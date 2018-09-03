Abbey Pl., 1105-Robert W. Bailey to Mark W. Mozena, $921,000.
Banks Pl., 5221-Joseph Leroy Bush and Larry D. Bush to Emilienne L. Mbouambou Leumani, $280,000.
Blaine St., 3944-Anthony Gilliam to Quanic C. Fullard, $258,750.
Capitol St. N., 6543-Patricia A. and Zena V. Simmons to Alee Neal and Catherine Zweig Worsnop, $490,000.
H St., 301, No. 203-301 H Street Corp. to Kristofer Dowdell, $214,600.
Hamlin St., 1505-Margaret R. Lucas and Murray A. Kivitz to Trenton J. Rice, $589,000.
Jefferson St., 807-Argco Ventures Corp. to Lindsay R. Jones and Caitlin E. Grice, $559,000.
Lawrence St., 2000-Samuel Bryant and Jerri L. Murray to Shelia Mallett and Jiles Smith, $115,000.
Monroe St., 1829-Bahman Aryana to Michael C. and Laura Weseman Kreisel, $745,000.
Rhode Island Ave., 330, No. 301-Shomari R. McCrimons to Molly Katherine Wannen, $265,000.
Summit Ct., 3406-Akoma Group Inc. to Dawn Collier, $380,000.
Upshur St., 1834-Helen K. Mills to Megan J. Brooks and Eric E. Asanansi, $620,000.
Third St., 116-Richard D. and Aaron D. Morgenstern to Chinwe and Ikenna Unegbu, $1.35 million.
Fourth St., 120-Preston and Melody Dunlap to Anjali and Harbans Lal Malik, $1.35 million.
Eighth St., 528-David Herchik and Richard J. Looman to Benjamin A. and Courtney E. Schwalen, $1.38 million.
11th St., 114-Sam Futrell to Kim Wilson and Amanda Evans, $800,000.
12th St., 933-Anb 3232 P Street Corp. to Kathleen Eder and Gregory Erdman, $653,333.
13th St., 334-Ioan Alin Popescu to Teresa Frances Huizar, $975,000.
20th St., 324-Virginia Lee Harris and Stephanie Denise Hayes to Ryan Kane, $525,000.
24th St., 3416-Family Housing Corp. to Brian T. Abbott and Julianna G. Jackson, $620,000.
35th St., 309-Alexander & Craig Ventures Corp. to Rachel Ann Cook, $400,000.
62nd St., 225-Ronald A. Daniels and Kiayanna Lashawn Daniels to Rachelle M. Green, $289,000.
Aspen St., 304, No. 103-Mary Stone Hanley and William Hanley III to Thomas Andrew Huddleston, $324,000.
Brown St., 3409, No. 3-Matthew David and Lavinia Smith to Katherine Lynn Tully, $355,000.
California St., 2138, No. 507-Alan M. Liberman and Beth-Ann Lieberman to Mengzhuang Cal, $445,000.
Cathedral Ave., 4101-Michael and Susan Horrocks to Julia N. and Richard P. Moe, $700,000.
Champlain St., 2301, No. 102-James Kelly Ganjei to Steven Brescia, $677,500.
Clifton St., 1341, No. 301-Seyedeh S. Rouhi to Meaghan Fitzpatrick, $350,000.
Connecticut Ave., 2126, No. 19-Michael T. and Kiera A. Kushlan to Linda Rubenstein, $795,000.
Connecticut Ave., 3883, No. 605-Julia Annie Clay Lippman to Steven Ellner, $415,000.
Cortland Pl., 2801, No. 302-Jim and Julia Lingham Tanton to Janine N. Klein, $355,000.
Fairmont St., 758-758 Fairmont NW Corp. to Stephane Sebastien Courret, $949,000.
Fordham Rd., 4201-Ralph D. and Laura S. Cantral to Cheryl Long, $1.28 million.
H St., 2401, No. 207-Sona and Sona Patel-Grimm to Suzette Ivanova, $307,500.
Holly St., 1305-Haile Michael Mezghebe and Tsehai Habtemariam to Justin W. Briggs, $850,000.
Ingraham St., 616-Phillip and Shannon M. Slobodien to Elizabeth Marie Jenkins and Charles Lee Washington Jr., $635,000.
Kenyon St., 1390-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Yungju Carolina Oh, $389,000.
Lamont St., 701, No. 59-Jolie M. Fournet to Cassady Ryan Bailey, $635,000.
Longfellow St., 229-Sam Homes Corp. to Andrew and Cassandra Hetherington, $797,500.
Luzon Ave., 6445-Winchester-Underwood Cooperative Inc. to Annie G. Abraham, $140,000.
Macarthur Blvd., 5631-Keith Hurst and Joanne Doyle to Zoran Dragacevac and Snezana Mitrovic, $832,000.
Massachusetts Ave., 4200, No. 512-Christian A. Herter III to Carole P. Tiernan, $625,000.
N St., 2130, No. 103-Hemang N. Trivedi and Shanthala Damle to Nivedita Laxman Kari, $252,000.
New Hampshire Ave., 1330, No. 408-Nila Joanna Dharan and Selma S. Meyerowitz to Marlaena DeHaven, $545,000.
New York Ave., 437, No. 418-Karlheinz Peter Saranthus to Amber G. Pittser, $525,000.
O St., 2629-Ronald W. Martin and Fred Jackson Palmer to Danielle Anne Dukowicz, $1.02 million.
Ontario Pl., 1882-Ethel and Alair J. Scott to Yevgeniya Korniyenko, $1.05 million.
P St., 1718, No. 308-David A. Schnitzer to Daniel B. and Trent W. Holbrook, $389,000.
Q St., 2516, No. C301-Judith Beermann to Robert Donald Hevey Jr., $1.09 million.
Quintana Pl., 616-Alfred E. and Gloria Y. Price to Daniel Saxinger, $526,000.
Randolph Pl., 149-Lynell Burrows and Stacy Burrows to Courtney C. and Rebecca J. Hart, $825,000.
Riggs St., 1320-Ethan P. Greene to Brenda Durham, $1.44 million.
Rodman St., 3839, No. C33-Rosemary Bolig and Neal D. Rhoads to Piotr Andrzej and Karolina Hanna Mazurkiewicz, $407,500.
South St., 3150, No. 1C-Edilia Cabrera Gutierrez to Michael E. Dougherty, $2.6 million.
Tunlaw Rd., 4000, No. 919-Sandra M. Blumberg to Christopher P. and Megan M. Burgoyne, $329,000.
W St., 20-Todd V. Crosby and Stephanie A. Cryer to Michael P. and Erica M. Olsen, $874,000.
Westhall Dr., 4529-Colette M. Magnant and David P. Milzman to Rachel H. and Reynold V. D’sa, $1.24 million.
Wisconsin Ave., 2800, No. 204-Fawn Way Builders Corp. to Rose Stefany Quispe, $285,000.
First St., 1835-Lawrence I. Perry to Khiara H. Nakanishi Llosa and Julien P. Brissonneau, $852,000.
Second St., 2128-2128 2nd Street NW Corp. to Ricardo Alberto Munoz, $900,000.
Seventh St., 777, No. 934-Subodh Arora to Beatrix W. Meltzer, $357,000.
Eighth St., 2030, No. 403-John M. and Heidi S. Fahey to Michael J. Dee, $530,000.
10th St., 1117, No. 501-Daniel A. and Leila L. Horgan to Yifang Zhao and Bo Gui, $688,000.
11th St., 2101, No. 502-Pierce Investments Corp. to Thomas E. Riant, $630,000.
13th St., 1211, No. 701-Timothy J. Geverd to Jeong T. Kim, $690,000.
13th St., 7827-Evelyn B. Tuckson to Megan and Benjamin Rose, $725,000.
14th St., 3525-Congressional 3525 14th Street Corp. to Nasser Thalji, $633,000.
16th St., 1701-Demetrio L. Domingo to Brenda Fallace, $386,000.
16th St., 3039, No. 302-Kathleen E. O’Neill to Joy Marie Leaman and Michael Joshua Beck, $630,000.
18th St., 1601, No. 716-Jason T. Fehr and Carmen Drahl to Rondip Dalal, $420,000.
29th St., 1320-N Street Restorations II Corp. to Vickie B. and Miguel A. Innis, $2.73 million.
33rd St., 1015, No. 404-Larry Allen Wade and Sandra Faye Brock to Sabine S. and Michael A. Curto, $725,000.
39th St., 2725, No. 407-Sarah E. Brewer to Mary E. McLeod and William Y. Brown, $326,000.
A St., 4413-Telisha Royster to Yolimar Martinez-Nadal and Marina Nadal Vazquez, $425,000.
B St., 3423-408 Richwood Corp. to Michelle Greene, $303,000.
Chaplin St., 369-Barbara and Kia L. Smith to Melissa Williams, $303,500.
K St., 1242-Leah Krynicky to Christine M. Movius and Evan J. Sanderson, $627,500.
Pennsylvania Ave., 1391, No. 253-Edward N. Butler to Cara Gale, $315,000.
Southern Ave., 5608-Mbi & Associates Corp. to Danielle Apugo, $310,500.
Fourth St., 539-Soo J. Lee to Alan D. Rowe, $789,000.
16th St., 420, No. 207-Stefan J. Patejak to William Klemt and Camila Domonoske, $380,000.
18th St., 123-Isaac and Carolyn Johnson to James S. Haas and Margaret E. Troyer, $600,000.
Danbury St., 100-Flip It Forward Property Investment Corp. to Shaunice Ellis, $290,000.
I St., 355, No. 626-U.S. Bank and Structured Asset Investment Loan Trust to Amy Chang and Angela Chen, $270,000.
First St., 4717, No. 102-Federal National Mortgage Association to Douglas Diggs, $40,000.
Seventh St., 700, No. 631-Darryl O. Eaton to Nashonda Davis, $371,500.