Buchanan St., 706-Nathaniel Joy to Juan Antonio Moreno Serrano and Rina Mahesh Gandhi, $525,000.
Capitol St. N., 1733-Abdulai and Naquesha Dawn Yansaneh to Tara Capece and Anthony Surace, $630,000.
Chillum Pl., 5384-William F. Vonnieda and the Alice G. Ertter Living Trust to Randolph Brett and Marlena M. Perrin, $375,000.
Downing St., 1344-Betty P. Spencer to Michael Chen and Olivia Munger, $411,500.
E St., 1813-Yorick F. Uzes to Bernadette Ann Wittschen and William Francis Lynch Jr., $630,000.
Gales St., 1625-Charles J. and Shannon M. Wheeler to Magee McIlvaine and Stacey Lobatos, $674,900.
Hawthorne Dr., 3167-Terri A. Johnson to Elizabeth Szatkowski, $360,000.
Jay St., 5109-SPHH Investments Corp. to Keely M. Monge, $349,999.
Kennedy St., 619-Estate of Inez L. and Marlin R. Rowley to Yewoub Geadion, $389,000.
Longfellow St., 44-Dolores Pol to Ijeamaka Ofodile, $723,000.
Oneida St., 321-Estate of Eleanor G. and Geraldine E. Johnson to Geraldine E. and Victoria A. Johnson, $360,000.
Regent Pl., 578-Catherine M. Alton to William S.C. Thompson and Kalina V. Bakalova, $719,900.
Third St., 1927, No. 301-Mary E. Dunninghton to Samuel Randolph Rizzo, $292,500.
Fifth St., 1143-1143 5th Corp.to Seth and Sarah Milchman, $1.02 million.
Seventh St., 4025-4025 7th Street Corp. to Edward Geller, $409,900.
Ninth St., 18, No. 109-Louis D. Berman to Katherine La Tour, $222,250.
11th St., 5001-Investments for Life Corp. to David C. Hoagland, $586,123.
12th St., 3719, No. 107-Patrick Gilsenan to Rey and Aimee Punsalang, $175,000.
13th St., 2263-Ephrame G. Kassaye to Sara E. Benavides Ambrocio, $499,000.
23rd Pl., 551-Melissa S. Farmer to Conor G. Bernstein and Jessie L. Lupo, $540,000.
34th St., 212-Gloria C. Kirk to Piper Largent, $350,000.
43rd Rd., 210, No. 303-Charmaine N. Finch to Brentton and Camilla L. Wolfingbarger, $110,000.
52nd St., 824-Advanced Investments Corp. to Lia Miranda Cheek and Erwin Ncardejon Villarias, $319,300.
Adams Mill Rd., 2633, No. 405-Jose and Rosa C. Sorto to Thomas J. Hamed, $549,900.
Belmont St., 1622, No. C-Matthew C. and Jamie L. Rhoades to Angela M. Bennink, $800,000.
California St., 2122-Jeffrey Peck Beaty to Kheira Z. Benkreira, $470,000.
Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 711E-Leslie Liberman and Allison Capediferro to Beatriz E. Franco, $204,900.
Clifton St., 1307, No. 23-John C. and Philomena Borghard to Carmen A. Parra Duran, $725,000.
Columbia Rd., 512-Estate of Palisia Z. Stallworth and Areta Somerville to Ranjeeta Gupta, $545,000.
Connecticut Ave., 3100, No. 419-S. Scott Scholz to Manuel Jose Millan Sanchez and Maria Luisa De Laiglesia Perez De Rada, $275,000.
Connecticut Ave., 4444, No. 403-Daniel J. Flynn to Michelle Shapiro and Petro Marynych, $360,000.
Dent Pl., 3323-Karl S. Bourdeau to Hunter and Candace Newby, $1.95 million.
Florida Ave., 1335-Hugh M. and Mary M. Moir to Brian Parker, $956,000.
Girard St., 726, No. 3-Holly E. Maine to Andrea Kippur, $785,000.
Hillyer Pl., 2030-Dorsey C. and Susan E. Dunn to Peter A. Bortz and Rachel C. Love, $4.1 million.
Kalorama Rd., 1700, No. 308-Parham Farid to Elizabeth Salisbury and Clayton Hunter Collins, $865,000.
Kennedy St., 1317-1317 Kennedy St. NW Corp. to Melissa B. Schulz and Lauren A. Goldbeck, $881,000.
L St., 2425, No. 628-Yoltn Corp. to Yunus Egemenoglu, $800,000.
Lanier Pl., 1789-Morgan Gick and Isabelle Tin-Aung to Ana Maria Munoz Boudet, $650,000.
M St., 1011, No. 207-11M Property Owner Corp. to Florence K. Mithika, $243,400.
Massachusetts Ave., 1010, No. 709-William Andrew and Cindy Lee Freebairn to Monica Landaeta Menahen, $610,000.
N St., 1300, No. 5-Bank of New York Mellon and CWMBS Inc. to Holly Berrigan Higuera Giraldo and Daniel Higuera Giraldo, $303,500.
Nebraska Ave., 4547-T. Jacob Pearce and Arnold M. Berke to Anne-Marie Bairstow, $1.2 million.
New Hampshire Ave., 4418-4418 New Hampshire Ave NW Corp. to Joseph J. Gallagher, $870,000.
Nicholson St., 100-Leo S. and Sheila B. Coates to Michael Reynolds and Lu Ji, $755,000.
Oneida Pl., 423-Estate of French R. Nickens and Glenn O. Tapscott to Robert T. and Joyce E. Hamd, $605,000.
Ordway St., 3310-3310 Ordway Corp. to Michael C. and Janine A. Rethy, $2.2 million.
Pennsylvania Ave., 701, No. 1007-Jason and Andrew Pinost to Paul J. and Rosemary E. Lancos, $389,000.
Porter St., 3314-Patrick Malloy and Margaret Porteus to Cecile Thioro Niang and Augustin Hubert Flory, $1.55 million.
Quackenbos St., 528-Estate of Catherine Atkinson Smith and Philippa Smith-Tyler to Christopher Mooney and Beatriz Vianna, $530,000.
Rhode Island Ave., 1441, No. 208-Thomas F. Schaller to Harjit Chahal, $484,000.
Rodman St., 3110-Barry M. Winer to Christina Chew, $98,027.
S St., 1920, No. 405-Thaisa Tiglao Katz to Kathryn J. Hanley, $407,500.
Spring Rd., 1319-Dilan Investment Corp. to Jacob Nelson Heller and Alexandra Stalimene Hughes, $983,000.
Tuckerman St., 1404, No. 2-Gateway Properites Corp. to Teringo Tsegaye, $145,000.
Vermont Ave., 2120, No. 511-Richard Mosson Weinberg to Sarah Alexandra Marr, $453,500.
Whittier St., 301, No. 105-Alexis Wade to Nicholas S. and Michelle Y. Alcanter, $300,000.
Wisconsin Ave., 3100, No. B12-Nicholas O. and Michelle L. Suttle to Susan Pell Kachur, $291,900.
Fifth St., 4503-Michael Mrizek and Caroline Portugal Moura Leal to Zachary D. and Sophie G. Buzzell, $679,500.
Seventh St., 6611-Bildan Companies Corp. to Rachan Malhotra, $705,000.
Ninth St., 5739-A&A Builder Corp. to Anthony C. Larkins, $730,000.
12th St., 1939, No. 301-Krishnan Subramanian to Ida S. Mboob, $459,000.
13th St., 3517, No. 102-Katherine L. Halliday and Matthew A. Haynie to Zachary E. Riggle and Sarah Muntzing, $625,000.
14th St., 2125, No. 525-Rachel B. Ramoni to Troy Lee Miskimins and Carrie Ann Mobley, $599,000.
15th St., 2633-2633 Unit 4 Corp. to John Cidre and Natalie Dhakhwa, $910,000.
16th St., 2440, No. 308-Harsimran Kaur Dang to Xian Shen, $319,000.
18th St., 1601, No. 214-Alice A. and Gene A. Wong to Ronald Timothy Munoz, $261,000.
25th St., 1124, No. 202-Mitra P. Schoenborn to Apurv Gaurav and Quynh Nguyen, $352,600.
30th St., 1613, No. 4S-Adelyn Munce Jones to Maria T. Martinez, $840,000.
34th St., 3601-Gary Pavlo to Praveen Kumar J. Ramalingam, $695,000.
45th St., 5020-Kenneth L. Hurley to Agustina Schijman and Santiago L. Enrique Acosta Ormaechea, $950,000.
A St., 5654-Norma Moran to Kokeeta McLendon, $363,000.
Barnaby Terr., 1212-Dilan Investment Corp. to Gena Lorena Thomas, $349,900.
D St., 135-Paul A. and Cathylee J. Weaver to Stephen M. Gray, $1.16 million.
East Capitol St., 1115-Sean D. Morris and Michelle D. Althuis to Preston and Melody Dunlap, $2.1 million.
G St., 1622-Kristin Beyard and David Capezza to Andrew R. and Erica Debrock Bunker, $642,000.
Gorman Terr., 4313-Reyes Group Corp. to Casey A. Sears and Christopher J. Connell, $355,000.
I St., 1207-Brent T. and Jennifer M. Mosley to Jordan Mitchell, $611,000.
Lebaum St., 433-Rosalind Barr to Darius Pernell Duvall, $230,000.
Morris Rd., 1215-1323 E Street SE Corp. and Quygam Luong to Matthew R. Kelly, $316,750.
Park Pl., 2314-Dancing Mangoes Corp. to Kiel M. Russell and Ursula R. Lauriston, $387,500.
Southern Ave., 1028-Cased 1 Corp. to Jarad James Dorsey, $375,000.
Talbert St., 1262, No. 16A-Rivereast at Anacostia Corp. to Antoine Canty, $326,193.
V St., 1436-Monisha and Foley Santamaria to Drew Schwarz, $257,500.
10th St., 9-Estate of Terry P. Michael and Kirby Jane to Peter and Hripsime Davidian, $875,000.
Brandywine Pl., 103-U.S. Bank to Tito Antezana, $193,000.
Half St., 1242-Delores T. Johnson to Ted Shine, $470,000.
O St., 400, No. 202-Raymond M. Carter and Jimmy M. Warren to Adrianne Claire Brakefield, $363,500.
Seventh St., 604-Rona F. Feit to Sarah Cannon-Moye and Darnell Moye, $870,000.