matheson, $830,000.
13th St., 750-Teesha M. King to Vivek and Jatinder Narula, $290,000.
16th St., 2204-Catherine M. Scott and Omie Brown to Julius Scates Jr., $270,500.
23rd St., 3436-Hubert V. Neal to Elinor Drucker Rahmani, $320,000.
Delaware Ave., 1301-Tracy S. Roberson to Robert Cameron Kingsley, $309,000.
M St., 256, No. 26-Isabel Fortuno and Ramon Menocal to Patrick R. and Sarah K. Hillmann, $747,500.