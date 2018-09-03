District of Columbia

These sales data recorded by the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Northeast

Abbey Pl., 1105-Robert W. Bailey to Mark W. Mozena, $921,000.

Banks Pl., 5221-Joseph Leroy Bush and Larry D. Bush to Emilienne L. Mbouambou Leumani, $280,000.

Blaine St., 3944-Anthony Gilliam to Quanic C. Fullard, $258,750.

Capitol St. N., 6543-Patricia A. and Zena V. Simmons to Alee Neal and Catherine Zweig Worsnop, $490,000.

H St., 301, No. 203-301 H Street Corp. to Kristofer Dowdell, $214,600.

Hamlin St., 1505-Margaret R. Lucas and Murray A. Kivitz to Trenton J. Rice, $589,000.

Jefferson St., 807-Argco Ventures Corp. to Lindsay R. Jones and Caitlin E. Grice, $559,000.

Lawrence St., 2000-Samuel Bryant and Jerri L. Murray to Shelia Mallett and Jiles Smith, $115,000.

Monroe St., 1829-Bahman Aryana to Michael C. and Laura Weseman Kreisel, $745,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 330, No. 301-Shomari R. McCrimons to Molly Katherine Wannen, $265,000.

Summit Ct., 3406-Akoma Group Inc. to Dawn Collier, $380,000.

Upshur St., 1834-Helen K. Mills to Megan J. Brooks and Eric E. Asanansi, $620,000.

Third St., 116-Richard D. and Aaron D. Morgenstern to Chinwe and Ikenna Unegbu, $1.35 million.

Fourth St., 120-Preston and Melody Dunlap to Anjali and Harbans Lal Malik, $1.35 million.

Eighth St., 528-David Herchik and Richard J. Looman to Benjamin A. and Courtney E. Schwalen, $1.38 million.

11th St., 114-Sam Futrell to Kim Wilson and Amanda Evans, $800,000.

12th St., 933-Anb 3232 P Street Corp. to Kathleen Eder and Gregory Erdman, $653,333.

13th St., 334-Ioan Alin Popescu to Teresa Frances Huizar, $975,000.

20th St., 324-Virginia Lee Harris and Stephanie Denise Hayes to Ryan Kane, $525,000.

24th St., 3416-Family Housing Corp. to Brian T. Abbott and Julianna G. Jackson, $620,000.

35th St., 309-Alexander & Craig Ventures Corp. to Rachel Ann Cook, $400,000.

62nd St., 225-Ronald A. Daniels and Kiayanna Lashawn Daniels to Rachelle M. Green, $289,000.

Northwest

Aspen St., 304, No. 103-Mary Stone Hanley and William Hanley III to Thomas Andrew Huddleston, $324,000.

Brown St., 3409, No. 3-Matthew David and Lavinia Smith to Katherine Lynn Tully, $355,000.

California St., 2138, No. 507-Alan M. Liberman and Beth-Ann Lieberman to Mengzhuang Cal, $445,000.

Cathedral Ave., 4101-Michael and Susan Horrocks to Julia N. and Richard P. Moe, $700,000.

Champlain St., 2301, No. 102-James Kelly Ganjei to Steven Brescia, $677,500.

Clifton St., 1341, No. 301-Seyedeh S. Rouhi to Meaghan Fitzpatrick, $350,000.

Connecticut Ave., 2126, No. 19-Michael T. and Kiera A. Kushlan to Linda Rubenstein, $795,000.

Connecticut Ave., 3883, No. 605-Julia Annie Clay Lippman to Steven Ellner, $415,000.

Cortland Pl., 2801, No. 302-Jim and Julia Lingham Tanton to Janine N. Klein, $355,000.

Fairmont St., 758-758 Fairmont NW Corp. to Stephane Sebastien Courret, $949,000.

Fordham Rd., 4201-Ralph D. and Laura S. Cantral to Cheryl Long, $1.28 million.

H St., 2401, No. 207-Sona and Sona Patel-Grimm to Suzette Ivanova, $307,500.

Holly St., 1305-Haile Michael Mezghebe and Tsehai Habtemariam to Justin W. Briggs, $850,000.

Ingraham St., 616-Phillip and Shannon M. Slobodien to Elizabeth Marie Jenkins and Charles Lee Washington Jr., $635,000.

Kenyon St., 1390-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Yungju Carolina Oh, $389,000.

Lamont St., 701, No. 59-Jolie M. Fournet to Cassady Ryan Bailey, $635,000.

Longfellow St., 229-Sam Homes Corp. to Andrew and Cassandra Hetherington, $797,500.

Luzon Ave., 6445-Winchester-Underwood Cooperative Inc. to Annie G. Abraham, $140,000.

Macarthur Blvd., 5631-Keith Hurst and Joanne Doyle to Zoran Dragacevac and Snezana Mitrovic, $832,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 4200, No. 512-Christian A. Herter III to Carole P. Tiernan, $625,000.

N St., 2130, No. 103-Hemang N. Trivedi and Shanthala Damle to Nivedita Laxman Kari, $252,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 1330, No. 408-Nila Joanna Dharan and Selma S. Meyerowitz to Marlaena DeHaven, $545,000.

New York Ave., 437, No. 418-Karlheinz Peter Saranthus to Amber G. Pittser, $525,000.

O St., 2629-Ronald W. Martin and Fred Jackson Palmer to Danielle Anne Dukowicz, $1.02 million.

Ontario Pl., 1882-Ethel and Alair J. Scott to Yevgeniya Korniyenko, $1.05 million.

P St., 1718, No. 308-David A. Schnitzer to Daniel B. and Trent W. Holbrook, $389,000.

Q St., 2516, No. C301-Judith Beermann to Robert Donald Hevey Jr., $1.09 million.

Quintana Pl., 616-Alfred E. and Gloria Y. Price to Daniel Saxinger, $526,000.

Randolph Pl., 149-Lynell Burrows and Stacy Burrows to Courtney C. and Rebecca J. Hart, $825,000.

Riggs St., 1320-Ethan P. Greene to Brenda Durham, $1.44 million.

Rodman St., 3839, No. C33-Rosemary Bolig and Neal D. Rhoads to Piotr Andrzej and Karolina Hanna Mazurkiewicz, $407,500.

South St., 3150, No. 1C-Edilia Cabrera Gutierrez to Michael E. Dougherty, $2.6 million.

Tunlaw Rd., 4000, No. 919-Sandra M. Blumberg to Christopher P. and Megan M. Burgoyne, $329,000.

W St., 20-Todd V. Crosby and Stephanie A. Cryer to Michael P. and Erica M. Olsen, $874,000.

Westhall Dr., 4529-Colette M. Magnant and David P. Milzman to Rachel H. and Reynold V. D’sa, $1.24 million.

Wisconsin Ave., 2800, No. 204-Fawn Way Builders Corp. to Rose Stefany Quispe, $285,000.

First St., 1835-Lawrence I. Perry to Khiara H. Nakanishi Llosa and Julien P. Brissonneau, $852,000.

Second St., 2128-2128 2nd Street NW Corp. to Ricardo Alberto Munoz, $900,000.

Seventh St., 777, No. 934-Subodh Arora to Beatrix W. Meltzer, $357,000.

Eighth St., 2030, No. 403-John M. and Heidi S. Fahey to Michael J. Dee, $530,000.

10th St., 1117, No. 501-Daniel A. and Leila L. Horgan to Yifang Zhao and Bo Gui, $688,000.

11th St., 2101, No. 502-Pierce Investments Corp. to Thomas E. Riant, $630,000.

13th St., 1211, No. 701-Timothy J. Geverd to Jeong T. Kim, $690,000.

13th St., 7827-Evelyn B. Tuckson to Megan and Benjamin Rose, $725,000.

14th St., 3525-Congressional 3525 14th Street Corp. to Nasser Thalji, $633,000.

16th St., 1701-Demetrio L. Domingo to Brenda Fallace, $386,000.

16th St., 3039, No. 302-Kathleen E. O’Neill to Joy Marie Leaman and Michael Joshua Beck, $630,000.

18th St., 1601, No. 716-Jason T. Fehr and Carmen Drahl to Rondip Dalal, $420,000.

29th St., 1320-N Street Restorations II Corp. to Vickie B. and Miguel A. Innis, $2.73 million.

33rd St., 1015, No. 404-Larry Allen Wade and Sandra Faye Brock to Sabine S. and Michael A. Curto, $725,000.

39th St., 2725, No. 407-Sarah E. Brewer to Mary E. McLeod and William Y. Brown, $326,000.

Southeast

A St., 4413-Telisha Royster to Yolimar Martinez-Nadal and Marina Nadal Vazquez, $425,000.

B St., 3423-408 Richwood Corp. to Michelle Greene, $303,000.

Chaplin St., 369-Barbara and Kia L. Smith to Melissa Williams, $303,500.

K St., 1242-Leah Krynicky to Christine M. Movius and Evan J. Sanderson, $627,500.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1391, No. 253-Edward N. Butler to Cara Gale, $315,000.

Southern Ave., 5608-Mbi & Associates Corp. to Danielle Apugo, $310,500.

Fourth St., 539-Soo J. Lee to Alan D. Rowe, $789,000.

16th St., 420, No. 207-Stefan J. Patejak to William Klemt and Camila Domonoske, $380,000.

18th St., 123-Isaac and Carolyn Johnson to James S. Haas and Margaret E. Troyer, $600,000.

Southwest

Danbury St., 100-Flip It Forward Property Investment Corp. to Shaunice Ellis, $290,000.

I St., 355, No. 626-U.S. Bank and Structured Asset Investment Loan Trust to Amy Chang and Angela Chen, $270,000.

First St., 4717, No. 102-Federal National Mortgage Association to Douglas Diggs, $40,000.

Seventh St., 700, No. 631-Darryl O. Eaton to Nashonda Davis, $371,500.