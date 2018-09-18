District of Columbia

These sales data recorded by the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Northeast

Buchanan St., 706-Nathaniel Joy to Juan Antonio Moreno Serrano and Rina Mahesh Gandhi, $525,000.

Capitol St. N., 1733-Abdulai and Naquesha Dawn Yansaneh to Tara Capece and Anthony Surace, $630,000.

Chillum Pl., 5384-William F. Vonnieda and the Alice G. Ertter Living Trust to Randolph Brett and Marlena M. Perrin, $375,000.

Downing St., 1344-Betty P. Spencer to Michael Chen and Olivia Munger, $411,500.

E St., 1813-Yorick F. Uzes to Bernadette Ann Wittschen and William Francis Lynch Jr., $630,000.

Gales St., 1625-Charles J. and Shannon M. Wheeler to Magee McIlvaine and Stacey Lobatos, $674,900.

Hawthorne Dr., 3167-Terri A. Johnson to Elizabeth Szatkowski, $360,000.

Jay St., 5109-SPHH Investments Corp. to Keely M. Monge, $349,999.

Kennedy St., 619-Estate of Inez L. and Marlin R. Rowley to Yewoub Geadion, $389,000.

Longfellow St., 44-Dolores Pol to Ijeamaka Ofodile, $723,000.

Oneida St., 321-Estate of Eleanor G. and Geraldine E. Johnson to Geraldine E. and Victoria A. Johnson, $360,000.

Regent Pl., 578-Catherine M. Alton to William S.C. Thompson and Kalina V. Bakalova, $719,900.

Third St., 1927, No. 301-Mary E. Dunninghton to Samuel Randolph Rizzo, $292,500.

Fifth St., 1143-1143 5th Corp.to Seth and Sarah Milchman, $1.02 million.

Seventh St., 4025-4025 7th Street Corp. to Edward Geller, $409,900.

Ninth St., 18, No. 109-Louis D. Berman to Katherine La Tour, $222,250.

11th St., 5001-Investments for Life Corp. to David C. Hoagland, $586,123.

12th St., 3719, No. 107-Patrick Gilsenan to Rey and Aimee Punsalang, $175,000.

13th St., 2263-Ephrame G. Kassaye to Sara E. Benavides Ambrocio, $499,000.

23rd Pl., 551-Melissa S. Farmer to Conor G. Bernstein and Jessie L. Lupo, $540,000.

34th St., 212-Gloria C. Kirk to Piper Largent, $350,000.

43rd Rd., 210, No. 303-Charmaine N. Finch to Brentton and Camilla L. Wolfingbarger, $110,000.

52nd St., 824-Advanced Investments Corp. to Lia Miranda Cheek and Erwin Ncardejon Villarias, $319,300.

Northwest

Adams Mill Rd., 2633, No. 405-Jose and Rosa C. Sorto to Thomas J. Hamed, $549,900.

Belmont St., 1622, No. C-Matthew C. and Jamie L. Rhoades to Angela M. Bennink, $800,000.

California St., 2122-Jeffrey Peck Beaty to Kheira Z. Benkreira, $470,000.

Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 711E-Leslie Liberman and Allison Capediferro to Beatriz E. Franco, $204,900.

Clifton St., 1307, No. 23-John C. and Philomena Borghard to Carmen A. Parra Duran, $725,000.

Columbia Rd., 512-Estate of Palisia Z. Stallworth and Areta Somerville to Ranjeeta Gupta, $545,000.

Connecticut Ave., 3100, No. 419-S. Scott Scholz to Manuel Jose Millan Sanchez and Maria Luisa De Laiglesia Perez De Rada, $275,000.

Connecticut Ave., 4444, No. 403-Daniel J. Flynn to Michelle Shapiro and Petro Marynych, $360,000.

Dent Pl., 3323-Karl S. Bourdeau to Hunter and Candace Newby, $1.95 million.

Florida Ave., 1335-Hugh M. and Mary M. Moir to Brian Parker, $956,000.

Girard St., 726, No. 3-Holly E. Maine to Andrea Kippur, $785,000.

Hillyer Pl., 2030-Dorsey C. and Susan E. Dunn to Peter A. Bortz and Rachel C. Love, $4.1 million.

Kalorama Rd., 1700, No. 308-Parham Farid to Elizabeth Salisbury and Clayton Hunter Collins, $865,000.

Kennedy St., 1317-1317 Kennedy St. NW Corp. to Melissa B. Schulz and Lauren A. Goldbeck, $881,000.

L St., 2425, No. 628-Yoltn Corp. to Yunus Egemenoglu, $800,000.

Lanier Pl., 1789-Morgan Gick and Isabelle Tin-Aung to Ana Maria Munoz Boudet, $650,000.

M St., 1011, No. 207-11M Property Owner Corp. to Florence K. Mithika, $243,400.

Massachusetts Ave., 1010, No. 709-William Andrew and Cindy Lee Freebairn to Monica Landaeta Menahen, $610,000.

N St., 1300, No. 5-Bank of New York Mellon and CWMBS Inc. to Holly Berrigan Higuera Giraldo and Daniel Higuera Giraldo, $303,500.

Nebraska Ave., 4547-T. Jacob Pearce and Arnold M. Berke to Anne-Marie Bairstow, $1.2 million.

New Hampshire Ave., 4418-4418 New Hampshire Ave NW Corp. to Joseph J. Gallagher, $870,000.

Nicholson St., 100-Leo S. and Sheila B. Coates to Michael Reynolds and Lu Ji, $755,000.

Oneida Pl., 423-Estate of French R. Nickens and Glenn O. Tapscott to Robert T. and Joyce E. Hamd, $605,000.

Ordway St., 3310-3310 Ordway Corp. to Michael C. and Janine A. Rethy, $2.2 million.

Pennsylvania Ave., 701, No. 1007-Jason and Andrew Pinost to Paul J. and Rosemary E. Lancos, $389,000.

Porter St., 3314-Patrick Malloy and Margaret Porteus to Cecile Thioro Niang and Augustin Hubert Flory, $1.55 million.

Quackenbos St., 528-Estate of Catherine Atkinson Smith and Philippa Smith-Tyler to Christopher Mooney and Beatriz Vianna, $530,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 1441, No. 208-Thomas F. Schaller to Harjit Chahal, $484,000.

Rodman St., 3110-Barry M. Winer to Christina Chew, $98,027.

S St., 1920, No. 405-Thaisa Tiglao Katz to Kathryn J. Hanley, $407,500.

Spring Rd., 1319-Dilan Investment Corp. to Jacob Nelson Heller and Alexandra Stalimene Hughes, $983,000.

Tuckerman St., 1404, No. 2-Gateway Properites Corp. to Teringo Tsegaye, $145,000.

Vermont Ave., 2120, No. 511-Richard Mosson Weinberg to Sarah Alexandra Marr, $453,500.

Whittier St., 301, No. 105-Alexis Wade to Nicholas S. and Michelle Y. Alcanter, $300,000.

Wisconsin Ave., 3100, No. B12-Nicholas O. and Michelle L. Suttle to Susan Pell Kachur, $291,900.

Fifth St., 4503-Michael Mrizek and Caroline Portugal Moura Leal to Zachary D. and Sophie G. Buzzell, $679,500.

Seventh St., 6611-Bildan Companies Corp. to Rachan Malhotra, $705,000.

Ninth St., 5739-A&A Builder Corp. to Anthony C. Larkins, $730,000.

12th St., 1939, No. 301-Krishnan Subramanian to Ida S. Mboob, $459,000.

13th St., 3517, No. 102-Katherine L. Halliday and Matthew A. Haynie to Zachary E. Riggle and Sarah Muntzing, $625,000.

14th St., 2125, No. 525-Rachel B. Ramoni to Troy Lee Miskimins and Carrie Ann Mobley, $599,000.

15th St., 2633-2633 Unit 4 Corp. to John Cidre and Natalie Dhakhwa, $910,000.

16th St., 2440, No. 308-Harsimran Kaur Dang to Xian Shen, $319,000.

18th St., 1601, No. 214-Alice A. and Gene A. Wong to Ronald Timothy Munoz, $261,000.

25th St., 1124, No. 202-Mitra P. Schoenborn to Apurv Gaurav and Quynh Nguyen, $352,600.

30th St., 1613, No. 4S-Adelyn Munce Jones to Maria T. Martinez, $840,000.

34th St., 3601-Gary Pavlo to Praveen Kumar J. Ramalingam, $695,000.

45th St., 5020-Kenneth L. Hurley to Agustina Schijman and Santiago L. Enrique Acosta Ormaechea, $950,000.

Southeast

A St., 5654-Norma Moran to Kokeeta McLendon, $363,000.

Barnaby Terr., 1212-Dilan Investment Corp. to Gena Lorena Thomas, $349,900.

D St., 135-Paul A. and Cathylee J. Weaver to Stephen M. Gray, $1.16 million.

East Capitol St., 1115-Sean D. Morris and Michelle D. Althuis to Preston and Melody Dunlap, $2.1 million.

G St., 1622-Kristin Beyard and David Capezza to Andrew R. and Erica Debrock Bunker, $642,000.

Gorman Terr., 4313-Reyes Group Corp. to Casey A. Sears and Christopher J. Connell, $355,000.

I St., 1207-Brent T. and Jennifer M. Mosley to Jordan Mitchell, $611,000.

Lebaum St., 433-Rosalind Barr to Darius Pernell Duvall, $230,000.

Morris Rd., 1215-1323 E Street SE Corp. and Quygam Luong to Matthew R. Kelly, $316,750.

Park Pl., 2314-Dancing Mangoes Corp. to Kiel M. Russell and Ursula R. Lauriston, $387,500.

Southern Ave., 1028-Cased 1 Corp. to Jarad James Dorsey, $375,000.

Talbert St., 1262, No. 16A-Rivereast at Anacostia Corp. to Antoine Canty, $326,193.

V St., 1436-Monisha and Foley Santamaria to Drew Schwarz, $257,500.

10th St., 9-Estate of Terry P. Michael and Kirby Jane to Peter and Hripsime Davidian, $875,000.

Southwest

Brandywine Pl., 103-U.S. Bank to Tito Antezana, $193,000.

Half St., 1242-Delores T. Johnson to Ted Shine, $470,000.

O St., 400, No. 202-Raymond M. Carter and Jimmy M. Warren to Adrianne Claire Brakefield, $363,500.

Seventh St., 604-Rona F. Feit to Sarah Cannon-Moye and Darnell Moye, $870,000.