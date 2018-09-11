District of Columbia

These sales data recorded by the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Northeast

Blaine St., 4011-Jeremy Dustin Maldonado and Ryan Michael Newcomb to Jeremy Dustin Maldonado, $415,000.

C St., 648-Charles E. Marks and Deborah L. Tyczenski to Kathern L. Lewis, $1.6 million.

D St., 1823-Focusworks Corp. to Eduardo Jose Garcia and Johana Reyes, $614,000.

E St., 1620-E Street Condominiums Corp. to Makeda D. Haileselassie, $540,000.

Half Moon Pl., 2174-30th Street Crescent Corp. to Justin Vogt, $366,100.

Hansberry Ct., 3702-Zachary S. and Christina Long to Lisa R. Russell-Woods, $567,600.

Lee St., 5040-Dap Homes Corp. to Latoya Phelps-Butler, $440,000.

Montello Ave., 1434-Fernando O. Aguirre to Luis Fernando and Karta Yesenia Aguirre, $390,000.

Morse St., 1227, No. 4-Nicholas Szombathy and Chelsea Claire Thompson to Sarah Rachel Wilson, $675,000.

Nicholson St., 759-Congressional Homes Corp. to Babe C. Garais and Adie C. Flores, $569,900.

Quincy Pl., 51-51 Quincy Corp. to David Chardack, $829,000.

Sheriff Rd., 5063-Infinity Capital Group Corp. to Glendell Bailey, $279,000.

Taylor St., 1324-Deborah A. White and Merrill Cohen to Bhupinder Mathaudhu and Carmen Vogt, $450,000.

W St., 415, No. A-Jordan Kupersmith to Joseph Darcy Henchman and Ethan Bishop, $580,000.

Third St., 601-Stuart James Long and Cheryl M. Long to George William Rabbe Jr. and Brittany Leigh Prime, $1.14 million.

Fourth St., 416-Henry T. Miller to Walker Barrett and Brandon Scott, $1.01 million.

Sixth Pl., 5000-Katie and Thomas Keiper to Cathleen E. Gallagher and Matthew M. Seymour, $532,000.

11th St., 137, No. 3-John A. Joseph Jr. to Margaret H. Meehan, $285,000.

12th St., 935-Anb 3232 P Street Corp. to Kathleen Eder and Gregory Erdman, $653,333.

13th St., 431-John E. Hilsman to Thomas H. Snow and Hudson T. Hollister, $850,000.

16th St., 1257-Eric Kollig to Jennifer Weinberg, $510,000.

20th St., 833-Shaun P. Rieley to Sava A. Tshontikidis and Brittany C. Pineros, $567,380.

26th St., 2904-Alfreda Hyson and Charmisa Adams to Reginald Rollin Godin, $430,000.

33rd St., 148-148 33rd Street Corp. to Jessica A. Hawkins, $376,500.

Northwest

Adams St., 19, No. 1-Nicole D. Drake to Moiz B. Khambaty, $690,000.

Belmont Rd., 1821, No. 7-Jason Cassidy to Katija Jelicic, $599,000.

Butternut St., 809-Israel Smith and Deborah Blakeley to Joshua Segal and Patricia Cruz Trabanino, $815,000.

California St., 2205, No. 504-Julia N. Moe to Sasha N. Page and Laurie Levy-Page, $1.13 million.

Cathedral Ave., 4200, No. 916-Rosalie K. Sullivan to Valerie Lacarte and Julio Cesar Guity Guevara, $295,000.

Chesterfield Pl., 2807-Sheri Ann and Scott Michael Gilman to Therese D. and Ivor A. Pritchard, $3.15 million.

Clydesdale Pl., 1801-Bina Pravinchandra Sheladia to Raymond Moussazadeh, $172,000.

Connecticut Ave., 2854-Devin Weiss to William T. and Kelly O’Malley, $325,000.

Connecticut Ave., 3883, No. 614-John F. Rice to Hannah L. and Harold S. Lappin, $515,000.

D St., 631-Gilberto Cardenas to Thomas Michael Simplot and Scot Nelson Wade, $525,000.

E St., 616, No. 911-Tulsi and Farah Ramchandani to Najma Absar, $460,000.

Fairmont St., 1230, No. 3-Jochen Schmittmann to Thomas F. Schaller and Laura A. Siemer, $879,900.

Foxhall Rd., 1407-Monboladji and Temilola Fatoyinbo Agueh to Jeffrey Harrison Goldsmith and Jessica Ruth Newman, $898,000.

Hamilton St., 1333-Ward Andrew Huff and Maya E. Brown to Daniel G. Ball and Michael A. Barboza, $695,000.

Jefferson St., 617, No. 302-Gregory Lee Finch to Jeremy Hardy, $390,000.

Kirby St., 1214-Nantucket Holdings to Mohammad R. Hafezi, $529,500.

Lamont St., 1651, No. L1-Angie Gupta to Elizabeth Riley, $315,000.

Longfellow St., 436-Ernest C. Brown to Patricia L. Jones, $425,000.

M St., 406, No. 2-Robyn E. Peters to Cody Villella, $600,000.

Madison St., 826-826 Madison KNS Corp. to Ivy S. Morgan and Sharlina Hussain-Morgan, $760,000.

N St., 2301, No. 213-Carrie M. Ward and Howarrd N. Bierman to Umar Ahmed, $448,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 1930, No. 4-Matthew M. Gray to Allan Robertson Hanckel III and Katherine Dorethe Hagerty Hanckel, $531,500.

New York Ave., 475-475 NY Avenue Corp. to Arin Damar, $459,900.

Oak St., 1412-James P. Dann to Olga Andrea Coronado, $810,000.

Ontario Rd., 2853-Rachel B. Perks to Adam Kenneth Pawluk and Davon Michael Collins, $500,000.

P St., 2704-Nasreen Ahmed to Carlyle P. Thorsen, $815,000.

Phelps Pl., 1835-Carl Gosta Steve Ljungman to Soeren Urbansky and Jingru Teng, $585,700.

Q St., 2516, No. Q301-Jonathan T. Beach to William R. Andrews, $1.4 million.

Randolph St., 827-Ryan Ustick and Sarah Soun to Benjamin Ferraro and Jenevieve Discar, $825,000.

Rittenhouse St., 1312-Reginald Young to Mohammad Reza Motarefi and Fakhnozzaman Nesvaderani, $431,000.

S St., 75-75 S Street NW Corp. to Stacie Hayes, $1.23 million.

T St., 1738, No. 4-Timothy L. and Amanda C. Wilson to Jeffrey and Sarah Blomstedt, $716,000.

U St., 1767, No. 1-Carol S. Blumenthal to Matthew J. Dornic and Kyle Clarke Volpe, $310,000.

Upshur St., 1816-Peter and Madonna Donnellan to Luis F. Paditla and Karen B. Mazie, $1.14 million.

Varnum St., 414-414 Varnum Street Partners Corp. to Thomas Joshua and Emily Hershenson, $785,000.

Wallach Pl., 1314-Christopher S. Siddall to Joshua N. Drian, $1.14 million.

Westover Pl., 4314-Sean and Jeanmarie C. Ragan to Andrew L. Stern, $1.05 million.

Wisconsin Ave., 2828, No. 314-Anne Elizabeth Schneiders and Gregory S. Schneiders to Greg and Marie H. Schneiders, $354,060.

First St., 2108, No. 2-Veronique Salins to Margaret D. Thomas, $849,000.

Second St., 5201-Juan Carlos Esparza Ochoa and Elizabeth Quevedo to Kathleen H. and Mark A. Greenwald, $680,000.

Fourth St., 5300-Kayon Hutchinson and Eujennie Quinland to Zuri H. Goss, $700,000.

Seventh St., 777, No. 1134-Maria-Jones A. and Kendall C. Clark to Peter Dunbar and Madonna Flaherty Donnellan, $735,000.

Eighth St., 4805-Filia Ventures Corp. to Daniel Jackson and Erin Sorrell, $764,200.

11th St., 2703-2703 11th Street Corp. to Arathi Srijaya Rao, $560,000.

13th St., 1245, No. 810-Lindsey E. Perdue to Diana E. Stewart, $401,776.

14th St., 1133, No. 807-Graham M. Dunstan to Jonathan A. Dixon, $293,500.

14th St., 4120, No. 5-Rayza and Miguel Angel Irene to Dominique L. Lamb, $175,500.

16th St., 2001, No. 405-Carolyn J. Allen to Keegan D. Barber, $390,000.

16th St., 3420, No. 506-Audrey Marie Spencer to Monica Pons, $449,000.

18th St., 3324, No. 2-Christopher Norman to Sally E. Sarratt and Maria G. Swearingen, $595,750.

25th St., 1111, No. 715-Abraham A. and Debra Sunshine Cherrick to Michael Alan Gee, $520,000.

30th Pl., 5429-James C. and Lori M. Farley to April Michelle Elliott, $954,999.

33rd St., 1615-Robbin F. Hill to Amaris Futoryan and Leonid Shayayev, $960,000.

Southeast

A St., 4612-Mampusi Ralejoe to Judith J. Forde, $320,000.

B St., 4416-Javier A. Lepera to Brooke I. Young, $290,000.

Chicago St., 1130-Fannie L. McDavid-Jackson to Jared P. Mercadante and Poonam Narsing Kakani, $345,000.

Dubois Pl., 3321-Get R.E. Solutions Inc. to Chioma Jacleen Iwuoha, $365,000.

Galveston Pl., 615-Dap Homes Corp. to Jasmine White, $369,900.

Hr Dr., 826-Citimortgage Inc. to Prakash Sankurathri, $220,500.

K St., 1337, No. PH3-1137 K Street SE Corp. to Ricardo Andres Nolasco and Pamela Sue Zandy, $903,000.

New Jersey Ave., 428-Edgar Lanier Jenkins and Bennie Jo Thomasson Jenkins to Jon C. Porter Sr. and Kristin McMillan, $1.75 million.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1391, No. M05-Nadine King Nally to Traci L. Johnson, $430,000.

V Pl., 3110-Warsame Inc. to Asa T. Briggs, $647,000.

Fourth St., 547-Jennifer M. Gallagher to Jeffrey St. George and Meghan Devaney, $1.03 million.

16th St., 1638-Duane A. Mitchell to Scott R. Pullen, $290,000.

Southwest

Danbury St., 137-MTGLQ Investors to Kanika Perkins, $249,770.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 4001-Agha Investment Corp. to Tiffany Burnett, $335,000.